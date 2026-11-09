Posted in: Comics | Tagged: mercy sparx, murs, Official Devil's Due

Official Devil's Due January 2027 Solicits With MURS & The Merch Girl

Official Devil's Due January 2027 solicits and solicitations with MURS and Yumiko, Curse Of The Merch Girl

Article Summary Official Devil's Due January 2027 solicits spotlight MURS and Yumiko: Curse Of The Merch Girl's return.

Josh Blaylock, MURS, and Jose Garcia revive the 2012 comic/music hybrid in a special one-shot re-release.

Yumiko follows merch girl Yumi Morales as supernatural forces threaten her partner's band and rising fame.

Devil's Due January 2027 also brings Mercy Sparx: Heaven's Devil #2, with Lucifer entering the saga.

Devil's Due Studios' January 2027 solicits and solicitations in the Massive Publishers section of Lunar Distribution's catalogue include the return of rapper MURS and Yiumiko: Curse Of The Merch Girl by Josh Blaylock, MURS and Jose Garcia, as well as more Mercy Sparx: Heaven Sent with Josh Blaylock and Brian Rogers… and check other recent comic book publishers' solicitations right here.

DEVILS DUE PRESENTS YUMIKO CURSE OF THE MERCH GIRL (ONE SHOT)

(W) Josh Blaylock, MURS (A) Jose Garcia (CA) Tim Seeley

A supernatural urban adventure that has been described as "a darker, hip hop Scott Pilgrim if directed by Guillermo del Toro." Co-created by Josh Blaylock and independent rap legend MURS as part of a comic / music hybrid release. Yumi Morales begins as the caring but naive merch girl, and on a deeper level, an emotional support system for her partner Dom's touring band, Murder Acts. But Yumi quickly finds herself caught in between supernatural forces that may be influencing their fame and inevitable downfall, and she may be the only one who can save them. This special commemorative re-release features the first two chapters of the original 2012 graphic novel. $5.55 1/20/2027

MERCY SPARX HEAVENS DEVIL #2

(W) Josh Blaylock (A) Brian Rogers, Josh Blaylock (CA) Nei Ruffino

For the first time ever in the Mercy Sparx saga, LUCIFER is unveiled. And one would think that was Mercy's biggest problem, but it's more about the new foe she has yet to meet that has forced the ruler of Hell to ask for her assistance. $5.55 1/27/2027

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