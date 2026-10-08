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NYCC: Timothy Zahn And Gates McFadden Are Both Writing Star Trek

NYCC Announcement: Timothy Zahn and Gates McFadden are both writing Star Trek comics from IDW Publishing in 2027

Article Summary Timothy Zahn joins IDW’s Star Trek 60th plans with Star Trek: Roc’s Egg, a Deep Space Nine mystery graphic novel.

Roc’s Egg sends a Federation JAG team to DS9, where secrets, collectors, criminals and murder drive the case.

Gates McFadden makes her comics writing debut on Star Trek: Crusher, returning to Beverly Crusher in 2027.

Star Trek: Crusher aims to fill Beverly Crusher’s 20-year gap between Star Trek: Nemesis and Star Trek: Picard.

IDW Publishing has added two names from outside its usual writing bench to the Star Trek 60th anniversary comic book publishing line. Timothy Zahn, the Star Wars: Thrawn novelist, will write an original graphic novel, Star Trek: Roc's Egg, with artist Ángel Hernández, for October 2027. And Gates McFadden, who played Beverly Crusher in the Star Trek TV series, is making her comics writing debut with that same character on Star Trek: Crusher, with artist Megan Levens and colourist Charlie Kirchoff, for the summer of 2027.

Timothy Zahn's book is a Star Trek: Deep Space Nine mystery, in which a Federation JAG team is called in after an artefact known as a Roc's Egg arrives on the station and is seemingly destroyed in transit. Timothy Zahn says, "My association with Star Trek goes all the way back to 1966 and the original TV series. Now, after sixty years, I've been given the chance to add my own small grace note to that rich and vibrant symphony. This is a huge honour and privilege, and one which I will always cherish." Senior group editor Heather Antos, calling herself a lifelong fan of his work, said the draw was the plotting. "His incredible gift for intricate plotting, unforgettable characters, and mysteries that keep you guessing makes him the perfect storyteller to take us back to Star Trek: Deep Space Nine — a station where everyone has a secret, everyone has an agenda, and the truth is rarely as simple as it first appears." Timothy Zahn is best known for the Star Wars: Thrawn novels, was a creative consultant on the Disney+ series Ahsoka, and won a Hugo for the novella Cascade Point. Ángel Hernández has drawn Star Trek: Voyager Homecoming, the 2016 Star Trek/Green Lantern: Spectrum War, and IDW's Godzilla: Here There Be Aliens, as well as DC work on Arrow, The Flash, and Earth 2: Society.

Star Trek: Roc's Egg

​Timothy Zahn and Ángel Hernández

Something is rotten on Deep Space 9. When a mysterious artifact known as a Roc's Egg arrives on the station—and is seemingly destroyed in transit—a Federation JAG investigation is called in to uncover what really happened. But the deeper the team digs, the stranger the mystery becomes: a secret auction, a station full of wealthy collectors and dangerous criminals, a priceless artifact that may not be what it seems, and a murder waiting to happen. From acclaimed author Timothy Zahn and artist Ángel Hernández comes Star Trek: Roc's Egg, a twisty new mystery set aboard Deep Space 9 where everyone has something to hide—and the truth may be more valuable than the treasure itself.

Gates McFadden's Star Trek: Crusher is designed to fill the 20-year gap in Beverly Crusher's story between Star Trek: Nemesis and Star Trek: Picard. "It's such an honour to return to Starfleet and expand Beverly Crusher's storyline in a whole new way. I've spent years bringing the words of other great writers to life in Beverly's shoes, so it's inspiring and thrilling to now be the one scripting a new chapter in this fabulous character's saga. I'm excited for Star Trek fans to read this comic, and I'm so grateful for their continued support." IDW chief executive Davidi Jonas says, "IDW's bold celebration of Star Trek's 60th anniversary was just the beginning of our stellar plans for the iconic franchise. We are so fortunate to have Gates McFadden beam into the world of comics and reprise her role of Beverly Crusher, but this time as the writer. There is a 20-year gap in the fan-favourite character's story. Who better to tell it than Beverly Crusher herself?" Megan Levens is known for work on series such as Buffy the Vampire Slayer, Spell on Wheels, Madame Frankenstein, Dogsitter, Ares & Aphrodite, Angel City and multiple IDW Star Trek projects, including Star Trek: Waypoint, Star Trek: Boldly Go and Star Trek: Red Shirts.

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