Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Comics Publishers, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: mephisto, miracleman, new york comic con, one more day

NYCC: Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto, Miracleman And One More Day

New York Comic Con: Spider-Man, Mary Jane, Marriages, Mephisto, Miracleman And One More Day

Article Summary Marvel’s Avengers #1 trailer teases Spider-Man, Mary Jane and Mephisto, reviving One More Day marriage questions.

Avengers #2 raises the stakes as Aunt May is endangered again, demons overrun New York, and Mephisto’s plans deepen.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launch a new Avengers era after Armageddon with Spider-Man, Daredevil and Luke Cage.

Miracleman’s David Colton joins Marvel 616 and clashes with Spider-Man, adding another wild twist to the Avengers relaunch.

Shown off at the House Of Big Ideas panel at New York Comic Con yesterday was a video trailer for Avengers #1. And there was much to be noticed. The legend read: "In the wake of Armageddon, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when the devil collects his due. This November, Captain Marvel, Spider-Man, Daredevil, Wolverine, Luke Cage, and Miracleman assemble for a new era. IT ALL STARTS HERE." The devil collects his due, eh? And there comes a day… one more day?

And the trailer revealed Mary Jane, Mephisto, Peter Parker and Aunt May. So, you know, there's so much One More Day there to discuss. Especially considering the role of the previous Avengers in all that.

Then there is David Colton, the new Miracleman of the Marvel 616, going up against fellow Avenger, Spider-Man.

Luke Cage is still the Mayor of New York, though that won't be for long. And Daredevil is, well, still Marvel's biggest babe magnet, even with his shirt on, right, Stephanie?

AVENGERS #1

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Marco Checchetto

IN THE WAKE OF ARMAGEDDON, A NEW TEAM ASSEMBLES… Superstar team Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto reunite for a trailblazing new era of AVENGERS! With the world order completely rewritten after AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON, there comes a day, a day unlike any other, when a new group of Earth's mightiest heroes find themselves united to avenge the Marvel Universe: Spider-Man, Wolverine, Captain Marvel, Daredevil, Luke Cage and [REDACTED]! The Avengers take center stage once again in the Marvel Universe, and it all starts here. Don't miss it! $5.99 Nov 04, 2026

AVENGERS #2

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/C) Marco Checchetto

THE BIGGEST LAUNCH OF THE YEAR CONTINUES! Spider-Man must act quickly when his past once again puts Aunt May in jeopardy! Demons flood New York City, and the Avengers have to defeat them! What are Mephisto's ultimate goals? And who is this mysterious young woman with the prophetic book? Only the Adjudicator knows! Chip Zdarsky & Marco Checchetto bring you an exciting new direction for Earth's Mightiest Heroes, with twists galore! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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