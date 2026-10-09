Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: ., gail simone, new york comic con, Regulators, uncanny x-men

NYCC: X-Men: The Regulators by Mikki Kendall and Georges Jeanty

New York Comic Con Announcement: X-Men: The Regulators by Mikki Kendall and Georges Jeanty

Article Summary Marvel announced X-Men: The Regulators at NYCC, a five-issue miniseries by Mikki Kendall and Georges Jeanty.

The series expands the Jim Crow-era Southern gothic mutant team first introduced in Uncanny X-Men Annual #1.

Haven House and its hidden mutant history return, exploring racism, refuge, and survival in the late 1800s South.

X-Men: The Regulators arrives in February 2027, spinning out of Gail Simone’s Uncanny X-Men run in Louisiana.

Announced at New York Comic Con during the Marvel Comics panel, Gail Simone has revealed that the X-Men characters The Regulators are getting their own five-issue miniseries, written by Mikki Kendall, with art by Georges Jeanty, to tell the story of the Jim Crow era Southern gothic mutants previously established in Uncanny X-Men Annual #1 in April, which had been co-written by Mikki Kendall. The Regulators were the turn-of-the-century mutants who once lived at Haven House, a refuge shaped by mutant hatred and American racism in the late 1800s and early 1900s. And now getting their own series in February 2027.

Slaughter Freedman: extra arms, sharpshooting

Mother Witchfire: psionic abilities, precognition, healing, pyrokinesis

Lady Henrietta: terrakinesis, obsidian transformation, golem summoning, extended lifespan

Michael St. Juniors: marksmanship; Haven's protector in that era, armed with a rifle

And it looks like early-days Wolverine is still with them, too. Well, they want the comic book to see, right? The series spins out of Uncanny X-Men, written by Gail Simone, which has seen the modern-day team recruit new members to teach them how to prepare for the future in Louisiana, but they have unearthed all manner of missing mutant history along the way.

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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