Posted in: Antarctic Press, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Tomorrow Girl, Zen The Intergalactic Ninja

Official Antarctic Press January 2027 Solicits Tomorrow Girl X Zen

Official Antarctic Press January 2027 Solicits concludes the Tomorrow Girl X Zen The Intergalactic Ninja crossover

Article Summary Antarctic Press January 2027 solicits spotlight Tomorrow Girl X Zen The Intergalactic Ninja #2, the crossover finale.

Tomorrow Girl and Zen protect an alien scientist from bounty hunters in a two-issue team-up with indie comics roots.

January 2027 Antarctic Press releases also feature Critter #16, Fang Hunters #2, and Savage Sasquanaut #3.

The lineup rounds out with Gold Digger Remastered Vol. 5 and Kendra #3, expanding Antarctic Press's January slate.

No launches by Tomorrow Girl X Zen The Intergalactic Ninja continues and concludes in Antarctic Press' January 2027 solicits and solicitations, alongside more Gold Digger, Savage Sasquanaut, Kendra, Crittrer, Fang Hunters and more…

TOMORROW GIRL X ZEN INTERGALACTIC NINJA #2 (OF 2)

(W) Ben Dunn, Steve Ross (A) Erwin Prasteya (CA) David Hutchison

An alien scientist escapes a brutal dictator and lands on Earth. However, he is pursued by ruthless bounty hunters. Tomorrow Girl must protect the secret he holds, but can she resist the forces arrayed against her? Perhaps she can, with the help of a new ally: ZEN, THE INTERGALACTIC NINJA! Steve Stern and Dan Coté's '80s indie comic hero teams up with Antarctic Press's Maid of Might in a crossover event for the ages!

$5.99 1/13/2027

CRITTER #16

(W) Tom Hutchison (A/CA) Fico Ossio

High Tide has begun, and Critter has to find help evacuating a city that is quickly being submerged by the oceans! School Girl is there to help, but what can heroes do when whales begin to topple skyscrapers?

$4.99 1/13/2027

FANG HUNTERS #2

(W) Nate Streeper (A/CA) Ubachukwu Ibeh

"The Trees of Malthachia" What's a despondent Malthachian space marine to do after his homeworld has been razed by the Croodorian Armada? Why, slay vampires with a bunch of untethered misfits, of course! If only the jungle planet they opted to deposit their fangs on didn't harbor the ferocious trinomorous. C'mon, universe! Can't a space-ape catch a break?!

$5.99 1/20/2027

GOLD DIGGER REMASTERED TP VOL 05

(W/A/CA) Fred Perry

Antarctic Press celebrates the 35th Anniversary of Fred Perry's hit series, Gold Digger, the first creator-owned series to reach 301 issues by a sole creator! This glorious collection of color issues 26-50 GD is now REMASTERED into a unified format with the first four Books of GD Remastered. This gold's gonna be staking a claim on your shelves for years to come!

$64.99 2/10/2027

KENDRA #3

(W) Joe Wolfe (A) Alejandro C Gonzàlez (CA) Ben Dunn

Kendra finds a mysterious palace containing great power that evil forces hope to control. She must locate this power before they do, but standing in her way are the Daughters of Death. Will she be able to overcome them and get her long-awaited payday?

$5.99 2/10/2027

SAVAGE SASQUANAUT #3

(W) Wes Hartman (A) Gab Santos (CA) Craig Babiar

More cosmic cryptid action from Antarctic Press! Lt. Camden hatches his scheme to recapture Sasquanaut and the Solar Titan with the aid of the devious Lord Walcott. As the crew of the Solar Titan bond with one another, Empress Dalia makes a fateful decision. Meanwhile, a group of bounty hunters seeking Sasquanaut for the huge bounty on his head has instead captured his Russian space program counterpart: the Sovi-Yeti, the abominable snow woman!

$5.99 1/27/2027

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