Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: powerpuff girls, thundercats, valentine's day, vampirella

Official: Dynamite Full February 2027 Solicits And Solicitations

Official: Dynamite Full February 2027 Solicits And Solicitations goes full Valentine's Day with Vampirella, Powerpuff Girls and Thundercats

Article Summary Dynamite February 2027 solicits goes full Valentine’s Day with Vampirella, Powerpuff Girls and ThunderCats specials.

Vampirella battles Cupid, ThunderCats spotlights Lynxana, and Townsville gets lovey-dovey chaos for Valentine’s fun.

February also brings X-Files, Supernatural, Gargoyles, Aladdin, Red Sonja, Sabrina/Vampirella and Ben 10.

Major highlights include Vampirella #11’s new arc, ThunderCats action, and a deluxe Terminator 40th anniversary set.

Dynamite Entertainment's February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations go full Valentine's Day with Vampirella, Powerpuff Girls and Thundercats, but strangely not X-Files or Sam and Dean for Supernatural? Come on Dynamite, give the people what they want! Find more comics publisher solicitations with this handy dandy solicits tag as they drop on Bleeding Cool.

BEN 10 #9

(W) Duncan Rouleau, Joe Casey (A) Duncan Rouleau, Cormac Hughes (CA) Robert Carey

In this tale written and illustrated by Man of Action partner Duncan Rouleau, Ben is far from becoming the hero Earth – or the universe – needs. Across the stars, Vilgax cuts a path of galactic destruction – and the next target in his cold gaze is the planet Petropia. While his appetite for destruction seems insatiable, something deeper fuels his fury – a hunger he can only satisfy in the crucible of conflict. For Vilgax, victory is never enough! Also in this issue: the comics debut of Psyphon! This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur.

$4.99 2/3/2027

VAMPIRELLA VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL 2027 #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Sean Ryan (A) Eder Messias (CA) Cat Staggs

Its the ultimate throwdown as Vampirella faces off against Cupid this Valentines Day! The winged marksmans on a mission to force Vampirella to fall in love…and with love on the brain, Vampirella wont have time for anything else. As Cupid says, "Love is the ultimate form of mind control." But Vampirella isnt one to be controlled. Can she fight and reject Cupids toxic fusion of violence and manipulation? And why would Cupid want Vampi out of the way? Only the heart knows! This heart-warming tale of horror is brought to you by writer SEAN RYAN (New Suicide Squad, Nova) and artist EDER MESSIAS (Supernatural, Spider-Man: The Lost Hunt), with covers by CAT STAGGS, MEGHAN HETRICK, and more! $5.99 2/3/2027

THUNDERCATS THE LOVE OF LYNXANA SPECIAL #1

(W) Nate Cosby (A) Sebastian Piriz (CA) Suspiria

LYNXANA THE HUNTER! The breakout bounty-hunting star from the Thundercats #1 Blind Bag has begun her journey to Third Earth. Shes a spurned ThunderCat that hunts ThunderCats, and she will never stop until her prey is captured. But hot on her tail is Bluegrass of the Silverhawks, with his eye on revenge…and maybe a bit of a crush.

$5.99 2/10/2027POWERPUFF GIRLS VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL 2027 #1 (ONE SHOT) CVR A NICOLETTA BALDARIView Product Page

(W) James III (A) Stefano Porcu (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

While the Powerpuff Girls make Valentines Day cookies to share at school, they each share lovey-dovey stories from the City of Townsville: Slim from the Amoeba Boys is lovesick! Fuzzy Lumpkins writes a romantic song! And two giant monsters start smashing buildings…because of a lovers spat!? $5.99 2/10/2027

THUNDERCATS 85 #2

(W/A/CA) George Kambadais

The action continues in Dynamites all-new Thundercats series as the team encounters an old foe: The Rock Giant! This time, his powers have been magically enhanced – by Mumm-Ra, no doubt! It will take every bit of power the Cats can muster to take on this fearsome foe – and all the while, another enemy is lurking in the shadows… Dont miss a minute of the excitement from acclaimed writer/artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS! $4.99 2/3/2027

X-FILES #3 (2026)

(W) Joe Harris (A) R.D. Brown (CA) Roswell Radar Cover

When wild accounts of young people manifesting strange, telekinetic powers begin popping up on social media, newly reinstated Special Agents Mulder and Scully are tasked with getting to the truth and debunking an urban legend before it can take hold. But theyre not the only ones looking, and when a shadowy group of neo-conspirators shows the same interest, we learn there might be more of these "gifted" people… and that the origin of their powers is extraterrestrial in nature. Now, shadowy actors within the government conspire with powerful special interests outside of it in a race to secure "alien" secrets related to biology, disease and even everlasting life. All with Mulder and Scully stuck between the unbelievable and the seemingly miraculous truth.This issue reveals the [REDACTED] as he lies curled inside the trunk. Hes bound and gagged and looking back at us through bloodshot eyes filled with fear. Hes looking at his captor in [REDACTED]. And, maybe, his torturer. Hed scream – if he could. This issue features a PREMIUM MYSTERY BLIND BAG which contains three limited editions of the issue selected randomly from a range of variant covers exclusive to this title. Please Note: The number of Blind Bags is limited. Allocations may occur. $4.99 2/10/2027

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH VAMPIRELLA #3

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan (CA) Eric Powell

BOARDWALK BASH! Sabrina's not having a very relaxing vacation, and it's about to get even less relaxing! Vampirella's enemy Jezebel crosses the cosmos to bring the battle to the beach, which means it's surf vs. turf! But forget all of that. The only question that really matters is…will Salem sink his claws into some lobster? The chaos continues courtesy of Tini "Eeny" Howard, Bill "Meeny" Galvan and Ben "Miney" Galvan!$4.99 2/3/2027

RED SONJA BARBARELLA #4

(W) Homero Rios (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Going once, going twice… SOLD! The Appraiser is preparing the biggest auction in the history of the Bazaar Beyond Time, and Barbarella and Red Sonja have just become the most wanted fugitives in his domain! As the Bazaars sinister machinery springs into action, our heroines find themselves fighting on two fronts: one must infiltrate the heart of the Appraisers operation, while the other rallies an unlikely resistance against his synthetic army. The mind-bending story by Homero Rios with mind-melting art by Diego Yapur continues towards its epic conclusion! $4.99 2/3/2027

VAMPIRELLA PARADISE #4

(W) Thomas Sniegoski (A) Edu Menna (CA) Francesco Mattina

Dynamite takes Vampirella to…Paradise! Shes been to hell and back and now, legendary writer Tom Sniegoski continues his epic tales of Vampirella with this all-new series! In this issue, its the return of Pendragon! Is he friend or foe? And where does he fit into this new, world of dark paradise? Featuring the return of Armageddon artist Edu Menna, this new series also features covers by Francesco Mattina, Joseph Michael Linsner, Josephine Tomarchio, and cosplay by Lauren DeLorean! $4.99 2/17/2027

THUNDERCATS #5 (2026)

(W) Greg Pak (A) David Cousens (CA) John Amor

Lion-O the Feral King has reached his breaking point! All of Third Earth fears the danger that an uncontrollable cat monster poses! Can the new ThunderCats team rescue their leader from himself as well as an entire planet trying to kill him!? Dont miss the action in a new tale by writer GREG PAK and artist DAVID COUSENS! $4.99 2/24/2027

RED SONJA SHE DEVIL WITH A SWORD #10 CVR A STUART SAYGER

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(W) Rory McConville (A) Pablo de Bonis (CA) Stuart Sayger

A bold new series, featuring the fiercest of all female warriors – Red Sonja – from writer Rory McConville (King Spawn) and artist Pablo de Bonis! In this issue: Dark Magic unleashed! But is this the final battle or merely the beginning of the end? Cover artists include Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and a stunning piece of cosplay by Megan Random! $4.99 2/10/2027

VAMPIRELLA #11

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Ergun Gunduz (CA) Lucio Parrillo

HELL HATH NO FURY LIKE A MAD GOD SCORNED! A brand-new story arc begins here! When Vampirella rejects the romantic overtures of Chaos the Mad God, the spurned immortal reacts… poorly. The result? Our favorite Vampiri is sent hurtling through space and time, winding up stranded in the waning days of the American Old West. But wherever (or whenever) she finds herself, the Daughter of Drakulon is nothing if not resourceful — something that a gang of predatory cowboy vampires is about to discover first-hand! The legendary Vampi creative team of writer CHRISTOPHER PRIEST and artist ERGÜN GÜNDÜZ reunite for a tale of the good, the bad, and the undead in Vampirella #11 — featuring slyly celebratory covers from LUCIO PARRILLO, DERRICK CHEW, JOSEPH MICHAEL LINSNER, ELIAS CHATZOUDIS, and cosplay by RACHEL HOLLON!

$4.99 2/25/2026

TERMINATOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY HC METAL SLIPCASE SET

(W) various (A) various (CA) Metal Design

Celebrate 40 years of The Terminator with THREE massive 300+ page oversized edition graphic novels! These stories collect the history of The Terminator in deluxe-sized hardcovers presenting the very best stories in the order they are meant to be read, as detailed and selected by Terminator fans! You can follow the timeline of classic stories that deliver unstoppable action and horror in this beautiful must-have collection. This slipcase collection includes three sleek hardcovers with amazing artwork framed in a futuristic black marble effect that will boldly stand out on your bookshelf. These stunning editions feature full-body Terminator endoskeletons in all their horrible, unstoppable glory. * Each deluxe hardcover measures 11.75 by 9 inches. * The slipcase measures 12 by 9 by 3.5 inches. * Collects ONE SHOT (1991), SECTOR WAR (2018) 2029 – 1984 (2010), ENEMY OF MY ENEMY (2014), TEMPEST (1990), SECONDARY OBJECTIVES (1991), THE ENEMY WITHIN (1991), ENDGAME (1992), DEATH VALLEY (1998), THE DARK YEARS (1999), HUNTERS AND KILLERS (1992), and THE BURNING EARTH (1990). Featuring stories and art by GUY DAVIS, JAMAL IGLE, ALAN GRANT, JACKSON GUICE, PAUL GULACY, STEVE PUGH, JAMES ROBINSON, ALEX ROSS, MATT WAGNER, and more!

$199.99 2/24/2027

TERMINATOR 40TH ANNIVERSARY HC LIMITED EDITION METAL SLIPCASE SET

(W) various (A) various (CA) Metal Design

This slipcase set includes incredible, ultra rare limited edition collections with metallic finish covers! All three volumes are packaged in a beautiful 40th Anniversary collectors slipcase! * Each deluxe hardcover measures 11.75 by 9 inches.

$499.99 2/24/2027

SUPERNATURAL DEAN WINCHESTER #5

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

With a little help from Florida Man, Dean has vanquished all the ghosts and even captured one for interrogation! Deans soul-chilling takeaway? Shadow Man is returning to New Orleans for a last-ditch effort to regain his full power. Its the creepy finale to Deans solo sojourn, courtesy of writer CHUCK BROWN and artist RAPHA LOBOSCO – but dont worry, because Dynamite has more Supernatural adventures coming soon! $4.99 2/17/2027

SUPERNATURAL SAM WINCHESTER #5

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Kendall Goode (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Has Sams investigation of a mining town tragedy from decades ago hit a dead end? Not if the Mothman has anything to say about it! He may be fading from our reality, but hes still able to provide urgently needed direction so Sam can help the townspeople before its too late! Sams solo adventure reaches its dramatic finale in a tale by writer PAULINA GANUCHEAU and artist KENDALL GOODE – and theres more all-new Supernatural action coming from Dynamite soon! $4.99 2/17/2027

ALADDIN #8

(W) James III (A) Agnese Eterno (CA) Nicoletta Baldari

REUNITED! Aladdin, Jasmine, Genie, Abu and Carpet have traversed time and space to be together again, but will they be able to save Agrabah, or are they too late…?

$4.99 2/10/2027

GARGOYLES #6 (2026)

(W) Greg Weisman (A) Gerardo Gambone (CA) Meghan Hetrick

New story arc, perfect jumping-on point! In the midst of a torrential thunderstorm, King Mob and John Castaway try to bury the Gargoyles once and for all! $4.99 2/17/2027

TALESPIN #7

(W) Amanda Deibert (A/CA) Carlo Lauro

The day of the big stunt show has arrived at last! With planes from around the globe signed up for the event, the competition will be fierce – and Higher for Hire will have their hands full as they try to avoid the other flyers dirty tricks! Who will come out on top? It all comes down to two… $4.99 2/3/2027

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