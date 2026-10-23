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Official Dark Horse Full February 2027 Solicits Baldur's Gate & Barbie

Official Dark Horse Comics Full February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations... from Baldur's Gate to Barbie

Article Summary Dark Horse Comics February 2027 solicits debut Baldur's Gate III #1, Barbie: Together in Time #1, and Blue Eye Samurai #1.

February's lineup adds B.P.R.D.: Declassified #1, a Black Hammer facsimile, plus D&D, Cyberpunk 2077, and MTG issues.

Ongoing series and finales arrive for Canto, Minor Threats, Six of Us, Masters of the Universe, Space Usagi, and more.

Dark Horse Comics February 2027 solicits also spotlight major collections, library editions, manga, and Lancer RPG books.

Dark Horse Comics February 2027 solicits launch Baldur's Gate III #1 by Alyssa Wong, Vincenzo Carratù, and Elisabetta D'Amico; Barbie: Together in Time #1 by Ben Kahn and Natalie Nardozza; and Blue Eye Samurai: Cry of the Yurei #1 by K. Perkins, Mike Johnson, and Aviv Or, alongside ongoing series, miniseries finales, and a wide slate of collections and deluxe editions.

Baldur's Gate III #1

(W) Alyssa Wong (A) Vincenzo Carratù, Elisabetta D'Amico

Covers: Gerald Parel, Scott Fischer, Tyler Walpole, Angela Wu, Blank Character Creation

Astarion Ancunín is enjoying his freedom after escaping the clutches of Cazador Szarr. But when Waterdeep is rocked by a spree of gruesome ritual murders, Astarion must hunt for the killer before he becomes their next victim! Author Alyssa Wong and artist Vincenzo Carratù reunite for this all-new ongoing adventure! Perfect for fans of the hit videogame, Baldur's Gate 3, and newcomers alike! Award-winning author Alyssa Wong (Star Wars: Doctor Aphra, Deadpool) and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Hulk: Smash Everything, Dracula: Blood Hunt), the creative team behind Psylocke (2025), are joined by Elisabetta D'Amico (Star Wars: Hyperspace Stories—The Bad Batch, Kill All Immortals II) to bring you a tale of murder and mayhem from the streets of Waterdeep! Beloved vampire spawn Astarion Ancunín makes his first appearance in comics! The hunter becomes the hunted in this all-new ongoing series! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 24, 2027

Barbie: Together in Time #1

(W) Ben Kahn (A) Natalie Nardozza

Covers: Bowen McCurdy, Laia López, Paulina Ganucheau, Gretel Lusky, Blank Sketch

When Barbie and Ken surprise Barbie at her science internship, they're not expecting the brush-off they receive. Hurt, Ken wanders into a supercollider test run—and disappears! With the help of their mentor Dr. von Science, Barbie and Barbie must follow Ken's time energy to different places and eras to collect it and restore their friend to the present. But accessing the time energy won't be simple! Ben Kahn (Renegade Rule; Mr. Muffins: Defender of the Stars) writes an all-new Barbie adventure, featuring art by Natalie Nardozza, colors by Heather Breckel, and letters by Frank Cvetkovic. All-new official Barbie adventures, featuring main characters Barbie, Barbie, and Ken. Each issue explores a different time period and a different historical Barbie doll. Special back cover features a spotlight of the period-specific Barbie doll featured in the issue. Ongoing series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Blue Eye Samurai: Cry of the Yurei #1

(W) K. Perkins, Mike Johnson (A) Aviv Or

Covers: David Mack, Ito, Angela Wu, Angela Wu (1:15), Blank Sketch

When both her gender and her mixed race are revealed to the samurai Daisuke, a cruel client of the Swordmaker, young Mizu is forced to confront her vulnerability. She escapes to the woods but finds little safety there, fighting and fleeing as Daisuke pursues her. Lost and hunted, confused and ashamed, Mizu stumbles upon Sachiko, a wronged housemaid who sympathizes with Mizu's plight. Can both put aside their fears and suspicions long enough to help each other? All-New backstory for main character Mizu. Interior art by Aviv Or. Written by show writers K. Perkins and Mike Johnson, in direct consultation with Blue Eye Samurai showrunners. Four-issue series. Features a blank sketch cover. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Black Hammer #1 (Facsimile Reprint)

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dean Ormston

Covers: Dean Ormston, Jeff Lemire (1:10)

Celebrate ten years of Black Hammer with this special facsimile edition—setting the stage for the new ongoing Black Hammer Forever series, which resets the universe with all-new characters. Revisit the debut issue that launched the Eisner award-winning Black Hammer universe, faithfully reproduced with its original design, ads, and backup material. A 1:10 variant edition featuring new cover art by Jeff Lemire will also be available. From the visionary minds of Jeff Lemire and Dean Ormston comes the story of a group of superheroes trapped in a mysterious farm. Cut off from their former lives after a devastating battle, these once-great champions must wrestle with secrets, regrets, and the possibility that escape may come at a terrible cost. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

B.P.R.D.: Declassified #1

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Mike Norton

Covers: Mike Norton, Gabriel Hardman

The search for a missing aerospace engineer leads B.P.R.D. agents Susan Xiang and Victor Koestler on a top-secret mission to Honolulu, Hawaii. Henry Rouch was overseas working on a classified government project before he mysteriously vanished. The supernatural circumstances surrounding his disappearance means the B.P.R.D. has been called in to investigate, but the agents soon discover that there's much more to this missing person case than meets the eye. Master of the macabre Mike Mignola and longtime collaborator Chris Roberson bring you an all-new B.P.R.D. series featuring art from Eisner Award-winning artist Mike Norton and colors by Dave Stewart! Five-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

Arrivals #3

(W) Nick Spencer (A) Mike Huddleston, Matias Basla

Covers: Mike Huddleston

From the New York Times bestselling and multi-Eisner award-nominated creator of East of West, The Manhattan Projects, Decorum, and more comes this ambitious, science fiction universe presented by comics titan Jonathan Hickman. It's the final stretch of Phinn Vallar's daring journey as he navigates through the cosmic storms on his way home to Therra and its twin moons, Ordo and Kaoso! Will he make it in time, and will he even recognize what he finds there? Presented in a prestige, magazine-sized format showcasing stunning artwork from some of the leading creators in comics. Series finale! 40 pgs • $6.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

The Big Shakedown #4

(W) Jordan Blum, Tim Seeley (A) Scott Koblish

Covers: Scott Koblish

It's all been a lie! Detective Ester Blanco thought she had found the missing persons case that would finally earn her enough money to escape an earthquake-ravaged Los Angeles. Instead, she delivered an innocent child into the hands of a greedy corporation, hellbent on securing the land rights to the city itself. Ester could collect her check, walk away, but the ghosts of her past refuse to let her leave. So, Ester does something stupid, something reckless – leading her on a deadly chase across the fallen freeways of the city of angels. It may be far too late for Ester to save her own soul but she'll die trying to save another. Don't miss the bombastic final chapter to The Big Shakedown, a pulpy LA noir meets disaster movie by creators Jordan Blum (Minor Threats), Tim Seeley (Local Man) and Scott Koblish (Despicable Deadpool). 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Canto: The Clockwork Chronicles #3

(W) David M. Booher (A) Drew Zucker

Covers: Drew Zucker, David Petersen, Lukas Ketner

Secrets revealed! Canto and Lokanar have almost reached the cure for Mico's illness. But when the Mechanical Sea becomes their enemy, they must race to find shelter. Meanwhile, Mico meets a strange being, who reveals there is more to Lokanar than what Canto knows. Is Lokanar there to help Canto? Or does this robot have more sinister plans? Canto's all-new ongoing series continues! Perfect for new readers and long-time fans. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

Dungeons & Dragons #3

(W) Jackson Lanzing, Collin Kelly (A) Ibraim Roberson, Arabson Oliveira

Covers: Esad Ribić, Danny Earls, Antonio José Manzanedo Foil (Black Dragon)

A duel of draconic destiny! From the shadows, Mordenkainen's party faces a new threat! Enter: Black Viper, agent of Xanathar… determined to drag Volo back to Waterdeep, no matter the cost. Can Drizzt Do'Urden beat back the deadly Viper… or will a darker power rise, dragging all of Faerun towards ruin and apocalypse? Plus: a Baldur's Gate 3 favorite makes their can't-miss debut! The all-new ongoing series continues! Join the Mad Mage Mordenkainen as he assembles The Avengers of Dungeons & Dragons! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 24, 2027

Dungeons & Dragons: Ravenloft #4

(W) Amy Chu (A) Maan House

Covers: Guillem March, Riley Rossmo

Ez, the Weathermay-Foxglove Twins, Alanik, and Arthur gather at Castle Avernus to assemble the pieces of the puzzle. What they uncover is the horrifying truth of their Reborn companions! Can van Richten's protégés subdue the destructive force they unwittingly unleashed? Find out in this final issue! The final issue in the all-new four-issue miniseries! The perfect companion to Ravenloft: The Horrors Within, the new TRPG book from Wizards of the Coast! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Cyberpunk 2077: Jayk's Case #3

(W) Jordan Thomas (A) Nicola Izzo

Covers: Nicola Izzo

Only two accomplices in the crimes against Ana remain, and she'll stop at nothing to put them in the dirt. Jayk and his team must find her before another murder draws Militech into the fray—a race against time that takes them deep into the Net, where more danger awaits. A noir detective mystery set in the world of Cyberpunk 2077! Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Magic: The Gathering: Untold Stories—Liliana #3

(W) Torunn Grønbekk (A) Nataliia Rerekina

Covers: Nataliia Rerekina, Soo Lee, Steve Argyle

Thraben is falling. The war between the undead and holy warriors continues to rage, but Liliana only cares for answers—even if she must rip them from the unwilling tongues of the dead. Written by Torunn Grønbekk (Jane Foster: Valkyrie, Red Sonja, Catwoman) and illustrated by Nataliia Rerekina (The Witcher). The third installation of the Untold Stories Series! Discover an untold story of necromancer Liliana Vess. Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Ghost of a Ghost #4

(W) Mike Mignola, Chris Roberson (A) Michael Avon Oeming

Covers: Michael Avon Oeming, Michael Cho, Bridgit Connell

Her mission was to stop a madman from holding the world for ransom with a doomsday death ray, but things haven't quite gone according to plan. Captured and at the mercy of Dr. Szasz, the game might be up for agent Jian—but does this superpowered superspy have another trick up her sleeve? Chris Roberson, Michael Avon Oeming and Taki Soma join Mike Mignola in this psychedelic 60s spy-fi action series! Series finale! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

Hellboy in Hell: Parade of Horrors #2

(W) Mike Mignola, Márk László (A) Márk László

Covers: Márk László

Escaping the chaos of the cemetery, Hellboy and his companions take refuge inside a tomb, but they soon find out this grave is not the silent type. More terrifying adventures from Hellboy's time in Hell! Artist Márk László returns to the Hellboy universe! Series finale! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Groo: The Prophecy #4

(W/A) Sergio Aragonés (W) Mark Evanier

Covers: Sergio Aragonés

How can so many prophecies go wrong? Groo certainly has no clue, but he's here to protect the townspeople and help an oracle keep everyone safe! Sergio Aragonés and Mark Evanier deliver the conclusion to another glorious Groo series, with Eisner Award-winning letters by Stan Sakai and astonishing colors by Carrie Strachan! Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

The Ones II: The Other Ones #2

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Jacob Edgar

Covers: Jacob Edgar

You met The Chosen Ones now meet the other chosen ones. Yes, The Other Ones. Seems there are a few other people on earth who thought or were told they were The Ones. and they are not thrilled. Meet: Winters. Half alien/half human. His existence keeps a cosmic war at bay, but he doesn't have that much to do on a day-to-day. The Bass—the singularity as a person. She has a relationship to all tech. She'd call herself the singularity, but the name was taken. By shit things. Jack—the uber alpha male cult leader/movie star. Huge pain in the ass. The Count—not sure what his deal is exactly. Probably some Game of Thrones type shit. Lee—11-year-old master warrior. Do not mess with him. Helen—the vicious grandma vampire. Do not mess with her. Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Masters of the Universe: Genesis #5

(W) Cavan Scott (A) Nick Roche

Covers: Mark Buckingham, Gerald Parel

Captain of the Guard Duncan is desperate to rescue Prince Randor from the Tarantuloids' diabolical grasp. But injured from his own encounter with the enemy, he may be powerless to save even himself. Luckily an unlikely ally decides to intercede, not only saving Duncan, but giving him the power to rescue Randor as well—if he can accept the nature of that help. Part two of a new three-part story featuring Man-At-Arms. Tales from the Great Wars of Eternian history. Ongoing series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Vampire Hunter D: Fortress of Blood #2

(W) Chris Condon, Hideyuki Kikuchi (A) Filipe Andrade

Covers: Filipe Andrade, Mark Torres

As the bloodbath rages on, a single bite becomes a matter of life and a fate worse than death! To protect the girl, the dhampir D must seek refuge within the walls of the Old Fortress, but the enemy horde grows and so too does their cunning. The first official comic series based on Hideyuki Kikuchi's Vampire Hunter D! Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Minor Threats: The Cleaner #3

(W) Gerry Duggan, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A) Mark Torres

Covers: Scott Hepburn, Mark Torres

The heat turns up on the Cleaner as the poison spreads in his body and the Sensei closes in. The reporter he wants to be with is also the biggest threat to his existence. It's always nice to pick something you love and let it destroy you. It's superhero noir from Gerry Duggan (X-Men, Deadpool, Falling in Love On The Path to Hell) and superstar artist Mark Torres (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles). Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

Minor Threats: Welcome to Twilight—Villains and Vignettes #3

(W) J. M. DeMatteis, Patton Oswalt, Jordan Blum (A) Kevin Maguire, Mostafa Moussa

Covers: Scott Hepburn, Kevin Maguire

Who are The Superlatives? Seven random people transformed by the literal finger of fate into beings with extraordinary powers. One of them wants to form a new team of superheroes. The others? Not so much. Join Justice League legends J. M. DeMatteis and Kevin Maguire as they enter the Minor Threats universe with this tale of ordinary people in extraordinary circumstances. And don't be surprised if you encounter a "bwah-ha-ha" or two along the way! Four-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Kill All Immortals III #4

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Francesco Mortarino

Covers: Oliver Barrett, Jordan Knight

A Viking mourns no death in quiet despair, because each loss sharpens their blade for greater battles. With Frey's world in ruins, her family torn asunder, and her foes on the verge of victory, she must try to stay alive while questioning everything she holds true. Continues the third and final act of the Kill All Immortals saga! Five-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

The Smart Division #5

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) John Pearson

Covers: John Pearson, Stipan Morian

Stevie and William track the AI crime app to its origins and face the killer in a climatic showdown that will push their partnership to its limit! Don't miss this stunning finale that will make you question everything! The heart-pounding conclusion! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

Six of Us #4

(W) Tom King (A) Gabriel Hernández Walta

Covers: Gabriel Hernández Walta, Ryan Sook, Dave Johnson

Chapter 4: The Thing About Touching the Face of God. Tim McQueen had fame and fortune as America's favorite sitcom star in the hit The Six of Us. As his memories jump between the heights of success and the day he opened his front door to his killer, the truth behind his life and death begins to come into focus. Seven-issue series. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Starcrossed #5

(W) Mark Millar (A) Corrado Mastantuono

Covers: Stuart Immonen, Stuart Immonen B&W, Jae Lee, Gigi Cavenago

The crossover event of the millennium concludes as Sharkey and Extra-Billy finally catch up with the two space thieves whose arrest will make them rich beyond their wildest dreams. But is there more going on here than meets the eye? Series finale! "Mark Millar delivers once again in this interstellar sci-fi outing any fan of the genre will love!" —Nerd Initiative. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale February 3, 2027

Space Usagi: Warrior #2

(W/A) Stan Sakai (W/A) Shawn Daley

Covers: Stan Sakai, Jared Cullum, Shawn Daley

Continuing the original Space Usagi trilogy in color! Chasing after traitor Rhogen to rescue the kidnapped Lord Kiyoshi, Usagi crash lands on a remote planet where a nomadic clan nurses him back to health but is wary of his "Imperial" ties. The bug miners agree to aid Usagi's search for the young lord, but can they trust each other enough to succeed? Then in part two of "In Days of Shadow" by Shawn Daley, Usagi is confronted by a dark force and learns more about the mysterious planet where he and his ship are stranded. Features an original short story from Shawn Daley! The rabbit ronin's classic adventures in space continue—now in color! Three-issue series. 40 pgs • $6.99, On Sale February 17, 2027

American Caper Volume 3: There Madness Lies

(W) Dan Houser, Lazlow (A) David Lapham, Chris Anderson

Part three of the hit political crime-fiction comics saga, created and written by Rockstar Games co-founder Dan Houser (Grand Theft Auto, Red Dead Redemption), with additional writing by Lazlow and art by Eisner Award-winner David Lapham (Stray Bullets). A tale of two houses in Verona, Wyoming comes to a fiery conclusion as the FBI and a cartel hitman close in. Orson fulfills his vows and finally pulls the trigger, while William turns from a degenerate lawyer into a fake gangster. Red-pilled Marnie hunts down the men who killed the love of her recent life while Eva's cartel past catches up to her. Meanwhile, Marty throws a party that will change the town forever. Camo lingerie, Fallujah flashbacks, butlers doing burpees, yoga interrupted, and a BBQ to remember all round out an explosive story set in the most beautiful place in America to live, with some of the worst people. Collects American Caper #9–#12. For mature audiences. 152 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 2, 2027

Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers

(W) Christopher Hastings (A) Denis Medri

The wizard Custos has died, and his lair lies ripe for the taking! But when the lich Valindra Shadowmantle threatens to subjugate Custos' menagerie of monsters to her own vile ends, the creatures band together to win their freedom once and for all! Join Tilli, the lycanthrope rogue, Mucus Cubus, the gelatinous cube wizard, Strago, the undead paladin, Q'Laxx, the polymath mind flayer, and Looksy, the adorable baby beholder, as they form an adventuring party and embark on a quest across the Forgotten Realms. Along the way, they'll do battle with the Red Wizards of Thay and the agents of the Harpers. Nothing will stand between these monsters and reclaiming their destiny! Collects Dungeons & Dragons: Total Party Killers #1–#4. 112 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 23, 2027

Birdking Library Edition

(W) Daniel Freedman (A) Crom

From the creators of Raiders, Daniel Freedman and Crom, comes this deluxe, library edition hardcover collection of the complete dark fantasy graphic novel of epic adventure and magic. Bianca, teenage apprentice to an infamous arcane blacksmith, is forced to flee her war-torn home and seek out a fabled land of light ruled by "the clean god." She is joined by a mysterious hulking reanimated skeleton known only as the "Birdking". On their quest, they will have to overcome dozens of obstacles, confront enemies and cross an active battlefield in hopes of finding a new home and along the way, unravel the mystery of their ancestral connection. This deluxe library edition features an illustrated weapons and items glossary, maps, and new lore, plus a deep dive into the production with sketch books, concept art, and script excerpts. 616 pgs • $79.99, On Sale March 23, 2027

Concrete: Stars Over Sand

(W/A) Paul Chadwick

Concrete has entered the desert and not come back. Larry and Maureen are frantic. Reports come that he is wandering the nearby arid mountains, covered with blood, attacking people. Concrete, lightning-struck, confused, roams a frightening world he can't understand. Roars tear across the sky. A strange globe rises. His body is sheathed in stone. He thinks he is being hunted. People are a threat. His journey back to life, and his friends' dire search against a looming deadline, is as strange and tense as any Concrete story ever told. Includes wraparound cover art and commentary by Paul Chadwick! Master of the medium Paul Chadwick returns to comics for the continuing tale of Concrete! This volume collects Stars Over Sand #1–#5. 136 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe Volume 2: The Battle of Snake Mountain

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Reilly Brown, Jim Charalampidis, AndWorld Design

The Power Sword, a weapon able to access the power and wisdom of Grayskull, was forged by the most powerful sorcerer in the Universe—He-Ro. It was ordained that the sword would be given to a great champion to protect the Realm in times of need. But He-Ro grew concerned that all the power and knowledge in the universe might be too much for one man. So, he created another blade—one which could be used only if a champion became a tyrant. But an accident corrupted the alternate blade, transforming it into something evil, tainting its metal violet. He-Ro had unintentionally created the Sword of Flaws. Realizing the horror of his creation, He-Ro left Grayskull and spent years of his life crossing Eternia to find a place to hide the sword. And there, the Sword of Flaws remained safely hidden. Until now… The Battle of Snake Mountain collects issues #5–#8 of He-Man and the Masters of the Universe. 104 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 16, 2027

He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate

(W) Tim Sheridan (A) Will Sliney, Israel Silva, AndWorld Design

An all-new comics adventure set in the film universe of Masters of the Universe (2026)! In the aftermath of Skeletor's siege on Eternos, a down-and-out refugee gives sanctuary to a mysterious, injured falcon. Now, to save her life, he must embark upon a perilous journey through the Mystic Mountains and seek aid from the storied inhabitants of the realm of Avion. But unfortunately for our unlikely hero, the villainous Evil-Lyn—right-hand woman to Skeletor—is hot on their trail. From writer Tim Sheridan (Masters of the Universe: Revolution) and artist Will Sliney (Star Wars: The Rise of Kylo Ren) He-Man and the Masters of the Universe: The Wings of Fate collects issues #1–#4 of the miniseries. 104 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 16, 2027

Jupiter's Legacy Library Edition Volume 3

(W) Mark Millar (A) Frank Quitely, Tommy Lee Edwards

The superheroes finally saved the world and turned it into a Utopia—just in time to lose it forever to someone who wanted it more. It started with a call from an island in 1929, a desperate man receiving messages in his dreams to come and save America. It ends with his children and grandchildren discovering that the superpowers he received in that strange place was the beginning of man's greatest reckoning. What are we and who made us? These are the questions the superheroes face as they look into their horrific origins all those years ago, but it's a question we ask ourselves too as the Earth's creators return and we find out what's been planned since the dawn of man and the pivotal role the superheroes play in our destruction. Collects Jupiter's Legacy Volume 5: Requiem and Jupiter's Legacy Volume 6: Finale. For mature audiences. 336 pgs • $59.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

Kingdom of Earth

(W) David Dastmalchian, Leah Kilpatrick (A) Soo Lee

2036. Two years after monsters rose from the earth and sea, devouring everything in their path, humanity stands on the brink of extinction. The survivors face a brutal choice: service…or slaughter. When a young child named Frankie narrowly escapes their fate as livestock, they're saved by an unlikely ally—a terrifying monster named Virago, who risks everything to lead them to freedom. From the critically acclaimed writing duo of David Dastmalchian (Through, Knights vs. Sumarai, Count Crowley, Headless Horseman, DC Presents) and Leah Kilpatrick (Headless Horseman, DC Horror Presents) and the Bram Stoker Award–winning artist Soo Lee (Carmilla, Wizards of Oz, Maleficent, Cheetara, Minor Threats) comes this all-new monstrous tale. Collects Kingdom of Earth #1–#4. 112 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

Lancer: Setting Guide Volume 1

(W) Miguel Lopez

Take your Lancer campaign to strange new worlds with The Karrakin Trade Baronies and The Long Rim setting expansions, collected in print for the first time! This collection provides an expansive look at the people and places of the Lancer galaxy that players can use to enrich their campaigns. It also includes supplemental systems for generating maps and characters to populate your games; rulesets that you can use to play in new ways; and additional mechs that you can pilot throughout the galaxy! Published in partnership with Massif Press. 224 pgs • $29.99, On Sale March 30, 2027

Operation Fulcrum Dawn: Introductory Narrative Modules for Lancer

(W) Kai Tave, Miguel Lopez, Tom Bloom

Learn how to play Lancer, the hit sci-fi, Mud-and-Lasers tabletop roleplaying game about giant robot mechs and their pilots—Lancers, with this pair of structured story missions, written and designed by Kai Tave. These modules introduce new players and game masters (GMs) to the game and familiarize them with its blend of tactical combat and narrative challenges. Both narrative modules include six combat scenes, and each scene is accompanied by an illustrated tactical map. They also contain new player options suitable for any Lancer campaign, including new mechs, talents, gear, and more! Published in partnership with Massif Press. 120 pgs • $29.99, On Sale March 16, 2027

Lavender Jack Volume 3

(W) Dan Schkade (A) Jenn Manley Lee

As the Great War rages across Europe, the City of Gallery gasps under the boot of Lord Mayor Gall—aided from the shadows by the machiavellian Lady Hawthorne. Killers and profiteers are installed in the halls of power. Resistance is met with brutality. But as Madame Ferrier and Honoria Crabb take on a case that draws them into direct conflict with the despotic Ministry of War, a missing element is returning to Gallery: Sir Mimley and Ducky, Last of the Bastrops, braving assassins and battlefields on a mission to stop Gall and Hawthorne once and for all. The course of the 20th Century will be decided in this final contest between the criminal war machine of an entire nation and a ragtag league of gumshoes, misfits—and Lavender Jack! For mature audiences. 336 pgs • $29.99, On Sale March 30, 2027

Minecraft: Heart of Cobblestone Volume 3

(W) Andrew Clemson (A) Jeremy Lawson

Heroes Cobb, Flint, and Rochelle venture to Stonegate City for a thrilling spleef tournament in this all-new Minecraft original graphic novel! Farmer Cobb has had his fill of adventure after returning from a death-defying treasure hunt through mob-infested biomes. But when his brother Flint enters a spleef tournament, Cobb leaves the comfort of home again to cheer him on! Spleef is the most popular sport in Minecraft, and the tournament at Stonegate City draws excited contestants and adoring fans from all across the Overworld! That means there's stiff competition, including Flint's old nemesis – reigning spleef champion Steel! Flint may be the best adventurer Cobb knows, but is he enough of an athlete to beat Steel? Cobb and friend Rochelle will do everything they can to ensure that Flint dominates the Colispleefium, including investigating a huge scandal! Who will win the tournament and take home the prize? 88 pgs • $10.99, On Sale March 16, 2027

Young Hellboy: Thrilling Sky Adventures

(W) Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski (A) Craig Rousseau, Chris O'Halloran, Clem Robins

Your favorite hero's favorite hero fights bad guys, defends the good guys, and tries to save the day in this gripping caper! Hellboy and his dog Mac turn to their Thrilling Sky Adventure comics to get a taste of danger outside the very real perils fought by the B.P.R.D. His favorite hero, Scarlett Santiago, will need to team up with the mysterious Ghost Leopard to battle supernatural foes and evil men alike, but the larger-than-life comic book heroine may be closer to real life than Hellboy knows! Superpowered creative team Mike Mignola, Thomas Sniegoski, Craig Rousseau, Chris O'Halloran and Clem Robins return for this third series of kid Hellboy's adventures. This volume collects Young Hellboy: Thrilling Sky Adventures #1–#4 and bonus sketchbook material. 112 pgs • $24.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

Skate Ali

(W) Kelly Sue DeConnick, Sam Humphries (A) Natacha Bustos

Welcome to near future Los Angeles—a neon-scorched city where skateboarding has been ruthlessly outlawed. But nothing stops Skate Ali. By day, she's just another student dodging detention. By night—she's a rebel on wheels, an enigmatic loner defying the law on the Los Angeles streets. But when Ali slams headfirst into the infamous world of underground skateboarding, she comes face to face with a crew of outcast skaters called the LA Skull Clan, and their masked leader, Skull Queen 9. Fueled by a magical force called the Rush, the clan pulls off explosive moves and defiant acts of resistance. Faced with the opportunity of leveling up her game, but afraid of actually being perceived by others, Ali must decide: will she play it safe, or kickflip straight into a revolution? Collects Skate Ali #1–#5. 128 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 2, 2027

The Goon Library Edition Volume 1 (Second Edition)

(W) Eric Powell

Take a spin down Lonely Street in this huge, pulpy collection of mob bosses to undead ghouls—and the man who fights them all in the hit The Goon series, now finally back in print as a deluxe hardcover edition. Lonely Street comes under all manner of threats both tragic and hilarious in this deluxe hardcover edition of The Goon. The Nameless Man, the Zombie Priest, has come to town to build a gang from the undead. Yet even with an unlimited supply of soldiers, the Priest cannot move in on the territory controlled by the crime boss Labrazio and his unstoppable enforcer—the Goon. But when the Priest discovers Goon's most closely held secret, the balance of power threatens to change forever! Collects The Goon Volumes 0–3. 496 pgs • $59.99, On Sale March 2, 2027

Only the Savage Are Left

(W) Zack Kaplan (A) Stefano Raffaele

A strange virus has spread across the world, transforming its victims into terrible monsters. The only cure is to kill another infected soul. When Ryder, a non-violent and idealistic young man, sets out from the safety of his settlement to find his missing true love, he is confronted by the horrors of a world gone mad. Terrifying monsters stalk the remaining world, while brutal monster-killers wage their own violent campaign in the name of survival. In this harsh post-apocalyptic reality, can Ryder save the love of his life without becoming a monster himself? A dramatic survival adventure that dares to ask what we should stand for in the monster-apocalypse. Join hit-making author Zack Kaplan (Kill All Immortals, The Smart Division, Port of Earth), Eisner-nominated illustrator Stefano Raffaele (Detective Comics, Alien vs. Captain America, Star Wars), colorist Thiago Rocha, and Eisner-winning letterer Hassan Otsmane-Elhaou for this heartfelt coming-of-age action-adventure! Collects Only the Savage Are Left #1–#5. 144 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

The Witcher Compact Edition: The Bear and the Butterfly and The Ballad of Two Wolves

(W) Bartosz Sztybor, Simon Spurrier (A) Miki Montlló, Stephen Green

A portable compact collection of the unforgettable comic stories of The Witcher in a new 5.5" x 8.5" size—the perfect introduction for new readers at a value price! This volume collects two bloody exciting stories full of twists and swindles. Geralt stumbles upon a bounty for a vampire. With a witcher from the school of the Bear also seeking the beast, Geralt's got competition. Then, in a story inspired by a classic fable or even two, Geralt and Dandelion search for a bloodthirsty werewolf in the town of Grimmwald. With multiple sides to the story being told, Geralt must uncover the truth and bring the real monster to justice. Collects The Witcher: The Bear and the Butterfly #1–4 and The Witcher: The Ballad of Two Wolves #1–4. 240 pgs • $9.99, On Sale May 25, 2027

Witness Point

(W) Nathan Fillion, Heath Corson (A) Soo Lee

Welcome to Baraboo, Wisconsin, a friendly town full of cold beers and warm hearts—heck, it's even the headquarters of the Ding-A-Ling Circus—a place where everyone gets along… At least, they did until the naked, dismembered body of a US Marshal was found in the town square, revealing Baraboo's dark secret: It's the dumping ground for the Witness Protection Program. Turns out, for the past forty years, every criminal, con man, and killer who flipped on their pals has been relocated to "Witness Point." Now, the long-suffering local sheriff, Carter "Kite" Calhoon, and a contentious deputy marshal, Priya Khabrani, are forced together to solve the murder only days before the town's beloved Harvest Festival. Which won't be easy in the face of the rising paranoia and tempers as everyone in Baraboo wonders just what kind of lowlife they're living next to in… Collects Witness Point #1–#4. 104 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

Suicide Island Volume 2

(W/A) Kouji Mori

A mentally ill man, Sei, is transported by the Japanese government to a mysterious, remote island after several failed suicide attempts. On "Suicide Island," Sei must learn how to survive with a group of fellow suicidal citizens—or figure out how to die! In this volume, Sei finds the courage to leave the main group and test out his newly-made bow and arrows, tracking and hunting deer for the first time in his young life! This series is created, written, and drawn by mangaka Kouji Mori (Holyland, Berserk Volume 42), with translations by Kumar Sivasubramanian (I Am a Hero, Blade of the Immortal) and lettering by Eisner Award-nominated Steve Dutro (The Fifth Beatle, Eden: It's an Endless World!). For mature audiences. 216 pgs • $14.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

Cat + Crazy Volume 6

(W/A) Wataru Nadatani

Final volume! From Wataru Nadatani, the creator of Cat + Gamer, comes Cat + Crazy, a humorous cat manga for all animal and cat lovers! The journey to become a cat whisperer is long, but it's full of feline fun! High schooler Kensuke Fuji loves cats, but since he can't have any of his own, he's studying under Jin Nekoya—the Ultimate Cat Whisperer—to learn how to raise and care for felines! Their adventures conclude in this final volume. Kensuke must learn to truly understand the hearts of cats, including Princess and Tiger! 184 pgs • $12.99, On Sale March 23, 2027

Deva Zan (Second Edition)

(W/A) Yoshitaka Amano

Yoshitaka Amano's acclaimed science fiction epic novel returns with a second edition! Featuring new cover art, this new edition of Deva Zan gives long-time fans and new readers another chance to experience Yoshitaka Amano's legendary story and the more than 200 paintings that he created to accompany it! In Japanese Buddhism, 12 generals—the Juni Jinsho—stood guard over the cosmos at the points of the zodiac. But now they have vanished, and nothing stands between us and the forces of darkness, except Deva Zan, a samurai without a memory. To restore order to existence, he must marshal not only his own fighting skill, but find companions that can cross the boundaries of time and space—to join him in a battle that will stretch from the fields of ancient Japan, to the streets of modern New York City—and to dimensions beyond human comprehension! 316 pgs • $49.99, On Sale March 2, 2027

H.P. Lovecraft's The Case of Charles Dexter Ward Volume 1

(W/A) Gou Tanabe

Gou Tanabe's very latest Lovecraft manga adaptation, the first volume in an ongoing series! No one can explain his escape from the insane asylum—but whatever the blue-gray dust was in his cell, it was certainly no longer Charles Dexter Ward… It was the 1920s—the Jazz Age, the age of modern wonders. But young Charles Dexter Ward was a dreamer, in love with the antiquities of his native Providence, Rhode Island. Charles was known for the long walks he took around the streets and alleyways of the old colonial city, searching out the traces that still lingered from centuries ago. It would have all seemed a harmless interest in the past… were it not for the fact Charles gradually developed a fixation on his notorious ancestor, Joseph Curwen. A wealthy merchant before the American Revolution, Curwen, known to have an interest in alchemy and rumored to practice the darker arts of the occult, never appeared to grow any older even as his money increased. Young Charles hasn't seemed himself ever since—when his erratic and dangerous behavior at last gets him committed to an insane asylum, Charles seemingly escapes… Includes tip-in title page in metallic ink! 178 pgs • $14.99, On Sale March 30, 2027

Lone Wolf and Cub Deluxe Edition Volume 4

(W) Kazuo Koike (A) Goseki Kojima

The Lone Wolf's actions lead to a manhunt and an epic, bloody battle unlike any other! Ōgami Ittō once again must face the treachery of the Kurokuwa ninja clan, then becomes a river porter to foil the plans of his enemy, the Yagyū clan, and in doing so declares war against them all! And Yagyū Retsudō pursues Ōgami to retrieve a letter stolen from him, only to watch dozens of his men fall victim to the Lone Wolf's hungry sword! The Deluxe Edition features original right-to-left format, new cover with grain texture, burnishing, and foil stamping, oversized 7" x 10" format, and a ribbon bookmark. Collects stories from Lone Wolf and Cub Volumes 8–10. 712 pgs • $54.99, On Sale March 9, 2027

Purgatory Funeral Cakes Volume 3

(W/A) Sanho

Baker Margot and her ghostly assistant Miro make one-of-a-kind funeral cakes to sustain their clients's loved ones through the plains of purgatory so they can safely reach reincarnation. The ingredients in the cakes are inspired by memories of the dearly departed. In this final volume, Mira, a snake woman whose left eye turns all who gaze into it to stone, attempts to recreate a special recipe for a classmate named Sena, after the two shared a whirlwind encounter. While helping to recreate the unique dish, Margot reminisces about the first time she visited Earth, and the young woman who showed her the beauty of humanity. From author Sanho comes the tender conclusion to the Eisner Award-winning manhwa series. 280 pgs • $19.99, On Sale March 30, 2027

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