Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture | Tagged: alyssa wong, belen ortega, DC Next Level, new york comic con, starfire

NYCC: Starfire by Alyssa Wong & Belén Ortega Launches April 2027

New York Comic Con Announcement: Starfire by Alyssa Wong and Belén Ortega launches in April 2027 as "Red Sonja Meets One Piece"

Article Summary DC announced a new ongoing Starfire series at NYCC, launching in April 2027 from writer Alyssa Wong and artist Belén Ortega.

Alyssa Wong describes Starfire as “Red Sonja meets One Piece,” teasing cosmic adventure, combat, and a bold crew vibe.

The series spotlights Starfire’s Tamaranean roots, starbolt powers, and royal conflicts, with hints of Blackfire’s return.

Starfire by Alyssa Wong and Belén Ortega adds a major new chapter for the Teen Titans icon created by Wolfman and Pérez.

New York Comic Con has just seen the announcement that DC Comics is launching a new ongoing Starfire series in April 2027 as part of the DC Next Level line, by Alyssa Wong and Belén Ortega. Alyssa Wong has described the pitch for the book as "Red Sonja meets One Piece.

Alyssa Wong, the Nebula, World Fantasy, Locus, and GLAAD Award-winning writer known for Marvel's Doctor Aphra, Psylocke, and other titles, is joined by Belén Ortega, a frequent DC artist whose recent credits include work on Wonder Woman, the Trinity: Daughter of Wonder Woman series. The "Red Sonja meets One Piece" comparison points to a blend of sword-and-planet warrior action and expansive, crew-focused interstellar storytelling, potentially featuring Starfire's Tamaranean background, starbolt powers, and history of planetary conflict, which provide a natural fit for that mix. Starfire, an alien princess from the planet Tamaran and a longtime core member of the Teen Titans, was created by Marv Wolfman and George Pérez for DC Comics Presents #26 in 1980 before becoming a founding member of the New Teen Titans series. And it looks ljke this series may see the return of her older sister and rival for the throne, Blackfire…

Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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