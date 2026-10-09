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NYCC: That Absolute Justice Trailer In Full From New York Comic Con

NYCC: That Absolute Justice Trailer In Full From New York Comic Con 2026

Article Summary Watch the Absolute Justice trailer in full from NYCC, teasing DC's April 2027 Absolute Universe crossover event.

Jason Aaron and Juan Ferreyra lead Absolute Justice, with Scott Snyder calling Aaron a co-architect of the line.

Scott Snyder says Absolute Justice dives into deeper Absolute lore as heroes face a world where hope is forbidden.

DC first teased the Absolute Justice event at ComicsPRO, promising an accessible crossover that builds the universe.

As announced at New York Comic Con by DC Comics, at the Absolute Universe Panel, the crossover event originally promised for, well, about now, for April 2027, Absolute Justice by Jason Aaron. Juan Ferreyra. And here is the trailer in full. "From the darkness, a new world of heroes rose. And with them came hope. That was a mistake. The true rulers of this world have one message for you. Abandon all hope."

Scott Snyder says Absolute Justice will explore the deeper Absolute lore and describes Jason Aaron as essentially the co-architect of the Absolute Universe. "If everything is tipped against us, I guess we have to fight". Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

At the ComicsPRO retailer event in March, Absolute Group Editor Chris Conroy of DC Comics announced a new Absolute Universe event, unnamed, for later this year.

"It's the first Absolute Universe event. This will be in Q4. We're gonna do it our way, the Absolute way. This is going to be easy to understand, it's gonna be easy to get on board, it's not going to disrupt the stories. You won't have to explain to the new Absolute customer what a crossover is. This is going to build the universe in the same way that Absolute Evil. We got an incredible book, Absolute Green Arrow, out of just a one-shot. You'd be very excited to see what we can do with the canvas, with a full event miniseries." Jason Aaron is writing the series with input from other Absolute writers who write dialogue for the characters from their respective books. And after that, we are still barrelling down to Absolute Crisis, which also might be a little later.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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