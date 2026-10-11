Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Venom | Tagged: mary jane, new york comic con
NYCC: Spider-Man, Venom & Mary Jane January 2027 Solicitations
New York Comic Con: Spider-Man, Venom and Mary Jane January 2027 Solicits and Solicitations
Article Summary
- Spider-Man January 2027 solicits from NYCC spotlight Amazing Spider-Man #1007-1008 and Spectacular Spider-Man #8.
- Peter faces Rhino, Damage Control and Tombstone, while his fractured bond with May and unstable powers deepen.
- Spectacular Spider-Man #8 brings back the Red Skull, with past-shaking secrets set to ripple across the series.
- Venom #4 explores Yelena Belova romance, while Mary Jane #3 teams MJ with Black Cat against Chameleon.
At New York Comic Con, at the Spider-Man panel yesterday, as well as a bunch of Spider-Man announcements, the publisher also announced a bunch of Spider-Man, Venom, and Mary Jane January 2027 solicitations. Here are the ones that didn't get a headline of their own as well as a look inside some upcoming issues too. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1007
On Sale January 2027
Written by Joe Jelly
Art by Ed McGuinness
Cover by Ed McGuinness
RHI NO MORE? The Rhino returns. But is Aleksei rehabilitated? Not so easy to shake off the gray hide of a super criminal, so says Damage Control. Now Spider-Man…and all of NYC…is caught in the middle!
- AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1008
On Sale January 2027
Written by Joe Jelly
Art by Ed McGuinness
Cover by Ryan Stegman
HEAVY LIES THE HORN HEAD! Spidey is caught in a free-for-all for the Rhino's soul. Damage Control. Tombstone. Everybody wants a piece. But what does Rhino want? Meanwhile, Pete's bond with May is still in tatters, and his haywire spider-powers might just kill him…or lead to a shocking revelation!
- SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #8
On Sale January 2027
Written by Dan Slott
Art by Marcus To
Cover by Humberto Ramos
SPECTACULAR SPIDEY HITS THE BIG TIME! Spider-Man's time back in the "Big Time" might just be cut short — by the return of the Red Skull! With the Skull comes secrets about Spidey's past that will reverberate through this series and beyond!
- FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #3
On Sale January 2027
Written by Ashley Allen
Art by Phil Noto
Cover by J. Scott Campbell
SABOTAGE! When a competitor threatens Mary Jane's playwright, she calls in the expert on investigative capers — BLACK CAT! But Chameleon's on the move, and his latest disguise will rattle MJ to her core…
- VENOM #4
On Sale January 2027
Written by Charles Soule
Art by Tommaso Bianchi
Cover by Davide Paratore
LOVE LIES BLEEDING! When Venom's new lady love, Yelena Belova, has a mission go sideways, we take a step back and learn how this unlikely pair came to be! Meanwhile, the sinister forces moving to take Alphabet City gain in strength under Venom's nose!
FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #2 Interior Artwork by Phil Noto, On Sale December 2026
MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #3 Interior Artwork by Nico Leon, On Sale November 2026
New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…