Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, gotham academy, late

Official: Absolute Batman #24 Will Be Two Weeks Late

Official: Absolute Batman #24 by Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta will be two weeks late

Absolute Batman #24, solicited for the 9th of September 2026 only last week, will be two weeks late, arriving in comic book stores for the 23rd of September 2026. It has been suggested to me that DC Comics may not want to publish a comic famed for its political fractiousness, set in a Gotham that looks very much like New York, on the Wednesday before, or the Wednesday after, the twenty-fifth anniversary of 9/11, but apparently not. It's just going to be a wee bit bigger than normal. For different reasons, Gotham Academy: First Year #6 , which has already been cancelled and resolicited one, will ship on the 5th of August, a week after its latest original date, the 29th of July. Late for class again? We will have words… the series collection will be published in May next year. While Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons: Absolute Edition HC, intended for the 11th of August, will instead be in bookstores and comic shops for the week of the 8th of September. And Batman: Gotham Adventures Omnibus Vol. 1 HC will be published on the 10th of November rather than the 20th of October.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #24

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta

WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/2026

(W) Scott Snyder (A/CA) Nick Dragotta WITHOUT THE BADGE…WITHOUT HER FATHER…ABSOLUTE BAT ENTERS THE SCENE. In the battle of self, of Batman versus Batman, there can be only one. Everyone Bruce has ever known, ever cared about, or ever loved will face their ultimate inner demons. $4.99 9/23/2026 GOTHAM ACADEMY FIRST YEAR #6 (OF 6)

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl

SIBLINGS. SIDE QUESTS. SCARECROWS. Olive Silverlock has vanished, and Maps Mizoguchi is ready to roll for rescue. With Kyle in tow–and a not-so-helpful ghost on her heels–Maps must brave the halls, the catacombs, and the shadowy secrets of Gotham Academy. Just a normal Tuesday, really.

$4.99 8/5/2026

(W) Brenden Fletcher, Karl Kerschl, Becky Cloonan (A) Marco Ferrari (CA) Karl Kerschl SIBLINGS. SIDE QUESTS. SCARECROWS. Olive Silverlock has vanished, and Maps Mizoguchi is ready to roll for rescue. With Kyle in tow–and a not-so-helpful ghost on her heels–Maps must brave the halls, the catacombs, and the shadowy secrets of Gotham Academy. Just a normal Tuesday, really. $4.99 8/5/2026 Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons: Absolute Edition by Kelly Sue DeConnick, Phil Jimenez, Gene Ha, Nicola Scott

A myth reborn in fire, fury, and breathtaking beauty—Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons is a visionary reimagining of the Amazon origin, crafted by Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and brought to life by three of comics' greatest artists in a masterpiece worthy of the Absolute Edition format. Before Wonder Woman, before Themyscira, before the world had a word for "Amazon," the goddesses of Olympus made a choice that defied heaven. Out of anger, grief, and divine purpose, they created a new society—one shaped entirely by women, forged to protect the powerless, and destined to challenge the cruelty of gods and men alike. Across generations, a single thread binds their hidden history: Hippolyta, a mortal woman whose burning will, fierce compassion, and unimaginable loss lead her toward a destiny that will change the world. Kelly Sue DeConnick (Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet) partners with three artistic titans—Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman, Invisible Woman), Gene Ha (Top 10, Mae), and Nicola Scott (Black Magick, Wonder Woman: Year One)—to deliver a sweeping mythic epic of war, sisterhood, and the birth of one of DC's greatest icons. Jimenez paints divine rebellion with operatic grandeur, Ha renders Hippolyta's mortal journey with emotional intimacy, and Scott brings the saga to a towering, explosive crescendo as the Amazons clash with Olympus itself. Presented in a definitive Absolute Edition, this volume honors one of the most visually stunning and critically acclaimed DC stories of the modern era. Collects Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1–3. $100 8th September 2026

A myth reborn in fire, fury, and breathtaking beauty—Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons is a visionary reimagining of the Amazon origin, crafted by Eisner-nominated writer Kelly Sue DeConnick and brought to life by three of comics' greatest artists in a masterpiece worthy of the Absolute Edition format. Before Wonder Woman, before Themyscira, before the world had a word for "Amazon," the goddesses of Olympus made a choice that defied heaven. Out of anger, grief, and divine purpose, they created a new society—one shaped entirely by women, forged to protect the powerless, and destined to challenge the cruelty of gods and men alike. Across generations, a single thread binds their hidden history: Hippolyta, a mortal woman whose burning will, fierce compassion, and unimaginable loss lead her toward a destiny that will change the world. Kelly Sue DeConnick (Captain Marvel, Bitch Planet) partners with three artistic titans—Phil Jimenez (Wonder Woman, Invisible Woman), Gene Ha (Top 10, Mae), and Nicola Scott (Black Magick, Wonder Woman: Year One)—to deliver a sweeping mythic epic of war, sisterhood, and the birth of one of DC's greatest icons. Jimenez paints divine rebellion with operatic grandeur, Ha renders Hippolyta's mortal journey with emotional intimacy, and Scott brings the saga to a towering, explosive crescendo as the Amazons clash with Olympus itself. Presented in a definitive Absolute Edition, this volume honors one of the most visually stunning and critically acclaimed DC stories of the modern era. Collects Wonder Woman Historia: The Amazons #1–3. $100 8th September 2026 Batman: Gotham Adventures Omnibus Vol. 1 by Scott Peterson, Ty Templeton, Tim Levins, Rick Burchett

Gotham's greatest animated legends return in a definitive collection that captures the heart and heroics of the beloved TV series. This omnibus celebrates an era where the animated DC Universe redefined Batman for a generation. Batman, Robin, Nightwing, and Batgirl return for more thrilling exploits inspired by the Emmy Award-winning Batman: The Animated Series and its successor The New Batman Adventures. Join our intrepid heroes as they protect Gotham from classic foes such as Two-Face, Mr. Freeze, The Joker, the League of Assassins, and more! This first of two omnibuses collects Batman: Gotham Adventures #1-42 plus additional stories from Superman Adventures #25, Adventures in the DC Universe #3, The Batgirl Adventures #1, Batman: Gotham Knights #14, and Harley and Ivy: Love on the Lam #1. $125

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