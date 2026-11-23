Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Solicits | Tagged: abrams, eric powell, graphic novel, MarvelArts, thor

Eric Powell's Thor in Official Abrams Books Full February 2027 Solicits

Abrams Books adds the Eric Powell original graphic novel, Thor: Behemoth Of The Black Moon to their February 2027 solicits

Abrams Books adds the Eric Powell original graphic novel, Thor: Behemoth Of The Black Moon to their February 2027 solicits and solicitations as part of their original MarvelArts line, to follow Alex Ross and John Byrne, including a Lunar Exclusive cover and a signed version for all comic book stores. As well as Chiisakobee volume 3 from Minetaro Mochizuki, and a bunch of colouring books… Find more comics publisher solicitations with this handy dandy solicits tag as they drop on Bleeding Cool.

THOR BEHEMOTH OF THE BLACK MOON HC

THOR BEHEMOTH OF THE BLACK MOON HC LUNAR EXCLUSIVE EDITION

THOR BEHEMOTH OF THE BLACK MOON HC LUNAR EXCLUSIVE EDITION SIGNED

(W/A/CA) Eric Powell

An all-new story about the Mighty Thor in the celebrated Marvel Arts line, written and illustrated by Eric Powell, the five-time Eisner Award–winning, critically acclaimed creator of the bestselling comic book series The Goon Eons ago, Odin waged war with Asgard's sister realm, Roangard, banishing it to the darkest reaches of the universe. Bound by pride and honor, Thor makes it his duty to help the people of Roangard. But when he arrives, he comes toe-to-toe with a darkness-dwelling threat, in a battle that will forever alter the fate of the realm. In Behemoth of the Black Moon, Powell explores the darker side of Asgard's history, as the God of Thunder grapples with the demons from his father's past, and learns that not every wrong can be made right. The newest title in the celebrated Marvel Arts line is about the Mighty Thor by the five-time Eisner Award–winning, critically acclaimed writer/artist Eric Powell, author of The Goon, which is currently in development as an adult animated film directed by David Fincher.

$25.99/$34.99 2/3/2027

CHIISAKOBEE TP VOL 03

(W/A/CA) Minetaro Mochizuki

From award-winning author Minetaro Mochizuki, for fans of Wes Anderson, comes a poetic literary manga. After a fire burns down his family business and claims the lives of his parents, the young heir and master carpenter Shigeji vows to rebuild the failing venture with his late father's words in mind: "No matter how much the times change, what's important is for our kind to have compassion and dedication."As Shigeji does his best to rebuild his family's construction company, other obstacles continue to get in his way. after a grand household airing of grievances is finally behind them, Shigeji wonders if things are finally looking up.This bold and ambitious reinterpretation of Shugoro Yamamoto's classic historical novel Chiisakobee is brought to life with the full flourish of Minetaro Mochizuki's bohemian brush! $17.99 2/24/2027

BUNNY WITH A PEARL EARRING A CUTE N COZY MASTERPIECE COLORING BOOK TP

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(W/A/CA) Zenny Abanales

The world's greatest masterpieces, given a unique, cute spinBestselling illustrator Zenny Abanales brings her humor, charm, line-drawing skill, cuteness, AND coziness to these reinterpretations of art's greatest masterpieces. Botticelli, Van Gogh, Michaelangelo—and, of course, Vermeer—no one is safe from a bunny-bombing! $12.99 2/3/2027

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