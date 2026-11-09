Posted in: Ahoy, Comics | Tagged: Kindergarten Gulag, Mark Russell, toxic avenger

Official Ahoy Comics January 2027 Solicits With Kindergarten Gulag

Official Ahoy Comics January 2027 solicits and solicitations with Kindergarten Gulag and Corduroy Road launches

Article Summary Official Ahoy Comics January 2027 solicits spotlight Corduroy Road #1, launching a brutal new paranormal mystery series.

Kindergarten Gulag is corrected here as a February 2027 one-shot by Mark Russell and Mauricet, not January.

Corduroy Road #1 follows monster-killer P.I. Paul Corduroy as grisly Chicago murders spark dark revelations.

Toxic Avenger Vs The Noxious Offender #3 hits January 13, 2027, with Citizen Toxie rising in Tromaville.

Ignore certain aspects of Ahoy Comics January 2027 solicitations below: Kindergarten Gulag One-Shot is actually by Mark Russell and Mauricet and out in February; the credits for Matt Bors and Felipe Sobreiro were duplicated from Toxic Avenger Vs Noxious Offender #3. Ahoy Comics also launches Corduroy Road #1 in January 2027 by Eric Palicki and Chris Peterson; take a look below. You can find all recent solicitations with this handy tag.

KINDERGARTEN GULAG (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Mark Russell (A/CA) Mauricet

A man wakes up one day to find himself the sole inmate in a prison run by five very young, creepy children—who proceed to argue about whether or not to kill him. A disturbing meditation on the innocent things that can hurt us most, from writer Mark Russell (SECOND COMING, THE FORGOTTEN DIVINE) and artist Mauricet (HOWL)—the team behind AHOY's innovative one-shot THANKSGIVING ("hilarious but disturbingly relevant" —IGN). $7.99 2/3/2027

CORDUROY ROAD #1 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Eric Palicki (A) Chris Peterson (CA) Erica Henderson

Something strange is happening in Chicago, starting with the gruesome murders of the Suydam family. Enter Paul Corduroy, a P.I. and monster killer who handles cases the police can't—and who's about to learn a few shocking things about himself. Writer Eric Palicki, creator of Atlantis Wasn't Built for Tourists and Black's Myth, presents a brutal mix of mystery and paranormal action in the tradition of Hack/Slash and Something Is Killing the Children. $4.99 1/6/2027

TOXIC AVENGER VS THE NOXIOUS OFFENDER #3 (OF 5) (MR)

(W) Matt Bors (A) Felipe Sobreiro (CA) Matt Bors

The Toxic Avenger is crushed into a cube and submerged, leaving the Noxious Offender free to torment the good people of Tromaville. But a third mop-wielding player makes their presence known, launching… the rise of CITIZEN TOXIE! $4.99 1/13/2027

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