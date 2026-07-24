Posted in: Comics, Conventions, Events, Marvel Comics, Pop Culture, san diego comic con | Tagged: predator, punisher, sdcc

Official Details On Predator Vs Punisher Confirmed By Marvel At SDCC

Official Details on Predator Vs Punisher by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saí confirmed by Marvel at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Marvel officially announced Predator Vs Punisher at SDCC, confirming Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz for the four-issue series.

Predator Vs Punisher #1 pits Frank Castle against the galaxy’s deadliest hunter as New York becomes a brutal hunting ground.

Kingpin, Jigsaw, Silvermane, the Owl and more are caught in a mob war as Predator targets Punisher in a bloody showdown.

Marvel revealed covers, story details and a November 4 release date for Predator Vs Punisher, promising blood and big twists.

Bleeding Cool scooped the news on the new Predator Vs Punisher comic book by Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz from Marvel Comics this morning. But at Marvel's Next Big Thing panel at San Diego Comic-Con, it all went official with artwork and everything.

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #1 (OF 4)

Written by FRANK TIERI

Art by JESÚS SAÍZ

Cover by DUSTIN WEAVER

Variant Cover by ALEX MALEEV

Homage Variant Cover by LEINIL FRANCIS YU

Foil Variant Cover by MARTIN COCCOLO

THE PUNISHER TAKES ON THE PREDATOR! After explosive battles against Marvel's greatest heroes, the galaxy's deadliest hunter sets his sights on Marvel's most relentless vigilante! It's a matchup that fans have dreamed about for decades as Frank Castle and the Predator face off in a collision that pushes both legendary hunters to their absolute limits! New York City becomes a hunting ground when a Predator arrives looking for worthy prey and finds Frank Castle! As crime bosses fall, the body count rises and the streets run red, two legendary killers violently collide in a brutal showdown featuring a murderer's row of underworld villains including KINGPIN, JIGSAW, SILVERMANE, THE OWL and more! On Sale 11/4

"This is the series that'll answer the age old question of who is pop culture's greatest killing machine," Tieri teased. "Now, fans know I've written the Punisher before—in everything from Punisher Noir to the legendary Space: Punisher—but this is the first time I'm actually tackling the Predator. And as a teen who was front row glued to his seat in the theaters as Arnold yelled 'Get to the Choppa!' pitting these two against each other is especially a thrill for me. Our story sees the Predator instigating a mob war between some of Marvel's biggest gangland characters—but the thing is, we'll quickly realize the mob might not be his only target… but rather a certain vigilante with a skull on his chest, as well. Fans can expect—SPOILER ALERT—a $%^& ton of blood and violence, but also a lot of twists and turns… including an unexpected shared past between our two combatants. 'If it bleeds we can kill it.' The only question will be… who is it that ends up getting killed?" "Seeing two iconic killers test each other in ways neither expects is a guilty joy," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "Frank Tieri and Jesús Saíz are the perfect choice to deliver a showdown this ruthless, visceral, and unforgettable. They've created an instant classic!"

With covers by Dustin Weaver, Alex Maleev and an homage variant cover by Leinil Francis Yu inspired Amazing Spider-Man #129. But I still think mine was better…

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