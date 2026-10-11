Posted in: Comics, Conventions, DC Comics, Events, NYCC, Pop Culture, Superman | Tagged: glow in the dark, Joshua Williamson, Marilyn Moonlight, new york comic con, xermanico

NYCC: Superman Gets A Glow-Up As Marilyn Moonlight Returns

New York Comic Con: Superman Gets A Glow-Up As Marilyn Moonlight Returns with Xermánico on for the long haul

Article Summary Superman gets a glow-up at NYCC as a glow-in-the-dark variant and Xermánico’s long-term run power up the title.

Joshua Williamson launches a new Superman arc in #43, sending Clark Kent back to reporting and into a Metropolis death cult.

Marilyn Moonlight returns to team with Superman as Jimmy Olsen joins a noir-tinged mystery tied to Nekron’s Deadlands.

Superman #44 and #45 raise the stakes with a corrupted Black Lantern ring, a missing friend, and horror in the Night Shift arc.

At DC's Next Level panel at New York Comic Con, Joshua Williamson talked up the upcoming arc on his ongoing Superman title, which brings new series artist Xermánico on board (who Josh noted has no plans to leave the Superman title any time soon), starting with Superman #43 this month, alongside the return of Marilyn Moonlight, the supernatural Spirit of Metropolis, who Joshua Williamson introduced earlier in his run, teams up with Superman. And announced at the panel, a variant cover that glows in the dark…

Jimmy Olsen plays a major role in the story, which involves a mysterious death cult in Metropolis, a deadly side of the city Clark didn't know existed, and elements tied to Nekron's Deadlands. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

SUPERMAN #43

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Xermanico

THE MAN OF STEEL RETURNS TO METROPOLIS FOR A NEW STORY ARC BY JOSHUA WILLIAMSON AND NEW ONGOING SUPERMAN ARTIST XERMaNICO! After Superman was in DC K.O.'s tournament, lost in time and at war with General Zod, Lois Lane gives Clark Kent a new adventure…to be a reporter?! Clark Kent begins a new investigation into a mysterious death cult in Metropolis, but he's not the only one on the case…Marilyn Moonlight makes her return! Both heroes are drawn to a dangerous side of Metropolis that Clark Kent didn't know existed, where one of DC Comics' greatest enemies is hiding… Also features Superman's new ongoing superstar artist…Xermanico! $4.99 10/28/2026

SUPERMAN #44

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Xermanico

NIGHT SHIFT CONTINUES! MYSTERY IN METROPOLIS! An old friend of Superman has gone missing in Metropolis. And they are not alone. Superman must show how he is not only a great hero but a great detective to uncover the truth behind a secret cult in Metropolis. But his search takes a deadly turn when he finds the cult worships a corrupted Black Lantern ring! One that tries to claim Superman as its new master! If Superman succumbs…Nekron will rise again! $4.99 11/25/2026

SUPERMAN #45

(W) Joshua Williamson (A/CA) Xermanico

NIGHT SHIFT CONTINUES AS SUPERMAN AND MARILYN MOONLIGHT TEAM UP! The Man of Steel learns about a secret side of Metropolis when darkness falls and he ventures into a deadly section that has been possessed by Nekron's Deadlands! Noir and horror clash as we learn more about Marilyn Moonlight's role in Metropolis and see a part of Superman's city we've never seen before. If he wants to escape Nekron's corrupted curse, he must work to catch a deadly new enemy! $4.99 12/23/2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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