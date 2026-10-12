Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Jose Andres, Meals To Astonish, Seth Meyers

Official: Chef José Andrés Will Join The X-Men In 2027

Official: Chef José Andrés Will Join The X-Men In 2027, Goes On Seth Meyers First

Article Summary Chef José Andrés stars in Marvel’s Meals to Astonish: Avengers #1, teaming with Iron Man, Black Panther and more.

Written with Steve Orlando, the new José Andrés comic follows Spider-Man #1 and their earlier Feeding Dangerously.

José Andrés brings Ferran Adrià, Robert Egger and Jacques Pépin into the Marvel Universe for celebrity chef team-ups.

José Andrés confirms an X-Men Meals to Astonish comic for March 2027 after promoting Avengers #1 on Seth Meyers.

On Wednesday, Marvel Comics will publish chef, humanitarian and now occasional Marvel Comics star José Andrés' latest comic, Meals to Astonish: The Avengers #1. This is the follow-up to Meals to Astonish: Spider-Man #1, which Marvel put out back in March. Both books are written with José Andrés's old collaborator Steve Orlando, the same pairing that gave us the 2023 graphic novel Feeding Dangerously, which told the real-world story of World Central Kitchen in comics form.

The new issue sees Andrés hanging out with Iron Man, Black Panther, Scarlet Witch and the rest of the team while trying to stop Ultron. Because of course it does. Along the way, three of Andrés' personal heroes, chefs Ferran Adrià, Robert Egger and Jacques Pépin, show up to chat with the Avengers. Adrià gets Scarlet Witch and Vision. Egger gets T'Challa. Pépin gets to stand around looking very French next to Captain Marvel and Captain America.

The comic is drawn by artists Jacob Chabot and Roi Mercado and was shepherded by Editor-in-Chief C.B. Cebulski, new EIC Steve Wacker, and editors Nick Lowe and Kaitlyn Lindtvedt. The team did a signing at Mercado Little Spain during New York Comic Con, and his restaurants were given a plug on C.B. Cebulski's relaunched Substack, Eataku. Jose Andrés also swung by Late Night with Seth Meyers to talk up the book, because apparently saving the world with soup and superheroes is the kind of story that still gets you on network television.

And get ready for next year, as José Andrés has been given the green light to confirm that an X-Men instalment of the Meals To Astonish series is due in March 2027.

Meals To Astonish: Avengers #1

by Steve Orlando, Jacob Chabot, Roi Mercado

World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian and educator JOSÉ ANDRÉS joins the AVENGERS! Tony Stark and José are headed to Las Vegas to debut their new disaster-relief technology when they're attacked by ULTRON! It's up to José and the Avengers to save their tech — and the world! Also, VENOMNOM debuts!

World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian and educator JOSÉ ANDRÉS joins the AVENGERS! Tony Stark and José are headed to Las Vegas to debut their new disaster-relief technology when they're attacked by ULTRON! It's up to José and the Avengers to save their tech — and the world! Also, VENOMNOM debuts! Spider-Man: Meals To Astonish #1

by Steve Orlando, Ken Niimura, Gustavo Duarte, Roi Mercado, Mike Mignola, Ken Nimura

World-class chef, restaurateur, humanitarian, and educator José Andrés joins the Marvel Universe in SPIDER-MAN: MEALS TO ASTONISH #1. Peter Parker heads downtown to photograph the opening of world-class chef José Andrés' brand-new restaurant, but it's crashed by Electro! The electric fiend came prepared for Spider-Man so José and World Central Kitchen chip in with Spidey to save the day—and everyone's dinner! Also in this issue: JEFF'S TABLE debuts, featuring very special guest, Chef Paul Carmichael! That's not all, this issue also collects the T.E.S.T. KITCHEN Infinity Comic in print for the first time, and an all-new SPIDER-RAMEN story!

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