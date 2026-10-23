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Official: DC Comics January 2027 Full Solicits: Absolute Black Canary

Official: DC Comics January 2027 Full Solicits and solicitations... including Absolute Black Canary

Article Summary DC Comics January 2027 full solicits are here, led by Absolute Black Canary #1 and DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1.

Absolute Universe expands with new chapters of Absolute Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, and Green Lantern.

Mainline DC highlights include Batman, Superman, Justice League Unlimited, Green Lantern, Nightwing, and Catwoman.

January 2027 also brings specials, facsimile editions, Elseworlds, and major collected editions across the DC line.

It's time for DC Comics January 2027 solicits and solicitations, including Absolute Batman, and new launches such as Ram V and Alex Paknadel's DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1 and Pornsak Pichetshote and Belén Ortega's Absolute Black Canary #1, alongside ongoing Absolute Universe, Next Level, Batman, Justice League, and facsimile titles.

DC All In Saga: The New Gods #1

(W) Ram V and Alex Paknadel (A) Joan Urgell

Covers: Nimit Malavia, Kyuyong Eom, Dustin Nguyen, Jason Shaw Alexander

Mister Miracle thought he could escape anything. But now, as the new Highfather, he has no choice but to lead the New Gods that have taken refuge on Earth, leaving him with no way to escape. With their homeworld of New Genesis occupied by sinister aliens and Fourth World technology being illegally traded, Scott Free and his people must find a way to peacefully coexist amongst their new neighbors on Earth…or risk losing what little safety they have. Acclaimed writer Ram V returns to the Fourth World alongside co-writer Alex Paknadel and breathtaking artist Joan Urgell for a tale with lasting repercussions across the DCU. 48 pgs • $5.99 (Variant $6.99 card stock; Foil available), On Sale January 13, 2027

Absolute Black Canary #1

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Belén Ortega

Covers: Belén Ortega, Rafael Albuquerque

Dinah Lance's confrontation with the Green Arrow led her to startling and disturbing discoveries about herself—and her deceased mother. Now she's traveled to the streets of Bangkok in search of clues hinting at her mother's secret motivations and placing her in the murderous crosshairs of the new Absolute Wildcat, as Dinah stumbles onto another mystery—this one at the core of the history of the Absolute Universe, one tracing all the way back to Absolute Evil #1 and drawn by Eisner-nominated Belén Ortega! 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Wonder Woman #41

(W) Louise Simonson (A) Cian Tormey

Covers: Ryan Sook, Daniel Sampere, Walter Simonson, Cian Tormey, David Nakayama, Alexander Lozano

In celebration of the Amazon Princess, DC embarks on an unforgettable year of stories crafted by superstar creators. First up, the legendary Louise Simonson and astonishing artist Cian Tormey establish a new status quo for Diana and her world as she looks to abolish the Amazon Safety Act that had banned her sisters from the shores of Man's World for so long. But are the Amazons ready to return, or have they given up on saving mankind from itself? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

DC Power: Black Lightning 50th Anniversary Special #1

(W) Jenny Isabella, Brandon Thomas, Danny Lore, Gregory Anderson Elysée, and Al Letson (A) Fico Ossio, Karen S. Darboe, Darryl Banks, and Sedat Özgen

Covers: Edwin Galmon, Fico Ossio, Trevor Von Eeden, Cully Hamner

Jefferson Pierce is many things: a father, an educator, and the hero known as Black Lightning. He's saved the world countless times, but with another battle for the fate of the world looming on the horizon, is there still time to mend his relationship with his ex-wife Lynn Stewart? Dive deeper into Black Lightning's Omega Prophecy as he's entrusted to protect Metropolis while Superman is away, but can he hold everything together as his nemesis plots his demise from the shadows? Jenny Isabella returns to the character she created, teaming up with Brandon Thomas, Fico Ossio, and a lineup of electrifying creators to celebrate the enduring legacy of Black Lightning! 48 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock; Glow-in-the-dark available), On Sale January 27, 2027

Justice League: Arctic Attack Special #1

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Dexter Soy

Covers: Dexter Soy, Taurin Clarke, Daniele Di Nicuolo, Inhyuk Lee

When the Wonder Girl's covert mission to retrieve stolen purple ray tech goes sideways, Donna Troy must assemble an unconventional team of cool-headed heroes and villains to down the undead Frozen Empress before she plunges humanity into a frosty grave! Rising stars Stephanie Williams and Dexter Soy take the helm of this frosty Justice League Special! 48 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Superboy-Prime Special #1

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Dan Mora

Covers: Dan Mora, Matías Bergara, Mico Suayan, Ariel Olivetti, Tirso

The bad boy of DC Comics, Superboy-Prime, wants to find his way home without punching reality. His search takes him into dangerous corners of the comics he loves! But one classic Superman villain wants revenge on Prime for stealing his thunder! Can the original Wednesday Warrior finally make amends with the heroes he's hurt? Is Figurehead of F.O.C. ready to punch reality to send himself home?! Find out in the t, true believer! 48 pgs • $5.99 (Variant $6.99 card stock; Foil $8.99), On Sale January 27, 2027

Hide Nor Hair #1

(W) Adam Smith (A) Bob Quinn

Covers: Bob Quinn, Reiko Murakami, Jasmine Darnell, Niko Henrichon

Mallory Headley has always seen the magic in the world, even and perhaps especially in places others might consider strange or frightful. And in 1950s Hollywood, she's brought that vision to the big screen working on Galaxy Pictures' monster flicks, creating creature masks as a less-than-valued employee of the famed Leonard family's special effects house. Each mask has been the star of their own movie—the Thing from the Muck, Baba Yaga the witch, and Koschei the vampire—yet Mallory's never gotten due credit for her craftsmanship. But Mallory has another secret she's carefully guarded her whole life long: The masks she makes come alive in her presence. While most of the world sees them as terrifying fictional monsters that haunt the imagination long after the credits roll, to Mallory they are her only true and very real family. And Mallory will discover the lengths to which she'll go to protect that family when someone breaks into her trailer and violently kidnaps the masks, sending her down a path of vengeance both fantastical and brutal. 40 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Green Lantern: Doomed Cosmos #1

(W) Dan Watters (A) Kyle Hotz

Covers: Kyle Hotz, Björn Barends, Steve Beach, Ashley Wood

In an Elseworld far from what we know, the Empire of Humanity continues its centuries-long conquest of the universe. They will stop at nothing, laying siege to the cosmos planet by planet, until all kneel to the might of the human race. Only the Green Lantern Corps dare oppose the human scourge. No human has ever fought for the Corps…until now. Witness Hal Jordan's epic, blood-soaked odyssey that will take him across the burning ruins of a DC Universe unlike any you've ever seen before. He will stop at nothing to attain peace, even if it means taking the fight to the very shores of Hell itself. 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock; Foil $7.99), On Sale January 20, 2027

DC's Crazy Little Swamp Thing Called Love #1

(W) Gustavo Duarte, Mary Halpern-Graser, Yann Krehl, Tim Seeley, Ashley Allen, and more (A) Gustavo Duarte, Aaron Conley, Steve Lieber, and more

Covers: Amanda Conner, Frank Cho and Fan Yang

Whether you're happily in love, forever single, or in the throes of a situationship with a werewolf, this latest round of stories will get you in the mood…for comics! Including Klarion, Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy, Detective Chimp and Lois Lane, and more, there's a story for all creatures to love. Talented writers and artists like Ashley Allen, Tim Seeley, Steve Lieber, Trung Nguyen, and more are ready to cast a love spell on a vampire or perform a tarot reading about that cute ghost. So, if you've been looking for love in all the wrong places, quit looking and pick up a copy of DC's Crazy Little Swamp Thing Called Love! 80 pgs • $9.99 (all covers card stock), On Sale February 4, 2027

Legion of Super-Heroes #5

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Hayden Sherman

Covers: Hayden Sherman, Lucio Parrillo, Alex Eckman-Lawn, Yasmine Putri

Princess Imra of Titan has been hearing voices in her head. Voices telling her to find other people like her. To learn more about Superboy. About the Legion. But the Emerald Empress of the Green Lantern Corporation has different plans for her. Witness a deadly deep dive into the mind of the future's greatest telepath! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $6.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Teen Titans #5

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marco Locati

Covers: Daniele Di Nicuolo, Javi Fernández, Ricardo López Ortiz, Edwin Galmon

In the aftermath of their first adventure as the Teen Titans, Fairplay finds himself grounded. Mister Terrific has enrolled Jeffrey in high school with hopes of convincing his son that there's more to life than being a superhero. Witness the world of Fairplay as it's turned upside down and the teen team determines their next steps in the battle against Ascend! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

The Demon #4

(W/A) James Harren

Covers: James Harren, Mike Mignola, Matteo Scalera, Riley Rossmo

Jason and Klarion are cornered by both the Iron Duke's bots and a prince of Hell. What tricks can Jason Blood pull out to escape, or will he be forced to turn to the monster clawing under his skin to get out? 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

The Fury of Firestorm #10

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Jeff Lemire and Rafael De Latorre

Covers: Rafael De Latorre, Fanyang, Jeff Lemire

A new Firestorm rises from the ashes, but who is at the helm of the matrix now and what will they do with the awesome power they wield? 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Jonah Hex & the Shadow of Death #4

(W/A) Michael Walsh

Covers: Michael Walsh, Tula Lotay, Frank Quitely, Chris Samnee

Annie, the child taken prisoner by Speaker Jericho, begins to reveal the nature of her true power. Meanwhile, Jonah Hex and a small group of companions rally to stop Jericho's plans from coming to fruition but find that they may be far too late. Blood is spilling in Ashecott, and if Jonah wants to stop it, he's going to have to do so with his finger on a trigger. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Zatanna #10

(W/A) Jamal Campbell

Covers: Jamal Campbell, Chris Samnee, Chloe Brailsford, Karen S. Darboe, Adam Hughes

In chasing her ill-fated stagehand, Adam, Zatanna finds herself drawn into a mysterious and beautiful world where a divine trial awaits! The Mistress of Magic and her allies will be tried for their sins, and only the innocent shall escape with their lives. Secrets will be revealed whether she likes it or not as Zatanna fights to hide her past from the prying eyes of the Nacreous Palace! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Batwoman #11

(W) Greg Rucka (A) DaNi

Covers: DaNi, Stjepan Šejić, Bruno Redondo

As Kate Kane and Alya Raatko grow closer, their alter egos find themselves on a collision course regarding Milo Gores, Petalon, and the Dark Faith—a situation made all the more fraught by the fact that Kate knows Alya's secret identity… 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Deathstroke: The Terminator #11

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Carmine Di Giandomenico

Covers: Carmine Di Giandomenico, Dexter Soy, Ariel Olivetti

Slade goes toward the light…of Green Lantern as he teams up with Vath Sarn to combat the cartel looking to deal a designer drug with galactic consequences. Can he walk the line for the greater good? Meanwhile, Adeline descends into darkness as her career as Deathstroke takes a turn for the worse. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Barbara Gordon: Breakout #9

(W) Mariko Tamaki (A) Amancay Nahuelpan

Covers: Jorge Fornés, Nicola Scott, Eric Canete

Two can keep a secret if one of them is dead… After Barbara's most desperate and dangerous gambit yet, the truth behind Supermax is finally revealed. But what comes next may make her wish she'd never found out… 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Lobo #11

(W) Skottie Young (A) Jorge Corona

Covers: Jorge Corona, John Timms, Fernando Blanco, Rian Gonzales, Babs Tarr

I miss Lobo. What do you mean, we've had like six Lobos this whole time and Lobo himself hasn't really gone anywhere, except instead of causing corporeal trouble, he's bothering poor Ted Grant Spectre, potentially scrambling the energy of the Spectre (member of the Quintessence and one of the key ingredients of the Absolute Universe)? Well, what's going on with that crumbum who killed Lobo, Francis? Doesn't he deserve some comeuppance? Some loud, gory comeuppance? Maybe more than any laws allow, as Celine Dion might say? 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

The Doom Patrol #5

(W) Darcy Van Poelgeest (A) Niko Henrichon

Covers: Niko Henrichon, Javi Fernández, Sweeney Boo, Damion Scott

Young Evelyn, the girl with mysterious powers who was rescued by the Doom Patrol, has found a family for the first time. But time may be working against them when they find themselves facing off against their old enemy, Dr. Tyme, who has decided the Doom Patrol's time is finally up! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Absolute Batman #26

(W) Scott Snyder (A) Cliff Chiang

Covers: Nick Dragotta, Cliff Chiang, Jeehyung Lee, Chuma Hill, Stephen Green

Barbara Gordon's obsession with solving her father's murder brings her deeper and deeper into the horrors lying beneath Gotham City and the evil forces who put them here. The more she uncovers, the more she connects the dots to motives and to her and her father's past, digging up the dirt on his murder…and their future. A future revealed at the end of the issue that leaves your jaw on the floor. 32 pgs • $5.99 (Variant $6.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Absolute Wonder Woman #28

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Fabiana Mascolo

Covers: Hayden Sherman, Terry Dodson, Jeff Spokes, Jerome Opeña

Veronica Cale's fear has led her down a path from which there is no return. And as an inhuman shriek tears at Gateway City, Doctor Psycho smiles. He has been waiting his whole life for something like what just crashed into his pool. It's the perfect weapon to tame his latest obsession…the Wonder Woman! 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Absolute Superman #27

(W) Jason Aaron (A) Mirko Colak

Covers: Rafa Sandoval, Homare, Marcio Takara, Reiko Murakami

Everyone on Krypton died when the planet exploded…everyone but Kal-El, last son of a doomed world. So why does Superman keep hearing Kryptonian voices calling to him at night? Why does he hear frightened whispers from a shadowy, indescribable realm…called the Phantom Zone? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variants $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Absolute Flash #23

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Haining

Covers: Nick Robles, Ben Oliver, Mico Suayan, Godtail

Wally is finally face-to-face with the person who turned his entire world upside, Elenore Thawne. But as she brings the full might of H.I.V.E. down around the Flash, will he be able to capture her and get another step closer to reuniting with his father? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Absolute Green Lantern #22

(W) Al Ewing (A) Jahnoy Lindsay

Covers: Jahnoy Lindsay, Martin Simmonds, Homare, Björn Barends

Jo and the lanterns work to hunt down Mark Shaw and get one step closer to the Manhunters. But will the new head of Hammond, Carol Ferris, let them take her personal security so easily? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Gangs of Gotham #3

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Mike Henderson

Covers: Ariel Olivetti, Martin Simmonds, Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson

It's Anarky versus Rash for the top spot in the Street Demons. Whoever wins will decide a lot more than just the fate of a single gang—the future of Gotham's East End is on the line. Meanwhile, Steph cuts a deal with Holly Robinson's House that is nearly impossible to fulfill. She'll have to bet everything on Anarky and then some if she's going to make it out alive. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Batman #17

(W) Matt Fraction (A) Jorge Jiménez

Covers: Jorge Jiménez, Dustin Nguyen, Jim Cheung, Becky Cloonan, David Aja

After the death of Bruce Wayne, Batman's life begins anew—adopting two identities to work multiple sides of his Torus problem in ways the Caped Crusader cannot. The Minotaur's criminal conspiracy is about to meet two new problems, and both of them rhyme with "Batman." The acclaimed series by Matt Fraction and Jorge Jiménez continues in this can't-miss issue! 40 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock; Foil $7.99), On Sale January 6, 2027

Nightwing #146

(W) Dan Watters (A) Denys Cowan

Covers: Jorge Fornés, David Aja, Davide Paratore, Kris Anka

Nightwing and the Witch of Blüdhaven are finally face-to-face…and under fire from the SWAT units Mayor Bisogni's set on their trail. Must their story together end in yet more bloodshed? Could there be a path to redemption for either of them? The story that began with "Blüdhaven Lore" concludes here! 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Catwoman #95

(W) Torunn Grønbekk (A) Davide Gianfelice

Covers: Seba Fiumara, Marcio Takara, Yona, Chloe Brailsford

Catwoman continues her work securing Carmine Falcone's new corner of Gotham's underworld. But the arrival of the heir apparent to the Falcone legacy throws Carmine's plans in disarray and puts a grave decision in Selina's hands. Plus: Maggie Kyle…and Slam Bradley…in love?! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Poison Ivy #51

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Pius Bak

Covers: Jessica Fong, Noobovich, Kyuyong Eom, Manny Vincent Carbonilla, Taurin Clarke

Welcome to Havendale. A rural blip on the map where nothing much happens. Just miles of farmland, people making an honest day's living working the land, and a charming new resident named Pam. It's a new day in Poison Ivy's life, full of new friends, a new home, and most important of all— a new target for all her most violent tendencies. Hope you're ready because things are about to get messy. 48 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock; Foil $6.99), On Sale January 6, 2027

Harley Quinn #70

(W) Elliott Kalan (A) Carlos Olivares

Covers: Bailie Rosenlund, David Nakayama, Diego Greco, Nimit Malavia

Well, it sure has been real living it up in Throatcutter Hill—*ahem* NoWeGoSoE— these last few years, but your girl is a free spirit, and it's time to start a new chapter of her life! But first, I gotta settle one last piece of business—buying Mrs. Grimaldi furniture for her new home! All that and more in the heartfelt conclusion to the current run on Harley. And with that, I finally get to retire from writing these solicits—what do you mean I gotta keep doing it forever?! Ahhhh! I'll never be free! Never! Send help! You don't know what they're doing to me over here! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Batgirl #27

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Takeshi Miyazawa

Covers: David Talaski, Seba Fiumara

David Cain is on the hunt, and Batgirl is always one step ahead. But how long can she stay there? This Cain family reunion is about to get bloodier! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Detective Comics #1117

(W) Tom Taylor (A) Mikel Janín

Covers: Mikel Janín, Tony Harris, Seth Mann, Dan Mora

The Dark Knight Detective teams up with The Question in his quest to clear Clark Kent's name. But what they uncover may prove to put both Clark and all of Smallville in mortal danger. Tom Taylor and Mikel Janín's shocking arc continues and begs the question: How far will Batman go to save his friend? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Batman & Robin: Year One – Dynamic Duos #6

(W) Mark Waid and Chris Samnee (A) Chris Samnee

Covers: Chris Samnee, Michael Walsh, Belén Ortega, Todd Nauck

Robin's on the warpath after what Catwoman's accomplice did to Batman. Meanwhile the Wolf Pack is going around Gotham solidifying its grip over the criminal underworld! 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Action Comics #1106

(W) Mark Waid (A) Patricio Delpeche

Covers: Chris Brunner, Ryan Sook, Fede Mele, Alex Eckman-Lawn

Superboy and Lex Luthor have become friends—but the Kents suspect there's more to Luthor's motives than simple friendship. And what's that weird green glow coming from Lex's school locker? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock; Foil $7.99), On Sale January 13, 2027

Superman #46

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Xermánico

Covers: Xermánico, Jonboy Meyers, Don Aguillo, Mark Spears, David Talaski

If Superman wants to reverse the shocking death of one of his closest friends, he must battle the resurrected Nekron! But you don't get Black Lanterns without… zombies! It's up to Marilyn Moonlight and Silver Banshee to hold back the hordes of zombies about to flood into Metropolis. 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Superman Unlimited #21

(W) Dan Slott (A) Lucas Meyer

Covers: Lucas Meyer, Angela Wu, Belén Ortega

Superman and Tomorrow Man can see anything from ultraviolet to infrared. They both have microscopic and telescopic vision. And they can see through everything except lead. But can they see what's about to destroy National City before it's too late? Also in this issue: a new superpower for Tomorrow Man?! A power that even his father doesn't have?! Get ready, Super-fans, you'll have to update Jon Kent's DC Who's Who entry after this one! 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Supergirl #21

(W) Sophie Campbell (A) Ig Guara

Covers: Sophie Campbell, Mirka Andolfo, Rian Gonzales, Don Aguillo, Toki Tokoro

Word's out that Kara's superpowers are gone, and she's about to get mobbed…by a gang of friends who want to help her get them back! Natasha Irons, Bleez, Equinox, and more! It's overwhelming. It's possibly calamitous when a portal to the Faerie Realm releases the evil leprechaun L. Finn! And if that's not enough darkness and mystery for you, Nightflame's preparing a dark ritual in which a key ingredient is… Kara Zor-El! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

New Titans #43

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Marcus To

Covers: Taurin Clarke, Joe Quinones, Rahzzah

After his first Titans mission in the Amazon, Virgil's big return to the public eye has put a target on his back as a new threat comes to Mount Titans to hunt him down! Meanwhile, Terra receives a royal wedding invitation from her estranged half-brother, Geo-Force, who sends her, Cyborg, and Nightwing on a secret mission to Markovia—as Donna Troy returns to keep an eye on the new recruits. But does Donna have a secret mission of her own…? 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Justice League Unlimited #27

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora

Covers: Dan Mora, Bruno Redondo, Daniel Sampere, Kyuyong Eom

Mr. Terrific was once the third-smartest man on Earth. Now his amplified genius is about to span the cosmos as he prepares to ascend to godhood—and only the Justice League can hold him back! 40 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Green Lantern Corps #24

(W) Morgan Hampton (A) Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert

Covers: Fernando Pasarín and Oclair Albert, Nathan Szerdy, Rian Gonzales

All the good the Green Lantern Corps has done, all the lives they've saved, the lives they're now protecting: Is that worth more than the life of one friendless child? What about the lives lost along the way? What do the Lanterns owe them? John Stewart and the Darkstars, Jessica Cruz and the Alpha Guardians, the brave, the bold, Black Hand, and the Light of Life all collide in a confrontation that changes the way the Lanterns operate forever. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Green Lantern #43

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) Scott Godlewski

Covers: Scott Godlewski, Dustin Nguyen, Karen S. Darboe

Hal Jordan has once again turned the Green Lantern Corps upside down, and Kyle Rayner has looked into his heroic origins and seen darkness. Do they return to Oa to help rebuild? Is the Corps worth rebuilding? And if they return to Earth, will Carol or Jade be waiting? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

The Flash #41

(W) Ryan North (A) Gavin Guidry

Covers: Gavin Guidry, Rafael Perez, Michele Bandini

With Wally out of commission, it's up to Linda Park-West to save everyone and stop this crisis from getting worse. She'll need help. But since Wally is persona non grata within the League at the moment, getting their attention will be tricky…or will it? After all, there is a League member who, famously, can be contacted on demand. All you need is a cloudy night, a rooftop, and a spotlight, right? Meanwhile, things elsewhere are rapidly going from bad to worse, and even the combined might of the League may not be enough against a threat that knows more about them than they do themselves! A mom and her kids fight to save the world in this Linda-narrated issue! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Emperor Aquaman #25

(W) Jeremy Adams (A) John Timms, Paolo Villanelli, Dan Jurgens, Diego Olortegui, Stjepan Šejić, and Brad Walker

Covers: John Timms, Javi Fernández, Ed Benes, Ivan Tao, Taurin Clarke

The Tidal War crashes to a cataclysmic conclusion—and this ending is going to shock you! The heroes of Atlantis gather to remember their Emperor with stories known and unknown, brought to new light by his friends, family, and enemies. Join writer Jeremy Adams and series artist John Timms for this special anniversary issue, featuring guest-artists galore from across the storied history of the Master of the Seven Seas! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

Batman/Superman: World's Finest #59

(W) Mark Waid (A) Adrián Gutiérrez

Covers: Dan Mora, Adrián Gutiérrez, Mirka Andolfo

Someone has been gunrunning Kryptonian weapons on Earth! To shut down the operation and save Superman's life, the World's Finest team must travel to the Bottle City of Kandor! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

Bleeding Hearts #11

(W) Deniz Camp (A) Stipan Morian

Covers: Stipan Morian, Martin Simmonds

Hysteria sweeps through northern zombiedom as the mysterious "zombie hunter" claims victim after victim! The Hordes are in chaos, and undead society is tearing itself apart with fear and suspicion…and it's all Poke's fault! But Poke and friends have their own problems—the Sniffer has them cornered. Worse, he's got a nose for secrets and an ear for heartbeats. Will Poke's true nature be revealed to the Horde? What will he do to save himself? Maybe Cara was right the first time…the heart LIES. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 13, 2027

End of Life #12

(W) Kyle Starks (A) Steve Pugh

Covers: Gerald Parel, Sarah Baslaim

Eddie Stallion has made a career out of narrowly escaping trouble, but a Menagerie civil war is brewing, Karla has sold Eddie down the river, and George is in the hospital. These are problems a gun can't simply fix. But Eddie is going to be offered a silver bullet…there's just one catch. And it's going to suck for Eddie. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 20, 2027

100 Bullets: The US of Anger #7

(W) Brian Azzarello (A) Eduardo Risso

Covers: Dave Johnson, Becky Cloonan

Lono and Loop have been on a collision course for weeks…can either one survive the impact? The sparks that fly here set off a blaze that will burn through 100 Bullets: Enemigos, a new seven-issue miniseries coming in 2027! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Black Tower: The Raven Conspiracy #6

(W) Ram V (A) Mike Perkins

Covers: Mike Perkins, Anand RK

Munnin has made his move, London is in chaos, and Black Tower are on the back foot…and if their mysterious rival gets his hands on the most powerful magical artifact in England, there's no way to stop the forces he'll unleash! The first Black Tower adventure concludes here! 32 pgs • $3.99 (Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 27, 2027

Superman: The Stranger #5

(W/A) Wes Craig

Covers: Wes Craig, Julian Totino Tedesco, Francesco Francavilla

Luthor begins making moves to enact his plan for American supremacy and Superman is still on his back foot after his run-in with the megalomaniac. Can Superman stand his ground and face down Luthor's master plans? 32 pgs • $4.99 (Variant $5.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Mad Magazine #604

(W) The Usual Gang of Idiots

Covers: A Non-A.I. Idiot

The headlines are head-spinning—so feed your head with MAD instead! Issue #604 offers up new editions of everyone's favorite MAD features: Spy vs. Spy, cartoons by Sergio Aragonés, a back-cover Fold In by Johnny Sampson, and other freshly created pieces. Plus, you'll get a curated selection of soul-soothing classics from the MAD archives that will take you back to simpler crazy times! Let this hilarious issue entertain you when it's too scary to scroll the news! What's more, it's MAD's 75th year of publication—don't miss it! 56 pgs • $5.99, On Sale February 10, 2027

Tales of the Green Lantern Corps #1 Facsimile Edition

(W) Mike W. Barr (A) Joe Staton

Covers: Brian Bolland

"For years beyond numbering, they have defended the universe against undying evil! Now, at last, the tales of their heroism can be told…" So begins this classic telling of the history of the Green Lanterns, as the entirety of their 3600-strong corps is called back to the planet Oa, home of the Guardians of the Universe, to face the return of Krona, their most ancient enemy. 32 pgs • $3.99 (Foil $6.99; Variant $4.99 card stock), On Sale January 6, 2027

Gotham City Sirens #1 Facsimile Edition

(W) Paul Dini (A) Guillem March

Covers: Guillem March

After literally having her heart broken (and then stitched back together by the greatest doctors in the superhero community), Catwoman is off her game and making the kinds of mistakes that might get her killed. When a timely save from Poison Ivy—and the chaotic arrival of Harley Quinn—leads to the possibility of all three teaming up in an increasingly dangerous Gotham, there's only one question left to resolve: Can they trust one another? 32 pgs • $3.99 (Foil $6.99; Blank sketch available), On Sale January 6, 2027

Watchmen #4 Facsimile Edition

(W) Alan Moore (A) Dave Gibbons

Covers: Dave Gibbons

Rorschach continues his investigation into the murder of the Comedian, making an unannounced late-night visit to the home of former super-villain Moloch. Dan offers Laurie a place to stay, Ozymandias fights off a would-be attacker at his corporate headquarters, and as the authorities finally close in around a long-sought target, the minute hand ticks ever closer to midnight… 32 pgs • $3.99 (Foil $6.99; Blank sketch $4.99), On Sale January 27, 2027

Absolute Catwoman: The Yarn

(W) Che Grayson and Scott Snyder (A) Bengal

Covers: Bengal

Selina Kyle has carved a good life for herself. Through her ingenuity and skills, she's become the greatest thief the world has ever known. With high-tech gear and weaponry, there's no place too secure for Catwoman. Selina has built this life for herself and thoroughly escaped Gotham. But when someone from her past comes knocking at her door, Selina's life comes crashing down around here. She'll need to get to the bottom of a mystery that will take her all around the globe! 200 pgs • $29.99 HC / $19.99 SC, On Sale March 9, 2027

Bizarro: Year None

(W) Kevin Smith and Eric Carrasco (A) Nick Pitarra

Covers: Nick Pitarra

This is how Bizarro got finished! Kevin Smith and Eric Carrasco team up with visionary artist Nick Pitarra to tell the definitive, indefinitive origin of the beloved backward bad boy! When Superman's pal Jimmy Olsen and Clark Kent's boss Perry White leave the Planet for a strange adventure in outer space, they discover a dimension that mimics Metropolis and reveres its legendary newspaper as an article of faith! As Jimmy and Perry adjust to life on the backward planet of opposites, it reveals itself to be more than a mirror reflection…there's something sinister in the madness—a deranged game of life and death. Is the being behind it all a Superman fan, a creature of chaos, or is he no one at all? This is the terrible Bizarro origin you need to miss: Buy Bizarro: Year None! 144 pgs • $24.99 HC / $17.99 SC, On Sale March 30, 2027

Catwoman: Lonely City: Absolute Edition

(W/A) Cliff Chiang

Covers: Cliff Chiang

It's been ten years since Gotham's heroes were killed in the massacre known as "Fools' Night" and Selina Kyle took the fall. Now she's out of prison and back in an all-new Gotham City that's a whole lot cleaner and safer…at the cost of its citizens' freedom. Most ex-cons would be happy to leave the past behind. However, Selina isn't most people. She's Catwoman. And before she can hang up her claws and whip for good, she needs to know: Who or what is "Orpheus"? To find out, she'll need to pull off the biggest caper of her career with help from some of Gotham's most notorious former rogues by breaking into the most dangerous place on Earth—the Batcave! From Cliff Chiang (Wonder Woman, Paper Girls) comes a tale of rogues, romance, revenge, and redemption set in a world without Batman. Catwoman: Lonely City: Absolute Edition collects Catwoman: Lonely City #1-4 in DC's prestige Absolute format, featuring exclusive behind-the-scenes extras, a collectible clamshell case, a souvenir keychain, and postcards with exclusive art. 488 pgs • $100.00 HC, On Sale July 20, 2027

Superman: Father of Tomorrow

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Danny Earls

Covers: Danny Earls

Decades ago, in a far-flung corner of space, a world exploded. In the midst of that destruction, a lone rocket escaped, racing through the stars until it landed on a farm in Smallville, Kansas. When a kindly couple called the Kents investigated the fallen rocket, they discovered someone remarkable: Jor-El, sole survivor of planet Krypton! Years pass and Jor-El adjusts to his new home. When unexpected tragedy strikes, he decides to use his knowledge of Kryptonian science to lead humanity into a brighter future. But while the technological revolution sees leaps in medicine and agriculture, some would see Jor-El's gift of aid turned into weapons of destruction. Collects Superman: Father of Tomorrow #1-6. 160 pgs • $24.99 HC, On Sale March 23, 2027

Absolute Planetary (2027 Edition)

(W) Warren Ellis (A) John Cassaday

Covers: John Cassaday

Three people walk the world in search of strangeness and wonder, uncovering things others wish were left covered. They are the mystery archaeologists, explorers of the planet's secret history, charting the unseen borders of a fantastic world. Bestselling writer Warren Ellis (Transmetropolitan, The Batman's Grave) and acclaimed artist John Cassaday (Uncanny Avengers, Captain America) deliver this epic, mind-bending tale of an interdimensional peacekeeping force tasked with tracking down evidence of superhuman activity. These mystery archaeologists uncover unknown paranormal secrets and histories, such as a World War II supercomputer that can access other universes, a ghostly spirit of vengeance, and a lost island of dying monsters. The entire series is collected in this oversize hardcover, including Gen 13 #33; Planetary #1-27; Planetary / The Authority: Ruling the World; Planetary / Batman: Night on Earth; Planetary / JLA: Terra Occulta; WildStorm: A Celebration of 25 Years; and Wildstorm Summer Special #1. 880 pgs • $125.00 HC, On Sale June 1, 2027

The Flash by William Messner-Loebs and Greg LaRocque Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) William Messner-Loebs and others (A) Greg LaRocque and others

Covers: Greg LaRocque and José Marzán Jr.

From multiple award-winning writer William Messner-Loebs (Wonder Woman) and renowned artist Greg LaRocque (Legion of Super-Heroes) comes their character-defining run that shaped Wally West into the beloved hero we know him as to this day! Stepping from out of the shadow of his fallen mentor, Wally had to discover what it meant to be his own type of hero. Filled with heart, humanity, humor, and unforgettable depth, these are the stories of a hero discovering what it truly means to show up for a world in need…and the friendships, family, and love that remind him that he never has to stand alone. Collects The Flash (1987) #29-61, Adventures of Superman (1987) #463, Hawkworld Annual (1990) #1, DC Retroactive: Flash – The '80s #1, and stories from Flash Special #1 ["Con-Fusion!"] and Christmas with the Super-Heroes #2. Featuring a brand-new introduction by Greg LaRocque and more! This book leads directly into The Flash by Mark Waid Omnibus Vol. 1! 944 pgs • $125.00 HC, On Sale July 13, 2027

Wonder Woman: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1

(W) Martin Pasko, Robert Kanigher, Cary Bates, Gerry Conway, Steve Englehart, Dennis O'Neil, and others (A) Ric Estrada, Dick Dillin, Curt Swan, José Delbo, Don Heck, Ramona Fradon, Jim Aparo, and others

Covers: Bob Oksner

As the 1970s got underway, Diana Prince embarked on a new hero's journey of adventure and self-discovery that would reconnect her with her Amazonian roots and cement her position as one of the central figures in DC Comics' pantheon of legends. During this pivotal period, a new generation of restless young creators (including writers like Martin Pasko, Cary Bates, Gerry Conway, and Steve Englehart and artists like Ric Estrada, Dick Dillin, José Delbo, and Ramona Fradon) energized the daughter of Hippolyta with an ever-escalating series of earthly and unearthly challenges—forging in the process a canon of timeless tales that would shape her legacy for decades to come! Featuring Wonder Woman: The Bronze Age Omnibus Vol. 1 collects all the Amazon Princess's adventures in Man's World from the Pages of Wonder Woman (1942) #204-227; Justice League of America (1960) #128-129, #143, and #146; The Brave and the Bold (1955) #131 and #140; Freedom Fighters (1976) #4-5; Metal Men (1963) #56; Secret Origins (1973) #3; Super Friends #11; Super-Team Family #14; Supergirl (1972) #9; and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #136. 832 pgs • $125.00 HC, On Sale March 2, 2027

Elseworlds Superman Omnibus Vol. 2

(W) Cary Bates, John Cleese, Mark Millar, Roy Thomas, and others (A) John Byrne, Alan Davis, Dave Johnson, Michael Lark, and others

Covers: Doug Wheatley

Imagine if Superman had to defend Earth from Martian invaders. Or what if the infant Kal-El's rocket landed in jolly ol' England instead of Kansas? In Elseworlds, the possibilities are endless! This second and final volume collects Superman: Red Son #1-3; Superman: War of the Worlds #1; Superman: A Nation Divided #1; Son of Superman OGN; Superman, Inc. #1; The Superman Monster #1; Superman: Last Son of Earth #1-2; Superboy's Legion #1-2; Supergirl: Wings #1; Superman: Last Stand on Krypton #1; Superman: True Brit #1; Superman: The Last Family of Krypton #1-3; and a story from DCU Infinite Holiday Special #1 ["All I Want for Christmas"]. 1080 pgs • $150.00 HC, On Sale March 23, 2027

Batman/Superman: World's Finest Deluxe Edition Vol. 2

(W) Mark Waid (A) Dan Mora and others

Covers: Dan Mora

The ultimate robotic team-up against the all-powerful NewMazo! Riddler's phantom zone mischief! Robin and Supergirl go on a date! And the long-anticipated return to Kingdom Come! Collects Batman / Superman: World's Finest #12-24. 368 pgs • $49.99 HC, On Sale March 9, 2027

Supergirl: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 (2027 Edition)

(W) Jerry Siegel, Leo Dorfman, Cary Bates, and others (A) Jim Mooney, Kurt Schaffenberger, and Curt Swan

Covers: Evan "Doc" Shaner

No longer hiding her powers and heroic deeds from the public as Superman's secret weapon, Supergirl is now a celebrated superhero just like her cousin, though in her alter ego as Linda Danvers, she's thought to be just an average teen. Only Superman and her adoptive parents know the truth! As Kara Zor-El leaves the small town of Midvale for Stanhope College, she hones her super-skills against Brainiac, an impostor Supergirl, rogue Kandorians, Mr. Mxyzptlk, and more! Supergirl: The Silver Age Omnibus Vol. 2 collects Supergirl backup stories from Action Comics (1938) #308-340, #342, #344-350, #353-354, and #356-376 by talented writers and artists including Leo Dorfman, Jim Mooney, Jerry Siegel, and Otto Binder! 704 pgs • $99.99 HC, On Sale March 2, 2027

Green Arrow: Year One – The Deluxe Edition (2027 Edition)

(W) Andy Diggle (A) Jock

Covers: Jock

A spoiled trust-fund activist with a taste for thrill-seeking, Oliver Queen doesn't care too much about anyone or anything—himself included. But after a shocking betrayal by one of his most trusted employees, Queen finds himself marooned on a deserted island, where he soon discovers something that he does care about: survival! Crafted by the award-winning creative team of writer Andy Diggle and artist Jock (Batman: The Black Mirror, The Losers), Green Arrow: Year One—The Deluxe Edition collects the original six-issue miniseries detailing the Emerald Archer's definitive origin story together with a special behind-the-scenes section featuring illustrated script excerpts and preliminary artwork and also includes an introduction by acclaimed comics author Brian K. Vaughan (Saga, Y: The Last Man, Ex Machina). 168 pgs • $29.99 HC, On Sale March 23, 2027

The Manifestations of Bobby Park

(W) Jeremy Holt (A) Chong Hou

Covers: Chong Hou

Welcome to K-Town, Central City! Neighbors take care of each other here because they can't count on the police or hometown hero, the Flash, to notice them. But living beneath notice is fine by Bobby Park, whose painful acne and depression make him spend most days wishing he were a ghost. That is, until his self-made cure (formulated in his elite high school's S.T.A.R. Labs-sponsored facilities) turns him into something more like a monster and catapults him into a world of monsters named for zodiac signs trying to be heroes and secretive forces (including the Justice League?) tracking and hunting them down. Can Bobby keep his grades up, untangle his first love triangle, and survive long enough to feel like he deserves to be the hero of his own story? Writer Jeremy Holt (What If?…Venom, Made in Korea) and manga artist Chong Hou (WEBTOON Lost and Found Line) present The Manifestations of Bobby Park, a black-and-white manga-style graphic novel starring a teen whose search for confidence unleashes something far more powerful than he ever imagined. 208 pgs • $16.99 SC, On Sale April 6, 2027

Green Lantern: Destiny

(W) Minh Lê (A) Andie Tong

Covers: Andie Tong

At least, that's what Tai Pham believes. Continuing his training under the watchful eye of Green Lantern John Stewart, Tai knows Xander Griffin was only a distraction from Sinestro's more nefarious plans. While the Yellow Lantern leader's imminent arrival has the Justice League concerned, Tai can't seem to convince them that he is more than just a kid. He would be so helpful in preventing Sinestro from taking over Earth if only he could help prepare for what's coming! Can Tai find a way to convince the Justice League he should be an official member of the team? Find out in this thrilling conclusion to Green Lantern: Legacy! 144 pgs • $12.99 SC, On Sale April 6, 2027

Zatanna Vol. 1: The Greatest Tour

(W/A) Jamal Campbell

Covers: Jamal Campbell

As the first Prime Magus in millennia, Zatanna has sworn to oversee the world of magic. But what is a Prime Magus, really? Just as she begins to unearth its mysteries, a murderous plague spirit descends, and Zatanna, determined but wounded, must seek help from a ghostly ally while Agent Di Manes of the Department of Occult Affairs slinks in the shadows. When Zatanna travels to the hidden city of the Homo Magi, the place of her mother's birth and death, she finds its denizens fractured and seething. From the festering unrest, a great black dragon has clawed its way into their world—a trail of ruin in its wake. If Zatanna cannot slay the beast, the Homo Magi will choke on their own ashes and the hidden city will fall. Jamal Campbell returns for the follow-up to his Eisner Award-winning Zatanna miniseries from 2025! Collects Zatanna (2026) #1-6. 144 pgs • $17.99 SC, On Sale February 23, 2027

The Deadman Vol. 1

(W) W. Maxwell Prince (A) Martín Morazzo

Covers: Martín Morazzo

The acclaimed creative team behind Ice Cream Man and Superman: The Kryptonite Spectrum brings deceased aerialist Boston Brand to the brink of spiritual war in The Deadman! Commandeered by the goddess Rama Kushna moments after his murder, the ghostly Brand is deputized as the Custodian of All Souls! Now the Deadman begrudgingly floats through the blue-green purgatory we call Earth, upholding the Laws of Spiritual Math and protecting humanity from evil—all while no one living can see or hear him. It's life, death, and everything in between in this extraordinarily strange adventure! Collects The Deadman #1-6. 152 pgs • $17.99 SC, On Sale March 16, 2027

The Fury of Firestorm

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Rafael De Latorre

Covers: Rafael De Latorre

Bedford, Colorado, is a sleepy, small town. The people say hello to their neighbors, attend town hall meetings, and root for the local high school football team on Friday nights. But everything is thrown upside down when the Nuclear Man arrives. Firestorm, with his head aflame, turns buildings to sand and people to glass with no remorse and no warning. What provoked the once-kindhearted Ronnie Raymond to commit this heinous act? After an unexpected admission from Dr. Martin Stein, Lorraine must come to terms with some difficult truths about her past relationship with Ronnie. Do Firehawk and the Justice League stand a chance against the fury that is Firestorm?! Brought to you by the incredible team of Jeff Lemire (Absolute Flash, JSA) and Rafael De Latorre (The Penguin) comes the next epic in the Next Level line. Collects The Fury of Firestorm #1-9. 208 pgs • $19.99 SC, On Sale March 2, 2027

The Nice House by the Sea Vol. 2

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Covers: Álvaro Martínez Bueno

The residents of the House on the Lake and the House by the Sea were both told that they were the only survivors of a global apocalypse. But now the residents of the Sea House have learned they seemingly have no choice but to kill every one of the lovable losers in the Lake House! And for some reason, someone in the Lake House has agreed to help them… Collecting The Nice House by the Sea #7-12. 168 pgs • $17.99 SC, On Sale March 30, 2027

Aquaman by Geoff Johns Book Two

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Paul Pelletier, Sean Parsons, and others

Covers: Paul Pelletier and Sean Parsons

Arthur Curry is a man of two worlds: a man of the surface, raised as the son of a lighthouse keeper, and a king of the seas, who claimed a birthright for a kingdom once thought to only exist in myth and legend. As Aquaman, Arthur has been a bridge between land and sea. But not everyone is happy with his efforts. From criminal masterminds with nuclear subs to coup-plotting traitors and from rebel kingdoms in the Bermuda Triangle to a dead king deep beneath the ice of Antarctica, sinister forces are boiling beneath the waves with one goal in mind: war. Can Arthur keep the peace, or will he lose his throne…and his life? 392 pgs • $29.99 SC, On Sale March 9, 2027

Green Lantern: Blackest Night Compendium

(W) Geoff Johns, Peter J. Tomasi, Greg Rucka, and others (A) Ivan Reis, Patrick Gleason, Doug Mahnke, and others

Covers: Ivan Reis

The Black Lanterns have arrived, and they're bringing death and destruction with them. Putting aside old vendettas, it's now up to Hal Jordan and the Green Lantern Corps to marshal DC's greatest heroes, as well as their deadliest foes, for a huge, universe-spanning battle. Their collective mission: to save all life from an army of the dead and prevent the Blackest Night. Collected for the first time in one epic trade paperback, Green Lantern Compendium: Blackest Night is the culmination of Green Lantern's history and Geoff Johns's tenure with Hal Jordan. This volume features the complete Green Lantern saga amid the all-encompassing Blackest Night event. Collects Blackest Night #0-8; Green Lantern (2005) #39-52; Green Lantern Corps (2006) #33-46; Blackest Night: JSA #1-3; Blackest Night: The Flash #1-3; Blackest Night: Tales of the Corps #1-3; Blackest Night: Wonder Woman #1-3; Adventure Comics (2009) #7; The Atom & Hawkman (1968) #46; Green Arrow and Black Canary (2007) #30; Phantom Stranger (1969) #42; and Untold Tales of Blackest Night #1. 1480 pgs • $59.99 SC, On Sale March 16, 2027

Batgirl of Burnside: The Complete Collection

(W) Cameron Stewart and Brenden Fletcher (A) Babs Tarr, Cameron Stewart, Bengal, and others

Covers: Cameron Stewart

Barbara Gordon is ready for a fresh start. She's packing her bags, crossing the bridge, and heading to Gotham's coolest neighborhood: Burnside. And when a freak fire burns up her gear, Babs has the chance to become a whole new Batgirl! But she barely slips on her new DIY costume before she starts trending as Gotham's first viral vigilante—and attracting a new wave of enemies who want her social media spotlight for themselves. Meanwhile, the girl beneath the cowl's got a whole new crew of friends, college classes that are kicking her Bat-butt, and a dating scene that can make anyone want to swipe left on life. This Bat's done living in the shadows. But will the bright lights of Burnside burn her for good? Collects Batgirl (2011) #35-52 and Annual (2015) #3; Batgirl: Endgame #1; DC Sneak Peek: Batgirl #1; and a story from Secret Origins (2014) #10 [Batgirl: "The Algorithm"] 504 pgs • $39.99 SC, On Sale February 23, 2027

Supergirl: The New 52 Book One

(W) Michael Green, Mike Johnson, George Pérez, and others (A) Mahmud Asrar, Nicola Scott, Kenneth Rocafort, and others

Covers: Mahmud Asrar

After crash-landing on Earth, Kara Zor-El of Krypton awakens with no knowledge of where she is or how she came to be there. Surrounded by hostile strangers speaking in an alien language, Kara is utterly lost and cut off from everyone she's ever known. Collects Supergirl (2011) #0-13; Superman (2011) #0 and #6; and Superboy (2011) #0 and #6. 408 pgs • $29.99 SC, On Sale March 16, 2027

Justice League: The New 52 Book Four

(W) Geoff Johns, Dan Abnett, and Dan Jurgens (A) Jason Fabok, Francis Manapul, and others

Covers: Jason Fabok

Years ago, the Justice League first came together to stop Darkseid and his parademon army from invading our Earth. Now Darkseid's wars find our planet once again as his fight with the Anti-Monitor, one of the most powerfully destructive creatures ever created, finds its frontline on Earth. With death and destruction looming, Wonder Woman, Superman, Batman, and the rest of the Justice League race to find a way to stop the coming bloodshed. Seeking new allies, New Gods, and even a miracle or two, they might stand a chance. But when two unstoppable forces of evil go to war, even the Earth's greatest heroes might not be enough to save the world. Collects Justice League (2011) #35-52; DC Sneak Peek: Justice League #1; and Justice League: Darkseid War Special #1. 504 pgs • $39.99 SC, On Sale March 2, 2027

Brave and the Bold Vol. 4: Without Sin (2027 Edition)

(W) Marv Wolfman and David Hine (A) Bill Reinhold, Doug Braithwaite, Phil Winslade, and others

Covers: Doug Braithwaite

To save the life of a young orphan, Green Lantern and the Phantom Stranger travel across the galaxy to an alien civilization. There they encounter Purge, a legendary psychic parasite bent on eradicating all life in the universe. If the heroes cannot stop the demon, he will move on to Earth—where Green Arrow stands alone, charged with closing Purge's gateway to Earth no matter what the cost—but will the Emerald Archer be able to destroy the nexus when the passageway turns out to be an innocent child? Plus, Supergirl and Raven must escape the vicious influence of their diabolical fathers in order to save the legacy of a forgotten hero and the soul of his son. Collects The Brave and the Bold (2007) #17-22. 144 pgs • $17.99 SC, On Sale March 9, 2027

Batman: Prodigal (2027 Edition)

(W) Alan Grant, Doug Moench, and Chuck Dixon (A) Bret Blevins, Mike Gustovich, Phil Jimenez, Graham Nolan, Lee Weeks, Ron Wagner, and others

Covers: Mike Gustovich and Joe Rubinstein

Bruce Wayne, back on his feet after a miraculous recovery from a broken spine, is trying his best to recoup his aura of invincibility and preserve the legacy of the Batman. He's also trying to restore the goodwill he lost by allowing Jean-Paul Valley to become his proxy during his rehabilitation process. Batman: Prodigal is the penultimate chapter in the nine-volume series commonly known as Batman: Knightfall. It collects Batman #512-514, Batman: Shadow of the Bat #32-34, Detective Comics #679-681, and Robin #0 and #11-13, as well as additional bonus material featuring Brian Stelfreeze cover art. 328 pgs • $29.99 SC, On Sale February 2, 2027

DC Finest: Legion of Super-Heroes: The Great Darkness Saga

(W) Paul Levitz, Keith Giffen, and Cary Burkett (A) Keith Giffen, Pat Broderick, Bruce Patterson, Larry Mahlstedt, George Tuska, Frank McLaughlin, and others

Covers: Keith Giffen, Larry Mahlstedt, and Anthony Tollin

When the almighty ruler of Apokolips launches a plot to conquer the universe in the 30th century, the Legionnaires will need to harness all of their resources to stop him—especially after he gains mental control over a planet of more than three billion super-powered beings! Showcasing one of the acclaimed series' most enthralling runs from creative powerhouses Paul Levitz and Keith Giffen, DC Finest: Legion of Super-Heroes: The Great Darkness Saga collects Legion of Super-Heroes (1980) #284-300 and Annual (1982) #1; DC Comics Presents (1978) #43 and 59; World's Finest Comics (1941) #283-284; a story from The Best of DC #24 ["Murder in Glass"]; The Brave and the Bold (1955) #198 ["Terrorists of the Heart"]; and a two-page advertisement for DC Sampler #18. 656 pgs • $39.99 SC, On Sale March 2, 2027

DC Finest: Superman Family: The Stray Superdog

(W) Cary Bates, Martin Pasko, Elliot S! Maggin, Leo Dorfman, Bob Rozakis, and others (A) Curt Swan, Kurt Schaffenberger, John Rosenberger, Mike Grell, Bob Oksner, and others

Covers: Curt Swan and Neal Adams

Featuring masterful work from a who's who of comics legends—including Cary Bates, Martin Pasko, Curt Swan, Kurt Schaffenberger, and John Rosenberger—DC Finest: Superman Family: The Stray Superdog collects Superman's Pal, Jimmy Olsen #163 and Superman's Girl Friend, Lois Lane #136 and stories from Superman #271, #275, #279, #282, and #286-287; Action Comics #436, #438, #440-441, #461-462, #465, #467-468, #472, and #475; and The Superman Family #164, #166-167, #169-170, #172-173, #175-176, #178-179, and #181-186. 616 pgs • $39.99 SC, On Sale March 9, 2027

DC Finest: The Question: Zen and Violence

(W) Dennis O'Neil, Steve Ditko, and Len Wein (A) Denys Cowan, Rick Magyar, Steve Ditko, Paris Cullins, and others

Covers: Denys Cowan and Bill Sienkiewicz

Outside the boundaries of civilian life, crusading journalist Vic Sage tackles injustice hands-on as the Question—a faceless vigilante driven to expose the truth, no matter the cost. But in Hub City, a town shaped almost entirely by venality and fraud, every answer leads to another question—and every case pulls him deeper into a system designed to crush any opposition to its power. Featuring a major run of stories that include all the character's original appearances in the Charlton titles from creator Steve Ditko as well as the first 15 issues of his celebrated 1980s revival by Dennis O'Neil and Denys Cowan! Collects The Question (1987) #1-15; The Question Americomics Special #1; Mysterious Suspense #1; Blue Beetle (1986) #4-7; backup stories from Blue Beetle (1967) #1-5; and pages from Who's Who Update '87 #4, Who's Who: The Definitive Directory of the DC Universe #19, and The Charlton Bullseye #1 and #5. 648 pgs • $39.99 SC, On Sale March 16, 2027

Justice League: Heroes United: DC Compact Comics Adventures

(W) Adam Beechen (A) Carlo Barberi, Ethen Charles Beavers, Walden Wong, and others

Covers: Ben Caldwell

The World's Greatest Heroes unite as they must stop the menace of the terrible Triptych, the malicious Darkseid, the evil Morgaine le Fey, the maniacal Madmen, and more! And to top it all off, they discover that there's a traitor in their midst! Join Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, and a host of other heroes in seven dynamic tales! Collects Justice League: Unlimited (2004) #1-7 in one compact volume. 208 pgs • $7.99 SC, On Sale June 29, 2027

Teen Titans Go

(W) J. Torres (A) Todd Nauck, Lary Stucker, Tim Smith III, John McCrea, James Hodgkins, and others

Covers: Dave Bullock and Derrick J. Wyatt

They're too young to drive but not too young to save the world! The world's hottest heroes—Robin, Beast Boy, Raven, Cyborg, and Starfire—are here to show you how it's done, Titan-style, in these six fantastic fables. Collects Teen Titans Go! (2004) #1-6. 144 pgs • $7.99 SC, On Sale June 29, 2027

JLA: Tower of Babel Compact Comics Edition

(W) Mark Waid, Devin Grayson, and Daniel Curtis Johnson (A) Howard Porter, Arnie Jorgensen, Mark Pajarillo, Pablo Raimondi, Steve Scott, and others

Covers: Howard Porter and John Dell

Batman. Superman. Wonder Woman. Green Lantern. The Flash. These are the world's greatest heroes—the team known as the Justice League of America. The JLA has battled terrifying foes across the galaxy…but what will happen when the battle turns inward? A mysterious plague has swept across Earth. All language has seemingly turned to gibberish, and the world is plunged into a state of panic as communication becomes impossible. The JLA is determined to set things right…but it turns out that one of their own may have played a role in this disaster. Is one of the heroes truly responsible for the chaos across the planet? Will the JLA survive this shocking betrayal? JLA: The Tower of Babel is a tale of epic proportions by acclaimed writer Mark Waid (Kingdom Come, The Flash) and artist Howard Porter (The Flash, Scooby Apocalypse). Collects JLA #43-46 and two stories from JLA: Secret Files #3 ["Blame" and "Lost Pages"]. 160 pgs • $9.99 SC, On Sale June 29, 2027

Superman: Man of Steel Compact Comics Edition

(W/A) John Byrne

Covers: John Byrne

In 1986, John Byrne was recruited from Marvel Comics to reinvent Superman for a brand-new audience. Along with inker Dick Giordano, Byrne reimagined the look of Superman, Lois Lane, Krypton, and Lex Luthor. The relationships between Superman and Lois, Superman and Batman, and Superman and Luthor were reexamined and tweaked for modern readers. Old villains, such as Bizarro, returned, and new ones, such as Magpie, were introduced. Collects Man of Steel (1986) #1-6. 152 pgs • $9.99 SC, On Sale March 16, 2027

Wonder Woman: Year One DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) Greg Rucka (A) Nicola Scott and Bilquis Evely

Covers: Nicola Scott

Before she was Wonder Woman, Diana of Themyscira was the princess of the Amazons. She and her sisters were warriors, but their island home was peaceful—until Man's World breached their paradise for the first time. A crashed American pilot brings with him a tale of war. If Ares is once again walking free in the world of men, only the Amazons can stop him. As the god of war stirs to power, Diana must sacrifice everything to become the champion of a world she has never seen. In this perfect jumping-on point for the DC Universe, legendary writer Greg Rucka (Detective Comics) and artist Nicola Scott (Superman) unite to tell the shocking, definitive origin of the Amazon Princess. Collects Wonder Woman (2016) #2, #4, #6, #8, #10, #12, and #14 and a story from Wonder Woman Annual #1. 168 pgs • $9.99 SC, On Sale March 2, 2027

Green Lantern Rebirth: DC Compact Comics Edition

(W) Geoff Johns (A) Ethan Van Sciver, Carlos Pacheco, Simone Bianchi, Prentis Rollins, Marlo Alquiza, Mick Gray, Jesús Merino, and others

Covers: Alex Ross

Hal Jordan went mad and ultimately died in an attempt to redeem himself. But fate was not done with him being Green Lantern, protector of space sector 2814! But even as he returns to the skies as an Air Force pilot, Jordan faces new threats from his old foes. Sinestro, the deadly Manhunter androids, and the mutated Shark return with shocking violence…yet they are just precursors to even greater dangers. Collects Green Lantern: Rebirth #1-6 and Green Lantern (2005) #1-6. 352 pgs • $9.99 SC, On Sale June 1, 2027

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