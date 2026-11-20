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Official: Dark Horse Comics Full March 2027 Solicits And Solicitations

Official: Dark Horse Comics Full March 2027 Solicits with Usagi Yojimbo, 3W3M's Institute and Ben Stenbeck's Furious Redbrow

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics Full March 2027 Solicits spotlight Usagi Yojimbo: Honor of the Arrow #1 by Stan Sakai.

Jonathan Hickman’s 3 Worlds / 3 Moons expands with Institute One-Shot and the [MAPS] sourcebook graphic novel.

Mike Mignola and Ben Stenbeck launch Furious Redbrow #1, a new Lands Unknown horror-fantasy miniseries.

March 2027 also brings B.P.R.D., Blue Eye Samurai, Barbie, Black Hammer, Umbrella Academy, and manga hardcovers.

Dark Horse Comics' Full March 2027 solicitations include Usagi Yojimbo: Honor of the Arrow #1 by Stan Sakai, the science-fiction one-shot Institute from Jonathan Hickman with Nick Spencer, Phil Hester, and Eric Gapstur, part of 3W/3M, as well as the Maps graphic novel. And Ben Stenbeck's second story in the horror-fantasy Lands Unknown universe, Furious Redbrow #1, co-created with Hellboy's Mike Mignola.

Furious Redbrow: Another Tale from Lands Unknown #1

(W/A) Ben Stenbeck (C) Dave Stewart (L) Clem Robins

Covers: Cover A: Ben Stenbeck, Cover B: Mike Mignola

In Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man, a mysterious old Warrior and his animal companions heard a tale told by a witch. But who was this man, the one the witch called God-Killer? Where did he come from and what was it that he sought? His name was Redbrow, son of Whitedog, blessed by the spider woman, and raised to kill all monsters. This is his tale . . . Ben Stenbeck's second story in the horror-fantasy Lands Unknown universe, cocreated with Hellboy's Mike Mignola. • Three-issue series. Praise for Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man by Ben Stenbeck: "Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man is a brilliant blending of horror and original folklore crafted exquisitely by Ben Stenbeck's honed storytelling aptitudes and stunning sequential skills." —COMICON 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 17, 2027.

Institute One-Shot

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Nick Spencer (A) Phil Hester, Eric Gapstur

Covers: Cover A: Mike del Mundo

From the New York Times bestselling and multiple Eisner Award–nominated creator of East of West, The Manhattan Projects, Decorum, and more comes this ambitious science-fiction universe presented by comics titan Jonathan Hickman. The second Sunday Serial from the 3 Worlds / 3 Moons universe follows an infiltrator on the science moon of Ordo who seeks to discover what the Institute knows about Tajo Vallar's failed mission to Kaoso and uncover the mysteries of their grand plans. • From creators Mike del Mundo, Jonathan Hickman, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer. 48 pages, $7.99, on sale March 10, 2027.

[MAPS] (3W/3M)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) James Stokoe, Juni Ba, André Lima Araújo, Ming Doyle

Covers: Cover: Jonathan Hickman

[MAPS] is part of a new science fiction universe written and run by comic book legend Jonathan Hickman and available now for the first time to the public in print. From the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-nominated creator of East of West, The Manhattan Projects, Decorum, and more comes this ambitious, science fiction universe presented by comics titan Jonathan Hickman. The second in the graphic novel sourcebook series, [MAPS] serves as a comprehensive atlas of the 3 Worlds / 3 Moons universe, from the Khor-rich waters of Akva to the labyrinths of Therra to the seedy underbelly of Heir. Featuring twelve comic stories from the minds of Jonathan Hickman, Mike del Mundo, Mike Huddleston, and Nick Spencer, alongside contributions from James Stokoe, Juni Ba, and many, many more, alongside troves of world-building lore, design pages, and yes, maps—this is the perfect shelf companion to your 3W/3M journey. 200 pages, $39.99, on sale April 6, 2027. ISBN: 9781506747323

Usagi Yojimbo: Honor of the Arrow #1

(W/A/L) Stan Sakai (C) HiFi

Covers: Cover A: Stan Sakai, Cover B: Michael Avon Oeming, Cover C: Ben Bishop

"Sit by the river long enough, and you will see the body of your enemy float by." —Japanese proverb When Usagi and his cousin Yukichi pass an archer sitting along the road they become curious why she is waiting so patiently. Explaining that her name is Ayako and her father, founder of a school of Kyujutsu was murdered by a former student and his gang. Now she sits and tells her story to all who ask, expecting the perpetrators will hear of her whereabouts and seek her out. The two samurai continue on their way, thinking her patience is futile, until they find a gang of archers at a roadside inn. This is a story of honor, filial piety and revenge. • An all-new color Usagi story from Stan Sakai! • Features the return of fan-favorite character, Gen! • Five-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 24, 2027.

The Ones II: The Other Ones #3

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Jacob Edgar (C) K. J. Diaz (L) Joshua Reed

Covers: Cover A: Jacob Edgar

THE ONES clash with the intriguing and mysterious THE OTHER ONES. Seems there are quite a few other people on Earth who thought, or were told, THEY were The Ones, and now they HAVE to fight. It's a comic book. FIGHT! And not for nothing, but there are some legit huge reveals in this issue for those of you who give half a shit. Ava, the Earth food blogger? You get to find out her deal. It's pretty cool. It's like a full-page reveal. That's how big a deal it is. FULL PAGE! That's like ROM Spaceknight first appearance big. And hey, if you get that reference, this book is for you. This explosive new comedy adventure by THE ONES is from original creators Peabody and Eisner Award-winning creator of Ultimate Spider-Man, Powers, and Jessica Jones, Brian Michael Bendis, and cartooning sensation of Batman and The Rocketeer, Jacob Edgar. Every issue includes free access to the goodies-packed, fun-filled Jinxworld Discord. • Four-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 17, 2027.

Barbie #2

(W) Ben Kahn (A) Natalie Nardozza (C) Heather Breckel (L) Frank Cvetkovic

Covers: Cover A: Bowen McCurdy, Cover B: Paulina Ganucheau

Having reclaimed Ken's time energy from 1960s Chicago, Barbie finds herself whisked away to a land of castles and dragons! But all is not as it seems at the local faire, and a conflict between the brave knight who greets Barbie and the noble Dame running the festivities means Barbie has her work cut out for her to find and retrieve Ken's time energy! Ben Kahn (Renegade Rule; Mr. Muffins: Defender of the Stars) continues Barbie's time rescue adventure, featuring art by Natalie Nardozza, colors by Heather Breckel, and letters by Frank Cvetkovic. • All-new official Barbie adventures, featuring main characters Barbie, Barbie, and Ken. • Each issue explores a different time period and a different historical Barbie doll. • Special back cover features a spotlight of the period-specific Barbie doll featured in the issue. • Covers by Bowen McCurdy. • Variant covers by Paulina Ganucheau. • Ongoing series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 24, 2027.

Blue Eye Samurai: Cry of the Yurei #2

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson (A) Aviv Or (C) Valentina Bianconi

Covers: Cover A: David Mack, Cover B: Helen Mask

Young Mizu, still far from home and hiding from the samurai Daisuke, allows herself some respite in the company of Sachiko. Another societal outcast for her own reasons, Sachiko advises Mizu on navigating the world as a woman—the dangers, the pain, and the desire for revenge. Sachiko lays out a plan to have hers with Mizu's help. Mizu's first lesson in revenge continues in Blue Eye Samurai: Cry of the Yurei #2, written by K. Perkins and Mike Johnson with art by Aviv Or, colors by Valentina Bianconi, and letters by Taylor Esposito. • The second part of an all-new backstory for main character Mizu. • Four-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 17, 2027.

B.P.R.D.: Declassified #2

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Mike Norton (C) Dave Stewart

Covers: Cover A: Mike Norton, Cover B: Christopher Mitten

The group arrives in Honolulu in search of missing aerospace engineer Henry Rouch. Sue and Vic run into a familiar face but end up with more questions than answers. Meanwhile, Max and Aksel discover a promising lead. • Five-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 31, 2027.

Lady Baltimore: The Constant Death of Dr. Rose #3

(W) Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden (A) Bridgit Connell (C) Michelle Madsen

Covers: Cover A: Abigail Larson

Dr. Rose is on the loose, leaving death and devastation in his wake, and Sofia lies at death's door. All hope appears to be lost . . . could this be the end of Lady Baltimore? Mike Mignola, Christopher Golden, Bridgit Connell, and Michelle Madsen continue their horror adventure series in this new three-part story. • Series finale! 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 10, 2027.

Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles #4

(W) David M. Booher (A) Drew Zucker (C) Vittorio Astone (L) AndWorld Design

Covers: Cover A: Drew Zucker, Cover B: Jordan Speer, Cover C: Lukas Ketner

TIME RUNS OUT! Abandoned by Lokanar, Canto is taken captive by a race of creatures who can't—or won't—communicate with him. To gain his freedom, Canto must rely not on his axe or fighting prowess, but on something much stronger: his heart. Yet will this delay SEAL MICO'S FATE? • Canto's all-new ongoing series continues! Perfect for new readers and long-time fans. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 31, 2027.

Beast of Boriken #5

(W) Julio Anta (A) Daniel Irizarri (C) Patricio Delpeche (L) Lucas Gattoni

Covers: Cover A: Daniel Irizarri, Cover B: Sergio Vazquez

The final issue of the True Weird series by Julio Anta (Frontera, Home, No Gods No Masters) and Daniel Irizarri (Xino, Cementary Kids Don't Die) is sure to leave you breathless. Terrifying tropical horror meets anti-colonial resistance for an action-packed finale worthy of el Chupacabra himself. This issue also includes a look into the abyss with a brand new True Weird 8-page short story! • Series finale! 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 3, 2027.

Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk's Case #4

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Nicola Izzo (C) Igor Monti (L) Frank Cvetkovic

Covers: Cover A: Nicola Izzo

Ana's vendetta erupts into an all-out shootout when the Tyger Claws intercept her, hell-bent on settling the score with Jayk. To save themselves, Ana's enemies have one last wound to inflict as they reveal the truth behind their cruelty. While all sides collide, Militech closes in and intends to leave no loose ends. • Four-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 17, 2027.

Minor Threats: The Cleaner #4

(W) Gerry Duggan, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A) Mark Torres

Covers: Cover A: Scott Hepburn, Cover B: Mark Torres

The shocking conclusion! What is the fate of the insomniac's child? Will the Sensei have his revenge? And now that his identity is known to a reporter—what is the fate of the Cleaner? It's superhero noir from Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool, Falling in Love On The Path to Hell and superstar artist Mark Torres (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). • Series finale! 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 31, 2027.

Minor Threats: Welcome to Twilight—Villains and Vignettes #4

(W) Dan Hernandez, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A) Darick Robertson

Covers: Cover A: Scott Hepburn, Cover B: Darick Robertson

In an unremarkable building on an unremarkable street in Twilight City there's a place that can make all of your most villainous dreams come true. If you're willing to sweat for it. Meet Mr. Gains, personal trainer to the worst of the worst. If you've got a cape you want to bust down to size, Mr. Gains will develop a specialized work-out program for you to take your nemesis down forever . . . all for the low, low price of a gym membership. But Mr. Gains is having the worst day of his life. The rent is overdue, he's having a secret affair with a superhero, an interdimensional being is threatening the city, and what is with that mysterious scratching sound coming from beneath the gym? Some problems require brains to solve. This isn't one of them. Screenwriter Dan Hernandez (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem, Spaceballs: The New One) and legendary comic book artist Darick Robertson (The Boys, Transmetropolitan) kick, punch, and squat their way through an epic (mis)adventure that finally answers the question: "Do you even lift, bro?" • Series finale! 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 24, 2027.

Magic: The Gathering: Mage of Zhalfir #2

(W) Ray Fawkes (A) Rapha Lobosco (C) Jão Canola (L) AndWorld Design

Covers: Cover A: Paris Alleyne, Cover B: Riley Rossmo

In the aftermath of the attack at the Tolarian Academy, time remains fractured and the Phyrexian threat persists. Teferi's group continues to conduct dangerous and powerful experiments, placing their trust—and their lives—in each other's hands. • Featuring Magic's greatest villain, the viral civilization known as Phyrexia. • A great jumping-on point for those unfamiliar with Magic: The Gathering. • Ongoing series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 3, 2027.

Masters of the Universe: Genesis #6

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Nick Roche (C) Israell Silva (L) AndWorld Design

Covers: Cover A: Mark Buckingham, Cover B: Zach Howard

Man-At-Arms, now wielding the Power of Grayskull, returns to battle to fight off the Tarantuloids and the mind-controlled Prince Randor. Before returning to his senses, Randor is nearly killed by the wrathful He-Man-At-Arms. Soon, the two realize the true enemy was merely distracting them from the real threat: an attack on Castle Grayskull. • The final installment of a three-part story featuring Man-At-Arms. • Ongoing series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 24, 2027.

Six of Us #5

(W) Tom King (A) Gabriel Hernández Walta (C) Jordie Bellaire (L) Clayton Cowles

Covers: Cover A: Gabriel Hernández Walta, Cover B: Marcos Martin, Cover C: Joshua Hixson

Chapter 5: "The Thing About Being So Incredibly Famous" Fame can make you feel like a god—or a target. As the cast of Six of Us wrestles with success, Tim comes face-to-face with a terrifying reminder of celebrity's dark side. • From the creators of Marvel's The Vision comic book series. • Seven-issue series. "Six of Us reminds us why this award-winning creative team is so unstoppable. It's a human story about the importance of creating art, but the cost of it too." —Monkeys Fighting Robots "Grab a copy and add this series to your Pull List ASAP, so you don't miss this amazing series." —Fanlight Zone 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 24, 2027.

Space Usagi: Warrior #3

(W/A) Stan Sakai, Shawn Daley

Covers: Cover A: Stan Sakai, Cover B: Stan Sakai, Cover C: Shawn Daley

The original Space Usagi trilogy concludes! Lord Kiyoshi's kidnapper is revealed and the Shirohoshi clan treasure is found! But nothing is truly as it seems! Soon stealth and deception deliver more than expected when Usagi's fearless loyalty disrupts the enemy's plans. Then in the finale of Shawn Daley's "In Days of Shadow," secrets of the bright planet and its indestructible crystals are revealed as Usagi and his nemesis discover they have more in common than either imagined. • Features an original short story from Shawn Daley! • The rabbit ronin's classic adventures in space continues—now in color! • Series finale! 32 pages, $6.99, on sale March 31, 2027.

The Ring: The Man Who Beat the Man #7

(W) Gail Simone (A) Elisa Romboli (C/L) Iolanda Zanfardino

Covers: Cover A: Oliver Barrett, Cover B: Dan Quintana

All hopes are on Marcus "Mercury" King to defeat the man who has now put two opponents in hospital beds: Ivan "The Bear" Volkov. In a battle to see who moves on to fight the Champ for the Ring Tournament belt, everything's at stake! Writer Gail Simone (Uncanny X-Men) is joined by artist Elisa Romboli (You Never Heard of Me) and colorist/letterer Iolanda Zanfardino (A Thing Called Truth) to deliver a boxing comic like no other, featuring another homage cover by artist Oliver Barrett! • Eight-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 3, 2027.

Vampire Hunter D: Fortress of Blood #3

(W) Chris Condon, Hideyuki Kikuchi (A) Filipe Andrade (C) Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Cover A: Filipe Andrade

Caught in a web of fear, chaos, and danger, the coward Roland and the girl are at the mercy of the monstrous arachnid creature, but its appetite is soon averted to another . . . Meanwhile, D prepares for a siege, unaware that the enemy has already infiltrated and is secretly paving the way for impending destruction! • The first official comic series based on Hideyuki Kikuchi's Vampire Hunter D! • Original story idea by Vampire Hunter D creator Hideyuki Kikuchi, written specifically for comics! • Four-issue series. 32 pages, $4.99, on sale March 24, 2027.

The Complete Motor Girl

(W/A) Terry Moore

Covers: Cover: Terry Moore

This omnibus edition showcases Terry Moore at his finest—combining elements of sci-fi, humor, and psychological drama into a powerful story, now presented for the first time in a definitive Dark Horse Comics edition. Dark Horse Comics proudly presents the first-ever Dark Horse edition of Motor Girl, the complete, genredefying graphic novel from legendary creator Terry Moore—a heartfelt story blending science fiction, humor, and drama. Motor Girl follows Samantha, a former Marine struggling with PTSD, and her loyal best friend Mike—who just happens to be a talking gorilla. Together, they run a small-town junkyard where alien encounters may or may not be real. This definitive Dark Horse Comics edition collects the entire Motor Girl story in one complete volume, featuring a brand-new cover by Terry Moore and newly designed pages exclusive to this release. A perfect standalone graphic novel, this edition is ideal for new readers and an essential addition for longtime fans. 224 pages, $39.99, on sale April 13, 2027. ISBN: 9781506756721

Black Hammer Library Edition Volume 4

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Malachi Ward, Teddy Kristiansen

Covers: Cover: Jeff Lemire

Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer superhero universe is given a closer look, with two complete comics series drawn by Malachi Ward and Teddy Kristiansen in a deluxe oversized hardcover format. In Black Hammer: The End we find new stakes, new heroes, and the longawaited return to Black Hammer farm with the Weber family reuniting and facing many new challenges. In Black Hammer: Spiral City, Spiral finds itself in a new era. Many of its lost heroes have returned, but there is no homecoming parade as anti-superhuman sentiment grows, fueled by an ambitious politician. Making matters even more dire, Spiral Asylum has been shuttered with many of its low risk, mentally ill superhuman inmates being set loose into the streets of Spiral, specifically the decrepit neighborhood dubbed "Supertown." With this reshaped Black Hammer Universe as the backdrop, several new stories begin to unfold and intertwine, creating a rich portrait of some of the lesser-known inhabitants living on the fringes of Spiral City . . . Collects Black Hammer: The End and Black Hammer: Spiral City in a deluxe, oversized hardcover format with a new cover, sketchbook extras, and more! 352 pages, $49.99, on sale April 20, 2027. ISBN: 9781506740898

Black Hammer Compact Edition: Secret Origins and The Event

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dean Ormston

Covers: Cover: Jeff Lemire

Experience Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston's Eisner Award–winning Black Hammer comics series in an affordable new compact edition. Heroes, mystery, and a whole new take on the superhero universe—all for just $9.99. From bestselling creators Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston comes the acclaimed Eisner award-winning superhero epic that redefined the genre—now as an affordable $9.99 compact size edition. Mysteriously banished from existence by a multiversal event, the old superheroes of Spiral City now lead simple lives on a bizarre farm from which there is no escape! But as they employ all of their super abilities to free themselves from this strange purgatory, a mysterious stranger works to bring them back into action for one last adventure! Collecting the first two story arcs—Secret Origins and The Event—this compact edition is the perfect, affordable entry point into the award-winning world of Black Hammer. 344 pages, $9.99, on sale June 1, 2027. ISBN: 9781506759029

Dungeons & Dragons: Dark Sun Volume 1

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Nil Vendrell, Jeff Stokely

Covers: Cover: Nil Vendrell

An unlikely team of anti-heroes fight for survival amidst the magic-ravaged wastelands of Athas! This stand-alone hardcover graphic novel is the perfect companion to the new Dark Sun TRPG book. On Athas, every day is the end of the world. Amidst an arid wasteland defiled by psionic magic, callous survivors fight for scraps in the shadows of sorcerer kings. Generosity can get you killed in a place like this. But that won't stop Tikat, an insectoid gladiator and eternal optimist, from trying to lend a helping claw. So, when Tikat's friend Wik is targeted by a powerful enemy, Tikat volunteers himself as bodyguard. What follows is an unhinged chase through the city of Tyr as Tikat and his reluctant companions are pursued by agents of a faceless evil. To escape with their lives, they'll need to overcome the myriad dangers of Dark Sun: murderous thugs, cruel psionics, hungry cannibals, and the very land itself! Who will survive? Join legendary author Dan Abnett (Guardians of the Galaxy, Warhammer 40,000, 2000 AD) and acclaimed artist Nil Vendrell (Shirtless Bear-Fighter!, Redfork, The Witcher) for an apocalyptic adventure in Dungeons & Dragons' most brutal, badass, and bloody setting! 56 pages, $17.99, on sale April 20, 2027. ISBN: 9781506758589

Grendel: Devil's Crucible—Sedition

(W/A) Matt Wagner (C) Brennan Wagner (L) Steve Dutro

Covers: Cover: Matt Wagner

Grendel Prime and the mysterious clone of a long-dead Grendel warrior fight to free humanity from a vampiric regime! Matt Wagner's hellish vision of a future earth destroyed by vampires continues—with this Sedition hardcover comics collection coming right after the events of Grendel: Devil's Crucible—Defiance! Grendel's Hounds of Orion have two new weapons in their arsenal: The stoic and strong Grendel Prime himself, back from a five-hundred-year absence (chronicled in Grendel: Devil's Odyssey), and the unhinged clone of a fierce, long-dead Grendel warrior! Now it's time to take the fight to the Necro-Lords, as Matt Wagner's epic series of Grendel miniseries continues, with colors by Brennan Wagner and lettering by Steve Dutro! This hardcover collection will have a cover gallery that features all standard Matt Wagner and Brennan Wagner comic book covers, as well as all variant cover collaborations between Brennan Wagner and Márk László, Steve Musgrave, and John K. Snyder—and a solo composition by Brennan Wagner! Collects Grendel: Devil's Crucible—Sedition #1–#4. For mature audiences. 96 pages, $24.99, on sale April 6, 2027. ISBN: 9781506740430

Jupiter's Legacy Omnibus Volume 2

(W) Mark Millar (A) Frank Quitely

Covers: Cover: Frank Quitely

During the depths of the Great Depression, a mysterious island sent out a call to seven good-hearted people. They returned with fantastic powers and helped the United States through World War 2, The Cold War, and countless crises. They were beloved by all mankind, but their children were a different breed entirely. Rich, spoiled and growing up in the Hollywood hills without their parents' sense of duty they grew tired of mankind's ways and decided to murder their parents, take over the world and impose their ideas on a human race they regard as weak and stupid. Brandon Sampson, the son of the two most powerful superheroes who ever lived is their leader, a callow narcissist who always felt in his father's shadow. But his sister Chloe refused to buckle and now leads the resistance movement against the superheroes. She and her super-villain boyfriend are recruiting all the old crooks they drove into hiding with a plan to rescue the world from the people born to save it. Collects Jupiter's Legacy (2015) 1 and 2. For mature audiences. 280 pages, $29.99, on sale April 20, 2027. ISBN: 9781506755229

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Volume 2: The Battle of Snake Mountain

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Reilly Brown, Jim Charalampidis, AndWorld Design

Covers: Cover: Reilly Brown

THE POWER SWORD, a weapon able to access the power and wisdom of Grayskull, was forged by the most powerful sorcerer in the Universe—HE-RO. It was ordained that the sword would be given to a great champion to protect the Realm in times of need. But He-Ro grew concerned that all the power and knowledge in the universe might be too much for one man. So, he created another blade—one which could be used only if a champion became a tyrant. But an accident corrupted the alternate blade, transforming it into something evil, tainting its metal violet. He-Ro had unintentionally created THE SWORD OF FLAWS. Realizing the horror of his creation, He-Ro left Grayskull and spent years of his life crossing Eternia to find a place to hide the sword. And there, the Sword of Flaws remained safely hidden. Until now… Written by New York Times bestselling author Tim Seeley and illustrated by the critically acclaimed artist Reilly Brown, The Battle of Snake Mountain collects issues #5–#8 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. 104 pages, $19.99, on sale April 27, 2027. ISBN: 9781506754000

Shirow Masamune Anthology Deluxe Edition

(W/A) Shirow Masamune (Translated by) Dana Lewis, Frederik L. Schodt, Toren Smith

Covers: Cover: Shirow Masamune

Four different manga from Ghost in the Shell and Appleseed's Shirow Masamune—collected for the first time in a beautiful Deluxe hardback anthology! Dark Horse's striking 3-book Shirow Masamune Deluxe Edition series concludes with its final volume, the Shirow Masamune Anthology Deluxe Edition. The Shirow Masamune Anthology Deluxe Edition collects 4 complete graphic novels by Shirow Masamune originally published in trade paperback format: Black Magic, Orion, Dominion, and its follow-up Dominion: Conflict 1 (No More Noise). For mature audiences. Features: • Hardcover with 4-color end sheets • Sewn-in ribbon bookmark • Wraparound 7-color cover art on silver foil paper, soft touch lamination • Color metallic edge gilding on pages 888 pages, $69.99, on sale April 13, 2027. ISBN: 9781506750668

Martial War Volume 1

(A) Hiroyuki Takei

Covers: Cover: Hiroyuki Takei

A young man picks himself out of the rubble and aims to fight his way through the Octagon, proving himself a ninja! When Trash was just a helpless kid, he witnessed the incredible power of ninja at war. Now, in a country piecing itself back together, ninja no longer fight on the streets—but in a special arena known as the Octagon. Although ninja are now disgraced, they are the only ones with the power to wield the mighty Tatara stones. The Octagon is about to be shaken up when Trash crashes the tournament, ready to fight his way to the top. Will he be able to wield a Tatara stone, or will its corrosive aura kill him before he can throw a single punch? Illustrated by master manga-ka Hiroyuki Takei—creator of Shaman King—with art assistance by Jet Kusamura, and lettering by Eisner Award-nominated Steve Dutro (Monster, 21st Century Boys, I Am a Hero). Co-created and co-written by Aidan White and Will Carter in collaboration with Hiroyuki Takei, this American-Japanese collaboration will follow a right-to-left reading order and is unlike anything else in the world of fight comics! • A unique collaboration between American and Japanese creators unlike anything else! • UFC-inspired fights with real-world homage moments from the UFC! 224 pages, $14.99, on sale April 6, 2027. ISBN: 9781506757674

Gantz Deluxe Edition Volume 1

(W/A) Hiroya Oku

Covers: Cover: Hiroya Oku

Hiroya Oku's sci-fi horror manga masterpiece returns in a powerful deluxe oversized hardcover edition and now features the original sound effects as published in Japan with English captions. Former Tokyo schoolmates Kei and Masaru are killed by a speeding train, but a split second later they're alive, trapped in a room with other reanimated strangers and an ominous black sphere that gives them high-tech weapons, suits . . . and orders. Thrust into a violent game to hunt bizarre alien monstrosities, the team soon discover that the stakes are deadly serious and the dead can still die! Collects Gantz volumes 1–3, over 600 pages of intense action, angst, and brutality! This oversized deluxe hardcover edition features a sleek faux leather cover burnished with the iconic battle suit with silver foil, matte black sprayed edges, and includes a ribbon bookmark. For mature audiences. 672 pages, $54.99, on sale April 6, 2027. ISBN: 9781506757698

H.P. Lovecraft's The Haunter of the Dark

(A) Gou Tanabe (Translated by) Zack Davisson

Covers: Cover: Gou Tanabe

Robert Blake is dead—killed by lightning through an oddly unbroken window, the features of his halfburned face set in a cadaveric spasm. Surely his final look was not one of real fear…after all, he was a writer and artist of imagined horrors and weird fiction. It must have been that imagination too that led young Blake to explore an abandoned church in Providence, its steeple shunned even by the birds—that caused him to write his wild ravings in his diary, of the former Starry Wisdom cult that once worshipped there, of their relic the Shining Trapezohedron, of Azathoth, the blind idiot god who sprawls at the center of all chaos… The final work written by H.P. Lovecraft before his death in 1937, The Haunter of the Dark is also a fascinating example of how Lovecraft developed the Cthulhu Mythos through his circle of writer friends. The Haunter of the Dark was inspired by and dedicated to the youngest author in the circle, 19 year-old Robert Bloch—who one day would grow up to write the horror classic Psycho…! The Haunter of the Dark manga also contains a second Lovecraft short story adapted by Gou Tanabe, the early 1917 work Dagon, which introduced the motif of sea-born horror later seen in the Eisner and Harveynominated manga H.P. Lovecraft's The Shadow over Innsmouth. Features include: • Tip-in title page in metallic silver ink • 4 pages in color • 2 complete stories in one volume 170 pages, $14.99, on sale April 27, 2027. ISBN: 9781506746333

The Sky Is But One Roof of the World

(W/A) Kenji Tsuruta (Translated by) Dana Lewis

Covers: Cover: Kenji Tsuruta

Is she an air traffic controller . . . or just a beach bum? Hard to tell, when you're in charge of an island airport that gets two flights a week! A slice of life manga by Kenji Tsuruta (Emanon, Wandering Island, Captain Momo's Secret Base) that's Jimmy Buffett meets Hayao Miyazaki, featuring a watercolor wraparound cover painting and 96 interior color pages! Okunotorishima International Airport has everything for the traveler: a bar, a restaurant, a duty-free store. It even has an special runway that was once built for the Space Shuttle! In fact, the only thing it doesn't have much of is actual travelers, as it's located on a tiny, remote southern island of Japan. That makes it the perfect gig for Okunotorishima's chief—the aviation industry's greatest slacker, Cerezo Shitodoha. Her love life keeps crashing, and her family relationships are stuck in a holding pattern . . . so what to do but turn her high-pressure job into a low-pressure one in this tropical paradise, tanning on the runway, chilling at the bar and grill, and teasing the airport's just-as-underworked immigration officer. But don't mistake her laziness for incompetence—even if it's an emergency landing of a jumbo jet, rest assured Cerezo will guide your flight in safely, wearing flip-flops and bikini bottom! 136 pages, $17.99, on sale April 6, 2027. ISBN: 9781506757124

Asobi Asobase Omnibus Volume 2

(W/A) Rin Suzukawa (Translated by) Jongwoo Kim (L) Thiago Péres, Lucas Saguista

Covers: Cover: Rin Suzukawa

Three teenage girls bond in chaotic fashion as they play strange games in school, creating a unique club for each other. A humorous manga with surreal comedy, absurd complications, and daring drawing styles! Hanako, Olivia, and Kasumi are three Japanese schoolgirls who love to play games—so they create Pasclub, a club where they can challenge each other to intense, over-the-top games and dares! As the cultural festival approaches, Pasclub needs to get approval from the student council president for their movie screening. From mangaka Rin Suzukawa, this omnibus series collects several original volumes into one trade paperback, with translations by Jongwoo Kim and lettering work by Thiago Péres, Lucas Saguista, and Naaice. Original Japanese volumes 5, 6, and 7, with part of volumes 4 and 8, are collected in this second Asobi Asobase Omnibus, filled with surreal comedy, absurd complications, and riotous illustrations! 568 pages, $29.99, on sale April 20, 2027. ISBN: 9781506756554

The Umbrella Academy: Plan B

(W) Gerard Way (A) Gabriel Bá (C) Dave Stewart

Covers: Cover: Gabriel Bá

The award-winning and best-selling superhero comics series by Gerard Way (The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, Paranoid Gardens) and Gabriel Bá (Two Brothers, Casanova) returns stranger than ever, featuring a brand-new cast of supervillains that share origins with the Umbrella Academy. After the mass release of The City's greatest foes and the chaos that followed in Hotel Oblivion, the Umbrella Academy face their most fearsome challenge to date—their other brothers and sisters. Known only as The Sparrows, they share a different connection to Sir Reginald Hargreeves and Mom. No one knows how to hurt each other more than family, and this powerful, ruthless brood will spare no brutality in favor of their sole objective—control, and the obedient glare that comes with it. Collects The Umbrella Academy: Plan B #1–#6. 192 pages, $19.99, on sale April 6, 2027. ISBN: 9781506741208

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