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Official Comics "Special Thanks" Credits In Spider-Man: Brand New Day

All the Official Comics "Special Thanks" Credits from Spider-Man: Brand New Day, out in all cinemas tomorrow

Article Summary Full Spider-Man: Brand New Day special thanks credits list revealed from the film’s end titles ahead of release.

Marvel Studios continues its tradition of crediting comics creators whose characters, plots, covers, or panels appear.

The Spider-Man: Brand New Day credits include names like Dan Slott, Brian Michael Bendis, Mark Bagley, and more.

Spoiler warning: some Spider-Man: Brand New Day creator credits may hint at surprise characters, stories, or moments.

At the end of the new Spider-Man: Brand New Day movie, airing all over the place tomorrow, Marvel Studios has added a "Special Thanks" list as is traditional. The creators usually get a $5000 payment officially towards attending a premiere of the film, whether they do or not. Whether they get to go to the afterparty or not is another matter. Bleeding Cool has a screencap of the full list, running below.

Warning: there are potential spoilers for Spider-Man: Brand New Day in the following article, as we name the creators of characters, covers, panels, or plots that appear in the movie, some of which may be a surprise. This article doesn't explain why certain creators are credited (yet) or their context, but proceed at your own risk. And if you would like to suggest why some of the more obscure credits are due, or who might have been missed out, please feel free to add them in the comments, as I feel a second article coming on.

Ross Andru

Mark Bagley

Brian Michael Bendis

Sal Buscema

John Byrne

Joe Casey

Marco Checchetto

Chris Claremont

Ernie Colón

Gerry Conway

Peter David

Mike Deodato Jr.

Terry Dodson

Bill Everett

Bob Gale

Steve Gerber

Devin Grayson

Marc Guggenheim

Don Heck

Reginald Hudlin

Klaus Janson

Phillip Kennedy Johnson

J.G. Jones

Joe Kelly

Dale Keown

Jack Kirby

Pepe Larraz

Erik Larsen

Jim Lee

Pat Lee

Bill Mantlo

Dwayne McDuffie

Todd McFarlane

Steve McNiven

Mark Millar

Frank Miller

Jimmy Palmiotti

Sara Pichelli

Joe Quesada

Humberto Ramos

John Romita Sr.

Steve Rude

Alex Saviuk

Stephen Segovia

Dan Slott

J. Michael Straczynski

Zeb Wells

Bob Wiacek

Mike Wieringo

Leinil Francis Yu

Chip Zdarsky

Spider-Man: Brand New Day was produced by Columbia Pictures, Marvel Studios, and Pascal Pictures, and distributed by Sony Pictures. It is the 38th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) and the fourth film in the MCU Spider-Man film series. The film was directed by Destin Daniel Cretton and written by Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers. Tom Holland stars as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, alongside Zendaya, Sadie Sink, Jacob Batalon, Jon Bernthal, Tramell Tillman, Michael Mando, and Mark Ruffalo.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day premiered at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, on the 27th of July, 2026. Early screenings occurred yesterday in the US for Amazon Prime members, and the film will be in general release in the USA tomorrow from Sony Pictures.

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