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Official: Cody Ziglar On A New Static Comic For DC Next Level

Official: Cody Ziglar On A New Static Comic For DC Next Level, announced at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Cody Ziglar is officially launching a new Static comic for DC Next Level Phase Two, announced at San Diego Comic-Con.

The new Static series follows confirmation of earlier DC Next Level hints and adds Milestone’s breakout hero to the line.

Ziglar brings Marvel hits like Miles Morales: Spider-Man, Spider-Punk and Deadpool to his upcoming Static run.

Static, aka Virgil Hawkins, returns with fresh momentum after K.O. and DC’s renewed integration of Milestone history.

As seen in the recent tea leaves, and now confirmed, Cody Ziglar will be launching a new Static comic book series from DC Comics as part of their DC Next Wave Phase Two publishing line, announced at the Next Wave panel at San Diego Comic-Con.

Cody Ziglar is a comic book and TV writer, a graduate of the Savannah College of Art and Design and has written for shows including Futurama, Rick and Morty, She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Robot Chicken and Craig of the Creek. He is best known in comics for his work at Marvel on Miles Morales: Spider-Man, as well as Spider-Punk and Deadpool. He also co-created Goobers, a horror-comedy graphic novel from Vault Comics. And now… Static!

Virgil Hawkins, Static, is a superhero from Milestone Media and later became integrated into the main DC Universe, created by Michael Davis, Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Derek T. Dingle, and based on Michael Davis' young family life, he's a teenager who gains his powers during the Big Bang, where gang-related violence leads to an explosion involving a radioactive mutagen that turns him and many others into "Bang Babies" with superpower, forming the Milestone Universe. The most popular of the Milestone characters, he even got his own TV series, voiced by Phil LaMarr, as well as appearing in Young Justice. And as Static recently returned to the DC Universe during the K.O. event, as well as the history of the Milestone characters within the DC Universe also got a rewrite and a reintegraytion, now we have a new Static series to boot…

DC's Next Level Friday July 24, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

DC storytellers explore the Next Level publishing initiative with announcements, fresh looks, and new details from across the DC Universe. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One-Shot), and others. Moderated by Brittany Holzherr (senior editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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