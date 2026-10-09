Posted in: Comics, Events, IDW, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: new york comic con, Soo Lee, stan sakai, tmnt

NYCC: Stan Sakai And Soo Lee Create TMNT: The First Ronin

New York Comic Con Announcement: Stan Sakai And Soo Lee Create TMNT: The First Ronin from IDW Publishing

Article Summary TMNT: The First Ronin launches in March 2027 from IDW, a five-issue prequel set in The Last Ronin universe.

Stan Sakai writes and designs TMNT: The First Ronin, with Soo Lee on art, revealed during New York Comic Con.

Set in 1600s Japan, the story follows General Kameyama aided by four turtle-like yōkai in a supernatural war.

TMNT: The First Ronin reimagines the Turtles as yōkai, expanding Last Ronin lore with a bold new mythology.

I wondered what Stan Sakai was doing at IDW Publishing after taking Usagi Yojimbo back to Dark Horse Comics. Well, now we know. Stan Sakai is returning to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles with artist Soo Lee for TMNT: The First Ronin, a five-issue prequel to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles in the Last Ronin universe and announced at New York Comic Con, launching in March 2027. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

TMNT: THE FIRST RONIN transports readers to 1600s Japan as the fearsome warrior and tactician General Kameyama is facing impossible odds in a great war. When his allies fall and he becomes the last man standing, the tide swiftly changes when four yōkai – supernatural creatures and monsters from Japanese folklore – who resemble humanoid turtles leap to his aid and defeat his foes. But Kameyama's battle is far from over as the epic yōkai war approaches…TMNT: THE FIRST RONIN is a showcase of Sakai's unforgettable impact on the medium, presenting new character designs, writing, page layouts and an entirely new mythology from his rich imagination. Combined with Lee's astonishing artwork, this is a must-read series for fans of TMNT: THE LAST RONIN and the visual storytelling that only comics can provide.

"As you may know, I have been a huge fan of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles (TMNT) since 1984, when both the Turtles and Usagi made their debut. I enjoyed all of their incarnations, including The Last Ronin, so I am really excited to be writing The First Ronin. It will have new variations of the Turtles, not mutants this time, but yōkai. That is just one of the surprises in store." – Stan Sakai

"I am so excited and honored to be a part of this new installment of the TMNT universe. And to be working with the comic legend, Stan Sakai, is an absolute dream come true. If there ever was a TMNT story that I would want to draw, this spin on the Turtles team is it. We're adding a new vision and lore to the already beloved gang so I hope the fans will welcome this new journey and enjoy the adventure with us." – Soo Lee

"Thanks to the exceptional work of Kevin Eastman, Peter Laird and the full creative team, The Last Ronin is an undeniable pop culture phenomenon. Expanding on its legacy, especially with new creators, is not something we take lightly. But if there's one person up to the task, it's living legend Stan Sakai. Along with the amazing artist Soo Lee, we are absolutely blown away by the story they're crafting. It's sure to keep fans guessing until the final issue." Davidi Jonas, IDW CEO

TMNT: The Last Ronin III – Return for New York, the final chapter of the saga from Kevin Eastman, Tom Waltz, the Escorza Brothers, Ben Bishop, and Luis Antonio Delgado, is also scheduled for release in 2027.

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