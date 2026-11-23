Posted in: Bad Idea, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Andrea Mutti, Break My Heart, david lapham, It Demands Sacrifice, Lancer, robert venditti, Siena Fallon, Warbird

Official: Bad Idea Comics Full February 2027 Solicits Break My Heart

Official: Bad Idea Comics Full February 2027 Solicits Break My Heart by Robert Venditti, Siena Fallon, Andrea Mutti, and David Lapham

Article Summary Bad Idea Comics February 2027 solicits debut Break Your Heart #1, a mature horror romance by Venditti, Fallon, Mutti, and Lapham.

Break Your Heart follows a karaoke night beach hookup that twists into a deadly full-moon nightmare and dark obsession.

February 2027 Bad Idea Comics solicits also feature It Demands Sacrifice #2, Lancer #3, and Warbird #4.

Highlights include cult horror, sewer survival action, and the Warbird finale, rounding out Bad Idea’s February 2027 slate.

Bad Idea Comics Full February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations launch Break My Heart by Robert Venditti, Siena Fallon, Andrea Mutti, and David Lapham, as a "mature, sultry horror romance"… with all the exploitative covers you can muster. Siena Fallon, former Director of Communications of NCComiccon show, COO of Ultimate Comics stores, now Bad Idea's new VP of Sales and Marketing, will be putting Bad Idea's investment money where her marketing mouth is.

BREAK YOUR HEART #1 (ONE SHOT) (MR)

(W) Robert Venditti, Siena Fallon (A) Andrea Mutti, David Lapham (CA) Alexis Flower

New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78, ORDAINED), rising comic book newcomer Siena Fallon, Bram Stoker Award-nominated artist Andrea Mutti (Vertigo's DMZ), and four-time Eisner Award-winning artist David Lapham crank up the heat in a mature, sultry horror romance that's destined to become your new OBSESSION! It's karaoke night at Cara's favorite surfside dive bar, and after a months-long break, she's ready to get back on the mic, belt out her favorite songs, and maybe find a man worth forgetting all her past heartaches. But tonight, her luck seems to be changing. A handsome stranger is captivated by her performance, and before long, the two are stealing away for a romantic moonlit stroll along the beach. But beneath the light of the full moon, sparks of passion give way to something far more sinister. It's going to be a night to remember. If they live to tell the tale.

$6.99 2/10/2027

IT DEMANDS SACRIFICE #2 (OF 4)

(W) Philip Gelatt, David Yarovesky (A/CA) Adam Pollina

Emmy Award-winning screenwriter Philip Gelatt (LOVE, DEATH & ROBOTS), acclaimed filmmaker David Yarovesky (BRIGHTBURN), and visionary artist Adam Pollina (X-FORCE) shock the senses in the next bloody chapter of their terrifying new horror comic book event. Kidnapped by a gang of drugged-out hippie murder cultists, baby goat Bronson is left alone desperately searching for what's left of his family. Trapped inside a nightmarish house of horrors, all he can find are Satanic revelers lost in a depraved frenzy of drugs, blood, sex, and violence. But this isn't just a party. Tonight's the night, Magus, the cult's self-proclaimed Dark Prince, brings about the end of the world. All he needs is a blood sacrifice to summon his master, the ancient demon Asmodeus into our realm… And the ritual calls for goats.

$5.99 12/23/2026

LANCER #3 (OF 4)

(W) Mike Carey (A) Jake Baker (CA) Don Aguillo

It's a savage battle for survival in the next explosive chapter of New York Times best-selling writer Mike Costa (Netflix's LUCIFER) and superstar-in-the-making Jake Baker brutal action horror blockbuster. Pete Sanborn thought he was finally in for an easy payday when he hooked up with his new crew. They had the tech, the skills, and the battle-savvy to go in, bag and tag some gators, and get the hell out of there in one piece. Now Pete's just trying to make it out of New York's sewers alive. Even if he has to leave a few pieces behind. $5.99 1/20/2027

WARBIRD #4 (OF 4)

(W) Derek Kolstad, Robert Venditti (A/CA) Alex Maleev

IT ALL ENDS HERE! Blockbuster screenwriter Derek Kolstad, creator and writer of the internationally acclaimed, box office dominating motion picture franchise JOHN WICK, New York Times best-selling writer Robert Venditti (SUPERMAN '78), and Eisner Award-winning illustrator Alex Maleev (DAREDEVIL), drop the killing blow in the explosive finale to their white-knuckle, globe-spanning action/spy thrill ride. Cole has finally found Valia Petrov, Breck's mysterious former flame and the key to completing his dead friend's final mission. But before they can steal one of Russia's deadly Spearhead jets, Cole is captured by General Kovalev—the man who murdered Breck and the ruthless mastermind behind Russia's next-generation aircraft program. Now Cole is trapped deep inside a Russian military stronghold with the Spearhead fleet just out of reach. And Kovalev has no intention of letting Cole leave alive.

$5.99 2/24/2027

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