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NYCC: The Demon by James Harren, Jason Blood's Burden And Cute Devils

New York Comic Con: The Demon by James Harren, Jason Blood’s Burden And Cute Devils

Article Summary NYCC spotlighted James Harren’s The Demon, with Jason Blood reimagined as a weathered man crushed by his curse.

Harren says Batman: The Animated Series sparked his love for Etrigan, shaping this horror-leaning DC passion project.

Jason Blood’s burden drives the series, while fans surprised Harren by calling his monstrous demons unexpectedly cute.

Demon #2 and #3 tease a prince of Hell, Merlin’s mission, and Etrigan’s growing threat in DC’s supernatural line.

At DC's Next Level panel at New York Comic Con, James Harren took the stage to discuss his ongoing The Demon series, which he is writing and drawing, just days after the first issue hit shelves this week. Famously, it was the least well-kept secret at DC Next Level. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

James Harren said he fell in love with the character after seeing Etrigan in Batman: The Animated Series. He is approaching Jason Blood "a little differently," wanting the character to look like someone who has lived for 100 years while carrying the terrible burden of his curse. The art reflects that: a weathered, long-lived man haunted by the demon bound to him. James Harren also noted, with some surprise, that fans have already called the demons in his pages "cute", an unexpected reaction to what he intended as monstrous designs.

Announced at San Diego Comic-Con as part of the Next Level initiative, and previously teased by Scott Snyder as a horror-leaning entry designed to welcome new readers, the book is James Harren's DC passion project after his Image Comics work on Ultramega. With issue #1 already out and more pages shown at NYCC, it continues DC's push into creator-driven supernatural titles alongside books like the new Zatanna and Deadman material. James Harren's take leans into the curse's weight and the demons' visual spectacle, cute or otherwise.

DEMON #2

(W/A/CA) James Harren

WRITER/ARTIST JAMES HARREN INTRODUCES THE PRINCE OF HELL, WHO HAS A SCORE TO SETTLE WITH ETRIGAN! Jason Blood's battle against demons has reached a wall in the form of a prince of Hell. This mighty beast has a score to settle with Etrigan, but is Jason prepared to let the Demon loose? $3.99 11/4/2026

DEMON #3

(W/A/CA) James Harren

HUNTED! Jason's on a quest by Merlin to find the Eternity Book and put a stop to the demonic incursion. His mission brings him to a magical village, but he's being hunted by a host of enemies. And if that wasn't troubling enough, the Demon bound to his soul yearns to be released. $3.99 12/2/2026

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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