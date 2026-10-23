Posted in: Boom, Comics, Solicits | Tagged: hellraiser, my little pony

Official Boom Studios Full January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations

Official Boom Studios Full January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations... from Hellraiser to My Little Pony

Article Summary Boom Studios January 2027 solicits launch Hellraiser: Hellbound Hearts #1, reviving Clive Barker horror with a new ongoing era.

My Little Pony and Mighty Morphin Power Rangers headline January with new adventures, big reveals, and returning fan-favorite teams.

Boom Studios January 2027 solicitations also include Power Rangers Unlimited, Hello Darkness, and the finale of No Gods, No Masters.

Collected editions spotlight Hellraiser Omnibus Vol. 2, Once a Ranger Vol. 1, Tradecraft Manor, and Fence Book Two.

Boom Studios' full January 2027 solicitations launch a new era of Hellraiser: Hellbound Hearts #1 by Mike Costa and Jan Bazaldua, continuing the Clive Barker mythos with fresh creators and endless suffering. Also arriving are new issues of My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic by Seanan McGuire and Amy Mebberson, Mighty Morphin Power Rangers by Marguerite Bennett and Andrew Lee Griffith, plus the finale of No Gods, No Masters #5, the anthology Hello Darkness #29, and advanced collections including Hellraiser Omnibus Vol. 2 and Tradecraft Manor.

Hellraiser: Hellbound Hearts #1

(W) Mike Costa (A) Jan Bazaldua

Covers: Jim Cheung, Jan Bazaldua, Jonathan Wayshak, Blank Sketch, Jim Cheung Incentive, TBA Incentive, Jeff Monk, Ito, TBA FOC Reveal, Jim Cheung Unlimited

New creators! New series! New Hellraiser! Horror guru Mike Costa (TV's Lucifer) and artist Jan Bazaldua (Loki) kick off a new direction in Clive Barker's gripping Hellraiser mythos! A new era of suffering begins! It's been 40 years since Clive Barker introduced the world to new realms of horror and sensation. Now, in 2027, Hell is closer than ever. A desperate group of friends—scarred, flawed, and totally unprepared for what's about to happen—are trying to keep the Puzzle Box from ever being opened again. But there's more than one Box out there now, and an infinite amount of sex, violence, pain, and desire for them to fall prey to in this new ongoing series. This series is going to look deep into our souls and ask us to confront uncomfortable questions about the nature of humanity. Why do we crave pain? Why do we find horror beautiful? What is it in our souls that runs hiding in a closet every night? 24 pgs • $4.99 (Bagged Variant $6.99), On Sale January 6, 2027

Hellraiser Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Clive Barker, Brandon Seifert & more (A) Tom Garcia & more

Covers: Tim Bradstreet

From the twisted mind of New York Times bestselling writer Clive Barker comes three harrowing Hellraiser stories, collected into one giant graphic novel for the first time! Presented in an expansive omnibus format, this collection assembles over 500 pages of richly imagined, meticulously crafted horror from the legendary Clive Barker himself, along with masterful storytellers like Brandon Seifert (Witch Doctor) and more. Hellraiser: The Road Below reveals Kirsty Cotton's first days in Hell as Hell's Priestess, and how the road there is always paved with good intentions. She has gone from a human resisting the forces of Hell, to the ruler of light in the darkest of places. Now she is called to New Orleans by a holder of the LeMarchand Device—a woman looking to end a decades-long family feud by any means necessary… Hellraiser: The Dark Watch takes the Hellraiser universe to new, twisted depths where nothing is what it seems. The old ways have been destroyed, leaving a dangerous world in their place where the Cenobites no longer remain hidden, but instead show the world a visceral Hell that will forever be burned deep into their souls. Hellraiser: Bestiary shows the wide imagination of Hellraiser, collecting short stories from the best in horror storytelling and exploring the possibilities of the flesh. Featuring Clive Barker, Brandon Seifert, Ben Meares, Mark Miller, Victor LaValle, Christopher Taylor, Ed Brisson, Lela Gwenn, Christian Francis, Michael Moreci, Valerie D'Orazio, Christopher Sebela, Haemi Jang, Tom Garcia, Korkut Oztekin, Jesús Hervás, Janusz Ordon, Conor Nolan, Colin Lorimer, Carlos Magno, Jason Shawn Alexander, Amancay Nahuelpan, Akiel Guzman, Alexis Ziritt, Daniele Serra, Huseyin Ozkan, Paolo Villanelli, Vincent Nappi, Matt Battaglia, Peter Bergting, and more. Collects Hellraiser: The Road Below #1-4, Hellraiser: The Dark Watch #1-12, Hellraiser 2013 Annual #1, and Hellraiser: Bestiary #1-6. 576 pgs • $39.99 SC, On Sale March 9, 2027

My Little Pony: Friendship Is Magic (2026) #3

(W) Seanan McGuire (A) Amy Mebberson

Covers: Amy Mebberson, Andy Price, Nicoletta Baldari Connecting, Amy Mebberson Incentive, Andy Price Incentive, Meredith McClaren, TBA FOC Reveal, TBA Unlimited

Making friends is hard work…and keeping them can be even harder! Twilight Sparkle tracks down the bookseller in Piccafilly Circus, and learns that she is none other than Merry Weather, one of the friends from Twi's precious book! Merry Weather agrees to tell Twilight Sparkle and friends the story of how she and her best friend, Posey Pen, lost their friendship, but there's also a sad secret she's been keeping all these years. Can the Mane Six help Merry Weather put her past behind her? 24 pgs • $4.99 (Connecting Variant $5.99), On Sale January 27, 2027

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers (2026) #8

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Andrew Lee Griffith

Covers: Simona Di Gianfelice, Andrew Lee Griffith, Miguel Mercado Megazord Connecting Cardstock, Trading Card Blank Sketch, Simona Di Gianfelice Foil, Andrew Lee Griffith Foil Incentive, Simona Di Gianfelice Incentive, Eduardo Francisco, TBA FOC Reveal, TBA Unlimited

The Day of the Dumpster Returns! One man's trash is another space witch's treasure, as Rita Rabiosa repurposes her own dumpster to imprison the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers! This time, there's no monsters to fight—instead, they'll need to survive their deepest fears, darkest memories, and diabolical doppelgängers in this evil twist. Can the Rangers protect Baby Minh from Rita? And can they protect their hearts from their own worst thoughts? 24 pgs • $4.99 (Foil $6.99; Cardstock $5.99), On Sale January 27, 2027

Power Rangers Unlimited #7

(W) Joey Esposito & Kenny Porter (A) Federico Sorressa

Covers: Federico Sorressa, Eleonora Carlini, Alessio Zonno Every Ranger Ever Connecting Cardstock, Federico Sorressa Foil, Eleonora Carlini Foil Incentive, Stefano Simeone, TBA Incentive, Marianna Ignazzi, TBA FOC Reveal, Federico Sorressa Unlimited

Howdy pardner! It's a showdown at the Onyx Corral! The fastest sharpshooters from every corner of the known universe are assembling for the shootout of the century—the prize? A fistful of Power Rangers data. It's high noon and the Unlimited Rangers are at their rootin'-tootin', sharpshootin' best as Leo Corbett (Lost Galaxy Red), Zhane (Space Silver), Alyssa Enrilé (White Tiger Wild Force), Chase Randall (Dino Charge Black), and Dana Mitchell (Lightspeed Pink) show true grit against the bad, the badder, and the ugliest! 24 pgs • $4.99 (Foil $6.99; Cardstock $5.99), On Sale January 20, 2027

Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once a Ranger Vol. 1

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Andrew Lee Griffith, Phillip Sevy

Covers: Jim Cheung

Teenagers with Attitude no more! The original Mighty Morphin team are all grown up—now they're adults, fighting adult monsters and adult threats in this collection of the first story arc of the visionary MMPR comic series relaunch. It's been ten years since the original Mighty Morphin team, Jason, Zack, Trini, Kimberly, and Billy, went their separate ways to pursue different dreams. Jason is a martial arts teacher. Zack is a public defender. Trini is a diplomat. Kimberly became a world-renowned gymnast. And Billy…Billy stayed behind to support new generations of Power Rangers. But there's a new threat, one all too familiar to the Mighty Morphin team: she calls herself Rita Rabiosa, and she is set on vengeance. When Billy calls the team back together, they must learn to work with each other again, all while handling the real-life problems young adults face. Written by the bestselling and critically-acclaimed Marguerite Bennett (Bombshells, Batwoman) and drawn by Andrew Lee Griffith (Transformers, G.I. Joe) and Phillip Sevy (X-Men, Avengers), Mighty Morphin Power Rangers asks the question of how a superhero's problems can grow along with them. 112 pgs • $18.99 SC, On Sale March 16, 2027

No Gods, No Masters #5

(W) Julio Anta (A) Jacoby Salcedo

Covers: Jacoby Salcedo, Draculazer, Draculazer Incentive, Jacoby Salcedo Unlimited

The final chapter of the kaiju epic is here! Experience the conclusion of Felipe, Malik, and Jeanie's journey by the Eisner Award-nominated creative team! Time is running out for our NYC teenagers! The final ferry is about to leave, but Danny and his gang have them held captive. Can Felipe and his friends seize the window for escape and evacuate Manhattan safely before the monsters strike again? 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

No One Escapes the Dialectic #3

(W) Spencer Ackerman (A) Antonio Fuso

Covers: Antonio Fuso, Design, Antonio Fuso Incentive, Martin Simmonds

No one can stop the Dialectic as their violent crusade against the system continues! Following the brutal murder of a CEO of a for-profit prison conglomerate, SNO's hunt for the Dialectic reaches a fever pitch. Collateral damage be damned. But deep within the agency an invisible war is brewing as it becomes clear that someone knows more about the Dialectic than they're leading on. False flag? Inside job? Double agent? The answers are there, but who is brave, or foolish enough to bring them to light? And what will it cost them? Don't miss the latest installment of the world's most dangerous comic magazine! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Hello Darkness #29

(W) Kenny Porter, Various (A) Jack Mandrake, Various

Covers: Rebeca Puebla, Jenny Frison, Jacoby Salcedo, Rebeca Puebla Incentive, TBA Incentive, TBA FOC Reveal

New year! New horror! Hello Darkness slices into January with a collection of fresh shorts like a hot scythe through orphans. In "Stop Loss," horror stalwart John Arcudi (B.P.R.D., A God Somewhere) and PJ Holden (Judge Dredd, Rogue Trooper) tell the tale of a soldier whose war is truly forever. Then in "Dying to Kill," fan-favorite writer Kenny Porter (Operation Iron Coffin, Power Rangers Unlimited) and rising star artist Jack Mandrake (The Consumption) bring you the story of an end-times prepper who slept through the whole zombie apocalypse, robbing him of his one chance to kill with abandon…until now! And finally, Alejandro Arbona (Tradecraft Manor, Lake Yellowood Slaughter) and Neogi Devaki (Sweet Valley High, Curb Stomp) kick off a new 3-part story with a new kid of P.I. "Vic Hammond: Paranormal Investigator" whose very first day on the job sees her entering the world's most haunted house…FOR SCIENCE! 48 pgs • $5.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Tradecraft Manor

(W) Alejandro Arbona (A) Leandro Fernandez

Covers: Leandro Fernandez

Downton Abbey meets John le Carré in this slow-burn thriller with an explosive conclusion. In pre-WWII Britain, the servants of a manor house uncover a Nazi plot among their blueblood nobility. What unfolds is a class-warfare spy thriller, available for the first time as an original graphic novel! Great Britain, 1935: Clara Cardinal made the unlikely social climb from simple housemaid to Lady of the house, but the death of her husband threatens to cast her back to her humble beginnings. But fate seems to throw her a lifeline when she is approached by a man who reveals that her late husband was in British Intelligence and offers her an unlikely mission: run the household of "Tradecraft Manor," a secretive estate where the British Crown trains elite spies in preparation for the impending war with Germany. However, when Clara uncovers treachery and Nazi sympathy in the ranks of the privileged lords, she drafts the servants of the Manor to spy on the spies in a dangerous cat-and-mouse game that erupts as bluebloods and blue-collars fight for the future of Britain on the eve of World War II. Writer Alejandro Arbona (Lake Yellowwood Slaughter) and veteran comic artist Leandro Fernandez (The Old Guard) deliver a historical spy thriller that delivers mystery, intrigue, and an explosive finale that must be seen to be believed. 112 pgs • $18.99 SC, On Sale March 23, 2027

Fence Book Two

(W) C.S. Pacat (A) Johanna The Mad

Covers: Johanna The Mad

Friendships are put to the test and romantic sparks burn bright in the second of three young adult graphic novels from the hit queer sports romance! Despite having none of the same privileges or resources as his classmates, Nicholas Cox has done the impossible—he made it onto the Kings Row Fencing Team! But the hard part is far from over. Now Nicholas must face the mounting pressure of fencing for the same team his absentee father once led to victory, while also playing nice with his rival (and roommate) fencing prodigy Seiji Katayama. Tensions escalate when Nicholas faces off with the half-brother he's never met, and secrets are revealed that could destroy everything the Kings Row boys have worked so hard to overcome. Can this rivalry get any hotter? Find out in the breakout GLAAD-nominated comics written by New York Times bestselling author of Dark Rise, C.S. Pacat, and brought to life by fan-favorite artist Johanna The Mad, now collected for the first time in three beautifully packaged graphic novels, adorned with sprayed edges to get your heart racing! Collects Fence: Rivals, Fence: Rise, and Fence: Redemption #1-4. 336 pgs • $18.99 SC, On Sale March 2, 2027

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