Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con, superboy prime

NYCC: Superboy Prime #1 by Joshua Williamson And Dan Mora

New York Comic Con Announcement: Superboy Prime #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora for 2027

Article Summary DC announces Superboy Prime Special #1 for 2027 at NYCC, reuniting Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora.

The 2027 Superboy Prime special follows the Prime Time Superman arc, expanding his latest Metropolis story.

Superboy Prime returns after Kingdom Of Zod teases, with DC building on his recent redemption-focused comeback.

Williamson and Mora lean into Superboy Prime’s meta humour, comic fan roots, and outsider view of the DC Universe.

Well, they promised we'd get more of him in the Kingdom Of Zod Special, and now it's been confirmed. New York Comic Con just saw DC Comics announce Superboy Prime Special #1, by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora. The one-shot brings the fan-favourite (and frequently controversial) character back for a dedicated special following his recent high-profile run in the pages of Superman.

Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora recently teamed on the "Prime Time" arc in Superman, in which Superboy-Prime stepped up as Metropolis's protector after Superman went missing in the wake of DC K.O. That storyline leaned hard into Prime's fourth-wall-breaking tendencies, his comic-shop-nerd origins, and a redemption-focused take that mixed action with meta humour. The new special appears to be positioned as a follow-up or expansion of that approach rather than a full, ongoing series. And from these pages, it looks like he is back to working for the Metropolis chain of Midtown Comics…Superboy-Prime's history. from Silver Age alternate, to Infinite Crisis villain, to more recent attempts at heroics, makes any new appearance notable. Joshua Williamson has spoken previously about finding the character's comic-fan perspective useful for exploring the DC Universe from an outsider's viewpoint, while Dan Mora has plenty of comic timing for the character. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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