Posted in: Comics, Oni Press, Solicits | Tagged: adventure time, biker mice from mars, judge dredd

Official And Exclusive: Oni Press' December 2026 Full Solicitations

Oni Press' December 2026 Solicitations with Judge Dredd/Biker Mice From Mars, Prometheus Graft and Artists From The Abyss: David Lapham

I'm up early, taking my youngest to her new university, so this goes early too…Oni Press December 2026 solicits and solicitations leads with the two-part crossover premiere Judge Dredd/Biker Mice from Mars #1 by Dan Watters, Ryan O'Sullivan, and Jordi Tarragona, plus George Northy and Caitlin Yarsky's series launch Prometheus Graft: The Slayings at Death's End #1. Archie Comics marks an oversized milestone with Archie #4, while Patrick Horvath and Tyler Crook continue Archie in Hell #2 and Corinna Bechko and Kano return for Sabrina the Teenage Witch #3. EC Comics delivers the holiday giant Shiver SuspenStories 3 #1 and Artists from the Abyss: David Lapham #1, alongside new chapters of Fort Psycho, Mind MGMT: New & Improved, and a wide range of collected editions and graphic novels.

Judge Dredd/Biker Mice from Mars #1 (of 2)

(W) Dan Watters & Ryan O'Sullivan (A) Jordi Tarragona

Covers: David Finch, Karl Kerschl, Andrew Krahnke, Winston Gambro

In partnership with Rebellion and the Nacelle Company, Oni Press is proud to present the wreckage-strewn collision of the 22nd-century's most feared lawman against its hardest-charging mutant outlaws—Mega-City One's Judge Dredd versus the Red Planet's Biker Mice from Mars—in a no-holds-barred showdown for supremacy! From blockbuster writers Dan Watters (M.A.S.K., Batman: Dark Patterns) & Ryan O'Su

llivan (Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War) and supercharged artist Jordi Tarragona (Injustice: Gods Among Us), maximum thrill power meets maximum attitude as the decade's most unexpected crossover event starts here with 40 pages of deluxe format fury! Across the frayed cordons of space-time, the greed-fueled oligarchs Limburger and Karbunkle have identified a strange new world to plunder, but they never anticipated that Throttle, Vinnie, and Modo—the extraterrestrial antiheroes known as the Biker Mice from Mars—would dare to foil their latest cross-dimensional conquest: the smog-clogged metropolis known as Mega-City One. Now, the Martian brothers and their bikes are stranded between blocks in Mega-City's endless, chaotic sprawl . . . alongside 400 million citizens who want them dead and the one man committed to delivering them to justice at any cost: the unforgiving Judge Dredd! The law has no place for vermin on Mega-City One's streets . . . but when the Biker Mice's otherworldly abilities draw the gaze of the inhuman entity called Judge Death, man and mouse alike will be caught in the crosshairs! 40 pgs • $7.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Prometheus Graft: The Slayings at Death's End #1 (of 4)

(W) George Northy (A) Caitlin Yarsky

Covers: Caitlin Yarsky, Eric Powell, Gabriel Rodriguez, Patricia Martín

From the ashes of Frankenstein's destruction . . . a new kind of detective is born! This winter, acclaimed writer George Northy (Yuletide, EC's Shiver SuspenStories) and Eisner Award–nominated artist Caitlin Yarsky (Dead Teenagers, Black Hammer) invite you to a distant castle to behold a meticulously crafted, first-of-its-kind comics murder mystery starring the greatest man-made monster of all . . . Decades after his creation, the creature once known as Frankenstein's Monster has reinvented himself as Europe's most formidable mind. After years underground, his scars have faded and his genius-level intellect has tamed his hulking nature. . . revealing an extraordinary talent for solving the world's most inexplicable mysteries. Today, he is Prometheus Graft: gentleman detective, expert investigator . . . and something still not quite entirely human. Now, on the cusp of a new century set to be ruled by science over superstition, Graft believes he has finally conquered his monstrous past . . . until he is summoned to the remote Romanian castle of Death's End, where an immortal lord has assembled Europe's most feared supernatural beings to broker a long-lasting peace. But their fragile treaty will soon be shattered when the corpse of a powerful family's envoy is found murdered in the castle's hedge maze . . . turning witch against werewolf and vampire against ghoul as suspicion and bloodshed spiral. With only his instincts and a bloodstained trail of clues to guide him, can Prometheus Graft solve the slayings at Death's End before a new day breaks . . . and all hell follows with it? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Archie #4

(W) Ben H. Winters, Caroline Cash, Kelly Sue DeConnick, Ryan North, Dan Parent & Jay Stephens (A) Fábio Moon, Caroline Cash, Derek Charm, Dan Parent, Leonardo Romero & Jay Stephens

Covers: Joe Quinones, Fábio Moon, Rachael Stott, Frany, Derek Charm, Gustavo Duarte, Dan Parent, Caitlin Yarsky

85 years was only the beginning! Archie Comics, Oni Press, and a nonstop parade of comics' greatest talents proudly present a momentously oversized, 48-page anniversary salute to the one and only Archie Andrews—featuring a pitch-perfect and totally self-contained jumping-on point to the all-new Archie ongoing series . . . and surprise guests and special features galore from across Riverdale's past, present, and future! First: New York Times bestselling writer Ben H. Winters (EC's Cruel Universe, Benjamin) and multiple Eisner Award–winning artist Fábio Moon (Daytripper, Casanova) welcome a milestone new beginning for Riverdale's most popular high-school heartthrob, fastest athlete, and milkshake-slurping redhead. Introducing: Arnie Adams! Wait, what? Discover the Archie you only thought you knew—and the first appearance of his roguish new rival—in an unforgettably elegant and frantically fractured modern-day fairy tale that cuts straight to the heart of comics' most human hero! Then: Archie's 85th anniversary spectacular gets even bigger as a spotlight-grabbing cast of all-star talents join the party with brand-new, must-read stories, including Eisner Award winner Kelly Sue DeConnick (FML, Captain Marvel) & Eisner Award nominated artist Leonardo Romero (Birds of Prey); Eisner Award–winning creators Ryan North (Fantastic Four) & Derek Charm (Toxic Summer); Eisner Award–winning cartoonist Caroline Cash (Adventure Time: Bubbline College Special); Archie Comics living legend Dan Parent (Life with Archie); and Emmy Award–winning cartoonist Jay Stephens (Dwellings)! Plus: Pin-ups, puzzles, and a deluxe re-presentation of Archie's historic first appearance from Pep Comics #22 . . . originally published in December 1941! 48 pgs • $7.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Archie in Hell #2

(W) Patrick Horvath (A) Tyler Crook

Covers: Tyler Crook, Dustin Weaver, Jonathan Case, Abigail Harding, Dan Parent, Patricia Martín

Riverdale be damned! From superstar creators Patrick Horvath (Beneath the Trees Where Nobody Sees) and Tyler Crook (Out of Alcatraz), the year's most red-hot horror hit continues in a blazing new chapter of the infernal ongoing series where no one safe . . . and the flames only rise higher . . . as America's most iconic teenager locks horns with evil incarnate! Torn from the world he once knew and thrown back to a dark reflection of the year 1690, Archie Andrews has taken cover as "Archibald" Andrews—a humble inhabitant of the bleak and zealous Puritan community called Riverdale. And he's not the only one on edge . . . Strange and unearthly occurrences plague this small countryside hovel, and, as the search for the collaborators of the devil's business begins, Archie won't be able to hide for long—especially not with that flaming red hair! But when strange echoes of his best friends from the modern day—Elizabeth "Betty" Cooper, Berenice "Veronica" Lodge, and Forsythe "Jughead" Jones—begin to emerge, Archie will quickly come to fear that while he may have been the demon A'ldarax's first sacrifice, he may not be its last . . . 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Sabrina the Teenage Witch #3

(W) Corinna Bechko (A) Kano with Nick Cagnetti

Covers: Marguerite Sauvage, Lauren Knight, Robyn Smith, Dan Parent, Sweeney Boo

Sometimes it's nice to curl up and escape into a good book . . . but what happens when a good book wants to escape into you?! Hugo Award–nominated writer Corinna Bechko (Green Lantern: Earth One) and spellbinding artist Kano (Daredevil) continue their generation-defining reinvention of everyone's favorite witch-in-training in a brand-new, eye-popping ish for the ages that will have everyone saying abracadabra! She tried to keep her feelings in check. She tried to keep her magic in line. And now she's accidentally created a sentient grimoire with a knack for starting trouble on an interdimensional scale. Whoops! It wouldn't be such a big deal if the book's cross-world gateways weren't feeding off of Sabrina's emotions . . . But when she turns green with envy after seeing her pal Harvey with a new girl and accidentally unleashes a monster from another world, well, something's gonna have to turn a new page! Plus: Another magically mischievous backup featuring art by "Nocturnal" Nick Cagnetti (Spirit of the Shadows)! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Shiver SuspenStories 3 #1 (One-Shot)

(W) John Arcudi, Sarah Gailey, Jay Stephens & Allen Wu (A) Ryan Kelly, Sami Kivelä, David Lapham & Leomacs

Covers: Dustin Weaver, Steve Lieber, Shawn McManus, Rian Hughes

Make a list, check it twice . . . because we're chopping off heads both naughty and nice! This holiday season, chimneys will be running red as EC Comics unleashes its most terrifying assembly of sickenin' stocking stuffers yet in an all-new, all-unhinged 56-page giant! That's right, Shiver SuspenStories is back . . . and we're bringing three times the chills, three times the spills, and three times the murderous intent with us for our most vengeful celebration of X-mas anarchy and New Year's nightmares ever attempted! Gather 'round our flaming hearth and join tortured (literally!) creators John Arcudi (B.P.R.D., The Mask), Sarah Gailey (Eat the Rich), Ryan Kelly (Stranger Things), David Lapham (Stray Bullets), Jay Stephens (Dwellings), and more surprise guests as we begin a frightening festival of merciless merriment and holiday horror, all tinseled up in the mangled EC Comics manner. Plus: For your reading displeasure, feast upon another restored and remastered EC classic straight from the Vault-Keeper's lair! Heh heh, ho ho, this Christmas season, someone's gotta go! Just remember, kids: Some stains don't come out . . . especially under Luminol! 56 pgs • $8.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Artists from the Abyss: David Lapham #1 (One-Shot)

(W) David & Maria Lapham with J. Holtham, Matt Kindt & Joe R. Lansdale (A) David Lapham

Covers: David Lapham

Gasp! Choke! EC Comics' celebration of its boldest and bloodiest talents rages forth as comics master and Eisner Award winner David Lapham (Stray Bullets, Detective Comics) takes center stage . . . which is all the more anxiety-inducing when you're a humanoid insect infected with the urge to kill! Re-presenting Lapham's greatest and goriest contributions to the new EC Comics canon—featuring taut tales of tension and terror penned by collaborators J. Holtham (EC's Cruel Universe), Matt Kindt (Brzrkr), Joe R. Lansdale (Jonah Hex: Two-Gun Mojo), and more—for the first time between two covers, this ad-free special also features a brand-new, never-before-seen EC shocker illustrated by Lapham and co-written by Maria Lapham (Underheist)! Bzzz! Bzzz! There's no swatting this one away . . . especially it weighs 200 pounds and is coming right for you! 32 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Cruel Kingdom 2 #4 (of 6)

(W) Jude Ellison S. Doyle, Ryan Haddock & Greg Pak (A) Ramón F. Bachs, Ryan Kelly & Sami Kivelä

Covers: Mark Buckingham, Lukas Ketner, Shawn McManus, Rian Hughes

In this Cruel Kingdom, it's not the storm clouds that have a silver lining . . . it's the rusty edge of the executioner's blade! 'Tis yet another twisted transmutation of EC Comics, you foolish peasant! Welcome back to the lands of fatal fable and fiendish fantasy for more fairy-tale romances that are about to take a terrible turn . . . courtesy of cursed creators Ramón F. Bachs (Red Robin), Ryan Haddock (EC's Catacomb of Torment), Ryan Kelly (Saucer Country), Sami Kivelä (The Forever Home), Jude Ellison S. Doyle (Dead Teenagers), and Greg Pak (Planet Hulk)! Alas, this pained and perilous journey through ancient realms long thought forgotten is far from over . . . so bite down hard, because we're just getting to the good stuff, heh heh! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

The Forever Home #4 (of 6)

(W) Christian Ward (A) Sami Kivelä

Covers: Christian Ward, Sami Kivelä, Nimit Malavia

Welcome to the end of civilization—it's the perfect place to start a new beginning, no? All secrets will be revealed as origins and endings come full circle for the year's most acclaimed science fiction nightmare, as told by visionary creators Christian Ward (Event Horizon: Dark Descent) and Sami Kivelä (Abbott)! To know the future, we must first understand the past—a place plagued by famine, ecological collapse, and mistrust as one family fights to survive in a world that would willfully strip them of their humanity. Witness now how the first Forever Home was conceived—a life raft for the exceptionally wealthy and a blocked exit for a pregnant mother and her unborn child, who might just be humankind's second chance. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Mind MGMT: New & Improved #6

(W/A) Matt Kindt

Covers: Matt Kindt, Laura Pérez

Suspicion, deception, and delusion blend together as New York Times bestselling cartoonist and multiple Eisner Award nominee Matt Kindt (Brzrkr, Dept. H) unleashes the next chapter of the mirage-shrouded masterpiece that The Beat calls "a great new start to an already great series." What could've been a love story for the ages is now just a distant memory . . . Both Detective Swon and Delphi are unraveling just how intertwined their lives have become, or rather, have been. With Mind Management pulling strings behind the scenes, even our investigators of the improbable aren't quite sure where the lines between reality and fiction begin or end. Their memories? Their feelings? It could all be misconstrued, artificially created, or, worst of all, genuine. Seems like fate might've conspired to bring them together . . . but will the truth be what ends up wrenching them apart? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Fort Psycho #5 (of 12)

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Brian Hurtt

Covers: Brian Hurtt, Lewis LaRosa, Charlie Adlard

All-new arc! All-new jumping-on point! All-new action! "False Flags" starts here! More accomplices! More adversaries! More double-crosses! And twice as many exit wounds . . . The second act of the year's most compulsively page-turning action epic is locked, loaded, and coming out guns blazing—courtesy of New York Times bestselling superstar Matt Kindt (Brzrkr, Mind MGMT) and adrenaline-racing artist Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun)! After apprehending the world's most wanted terrorist leader at a terrible cost, the most highly trained and lethal unit of intelligence operatives in human history has been hunted down, disavowed by their governments, and imprisoned on the island fortress nicknamed "Fort Psycho." Locked away from the world, they have little else to do but sharpen their grudges, plot their bloody revenge, and attempt to zero in on the traitor . . . or traitors . . . that are suspected to still hide among their ranks. So what's the most dangerous thing you could give this hardened team of paranoid international commandos? It's not another weapon—it's hope. Primed with a plan to finally make their escape from Fort Psycho's prison paradise, the detached assassin Jason and his former allies-turned-convicts are pairing off, two-by-two, to execute their last-ditch gambit for freedom. But not everyone is who they seem . . . and Jason's covert mission to find and kill the double agent responsible for his life sentence is about to explode into a barrage of bullets and broken promises. 32 pgs • $5.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Fort Psycho Vol. 1: Kinetic Action SC

(W) Matt Kindt (A) Brian Hurtt

Covers: Brian Hurtt

Infinite bullets. Zero f#@ks! Oni Press and Flux House proudly present the concussive first volume of the action comic so extreme, it might just catch fire—welcome to Fort Psycho! Ten years ago, the nation of Singapore sank into the Pacific Ocean. The underground network known as the Seven Seals took credit for the largest act of terror in human history. In the aftermath, the United Nations created a strike team of highly trained covert operatives with one mission: locate, identify, and eliminate the Seven Seals' secretive leader. The team's clandestine affairs were to always remain in the shadows—until their final, explosive confrontation with the Seven Seals resulted in a large-scale tragedy too bloody to cover up and too tragic to ignore. Disgraced and disavowed by the governments that trained them, the world's most dangerous secret agents have been convicted for their crimes and sentenced to serve time side-by-side in the one place capable of holding them: their old island headquarters, Fort Cyclone—now known in the media by the derogatory nickname "Fort Psycho." And that's where the official story is about to go terribly, terribly wrong. From master storytellers Matt Kindt (Brzrkr, Mind MGMT) and Brian Hurtt (The Sixth Gun), Mission: Impossible meets Lost on a tropical island paradise stocked with trained killers, secret betrayals, and the long-buried truth about the mission that brought them there. Always remember: There is nothing deadlier than an ally turned enemy. Collects Fort Psycho #1–4. 152 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Cult of the Lamb: Pilgrim HC

(W) JoJo Zhou (A) Carles Dalmau

Covers: Carles Dalmau

Deep in the Land of the Old Faith lies paradise—for any pilgrim brave enough to seek it . . . In a world of false prophets and true Gods, join Jalala and Rinor as they search the Lands for a place to call home. As long as they can survive the dangerous Cultists looking for new sacrifices, the terrifying creatures hunting for a meal, and the strange mushroom peddlers . . . not to mention rumors of a wicked, blood-thirsty beast on the prowl for its next victim . . . A brand-new adventure set in the world of indie megahit video game Cult of the Lamb, choose your own path as you explore the Lands of the Old Faith, meeting characters new and familiar, and uncovering mysteries never before seen by mortal eyes. Welcome, pilgrim. Written by Cult of the Lamb head of narrative JoJo Zhou and lushly illustrated by the official game concept artist Carles Dalmau (Soma), comes a new journey into the world of the Old Faith seen through fresh eyes! 112 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 16, 2026

Oni Press Presents: Murder Drones: The Official Graphic Novel SC

(W) Wyatt Kennedy (A) Jo Mi-Gyeong with Soo Lee & Gigi Dutreix

Covers: Alessio Zonno

Based on Glitch Productions' global animation phenomenon created by Liam Vickers and now streaming on Prime Video, it's three cheers for "destroy all humans" as all-star creators Wyatt Kennedy (Nights, Marvel Voices), Jo Mi-Gyeong (Eve, The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance), Soo Lee (Maleficent), and more unleash the record-setting comics adaptation of the series that you have watched 330 million times: Murder Drones! In the far future on the desolate exoplanet designated Copper 9, the humans are long gone but the robotic worker drones they created to mine the planet's resources are still hard at work. Together, they have managed to forge their own makeshift society . . . or so they thought until a previously unknown kind of robot—the dreaded "Murder Drones"—are activated by a long-forgotten human-scripted protocol to disassemble any worker that deviates from its original programming. But when a rebellious young worker drone named Uzi forms an unlikely alliance with two disassembly drones—Serial Designations N and V—can they, together, uncover the secrets of their origins . . . and stop the spread of the unsettling mechanical virus known as the Absolute Solver? Robots, violence, teen angst, mad science, love, loss, doors, hormones, and chaos! What more could you ask for? A pen, perhaps? It's a clicky pen! (Ask your kids. They'll get it!) 216 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

Archie: The Married Life Omnibus Vol. 1 HC

(W) Michael Uslan & Paul Kupperberg (A) Stan Goldberg, Norm Breyfogle & Fernando Ruiz

Covers: Dan Parent, Alex Ross

Now collected for the first time in a new series of oversized hardcover omnibuses, experience the complete, decades-spanning chronicle of Archie Andrews's parallel lives and divergent futures in the groundbreaking saga that Comics Alliance calls "the most fascinating Archie comic of all time"! When Archie goes for an afternoon stroll down Riverdale's most magical side street—Memory Lane—only to find himself turned around and facing the future, America's favorite teenager will be given the ultimate chance to examine two diverging roads yet to be traveled . . . and, with them, a tantalizing glimpse of his own possible fates. Down the first fork: Life as the husband of sultry socialite Veronica Lodge. Down the second: Marriage to the good girl next door, Betty Cooper. How could the most personal and painful choice of Archie's entire existence impact not just Riverdale . . . but the world and the future of everyone in it? The future is coming, Archie Andrews . . . and it's not what you think! Told across two intricately interwoven timelines, experience the ultimate experiment in comics storytelling as The Married Life epic begins its pulse-pounding, heartbreaking, expectation-defying journey. Crafted by legendary writers Michael E. Uslan (The Boy Who Loved Batman) and Paul Kupperberg (Action Comics) and illustrated by masterful artists Stan Goldberg (Archie), Norm Breyfogle (Batman), Fernando Ruiz (Archie), and more, discover the opening act of Archie's lives not yet lived in this definitive edition, complete with new cover art from Archie Comics legend Dan Parent. Collecting Archie #600–06 and Life with Archie #1–12. 800 pgs • $125.00, On Sale December 2, 2026

The Summoning Vol. 2: Losing the Familiar SC

(W/A) Elyse Castro

Covers: Elyse Castro

Return to the world Publisher's Weekly called "cozy fantasy with a cute goth touch" in this graphic novel from artist and animator Elyse Castro—creator of the viral animated short that summoned millions of fans around the globe! Young witch Claire and her kitty familiar, Edgar, have reached the hallowed halls of the famed Ridgewood Coven—but the trials they had to complete to achieve admittance might soon prove to be the least of their worries. Faced with difficult classes, tensions between friends both old and new, and a mystery that is threatening the very foundations upon which Ridgewood stands, Claire must find the courage to face the corruption that's spreading throughout the school—and to stand up for what she believes in. But will courage be enough against the infamous witch El Diablo, of whom the magikal world lives in fear? Or is there more to this fearsome feline than meets the eye?! New magik, familiar mayhem, and uncovered secrets await in The Summoning: Losing the Familiar! 224 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Eat Your Heart Out Vol. 2: Reap What You Sew SC

(W) Terry Blas & Matty Newton (A) Eva Cabrera

Covers: Eva Cabrera

Blanca is flying high in New York City, on her way to living her dream as a fashion designer. Life looks perfect: a rock-solid found family, a new job with potential, and a hot new boyfriend. What Blanca doesn't need is her overbearing mother to show up, scheming to take her away from it. Not only that, her friends' creative passions are on rocky ground as their beloved nighttime haunt Tableau stands at risk of disappearing forever! With Blanca's first Pride fast approaching, it's up to her and her housemates to create a night to remember and use their wits and talents to save Tableau! But will Blanca's dismissive mother and her boyfriend Charlie's big secret about who he is unravel EVERYTHING before the big night? The second volume of Terry Blas and Matty Newton's hit graphic novel series Eat Your Heart Out, featuring gorgeous art by artist Eva Cabrera. It's high pressure, high drama, and SO MUCH DRAG! 112 pgs • $14.99, On Sale December 30, 2026

Adventure Time Vol. 3: Handbook Heroes! SC

(W) Nick Winn with Elizabeth Brei (A) Austin Baechle, Corinth Boone, Augustin Morales, Chelsea Akpan & Cleonique Hilsaca

Covers: Keiko Nishijima

Have you ever wondered what makes a true hero? Find out with Finn and Jake as they journey across Ooo to create their own Handbook for Heroes! With the Enchiridion, the famed guide for adventurers, seemingly gone for good, Finn and Jake set out to make a totally new, totally mathematical version—but how are they supposed to make a handbook for heroes when one of their own is seemingly . . . a villain?! With a metal doppelgänger that looks remarkably Finn-like causing chaos across Ooo—stealing baby blankets, ruining cookouts, making crushes a total bummer—the real Finn will have to come face-to-face with his own insecurities in order to save the day! Elsewhere, Marceline decides it's time to help Ice King confront the music of his past in order to help Ooo's future—but what's an Ice King without his crown?! Written by Annie-nominated designer for TV Nick Winn (Bloody Mary) and drawn by a host of stellar artists—including Austin Baechle (Sesame Street), Corinth Boone (Peony), Agustin Morales (Adventure Time, Go Go Proton, Megahrtz), and Chelsea Akpan (Lovefool!)—and collecting the entirety of the short "Lemonhope, Alone*" by writer Elizabeth Brei and artist Cleonique Hilsaca, this is one collection you won't want to miss! Collects Adventure Time (2025) #9–12! 112 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 23, 2026

Cruel Universe Vol. 3 SC

(W) Corinna Bechko, Mike Carey, Melissa Flores, Ryan Haddock, Jeff Jensen, Anthony Mauro, Maria Ingrande Mora, Greg Pak, Amy Roy, Andrew Wheeler (A) Sebastián Cabrol, Daniel Gete, Tyler Jenkins, Lukas Ketner, Kano, David Lapham, Fabiana Mascolo, Andrea Mutti, Malachi Ward, Kelly Williams

In this Cruel Universe, perception is reality . . . and reality is pain! You've just landed on a barren, alien world . . . Cold, remote, and devoid of any signs of life . . . except for the ominous, throbbing hum from the planetary core that drills a message straight into the synapses of your human nervous system: The new collection of Cruel Universe is here! Surrender yourself! Or be atomized! In this galaxy or the next, you'd be a fool to miss EC Comics' Eisner and Ringo Award–nominated sensation as it hurdles forward with all-new tales of twisted science and terrifying tech! Join writers Corinna Bechko (EC's Blood Type), Mike Carey (Lucifer), Melissa Flores (Power Rangers Prime), Lukas Ketner (Count Crowley), Kano (Sabrina the Teenage Witch) and more as they rewire the strands of EC's immortal DNA into a new kind of inhuman monstrosity! Collecting Cruel Universe 2 #5–8. 136 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Liberty! HC

(W) Jordan Mechner (A) Etienne Le Roux & Loïc Chevallier

Covers: Etienne Le Roux & Loïc Chevallier

Liberty! is a sweeping historical graphic novel by Jordan Mechner that dramatizes the true story of the covert French operation to aid the American Revolution, blending espionage, diplomacy, and revolutionary fervor. 1776. The American Revolution is on the brink of collapse before it can even get started. The colonies are outgunned, outmanned, and out of time. While Washington's ragged army faces the full might of the British Empire, a different kind of battle begins across the Atlantic. Silas Deane, a Connecticut merchant turned secret envoy, is dispatched by the Continental Congress on a mission that could decide the fate of the rebellion: secure weapons, gunpowder, and allies from the French. But Deane cannot succeed alone. He befriends the unlikely partner Pierre-Augustin Caron de Beaumarchais, a playwright, celebrity, political fixer, and a man whose charm is as dangerous as his ambition. Famous for writing The Barber of Seville, Beaumarchais turns his theatrical genius toward a far riskier production: a clandestine pipeline of French arms to the American rebels, hidden behind shell companies, forged manifests, and diplomatic sleight of hand. Together, they navigate a treacherous world of spies, royal ministers, profiteers, and British agents determined to choke the Revolution before it can breathe. 208 pgs • $29.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Urbance Vol. 2 SC

(W/A) Joël Dos Reis Viegas

Covers: Joël Dos Reis Viegas

Urbance Volume 2 plunges deeper into the streetwise chaos of its dystopian world, where gender segregation and forbidden love fuel rebellion. After stealing the coveted n-dorphin, Lesya earns praise from Sister Amy and becomes an official member of the Deadly Eves. But her rapid rise stirs jealousy, especially from Sam, who uncovers Lesya's suspicious activities. Meanwhile, Kenzell is on the run from COEVO agents, diving into the depths of Junk Town with a bounty on his head. Lesya, now a fugitive herself, rescues him and shares painful memories from her past . . . just as Sister Amy reappears, threatening everything they've built. It's a high-stakes continuation of animation director Joel Dos Reis Viegas's gritty saga Urbance, where loyalty, identity, and survival collide in a city that punishes connection. 188 pgs • $19.99, On Sale December 9, 2026

Freaks' Squeele Vol. 7 HC

(W/A) Florent Maudoux

Covers: Florent Maudoux

The final round of Florent Maudoux's popular underground comic, pitting the university's students against the guardians of superhero tradition! A wall surrounds the campus, isolating it from the rest of the world. Caught between the two camps, the Trinity of Death cannot openly support the younger generation. Between media wars and urban riots, the fight seems very unequal. Chance and her friends will face an all-powerful enemy who won't hesitate to use a formidable weapon of mass destruction to bring about oblivion. The exciting series finale! At the Facility of Extracurricular Academic Heroism (FEAH), students Chance, Xiong Mao, and Shadow discover the joys of university life, the ruthless competition between students, sadistic professors, and the stress of exams. At this university, special individuals learn how to manage their powers, as well as their public image, both necessary to obtain a superhero license . . . Whether through the use of supernatural magic or special genetic features, the students have a lot of history to overcome, both personal and social. 152 pgs • $24.99, On Sale December 2, 2026

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