Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane, new york comic con

NYCC: Spider-Man, Venom & Mary Jane January 2027 Solicitations

New York Comic Con: Spider-Man, Venom and Mary Jane January 2027 Solicits and Solicitations

Article Summary Spider-Man January 2027 solicits from NYCC spotlight Amazing Spider-Man #1007-1008 and Spectacular Spider-Man #8.

Peter faces Rhino, Damage Control and Tombstone, while his fractured bond with May and unstable powers deepen.

Spectacular Spider-Man #8 brings back the Red Skull, with past-shaking secrets set to ripple across the series.

Venom #4 explores Yelena Belova romance, while Mary Jane #3 teams MJ with Black Cat against Chameleon.

At New York Comic Con, at the Spider-Man panel yesterday, as well as a bunch of Spider-Man announcements, the publisher also announced a bunch of Spider-Man, Venom, and Mary Jane January 2027 solicitations. Here are the ones that didn't get a headline of their own as well as a look inside some upcoming issues too. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1007

On Sale January 2027

Written by Joe Jelly

Art by Ed McGuinness

Cover by Ed McGuinness

RHI NO MORE? The Rhino returns. But is Aleksei rehabilitated? Not so easy to shake off the gray hide of a super criminal, so says Damage Control. Now Spider-Man…and all of NYC…is caught in the middle!

On Sale January 2027 Written by Joe Jelly Art by Ed McGuinness Cover by Ed McGuinness RHI NO MORE? The Rhino returns. But is Aleksei rehabilitated? Not so easy to shake off the gray hide of a super criminal, so says Damage Control. Now Spider-Man…and all of NYC…is caught in the middle! AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1008

On Sale January 2027

Written by Joe Jelly

Art by Ed McGuinness

Cover by Ryan Stegman

HEAVY LIES THE HORN HEAD! Spidey is caught in a free-for-all for the Rhino's soul. Damage Control. Tombstone. Everybody wants a piece. But what does Rhino want? Meanwhile, Pete's bond with May is still in tatters, and his haywire spider-powers might just kill him…or lead to a shocking revelation!

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #8

On Sale January 2027

Written by Dan Slott

Art by Marcus To

Cover by Humberto Ramos

SPECTACULAR SPIDEY HITS THE BIG TIME! Spider-Man's time back in the "Big Time" might just be cut short — by the return of the Red Skull! With the Skull comes secrets about Spidey's past that will reverberate through this series and beyond!

On Sale January 2027 Written by Dan Slott Art by Marcus To Cover by Humberto Ramos SPECTACULAR SPIDEY HITS THE BIG TIME! Spider-Man's time back in the "Big Time" might just be cut short — by the return of the Red Skull! With the Skull comes secrets about Spidey's past that will reverberate through this series and beyond! FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #3

On Sale January 2027

Written by Ashley Allen

Art by Phil Noto

Cover by J. Scott Campbell

SABOTAGE! When a competitor threatens Mary Jane's playwright, she calls in the expert on investigative capers — BLACK CAT! But Chameleon's on the move, and his latest disguise will rattle MJ to her core…

VENOM #4

On Sale January 2027

Written by Charles Soule

Art by Tommaso Bianchi

Cover by Davide Paratore

LOVE LIES BLEEDING! When Venom's new lady love, Yelena Belova, has a mission go sideways, we take a step back and learn how this unlikely pair came to be! Meanwhile, the sinister forces moving to take Alphabet City gain in strength under Venom's nose!

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #2 Interior Artwork by Phil Noto, On Sale December 2026

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3 Interior Artwork by Nico Leon, On Sale November 2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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