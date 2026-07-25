Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: absolute, Absolute Batman, dan mora, KO

Official: DC Comics Full October 2026 Solicits And Solicitations

Official: DC Comics Full October 2026 Solicits And Solicitations... with Dan Mora writing as well as drawing his comics?

Article Summary DC Comics Full October 2026 Solicits reveal Absolute Batman #25, Darkseid Vs. The World, and The Demon #1.

Batman: Bad Seeds dominates October with Gotham-spanning tie-ins, Sunrise #1, and major Bat-family fallout.

Justice League: Dark Realm Special #1 marks Dan Mora’s writing debut, alongside a packed DC All In lineup.

Superman, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern, Flash, JSA, facsimiles, and collections round out DC’s October 2026 slate.

The full DC Comics October 2026 solicitations have dropped, and yes, they are still with Lunar Distribution…and including Absolute Batman #25 (even if some places have missed it off), Darkseid Vs The World, The Demon #1, Batman: Streets Of Gotham #1, and the Justice League Dark Realm Special, which is not just drawn by Dan Mora, everything seems to be these days, but is written by Dan Mora as well. Is he the new John Byrne? It is looking that way…

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES #2

WRITTEN BY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART AND COVER BY: HAYDEN SHERMAN

VARIANT COVERS BY: JONBOY MEYERS, ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN, YASMINE PUTRI, AND HAYDEN SHERMAN

The new future of the DC Universe continues as the Persuaders are hot on the trail of RJ Brande's murderer. Will Brainiac 1 of 5 and Matter-Eater Lad solve the case before they're forced to join the ranks of the enemy?

Lightning Lad takes on a new trainer in his quest to be a superhero…but what happens when he learns that in order to be a great superhero, you must have a great super-villain?!

Witness the unexpected creation of a new kind of Legion…and be prepared to get shocked!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

DC ALL IN SAGA: DARKSEID VS. THE WORLD #1

WRITTEN BY: SCOTT SNYDER AND JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART BY: SANFORD GREENE AND YASMINE PUTRI

COVER BY: SANFORD GREENE

VARIANT COVERS BY: MARK SPEARS, JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, AND ANTHONY MARQUES

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: JUAN FERREYRA

The ultimate anti-life in the universe has been at the heart of the DC All In Saga since its beginning…and while the King Omega battle has been won by the forces of good, the war against Darkseid has only just begun! Comics superstars Scott Snyder and Sanford Greene present the hidden past of the being called Uxus, his descent into Darkseid, and his plans for the fate of all creation! It's DC's premier villain as you've never seen him before, by the biggest names in comics, in DC All In Saga: Darkseid vs. the World!

$5.99 US | 48 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

THE DEMON #1

WRITTEN BY: JAMES HARREN

ART BY: JAMES HARREN

COVER BY: JAMES HARREN

VARIANT COVERS BY: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON AND MICHAEL WALSH

NEXT LEVEL VARIANT COVER BY: HAYDEN SHERMAN

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY: JOHN MCCREA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: JAMES HARREN

BLANK SKETCH COVER

The world is infested with a darkness it cannot see. Beasts from Hell feast on humanity's soul. Enter: Jason Blood. A man alive too long. Witness to centuries of Hell's victories. A wanderer with a shattered mind and a split soul. Following the mute face—a lost wizard—tortured by a voice from Hell, can Jason Blood protect our world and save his soul? Will the Demon Etrigan rise again? Superstar writer/artist James Harren creates a brand-new epic starring the mightiest demon of them all!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

JONAH HEX AND THE SHADOW OF DEATH #1

WRITTEN BY: MICHAEL WALSH

ART AND COVER BY: MICHAEL WALSH

VARIANT COVERS BY: BRIAN BOLLAND AND JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY: JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

NEXT LEVEL VARIANT COVER BY: HAYDEN SHERMAN

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: BRIAN BOLLAND

BLANK SKETCH COVER

Welcome to the end of the Wild West. Welcome to the quiet life of a broken-down bounty hunter whose own story, one of bloodshed, pain, and guilt, ended long ago—or so he thought.

In a small town called Ashecott, something evil has arrived. Something more dangerous than a gunslinger, more sinister than an outlaw, and older than the town it seeks to infect. Something from a world beyond the only one its victims have ever known. Something darker. Unfortunately for that evil, Jonah Hex has taken notice. Not just of the otherworldly entities surrounding his home or the child with mysterious abilities they seek to capture—but also of the chance to finally redeem himself. Join master of horror Michael Walsh (Exquisite Corpses) as he begins a terrifying new era of DC's most infamous bounty hunter!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 1 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

THE DOOM PATROL #2

WRITTEN BY: DARCY VAN POELGEEST

ART AND COVER BY: NIKO HENRICHON

VARIANT COVERS BY: KYUYONG EOM, ERIC CANETE, AND PETE WOODS

The Doom Patrol's latest heroing-for-hire gig has brought Robotman, Elasti-Girl, and Negative Man face-to-face with a massive UFO and its strange—and rather gloopy—inhabitants. Now, as Negative Man breaches the minds and memories of these alien invaders, he finds himself digging into the Doom Patrol's past and future…and the mysterious young girl who seems to be intrinsically connected to both.

When all is revealed, the Doom Patrol may never be the same again… Award-winning writer Darcy Van Poelgeest (Little Bird) and superstar artist Niko Henrichon (Spectators) continue the Next Level adventures of the world's strangest heroes.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

TEEN TITANS #2

WRITTEN BY: KYLE HIGGINS

ART AND COVER BY: DANIELE DI NICUOLO

VARIANT COVERS BY: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, BERNARD CHANG, AND DEXTER SOY

After rejecting an offer from Nightwing, the next generation of the Teen Titans have chosen Red Hood as their mentor! But does the harrowed former boy wonder have what it takes to control these impulsive heroes of tomorrow?

The clock is ticking to save their missing friend as the kids take their team out of the chat rooms and onto the streets of Seattle for their first stake out and attempt to infiltrate Ascend.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

THE DEADMAN #5

WRITTEN BY: W. MAXWELL PRINCE

ART AND COVER BY: MARTIN MORAZZO

VARIANT COVERS BY: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ, TAURIN CLARKE, AND CHLOE BRAILSFORD

In this loving ode to an occult-classic comic, the Deadman finds himself flung to one of a few feasible futures in which the forward march of Earth's phantoms has fallen off…for good. Boston Brand—human once more!—must survive a strange sojourn through a soulless tomorrow, featuring the freakiest-ever futuristic takes on a few familiar faces belonging to the DCU's phantasmagoric foothold. Soldier on, photon stranger, through the psycho-spiritual swamp that is…the Gr33n.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

LOBO #8

WRITTEN BY: SKOTTIE YOUNG

ART AND COVER BY: JORGE CORONA

VARIANT COVERS BY: DERRICK CHEW, SCOTT GODLEWSKI, AND ALITHA MARTINEZ

"Oh my Guardians, what have I allowed to happen?"

A weeping man once whispered these words to an unfeeling universe, and the universe answered: "Doom. Doom. You are the unhappy midwife to the Szerpent of Czarnia, and all the blood he spills henceforth is on your hands." His power was taken, his title, his fellowship. But he'd made an oath: "No evil shall escape my sight." Unrelentingly. Unstoppably. Unbelievably. Francis Dalex would become the last man to kill Lobo for the last time. At last.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

DEATHSTROKE: THE TERMINATOR #8

WRITTEN BY: TONY FLEECS

ART AND COVER BY: CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA AND SEBA FIUMARA

DC's deadliest assassin Slade Wilson isn't taking orders anymore. No longer a "killer for hire," but still very much a killer, Deathstroke prowls the dark shadows, licking his wounds and looking for his next victim. Meanwhile, Slade's ex Adeline is making it known to the Merchants of Death that she's taken over the Deathstroke business… and promises that the contract murders will continue without interruption.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

BARBARA GORDON: BREAKOUT #6

WRITTEN BY: MARIKO TAMAKI

ART BY: PABLO M. COLLAR

COVER BY: KARL KERSCHL

VARIANT COVERS BY: BABS TARR, MARCIAL TOLEDANO VARGAS, AND CHARLIE ADLARD

Two new allies from Barbara's time with the Birds of Prey, also imprisoned in Supermax, hatch a daring plan to save her…but they better hurry because she's been accused of murder! And just as things hit a boiling point, Vandal Savage sends one of Gotham's most dangerous investigators to put an end to the chaos at the prison.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

ZATANNA #7

WRITTEN BY: JAMAL CAMPBELL

ART BY: YASMINE PUTRI

COVER BY: JAMAL CAMPBELL

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAVID TALASKI, JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ, AND RILEY ROSSMO

In search of revenge, the ghostly vampire puts her plans into motion and drags Zatanna into a fight with a ruthless new foe that threatens to push the Prime Magus to the brink. Blood will be spilled. Blood will be consumed. And blood ties will be revealed!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

THE FURY OF FIRESTORM #7

WRITTEN BY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART AND COVER BY: RAFAEL DE LATORRE

VARIANT COVERS BY: NIMIT MALAVIA, MARTIN SIMMONDS, AND ALEX ECKMAN-LAWN

The dust settles after the explosive climax in Pittsburgh, and Firehawk is left to pick up the pieces and answer questions from the Justice League. Can Lorraine explain Ronnie's actions, and just what does this mean for the future of Firestorm?!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 7 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #25

WRITTEN BY: SCOTT SNYDER

ART AND COVER BY: NICK DRAGOTTA

ABSOLUTE BATMAN CELEBRATES 25 ISSUES! All the villains. All the heroes. All the stakes. What's left…of Absolute Batman?

$5.99 US | 40 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/2026

ABSOLUTE WONDER WOMAN #25

WRITTEN BY: KELLY THOMPSON

ART AND COVER BY: HAYDEN SHERMAN

VARIANT COVERS BY: TERRY DODSON AND MARK BROOKS

GLOW-IN-THE-DARK VARIANT COVER BY: BABS TARR

CONNECTING VARIANT COVER BY: BRYAN HITCH

SHOWCASE VARIANT COVER BY: ALEXANDER LOZANO ($24.99 US)

BLANK SKETCH COVER

The world-shaking "Heretic" arc kicks into a new gear as Diana's search for Barbara Minerva comes to a bloody end in a milestone oversized issue! Do not miss the debut of the devastating Absolute Cheetah—she's not quite what anyone expected…which is the only way Barbara Minerva would have it!

$5.99 US | 40 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

ABSOLUTE SUPERMAN #24

WRITTEN BY: JASON AARON

ART BY: JUAN FERREYRA

COVER BY: RAFA SANDOVAL

VARIANT COVERS BY: MITCH GERADS, JUAN FERREYRA, AND CARLO PAGULAYAN

"Get Brainiac" continues as Superman enlists a new ally in his search for his most fiendish foe. But if the man known as Steel is going to join the fight, he's going to need a new suit of armor…

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variants $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

ABSOLUTE FLASH #20

WRITTEN BY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART BY: HAINING

COVER BY: NICK ROBLES

VARIANT COVERS BY: DERRICK CHEW, MARCIO TAKARA, AND RYAN BENJAMIN

After his near-death experience in Iron Heights, the Flash is taken into the subatomic realm of Ray Palmer, a.k.a. the Absolute Atom. But the Atom is not the only new hero Wally is about to encounter as another major DCU character makes his Absolute debut!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

ABSOLUTE GREEN LANTERN #19

WRITTEN BY: AL EWING

ART AND COVER BY: JAHNOY LINDSAY

VARIANT COVERS BY: MATEUS MANHANINI, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, AND STEVE SKROCE

As Jo and her Green Lantern Corps head home from the war, Cameron Chase is readying a bombshell of her own…the Manhunter File! What was the O.S.S. Section ARGENT, and what terrible secret did it learn about what waits beyond reality? For a year and a half, we've piled on the questions…it's time for some answers!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN #4

WRITTEN BY: SCOTT SNYDER AND CHE GRAYSON

ART AND COVER BY: BENGAL

VARIANT COVERS BY: MARCIO TAKARA, DUSTIN NGUYEN, AND IS*A WORKS

1:25 RATIO VARIANT COVER BY: RILEY ROSSMO

Selina Kyle and the Calicos join forces for one last heist to find the Yarn before Cassandra Cain and the League of Shadows do. With their futures hanging in the balance, it'll require more than just top-of-the-line gear to get their hands on the world's most powerful supercomputer.

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

ABSOLUTE GREEN ARROW #6

WRITTEN BY: PORNSAK PICHETSHOTE

ART AND COVER BY: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

VARIANT COVERS BY: GERALD PAREL, INHYUK LEE, AND LEIRIX

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY: NIMIT MALAVIA

Green Arrow. Black Canary. Solomon Grundy. Hector Hammond. Their paths violently converge in a bloody finale one of them won't walk away from as the identity of the Green Arrow Killer is finally revealed. But it's only the first of many surprising revelations as the stage is set for the next audacious chapter in the saga of the newly extended Absolute Green Arrow.

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 6 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

BATMAN: BAD SEEDS–STREETS OF GOTHAM #1

WRITTEN BY: MATT FRACTION AND MARIKO TAMAKI

ART BY: BRIAN CHING, GRETEL LUSKY, STEVE LIEBER, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

VARIANT COVERS BY: DUSTIN NGUYEN AND JAVIER RODRÍGUEZ

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: KYUYONG EOM

As the chaos of Bad Seeds erupts across Gotham City and the Bat-Family races against daylight, the citizens of Gotham City must endure the threats of Poison Ivy's superbloom on their own.

Join Eisner Award-winning writers Matt Fraction and Mariko Tamaki as they tell six street-level tales of fear, courage, and perseverance, starring everyday people who must learn what it means to be a hero—with or without a cape.

$5.99 US | 48 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | Variant $8.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/7/26

BATMAN: BAD SEEDS – GOTHAM GENERAL #2

WRITTEN BY: GREG RUCKA

ART AND COVER BY: ROSA EKEDAL

VARIANT COVERS BY: JAVI FERNÁNDEZ AND MITCH GERADS

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: TAURIN CLARKE

A hero is delivered to the ED on death's door. Dastur calls the Mask Protocol. Then the TUCOs arrive.

Award-winning writer Greg Rucka and artist sensation Rosa Ekedal continue taking the doctors and staff of Gotham General through the night of their lives.

As the city falls, Gotham General will rise.

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/14/26

BATMAN: BAD SEEDS – GOTHAM CENTRAL #2

WRITTEN BY: CHRISTOPHER CANTWELL

ART AND COVER BY: JACOB PHILLIPS

VARIANT COVERS BY: MARTIN SIMMONDS AND MIKE PERKINS

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: TAURIN CLARKE

Trapped on the last operational subway out of Gotham City, Officers Gordon and Espinoza, Anarky, Dr. Annika Zeller, and private investigator Harvey Bullock find themselves at each other's throats in a deadly pressure cooker situation—with none other than Mr. Zsasz at its center. If that wasn't bad enough, outside the train is a horde of flesh-eating plant monstrosities! Can the motley crew manage to find a way to safety without killing each other first?

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 2 of 2 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/14/26

BATMAN #14

WRITTEN BY: MATT FRACTION

ART AND COVER BY: MATTEO SCALERA

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAN MORA, DUSTIN NGUYEN, AND RYAN SOOK

1:25 VARIANT COVER BY: DAVID AJA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAN MORA

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: KYUYONG EOM

CLAYFACE MOVIE VARIANT BY: JIM LEE

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: DUSTIN NGUYEN

As the night wears on and the threat of dawn looms, Batman must search for answers from the one man capable of stopping Ivy and the bloom. Elsewhere, Verity Pennyworth must defend the Manor from all manner of threats—and they're about to discover they picked the wrong house to mess with.

$4.99 US | 40 Pages | Variant cover $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/7/26

POISON IVY #49

WRITTEN BY: G. WILLOW WILSON

ART BY: ALEX LINS

COVER BY: JESSICA FONG

VARIANT COVERS BY: NOOBOVICH, DAN MORA, AND MANNY VINCENT CARBONILLA

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

Things seemed pretty good for Pamela Isley for a time there. Too bad the tables have turned. Now Poison Ivy finds herself stripped of all her power and trapped in a city where she's public enemy number one. Can she make it out of Gotham alive, or is this the end for her once and for all? Find out in the penultimate chapter of the Bad Seeds saga!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/28/26

HARLEY QUINN #67

WRITTEN BY: ELLIOTT KALAN

ART BY: CARLOS OLIVARES

COVER BY: BAILIE ROSENLUND

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA, TERRY DODSON & RACHEL DODSON, AND DERRICK CHEW

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

Hey look! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! 6-7!!! Eh? Ehhhh???? See, I can be hip! I got layers—I'm nuanced! Speaking of which, it's about time that I have a long overdue heart- to-heart with the love of my life, Poison Ivy. All that's standing between us is a city-sized jungle full of Swamp Thing's prehistoric cousins. Good thing I brought my trusty Harley-machete! Saddle up, buckeroo; I gotta get my Pammy, and you're coming with me!!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/28/26

DETECTIVE COMICS #1114

WRITTEN BY: TOM TAYLOR

ART BY: JEFF SPOKES

COVER BY: MIKEL JANÍN

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAN MORA AND MARGUERITE SAUVAGE

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA

CLAYFACE MOVIE VARIANT COVER BY: BJÖRN BARENDS

As dawn—and the imminent destruction that daylight will bring—approaches in Gotham City, Batman finds himself out of options. There is only one hope left to save his city, and it lies with the cold, calculating Mr. Freeze. Now, shoulder to (cold) shoulder with one of his greatest foes, the Caped Crusader must fight his way across Gotham in one last desperate attempt to save the city.

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/21/26

CATWOMAN #92

WRITTEN BY: TORUNN GRØNBEKK

ART BY: DANILO BEYRUTH

COVER BY: SEBA FIUMARA

VARIANT COVERS BY: MARCIO TAKARA, CHARLIE ADLARD, AND CHLOE BRAILSFORD

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA

Catwoman's one-woman mission through the verdant wastes of Gotham City continues as she finds herself as the unlikely protector of a solitary lost innocent amidst the carnage and chaos.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/21/26

BATWOMAN #8

WRITTEN BY: GREG RUCKA

ART AND COVER BY: DANI

VARIANT COVERS BY: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ AND JAVI FERNÁNDEZ

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA

In the Cathedral of St. Dumas, the members of a GCPD TUCO squad think that they're about to kill Batwoman, score a victory for Vandal Savage, and make themselves rich in the process.

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/21/26

BATGIRL #24

WRITTEN BY: TATE BROMBAL

ART BY: TAKESHI MIYAZAWA

COVER BY: DAVID TALASKI

VARIANT COVER BY: W. SCOTT FORBES

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: KYUYONG EOM

It's lone bat and cub, as Batgirl must race across a dangerous Gotham City transformed by the superbloom to deliver a sick infant to Gotham General! Meanwhile, Tenji and Jaya are left behind to defend Bà Bao's Noodle Shop from the plant creatures stalking the streets. With a surprise cameo, the high-stakes Batman: Bad Seeds epic continues here!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | Variant $6.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/7/26

NIGHTWING #143

WRITTEN BY: DAN WATTERS

ART BY: DAVID LAPHAM

COVER BY: JORGE FORNÉS

VARIANT COVERS BY: RILEY ROSSMO AND SEBA FIUMARA

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA

CLAYFACE MOVIE VARIANT COVER BY: RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE

With Robin by his side and the plants of Bad Seeds spreading through Gotham City, Nightwing realizes an old foe is attempting to use this night's chaos to settle a grudge. But with so much water under the bridge, can the two boy wonders still work together as they used to? Or are the good old days really gone for good?

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | Variant $7.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/21/26

BATMAN: BAD SEEDS–SUNRISE #1

WRITTEN BY: MATT FRACTION AND G. WILLOW WILSON

ART AND COVER BY: GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI AND CLIFF RATHBURN

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAN MORA AND MARCIO TAKARA

BAD SEEDS SPOT FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAN MORA

GLOW-IN-THE-DARK VARIANT COVER BY: MATTEO SCALERA

At sunset, Poison Ivy unleashed an attack that transformed Gotham City into a prehistoric nightmare. If she isn't stopped by the first light of dawn, the city will be lost forever…along with all who dwell there. With the clock ticking, Batman and his allies will put it all on the line to save the day before everything changes forever at sunrise.

The superstar creative team of Matt Fraction, G. Willow Wilson, Giuseppe Camuncoli, and Cliff Rathburn proudly presents the Earth-shattering conclusion to Batman: Bad Seeds in an oversize special that shows the only thing more impossible to survive than this night in Gotham…is the day.

$5.99 US | 48 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | Variant $8.99 US (foil) | On Sale 10/28/26

WONDER WOMAN #38

WRITTEN BY: TOM KING

ART AND COVER BY: DANIERL SAMPERE

AMAZONS UNITED! With two strangers in their midst, the Amazons have locked down Themyscira hoping to get to the truth. Man's World has not been kind to them after their troubles with the Sovereign, and even Steve Trevor is no match for the might of Queen Nubia and her army. Can Diana keep the peace as the Matriarch plots her course to victory in the present?

$4.99 On Sale 10/21/2026

SUPERMAN: THE WEDDING ALBUM 30TH ANNIVERSARY SPECIAL

WRITTEN BY: DAN JURGENS, RAINBOW ROWELL, LOUISE SIMONSON AND KARL KESEL

ART BY: DAN JURGENS, JERRY ORDWAY, CIAN TORMEY, JON BOGDANOVE, AND TOM GRUMMETT

COVER BY: DAN JURGENS AND JERRY ORDWAY

VARIANT COVERS BY: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU AND TERRY DODSON

WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY: JOSHUA MIDDLETON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: STANLEY "ARTGERM" LAU

Thirty years ago, the Man of Steel married the incomparable Lois Lane. After crawling his way back from death at the hands of Doomsday, revealing his greatest secret, and surviving a parade of nefarious wedding crashers, the couple lived happily ever after. Now, in honor of their anniversary, it's up to their Super Son, Jon Kent, to plan a party for his parents with some unwanted help from the fifth dimension. Can he keep it a secret from them and their enemies hoping to strike while their guards are down?

Join the team behind the historical one-shot along with some exciting new additions for an unforgettable celebration of love and all things super!

$6.99 US | 56 Pages | Variant $6.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

SUPERMAN: UNLIMITED #18

WRITTEN BY: DAN SLOTT

ART AND COVER BY: LUCAS MEYER

VARIANT COVERS BY: MARCIAL TOLENDANO VARGAS AND RAFAEL PÉREZ

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: GERALD PAREL

Look! Up in the sky! It's two birds! It's two planes! It's Superman and Tomorrow Man, the father-and-son team supreme of the DC Universe!

This is the perfect time to go All In on their all-new adventures! Join Clark, Lois, and Jon, along with Ma and Pa, for a Kent family poker night…which might have to hold a few hands, because the Royal Flush Gang is back in Metropolis! All this, plus new intrigue for everyone's favorite Space Amazon, Maxima, a check-in with Bibbo and Beppo, and a strange, new role for Toyman.

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

SUPERMAN #43

WRITTEN BY: JOSHUA WILLIAMSON

ART AND COVER BY: XERMÁNICO

VARIANT COVERS BY: BRETT BEAN, BAILIE ROSENLUND, AND RACHTA LIN

GLOW-IN-THE-DARK VARIANT COVER BY: STEVAN SUBIĆ

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: BEN OLIVER

After Superman was in DC K.O.'s tournament, lost in time and at war with General Zod, Lois Lane gives Clark Kent a new adventure…to be a reporter?! Clark Kent begins a new investigation into a mysterious death cult in Metropolis, but he's not the only one on the case…Marilyn Moonlight makes her return! Both heroes are drawn to a dangerous side of Metropolis that Clark Kent didn't know existed, where one of DC Comics' greatest enemies is hiding…

Also features Superman's new ongoing superstar artist…Xermánico!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

SUPERGIRL #18

WRITTEN AND ART BY: SOPHIE CAMPBELL

THE HEIR OF EL! After the battles in Kandor and El Caldero, Supergirl has now achieved a reputation as the Heir of the House of El. Granted access to a Fortress all her own, she and the Super Force are excited to move in and explore their new home base. But for weeks Supergirl's been hearing a mysterious voice calling out to her, and that being is now ready to make itself known.

$3.99 On Sale 10/14/2026

ACTION COMICS #1103

WRITTEN BY: MARK WAID

ART BY: PATRICIO DELPECHE

COVER BY: CHRIS BRUNNER

VARIANT COVERS BY: RYAN SOOK, DON AGUILLO, AND DAVE WILKINS

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: ARIEL OLIVETTI

He is Superman's greatest enemy…he was Clark Kent's school-age contemporary. He's been the President of the United States…and the world's most wanted super- villain. He is Lex Luthor, and this is his story. From the epic Action team of Mark Waid and Patricio Delpeche comes the definitive origin of the greatest criminal mind of our time…if you survive the experience.

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

JSA #24

WRITTEN BY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART BY: TEDDY KRISTIANSEN

COVER BY: DIEGO OLORTEGUI

VARIANT COVER BY: TEDDY KRISTIANSEN

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: LUCIO PARILLO

Wildcat, Dr. Midnite, and Hourman are trapped behind enemy lines and must save one of their former teammates! How will the heroes risk it all for one of their own? Find out in this last tale of the Justice Society of America!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US | On Sale 10/7/26

JUSTICE LEAGUE UNLIMITED #24

WRITTEN BY: MARK WAID AND NICOLE MAINES

ART AND COVER BY: DAN MORA

VARIANT COVERS BY: BRUNO REDONDO, NATHAN SZERDY, RACHTA LIN, AND STEVE SKROCE

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: STJEPAN ŠEJIĆ

The disastrous war between Lex Luthor and Batman has left the Justice League less united than ever…but change is brewing on the horizon, and one threat is destined to bring the JLU together again: the future. Dreamer, Brainiac Queen, Red Tornado, and more vie for the fate of tomorrow—and only the return of Superman himself can hope to sort out the chaos!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

JUSTICE LEAGUE: DARK REALM SPECIAL #1

WRITTEN BY: DAN MORA

ART AND COVER BY: DAN MORA

VARIANT COVERS BY: JUAN FERREYRA, ARIEL OLIVETTI, AND SERG ACUÑA

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DANIEL BAYLISS

The Justice League is an Unlimited force across the Earth and the stars… but the dimensions beyond our realm of understanding are now breaking through! Or have they been here this whole time? In his writing debut, visionary artist Dan Mora at last reveals the untold origin of Cadejos—the epic, fire-breathing, wolf-like powerhouse of the Justice League Unlimited— on a journey of redemption, power, and vengeance. From folklore legend to superhero, witness a battle of good vs. evil like you've never seen before!

$5.99 US | 48 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

GREEN LANTERN CORPS #21

WRITTEN BY: MORGAN HAMPTON

ART AND COVER BY: FERNANDO PASARÍN AND OCLAIR ALBERT

VARIANT COVERS BY: JORGE FORNÉS AND RIAN GONZALES

Corps leader Jess has her hands full trying to establish rules of order for the new Alpha Guardians when Jo Mullein drops a new problem on her desk. The inter- planetary pirates Jo beat down claim they were on legitimate business, and their solicitors want a word with the Corps' legal representatives, or Jo's going to face the consequences!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

GREEN LANTERN #40

WRITTEN BY: JEREMY ADAMS

ART BY: JUAN JOSÉ RYP

COVER BY: SCOTT GODLEWSKI

VARIANT COVERS BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA AND MARIO FOCCILLO

Kyle Rayner and the rest of the Green Lantern Corps set off to save Hal Jordan, who is in the fight of his life against Krona and the other Guardians and their attempt to hide a secret that will change the DCU forever!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

THE FLASH #38

WRITTEN BY: RYAN NORTH

ART AND COVER BY: GAVIN GUIDRY

VARIANT COVERS BY: CARLO PAGULAYAN AND RAUL ALLEN

Somehow, Wally West's visions of the future failed to foresee the destruction of three separate bridges in three separate cities, but he's determined not to let this interfere with the good work he's doing.

But the rest of the League is less interested in letting him experiment on such a scale, especially when the costs are so high and people are getting hurt. But the Flash still wants to do good and doesn't see a setback as a reason to abandon the entire thing. And besides, there's not much anyone can do to stop the Flash…

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

EMPEROR AQUAMAN #22

WRITTEN BY: JEREMY ADAMS

ART BY: PAOLO VILLANELLI

COVER BY JOHN TIMMS

THE TIDAL WAR RAGES ON! Atlantis has fallen as Lolanna and Aquaman's enemies begin the next phase of their plan while Aquaman has been pulled into a new mystery, meeting with Maxine Baker, the Avatar of the Red, and Swamp Thing, the Avatar of the Green, to uncover a cosmic darkness that threatens the entire galaxy! $3.99 On Sale Sate 10/14/2026

BATMAN/SUPERMAN: WORLD'S FINEST #56

WRITTEN BY: MARK WAID

ART BY: ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

COVER BY: DAN MORA

VARIANT COVERS BY: BEN HARVEY AND ADRIÁN GUTIÉRREZ

KINGDOM COME 30TH ANNIVERSARY VARIANT COVER BY: DAVID NAKAYAMA

Superman's sworn duty is to protect life in all its forms. Ra's al Ghul's unstoppable goal is to eliminate 90 percent of the Earth's population. How can Batman and Rob- in prevent an enraged Man of Steel from taking his anger out on their enemy—and in doing so, shattering his vow never to kill?

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

NEW TITANS #40

WRITTEN BY: TATE BROMBAL

ART BY: SAMI BASRI

COVER BY: TAURIN CLARKE

VARIANT COVERS BY: BABS TARR AND HICHAM HABCHI

A mining operation funded by billionaire Commodore Murphy's Green Corp. has accidentally unearthed a long-forgotten protector of the Amazon! But as the powerful jaguar spirit rages, can the Titans and the Amazons quell its otherworldly fury? And what lost secrets is it protecting?!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

BATMAN & ROBIN: YEAR ONE – DYNAMIC DUOS #3

WRITTEN BY: MARK WAID AND CHRIS SAMNEE

ART AND COVER BY: CHRIS SAMNEE

VARIANT COVERS BY: JIM CHEUNG, GORAN PARLOV, AND DIEGO OLORTEGUI

CLAYFACE MOVIE VARIANT COVER BY: BRIAN BOLLAND

While Batman foils the plans of the Mad Hatter, Robin has been sent in undercover to infiltrate the Wolf Pack and figure out who's pulling their strings!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 3 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

CLAYFACE: CELEBRITY DIRT #4

WRITTEN BY: JUDE ELLISON S. DOYLE

ART BY: FRAN GALÁN

COVER BY: PATRICIO DELPECHE

VARIANT COVERS BY: MIKE DEL MUNDO AND MARC ASPINALL

CLAYFACE MOVIE VARIANT COVER BY: FRANK CHO

Looking into numerous disappearances and the bizarre side effects of Losilmix, Basil Karlo and Dr. Victoria October start to put the pieces together—and the evidence says Basil Karlo is to blame. Their findings lead Basil straight into the crosshairs of Lady Clay—but is she here to help or to end Basil's Hollywood dreams once and for all?

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 4 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

DARK KNIGHTS OF STEEL II #4

WRITTEN BY: TOM TAYLOR

ART BY: OTTO SCHMIDT

COVER BY: YASMINE PUTRI

VARIANT COVERS BY: TRAVIS MOORE, GERALD PAREL, AND LUCIO PARILLO

General Amanda Waller's traitorous gambit for the throne has come to fruition, and she's recruited a murderous squad to cut down any who dares stand in her way. Just how deep does the rot of her corruption run? And who will be left standing once she is crowned regent of the Kingdom of Metropolis at the zenith of her power?

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | 4 of 12 | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

SUPERMAN: FATHER OF TOMORROW #6

WRITTEN BY: KENNY PORTER

ART AND COVER BY: DANNY EARLS

VARIANT COVERS BY: GABRIEL HARDMAN AND NIMIT MALAVIA

Superman's back is against the wall as he holds a massive living bomb above the city of Metropolis. Can Jor-El save his adopted home and the doomed man about to detonate? Or will Lex Luthor finally prove his superiority to the man from Krypton?!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

SUPERMAN: THE STRANGER #2

WRITTEN BY: WES CRAIG

ART AND COVER BY: WES CRAIG

VARIANT COVERS BY: RILEY ROSSMO AND MATT TAYLOR

Clark's crusade for the downtrodden has hit some walls. He wants to do the most good, but he feels the people who need him the most are the most invisible. All of that changes when he stumbles upon Lois Lane, an intrepid reporter who's made it her mission to make the unseen seen. With information gleaned from her articles, can Clark begin to turn the tide in his mission to uplift the people of Metropolis?!

$4.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $5.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

END OF LIFE #9

WRITTEN BY: KYLE STARKS

ART BY: STEVE PUGH

COVER BY: GERALD PAREL

VARIANT COVER BY: ETHAN YOUNG

Eddie, with some big and little friends, gets to kick the pants off Rumplemindt and Neils. Seems like he's getting the hang of narrowly escaping the clutches of evil men. Everything else in his life? Not so much. How's he going to handle Sophie learning his big secret…and what's he going to do when George makes a huge request of him?

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/21/26

BLEEDING HEARTS #9

WRITTEN BY: DENIZ CAMP

ART AND COVER BY: STIPAN MORIAN

VARIANT COVER BY: TIRSO

Bodies pile up as it gets harder and harder to hide Poke's secret… especially around his new crush. Meanwhile, the Sniffer is on the trail of the feared zombie hunter–but it's Rabbit and Cara he gets the scent of!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/14/26

BLACK TOWER: THE RAVEN CONSPIRACY #3

WRITTEN BY: RAM V

ART AND COVER BY: MIKE PERKINS

VARIANT COVER BY: RYAN SOOK

With Daniel Burroughs trapped by the Sleeper, Yvette and Mac plan an unlikely rescue even as Alistair Romeo struggles to uncover the motives of those who move against him. Daniel's impetuousness is not without reward as his unique abilities lead him to answers. But in the world of Black Tower, new revelations often come with their own explosive consequences…

$3.99 US | 40 Pages | 3 of 6 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/28/26

100 BULLETS: THE US OF ANGER #4

WRITTEN BY: BRIAN AZZARELLO

ART BY: EDUARDO RISSO

COVER BY: DAVE JOHNSON

VARIANT COVER BY: ERIC CANETE

Lono's new "family"–a kidnapped police officer and a teenaged murder suspect–aren't going over so great with the alt-right militia he's fallen in with. But as far as "trouble at home" goes, he's got nothing on poor Elton, who's just made a very unfortunate discovery in his father-in-law's garage…

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | 4 of 8 | Variant $4.99 US (card stock) | On Sale 10/7/26

BATMAN #227 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: DENNY O'NEIL AND MIKE FRIEDRICH

ART BY: IRV NOVICK AND DICK GIORDANO

COVER BY: NEAL ADAMS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: NEAL ADAMS ($6.99 US)

BLANK SKETCH COVER ($4.99 US)

When a disturbing letter from Alfred's niece, Daphne, raises concern for her safety, Batman takes it upon himself to investigate her new position at far-off Gothos Mansion—ancestral home of the mysterious Clifton Heathrow. There, the Dark Knight comes face-to-face with the terrifying secret kept by six generations of the Heathrow family and the dark purpose for which Daphne has been chosen! A bone-chilling Batman tale rendered in all its gothic glory courtesy of the devilish Denny O'Neil!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | On Sale 10/14/26

ADVENTURES OF SUPERMAN #501 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: KARL KESEL

ART AND COVER BY: TOM GRUMMETT

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: TOM GRUMMETT ($6.99 US)

BLANK SKETCH COVER ($4.99 US)

There's a new kid in town determined to make a name for himself, and that name is Superman (don't call him Superboy, he hates that)! What this new Metropolis Marvel lacks in experience, he more than makes up for with style (billowy red capes are out, leather jackets and shades are in)! How best to announce his arrival in the city? How about taking on Intergang crime boss Steel Hand on live TV?

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | On Sale 10/7/26

HARLEY QUINN #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: KARL KESEL

ART AND COVER BY: TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: TERRY DODSON AND RACHEL DODSON ($7.99 US)

BLANK SKETCH COVER ($5.99 US)

Harley loves her "Puddin'," her madcap "Mr. J."—and the Joker loves Harley right back! Right? RIGHT?!? That's why when the Joker takes offense at the new Joker-themed roller coaster opening at Happyland amusement park, he sends his best beloved gal to fix it but good! He's definitely not planning to off our harlequin heroine, nope! But hey, who's got a degree in psychology and knows exactly who's playing who in this first-ever issue of her first-ever ongoing series? Harley Quinn, that's who!

$4.99 US | 52 Pages | On Sale 10/28/26

BATMAN #423 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: JIM STARLIN

ART BY: DAVE COCKRUM

COVER BY: TODD McFARLANE

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: TODD McFARLANE ($6.99 US)

BLANK SKETCH COVER ($4.99 US)

While enjoying a late-night respite at a Gotham diner, three off-duty cops compare their three very different takes on the Batman, each having experienced a memorable run-in with the Dark Knight at some point earlier that evening. With an iconic cover by none other than Todd McFarlane!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | On Sale 10/7/26

WATCHMEN #2 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: ALAN MOORE

ART AND COVER BY: DAVE GIBBONS

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: DAVE GIBBONS ($6.99 US)

VARIANT COVER ($4.99 US)

The Comedian's funeral brings the long-buried past back to the surface! Learn the truth about the first meeting of the Minutemen, the fate of the Crimebusters, Dr. Manhattan's experiences in Vietnam, and more! Plus, Rorschach learns of the ultimate joke.

$3.99 US | 28 Pages | On Sale 10/28/26

SWAMP THING #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: LEN WEIN

ART AND COVER BY: BERNIE WRIGHTSON

FOIL VARIANT COVER BY: BERNIE WRIGHTSON ($6.99 US)

SUPER POWERS VARIANT COVER BY: JASON GEYER AND ALEX SAVIUK ($4.99 US)

BLANK SKETCH COVER ($4.99 US)

You've heard the legends…of a shambling, muck-encrusted mockery of a man lurking deep within the stagnant mire of the bayou. Of a brilliant scientist on the brink of feeding the world. Of sinister forces determined to control his discovery. Now learn the astounding details in this pulse-pounding origin of Alec Holland, the Swamp Thing!

$3.99 US | 32 Pages | On Sale 10/7/26

BATMAN #1

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art and cover by GREG CAPULLO

The first chapter in Scott Snyder and Greg Capullo's revered Batman: The Court of Owls saga!

BATMAN #1

Written by TOM KING

Art and cover by DAVID FINCH

Tom King's (Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow) epic run on Batman starts here with art by superstar artist David Finch!

BATMAN: WHITE KNIGHT #1

Written and drawn by SEAN MURPHY

Superstar writer/artist Sean Murphy's Eisner Award-nominated DC Black Label Batman saga begins here!

BATMAN: DARK PATTERNS #1

Written by DAN WATTERS

Art and cover by HAYDEN SHERMAN

The start of acclaimed writer Dan Watters and Absolute Wonder Woman artist Hayden Sherman's evergreen Batman mysteries exploring the early days of Batman's place within Gotham City!

ABSOLUTE FLASH VOL. 3: MIRROR MIRROR

WRITTEN BY: JEFF LEMIRE

ART BY: HAINING AND NICK ROBLES

COVER BY: NICK ROBLES

Wally tries to pick up the pieces of his life after the battle at Fort Fox. Adrift and unsure what to do or how best to find his dad, the young speedster tries to find a way forward. With Linda's encouragement, they sneak back into the fort only to find themselves trapped within a twisted dimension made of mirrors. Confronted with their past and hunted by a mysterious assailant, the Flash will need to run faster than he ever has to escape this haunting realm! Collects Absolute Flash #13-17.

$29.99 US Hardcover / $19.99 US Softcover | 136 Pages | On Sale 12/8/26

THE FLASH VOL. 6: THE SPEED WAS POWER, AND THE SPEED WAS JOY

WRITTEN BY: RYAN NORTH

ART AND COVER BY: GAVIN GUIDRY

A new era begins for the Scarlet Speedster, as writer Ryan North (Fantastic Four, One World Under Doom) and artist Gavin Guidry (JSA, Uncanny X-Men) turn Wally West's life upside-down! In the aftermath of DC K.O., an awful lot of people are suddenly counting on the Flash to save them. Why are they deliberately putting themselves in harm's way? And with Captain Cold, Heat Wave, and a gorilla army(!) added to the mix, Keystone and Central Cities face total destruction! Can Mister Terrific inspire the flash of insight needed for Wally to master a new aspect of his Speed Force powers in time? Collects The Flash #31-36.

$17.99 US | 144 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/15/26

EMPEROR AQUAMAN VOL. 3: EMPIRE OF STARS

WRITTEN BY: JEREMY ADAMS

ART BY: JOHN TIMMS AND PAOLO VILLANELLI

COVER BY: GUILLEM MARCH

Imbued with Omega Energy, the very essence of conquest, Arthur launches a mission to connect the stars with the power of the Blue in a desperate bid to prevent visions of the future granted to him in the K.O. Tournament.

But as unlikely allies come to aid Arthur's vision of establishing lighthouses and emissaries across the far ends of the universe, not all are happy to bend the knee. The Crimson Queen will stop at nothing to see Atlantis and its Emperor destroyed.

Facing down enemies old and new, discovering abilities he never thought possible, Aquaman must answer the ultimate question: What does it mean to rule with absolute power?

$17.99 US | 152 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/1/26

HARLEY QUINN VOL. 3: THE HARQ KNIGHT RETURNS!

WRITTEN BY: ELLIOTT KALAN

ART BY: CARLOS OLIVARES

COVER BY: BRANDT&STEIN

Harley Quinn has a new lease on life—and it's darker and grittier than ever! But there are two sides to Harley's personality, and when each one gets her own body, it leads to a battle unlike any other! Plus, the debuts of the reality-warping Monochromatic Man and the (comparatively normal) Harley Quinn Revenge Squad! Collects Harley Quinn #58-65.

$19.99 US | 200 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/8/26

SUPERMAN: MAN OF TOMORROW DC COMPACT COMICS ADVENTURES

WRITTEN BY: PAUL DINI AND SCOTT McCLOUD

ART BY: RICK BURCHETT, BRET BLEVINS, AND TERRY AUSTIN

COVER BY: MIKE MANLEY AND TERRY AUSTIN

Superman: The Animated Series was an instant classic, developed by the same team behind Batman: The Animated Series and featuring some of the greatest Superman adventures ever committed to film.

Dive back into the world of Superman: The Animated Series with this collection of comics featuring the iconic cast and some legendary creators!

Witness Superman battle Luthor's own Man of Steel android!

Watch as Livewire turns to community service?

Find out what destroyed Metropolis and how Mr. Mxyzptlk saved it.

This compact collection includes Superman Adventures #1-6 and features stories by animated series co-creator Paul Dini (Batman: Mad Love) and acclaimed comics creator Scott McCloud (Understanding Comics, Zot!) and gorgeous animated-style art from Rick Burchett (The Batman Adventures). Superman: Adventures of the Man of Tomorrow is the perfect book for Superman fans of all ages!

$7.99 US | 140 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 3/30/27

BATMAN: THE DARK KNIGHT DC COMPACT COMICS ADVENTURES

WRITTEN BY: KELLEY PUCKETT AND MARTIN PASKO

ART BY: TY TEMPLETON, BRAD RADER, AND RICK BURCHETT

COVER BY: TY TEMPLETON

The Joker. The Penguin. Catwoman. Scarecrow. Killer Croc. Clayface. The Riddler. All have tried to lay claim to the streets, but the one truth that is whispered wherever they appear: Gotham City belongs to the Batman!

the unsolvable, overcoming fear…The Dark Knight fights foes new and old in his ongoing quest to protect the streets of Gotham City. The legendary adventures are about to begin!

The creative team of Kelley Puckett, Martin Pasko, Ty Templeton, Rick Burchett, and others proudly presents the compact edition of The Batman Adventures #1-6—a collection of all-original stories that are thrilling, moving, and just plain fun for readers of all ages. Perfectly capturing the tone and style pioneered in Batman: The Animated Series—the iconic cartoon that defined the Dark Knight for a generation of fans—it's Gotham City's guardian at his finest!

$7.99 US | 152 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 3/30/27

DC FINEST: BATMAN: THE CURSE OF CRIME ALLEY

WRITTEN BY: LEN WEIN, DENNIS O'NEIL, BOB ROZAKIS, AND OTHERS

ART BY: IRV NOVICK, DON NEWTON, JOHN CALNAN, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: JIM APARO

A new decade dawns in the storied saga of the Dark Knight Detective as the 1970s roll into the 1980s in these era-defining tales from the Pages of Batman and Detective Comics! Crafted by creative titans like Len Wein, Don Newton, Dennis O'Neil, and Irv Novick, DC Finest: Batman: The Curse of Crime Alley also features some of the first DC work from the vanguard of a new generation of talent, including Jim Starlin, Walter Simonson, and Frank Miller! Collects Batman #307-324, Detective Comics #481-490, The Brave and the Bold #159, and a story from the "Super-Star Holiday Special" DC Special Series #21.

$39.99 US | 664 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 11/24/26

DC FINEST SWAMP THING THE MAN WHO WOULD NOT DIE

WRITTEN BY: LEN WEIN, David Michelinie, Gerry Conway, Various

ART BY: BERNIE WRIGHTSON, NESTOR REDONDO, Tony Dezuniga, Various

COVER BY: BERNIE WRIGHTSON

BORN IN THE BAYOU! The saga of one of DC's most transformative characters begins here! Rising up from the dark and murky imaginations of writer Len Wein and artist Bernie Wrightson, the tragic and heroic figure of the Swamp Thing shambles into comics readers' hearts through the gothic pages of these legendary Bronze Age tales. DC Finest: Swamp Thing: The Man Who Would Not Die collects all of Swampy's muck-encrusted stories from The House of Secrets #92, Swamp Thing #1-22, The Phantom Stranger #14, The Brave and the Bold #122, The House of Secrets #140, and the historic Patchwork Man tale Night of the Rat, originally intended for publication in The House of Secrets #141.

$39.99 12/1/2026

DC FINEST: WESTERN: REQUIEM FOR A GUNFIGHTER

WRITTEN BY: MICHAEL FLEISHER, JOHN ALBANO, AND OTHERS

ART BY: JOSÉ LUIS GARCÍA-LÓPEZ, TONY DEZUNIGA, GEORGE MOLITERNI, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: TONY DEZUNIGA

Get ready to hit the trail once more with the second DC Finest: Western volume, which introduces the most steely-eyed and scar-faced stalwart of justice to ever ride the range: Jonah Hex! DC Finest: Western: Requiem for a Gunfighter features a wagon train's worth of frontier adventures from the bygone years of 1973 through 1977—all crafted by some of comics' most accomplished hands, including Michael Fleisher, José Luis García-López, John Albano, Tony DeZuniga, Dick Ayers, George Moliterni, Noly Panaligan, and more. Collects all the tall tales from Weird Western Tales #18-43, Jonah Hex #1-7, and a never-before- reprinted Jonah Hex parody story from The Amazing World of DC Comics #13.

$39.99 US | 648 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/8/26

MISTER MIRACLE: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

WRITTEN BY: TOM KING

ART AND COVER BY: MITCH GERADS

No prison can hold him. No trap can contain him. He is Scott Free, the worldwide celebrity sensation known as Mister Miracle, and he is the greatest escape artist who ever lived. But can he pull off the ultimate trick—and escape death itself?

Something has gone horribly wrong with the perfect life that Scott and his wife, Big Barda, have made for themselves on Earth. With war raging between their homeworlds of Apokolips and New Genesis, Scott's cruel adoptive father, Darkseid, seems to have finally found the Anti-Life Equation—the weapon that will give him total victory.

As the mountains of bodies on both sides grow ever higher, only Mister Miracle can stop the slaughter and restore peace. But the terrible power of the Anti-Life Equation may already be at work in his own mind, warping his reality and shattering the fragile happiness he's found with the woman he loves.

Is death the trap that's been waiting for him all along? Or is it life itself? And what price will Scott Free have to pay to learn the answer?

Eisner Award winners Tom King and Mitch Gerads present a bold new vision of one of Jack Kirby's greatest creations with Mister Miracle—powerful, intimate, and utterly unique, this modern comics classic will challenge everything you know about superheroism! Collects the entire 12-issue series.

$9.99 US | 312 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/1/26

JUSTICE LEAGUE: ORIGIN: DC COMPACT COMICS EDITION

WRITTEN BY: GEOFF JOHNS

ART BY: JIM LEE, SCOTT WILLIAMS, SANDRA HOPE, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: JIM LEE AND SCOTT WILLIAMS

It's the dawn of a new age. Superheroes—like Superman in Metropolis and Gotham's mysterious Batman—are new and frightening to the world at large. But when a series of strange attacks unleashes an otherworldly threat on Earth, these heroes will have to stand together…if they can stand each other!

Superman. Batman. Wonder Woman. Green Lantern. The Flash. Aquaman. Cyborg. Though young and inexperienced, brash and overconfident, each one alone is a powerful force in the battle of good against evil. Together, they may be the only thing on Earth that can stop the alien warlord Darkseid from claiming our planet as his own. Together…they will become the Justice League!

Justice League: Origin (collecting Justice League #1-6) unites superstar creators Geoff Johns (Green Lantern) and Jim Lee (Batman: Hush) to deliver the most talked-about comic book of the new millennium…and reimagine the DC Universe as never before!

$9.99 US | 160 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/1/26

SUPERMAN BY ALAN MOORE ABSOLUTE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: ALAN MOORE

ART BY: DAVE GIBBONS, CURT SWAN, AND RICK VEITCH

COVER BY: RYAN SOOK

From legendary writer Alan Moore comes his groundbreaking stories for the Man of Steel. Joined by award-winning artists Dave Gibbons (Watchmen), Rick Veitch (Swamp Thing), and Curt Swan (Superman's definitive artist of the Bronze Age), these celebrated tales would come to inspire generations of stories to follow and have since ascended to the pantheon of greatest Superman stories ever told.

Collecting "Whatever Happened to the Man of Tomorrow?" from Superman #423 and Action Comics #583, "The Jungle Line" from DC Comics Presents #85, "For the Man Who Has Everything…" from Superman Annual #11, and the never-before-collected stories "Protected Species" from The Super Heroes Annual (1984) and "I was Superman's Double" from Superman Official Annual (1985), both written by Moore. Escape into the tales like never before in DC's biggest format, with each story fully remastered using original colors. Featuring brand-new essays from Gibbons, Veitch, Mark Waid, John Wells, and more, along with an original art and color guide gallery.

Featuring all-new art by Rick Veitch celebrating his landmark Superman story with Alan Moore, alongside all-new artwork by Ryan Sook honoring Dave Gibbons and Curt Swan's Superman stories by Alan Moore.

$100.00 US | 200 Pages | Hardcover | On Sale 4/20/27

WONDER WOMAN: DEAD EARTH: ABSOLUTE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

ART AND COVER BY: DANIEL WARREN JOHNSON

The Earth is dead. After an event called the Great Fire scorched the planet, what remains of humanity has reverted to tribal societies who live in fear of mutated creatures called Haedras.

When a weakened, amnesiac Diana awakens from stasis to this shocking new world, she realizes that she has failed her mission to protect humankind and sets out to right this wrong. As she discovers more about her strange new home, she encounters new allies and old enemies. And as her memories return, she comes to understand that sometimes the ability to forgive can be more powerful than brute strength.

This oversize Absolute edition features the entire four-issue series written and illustrated by Daniel Warren Johnson (Murder Falcon, Beta Ray Bill) and includes a new introduction, character sketches, the series outline, scans of all the original ink Pages, stickers, and more—all presented in a collectible clamshell hard case.

$100.00 US | 288 Pages | Hardcover | On Sale 4/6/27

ABSOLUTE BATMAN THE BLACK MIRROR HC (2027 EDITION)

WRITTEN BY: SCOTT SNYDER

ART BY JOCK, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA

COVER BY: JOCK

THE EPIC THAT RESHAPED BATMAN IN PRESTIGE ABSOLUTE FORMAT! For years, Batman and Commissioner Gordon have stared into the unyielding, black abyss that is Gotham City. But even after a lifetime of quelling the worst of humanity, an even darker and more dangerous evil pushes the two crime-fighters to their absolute limits. As the city's top cop, James Gordon has seen it all. But can he unravel a deep and personal mystery that is inextricably tied to Gotham City's underworld? Or will the darkness that turns Gotham's citizens into monsters blind him forever? Eisner Award-winning writer Scott Snyder (Batman: The Court of Owls) launches into comics superstardom with his #1 New York Times bestselling debut work on the Dark Knight. With stunning art by Jock (The Losers) and Francesco Francavilla (Swamp Thing), this Absolute Edition collects DETECTIVE COMICS #871-881 and includes additional bonus material featuring sketches, designs, and a first-draft script from the author.

$100.00 On Sale 3/30/2027

DC VS. VAMPIRES: WORLD WAR V VOL. 2

WRITTEN BY: MATTHEW ROSENBERG, SHANE McCARTHY, CECIL CASTELLUCCI, AND OTHERS

ART BY: OTTO SCHMIDT, FÁBIO VERAS, MARLEY ZARCONE, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: OTTO SCHMIDT

Matthew Rosenberg and Otto Schmidt reunite to bring their tale in the DC vs. Vampires universe to a shocking end, set against a world plunged into a grueling winter. As the human resistance gathers strength against the menacing vampire queen Barbara Gordon, an even more sinister threat lurks just beyond sight.

The malevolent Darkseid has tightened his grip on this ravaged planet, forcing a tenuous alliance between humans and vampires. To stave off complete annihilation, they must join forces to confront the terrifying New God. But their ultimate victory lies in a prophecy surrounding the child of Mister Miracle. Can these bitter foes keep from tearing each other apart long enough to uncover their greatest chance at survival?

This collection delivers the foreboding conclusion of DC vs. Vampires: World War V, including issues #7-12.

$19.99 US | 224 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/1/26

SUPERMAN/SHAZAM: FIRST THUNDER

WRITTEN BY: JUDD WINICK

ART AND COVER BY: JOSHUA MIDDLETON

While Superman must stop members of a cult from stealing an ancient artifact from the Metropolis Natural History Museum, in Fawcett City, Shazam must defeat rampaging giant mechanical monsters. When the same cult attempts to pays a visit to the Fawcett City Museum, Superman drops by and teams up with Shazam against an all-new threat only the combined might of Superman and Shazam can stop!

$19.99 US | 144 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 12/08/26

JSA COMPENDIUM TWO

WRITTEN BY: GEOFF JOHNS, DAVID S. GOYER, KEVIN SMITH, AND OTHERS

ART BY: RAGS MORALES, LEONARD KIRK, CARLOS PACHECO, STEPHEN SADOWSKI, PETER SNEJBJERG, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: STEVE SADOWSKI AND MICHAEL BAIR

In this second epochal collection of one of the most beloved superhero series of the 2000s, the greatest multi-generational team in comics confronts the existential challenges inherent in carrying on a legacy and honoring the past while still protecting an ever-changing future.

Collects JSA #26-51, JSA All-Stars #1-8, JSA Secret Files #2, JSA: Our Worlds at War #1, JLA/JSA: Virtue and Vice #1, JLA/JSA Secret Files #1, Green Arrow #12-13, Suicide Squad #12, Hawkman #19, and stories from All-Star Comics 80-Page Giant #1 and Secret Origins of Super Villains Giant #1.

$59.99 US | 1,240 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 11/24/26

BATMAN: BEYOND THE WHITE KNIGHT: THE DELUXE EDITION

WRITTEN BY: SEAN MURPHY AND CLAY McCORMACK

ART BY: SEAN MURPHY, SIMONE DI MEO, AND GEORGE KAMBADAIS

COVER BY: SEAN MURPHY

Writer/artist Sean Murphy continues his expansion of the White Knight universe with this next thrilling chapter, Batman: Beyond the White Knight, which further explores the love/hate dynamic between the Dark Knight and the Clown Prince of Crime, as well as Batman's relationship with the rest of the Bat- Family. This deluxe hardcover edition collects Batman: Beyond the White Knight #1-8, Batman: White Knight Presents: Red Hood #1-2—chronicling Jason Todd's lost years in the White Knight universe—a variant cover gallery, and development art detailing Murphy's creation of the world of Neo-Gotham.

$49.99 US | 304 Pages | Hardcover | On Sale 12/7/26

TEEN TITANS: TOGETHER CONNECTING COVER EDITION

WRITTEN BY: KAMI GARCIA

ART AND COVER BY: GABRIEL PICOLO

Kori Anders wants to trust newcomers Dick, Raven, Gar, Max, and Damian, but can she? After all, accusing H.I.V.E. of abduction, experimentation, and torture is the same as accusing family friend Lynch Fairweather! And Vic Stone, whom she definitely trusts, has a summer job designing next-level prosthetics in Edge Labs, which funds certain projects at H.I.V.E. Plus, Kori's sister Kira is singing the praises of working with H.I.V.E., offering an inside look at the potential a partnership could bring. They've got a plan for taking down Raven's demon father Trigon. They've got a plan for training the next generation of superheroes. They've got plans for everything. Lines become blurred as the teens struggle to agree on the best plan of action. H.I.V.E. might be their greatest ally…but at what cost? And can the Titans pull together a plan before they fall apart? Join #1 New York Times bestselling author Kami Garcia (Beautiful Creatures) and artist Gabriel Picolo, the creative duo behind the New York Times bestselling Teen Titans graphic novel series, for the ultimate showdown!

$16.99 US | 208 Pages | Softcover | On Sale 11/3/2026

LEGION OF SUPER-HEROES BY MARK WAID AND BARRY KITSON OMNIBUS

WRITTEN BY: MARK WAID, BARRY KITSON, TONY BEDARD, AND OTHERS

ART BY: BARRY KITSON, KEN LASHLEY, GEORGE PÉREZ, AND OTHERS

COVER BY: BARRY KITSON

Poverty, famine, war, and disease have been eliminated in the 31st century. The new millennium is utopian—shining, hopeful, and so dreadfully boring. That is, until a legion of brilliant and spirited super-powered teenagers come together from across the universe to shake things up!

The Legion of Super-Heroes face hidden masterminds, devastating wars, and legal battles for recognition—all while bickering, learning, and loving through the trials of being a teenager. But as they learn to navigate these hurdles together, internal factions threaten to break all they've built.

Can these heroes find their footing to become the greatest team since the Justice League? And what happens when an amnesiac Supergirl shows up in the future and wants to join the team? Can these rebellious teens rein in someone more powerful than all of them combined?

Collects Legion of Super-Heroes #1-15, Supergirl and the Legion of Super-Heroes #16-36, The Brave and the Bold #1-6, and a story from Teen Titans/The Legion Special #1.

$150.00 US | 1,184 Pages | Hardcover | On Sale 12/8/26

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