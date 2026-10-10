Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: dan mora, Joshua Williamson, new york comic con, superboy prime
NYCC: Superboy Prime #1 by Joshua Williamson And Dan Mora
New York Comic Con Announcement: Superboy Prime #1 by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora for 2027
Article Summary
- DC announces Superboy Prime Special #1 for 2027 at NYCC, reuniting Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora.
- The 2027 Superboy Prime special follows the Prime Time Superman arc, expanding his latest Metropolis story.
- Superboy Prime returns after Kingdom Of Zod teases, with DC building on his recent redemption-focused comeback.
- Williamson and Mora lean into Superboy Prime’s meta humour, comic fan roots, and outsider view of the DC Universe.
Well, they promised we'd get more of him in the Kingdom Of Zod Special, and now it's been confirmed. New York Comic Con just saw DC Comics announce Superboy Prime Special #1, by Joshua Williamson and Dan Mora. The one-shot brings the fan-favourite (and frequently controversial) character back for a dedicated special following his recent high-profile run in the pages of Superman.
Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here. New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.