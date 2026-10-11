Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: eric canete, new york comic con, stephanie phillips

NYCC: Stephanie Phillips & Eric Canete Tease Secret New Marvel Series

New York Comic Con Tease: Stephanie Phillips And Eric Canete Tease Secret New Marvel Series On TikTok

Article Summary At NYCC, Stephanie Phillips and Eric Canete teased a secret new Marvel ongoing series with no title or characters revealed.

Phillips said the bold pitch to Tom Brevoort became an ongoing, after she expected to be laughed out of the office.

Stephanie Phillips and Eric Canete teased the Marvel series again on TikTok, fueling speculation it could be mutant-related.

The project is set for 2027 and is separate from past Eric Canete Transformers rumors, with more details still to come.

At New York Comic Con's Marvel House of Ideas panel over the weekend, current Daredevil writer Stephanie Phillips took the stage to tease a brand-new ongoing series with artist Eric Canete. No title was revealed, no characters were named, and no release window was given—just a quick flash of work-in-progress art and a promise that more would come later.

Stephanie Phillips told the crowd that she and Eric Canete had pitched the book to Tom Brevoort, expecting to be laughed out of the office. Instead, they walked away with an ongoing series order. "We thought that we were going to be laughed at and told to go home," she said. They weren't. And after the panel, Stephanie Phillips went straight to her natural home, TikTok, where she rules as queen, bringing Eric Canete with her. Might it be X-Men related? It does look a bit mutanty…

This is not the Transformers gig some of us had previously heard whispers about for Eric Canete. He has been busy with covers and short runs across publishers, including recent work on Absolute Batman, and has long-standing ties to both Marvel and animation. Phillips, meanwhile, has been riding high on the success of her Daredevil run, about to introduce a new character, Latch, ahead of Daredevil #700.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city…

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