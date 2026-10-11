Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, NYCC, Pop Culture, X-Men | Tagged: Iman Vellani, new york comic con, X-Orcists

NYCC: X-Orcists Ongoing Thanks To Iman Vellani & Adds Elsa Bloodstone

X-Orcists by Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta is now an ongoing series at Marvel thanks to Iman Vellani and adds Elsa Bloodstone from issue #3

Article Summary Marvel confirmed X-Orcists is now an ongoing series at NYCC after Iman Vellani called out another miniseries.

X-Orcists reunites Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta, following their work together on Magik and Magik & Colossus.

Magik’s demon-fighting team already includes Juggernaut and Madelyne Pryor, with Elsa Bloodstone joining in X-Orcists #3.

Marvel teased a major X-Men villain return in X-Orcists that could shatter mutant magic and reshape the series.

At Marvel's House of Ideas panel at New York Comic Con, the publisher confirmed that X-Orcists was previously announced as a five-issue limited series. At which point actor/writer Iman Vellani, star of Ms Marvel and The Marvels, shouted out, "Another miniseries?" New Marvel Editor-In-Chief Steve Wacker took the pre-planned hint and announced there and then that X-Orcists has been upgraded to an ongoing title before the first issue had even been published.

X-Orcists, written by Ashley Allen and drawn by Germán Peralta, reunites the creative team from the recent Magik series and Magik & Colossus. It centres on Magik assembling a mystical team to confront a demonic threat from Limbo. Confirmed cast members include Juggernaut and Madelyne Pryor…

…. and as of NYCC, the monster hunter Elsa Bloodstone from X-Orcists #3. The team will battle a major X-Men supervillain whose return, as promised, will unravel mutant magic. Find more Bleeding Cool NYCC coverage right here.

Now an ongoing series!

X-ORCISTS #3

On Sale January 2027

Written by Ashley Allen

Art by German Peralta

Cover by Ben Harvey

The X-Orcists wade deeper into a mystical mire! They're following the trail of the harrowing Mawhound, a Limbo demon with the ability to possess people and amplify their abilities. Along the way, Magik, Madelyne Pryor, Juggernaut and Bloodline add another ally to their roster — the ultimate monster-slayer, ELSA BLOODSTONE! But is it enough to stop an Omega-level threat?

X-ORCISTS #1

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER BY BEN HARVEY

DEMONS, BEWARE… …the X-ORCISTS are here! When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT of

the X-Men team up with MADELYNE PRYOR, the Queen of Limbo herself, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they've ever seen before, and they're going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage. ASHLEY ALLEN and GERMÁN PERALTA, the all-star writer-artist duo who brought you MAGIK, join forces again to spin a spine-tingling tale! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER BY BEN HARVEY DEMONS, BEWARE… …the X-ORCISTS are here! When a demon escapes Limbo and begins terrorizing humans and mutants alike, MAGIK and JUGGERNAUT of the X-Men team up with MADELYNE PRYOR, the Queen of Limbo herself, to take it down. But this demon is unlike anything they've ever seen before, and they're going to need help to stop its ruinous rampage. ASHLEY ALLEN and GERMÁN PERALTA, the all-star writer-artist duo who brought you MAGIK, join forces again to spin a spine-tingling tale! 32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 X-Orcists #2

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER BY BEN HARVEY

MAGIK, JUGGERNAUT and MADELYNE PRYOR are hot on the trail of an escaped Limbo demon! This demon is unlike any they've faced before. It possesses people and turns them into horrifying monsters, and exorcising the demon kills the host. The X- Orcists need all the help they can get. Enter: BLOODLINE, daughter of Blade! 32 pages $4.99

New York Comic Con 2026 is underway right now at the Javits Center in New York City. It marks the event's 20th anniversary, with a Coney Island theme that includes related collaborations, merch, and performances. Organised by ReedPop, NYCC is the East Coast's largest pop culture convention, covering comics, movies, TV, anime, gaming, cosplay, books, and more. It features a show floor with exhibitors, Artist Alley, panels/screenings, celebrity guests, signings/photo ops, gaming areas, Family HQ, and cosplay events. And it happens just as Marvel Comics announces it is leaving the city… Special thanks to Chris Anton.

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