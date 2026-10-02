Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Pop Culture | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, nick dragotta

Official Absolute Batman Leather Jacket With Absolute Batman Axe Logo

Official Absolute Batman Leather Jacket with Absolute Batman Axe Logo from Nick Dragotta

DC Comics has launched a new Artist Collection merchandise line for Absolute Batman and artist Nick Dragotta. And that includes a leather jacket featuring a tonal embossed Absolute Batman emblem, an embroidered leather DC logo patch, and custom DC-branded metal buttons.

Collectors can also pick up a five-inch 3D-cast magnetic replica pin inspired by Absolute Batman's battle-axe.

And there's also an oversize zip tote bag featuring Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman artwork.

They are also adding shirts with Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Joker, Absolute Two-Face, and more.

"DC today announced the launch of DC Shop's Artist Collection: Absolute Batman, an all-new line of merchandise inspired by DC's comic book series Absolute Batman, the acclaimed reimagining of the Caped Crusader from writer Scott Snyder and artist Nick Dragotta. The collection spotlights Dragotta's striking artwork and the now-iconic Absolute Batman emblem through a range of premium collectibles and apparel. Reinventing Batman for a new generation, Absolute Batman has captivated fans with its bold visual identity and fresh take on Gotham City. The Artist Collection brings that groundbreaking vision from the page to fans through thoughtfully designed pieces that celebrate the artistry and attitude of the series. The centerpiece of the collection is a standout leather jacket featuring a tonal embossed Absolute Batman emblem, an embroidered leather DC logo patch, and custom DC-branded metal buttons. Designed to make a statement, the premium jacket embodies the distinctive aesthetic that has helped define Absolute Batman. Collectors can also bring home one of the series' most memorable elements with a highly detailed 3D-cast magnetic replica pin inspired by Absolute Batman's battle-axe. Measuring five inches in length, the collectible faithfully re-creates the iconic symbol and arrives in a premium collector's box complete with a certificate of authenticity. The Absolute Batman Artist Collection extends beyond the Dark Knight himself as Gotham City's most infamous rogues take center stage in a new line of modern streetwear-inspired apparel. Featuring bold graphics and contemporary silhouettes, the designs celebrate iconic DC Super-Villains including Absolute Catwoman, Absolute Joker, Absolute Two-Face, and more, highlighting the larger-than-life personalities that make Gotham City one of comics' most compelling worlds. Fans can showcase their fandom with the Absolute Batman oversize zip tote bag featuring Nick Dragotta's striking artwork. Equipped with dual shoulder straps and plenty of room for everyday necessities, it's a versatile accessory designed for both daily use and convention adventures. This new Artist Collection continues DC Shop's commitment to delivering premium products that connect fans to the stories, characters, and creators they love. By combining elevated craftsmanship with one of comics' most talked-about new interpretations of Batman, the collection offers fans a unique opportunity to wear and display a piece of the Absolute Universe."

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