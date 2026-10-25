Posted in: Comics, Dynamite, Solicits | Tagged: archie, Ben 10, red sonja, sabrina, Supernatural, terminator, vampirella, x-files

Official: Dynamite January 2027 Full Solicits With X-Files 2

Dynamite Entertainment's January 2027 Solicits include Thundercats '85, Terminator's Valentine's Day, Ben 10 and X-Files

Article Summary Dynamite January 2027 solicits spotlight X-Files #2, with Mulder and Scully facing telekinetic cases and alien intrigue.

X-Files #2 teases a major reveal tied to a powerful messianic figure as conspirators race for extraterrestrial secrets.

New launches include ThunderCats '85 #1, a Terminator Valentine's Day Special, plus 80-page giant one-shots.

Also featured are Ben 10, Sabrina the Teenage Witch/Vampirella, Archie vs. The Terminator, Supernatural and more.

Dynamite Entertainment's January 2027 Solicits and Solicitations include Thundercats '85, Terminator's Valentine's Day, 80 Page giants for Vampirella and Red Sonja, as well as more X-Files, Ben 10, Sabrina The Teenage Witch Vs Vampirella, Barbarella, Archie Vs Terminator, Robin Hood, Monstervision, Supernatural, Army Of Darkness board game, Pathfinder, Space Ghost, Herculoids, Stitch, Aladdin, Lion King and Duck Tales…

THUNDERCATS 85 #1

(W) George Kambadais (A) George Kambadais (CA) Federico Mele

Thunder…Thunder…THUNDERCATS…HOOOOOOOOO!! Get ready for the ultimate, absolute, pulse-pumping, heart-pounding, adrenaline-jangling comic OF ALL TIME!! Mega-star writer/artist GEORGE KAMBADAIS (Gargoyles, John Carter) takes you back to the start, in a stunningly realized vision of the classic THUNDERCATS from 1985! Every panel on every page is absolutely packed with non-stop action!In this can't-miss debut issue: It's MUMM-RA VS. THE THUNDERCATS!!

Retail: $4.99 In-Store Date: 1/6/2027

TERMINATOR VALENTINES DAY SPECIAL 2027 #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) Dan Watters (A) Pasquale Qualano (CA) Bjorn Barends

A Terminator Valentine's Day Special – in January?! That's right, we're getting this one out the door early in time for your reading pile come Valentine's Day 2027!Featuring the Dynamite Debut of writer DAN WATTERS (MASK, Nightwing), and illustrated by PASQUALE QUALANO (Blue Falcon and Dyno-Mutt, Red Sonja) , this is a love story unlike any other: Jack and Jill met at work. They had one of those fairytale romances, a whirlwind of love. Even though they've been married a year, they can't keep their hands off each other. Until sometime last week. Suddenly Jill noticed that Jack barely looks at her anymore, never mind tries to touch her. He's become single-mindedly obsessed with work – with the upcoming project they're both working on: Cyberdyne's first surveillance satellite, scheduled to launch on February 14th, 1987.Featuring a trio of covers by heavyweights artists: BJORN BARENDS, FRANCESCO MATTINA, and STUART SAYGER, this special issue features 30 amazing pages of art and story! $5.99 1/27/2027

RED SONJA 80 PAGE GIANT #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) various (A) various (CA) Roberto Castro

The Dynamite return of the 80 Page Giant! Just kidding, we've never done these before, but here we are, doing them! Featuring: "Dragons" from Red Sonja Annual #2, Red Sonja #30, "Seeing Red" from Red Sonja: Black, White and Red #1, and Red Sonja #60! Featuring an all-new cover by Roberto Castro, available with special retro trade dress! $9.99 1/13/2027



VAMPIRELLA 80 PAGE GIANT #1 (ONE SHOT)

(W) various (A) various (CA) Roberto Castro

The Dynamite return of the 80 Page Giant! Just kidding, we've never done these before, but here we are, doing them! Featuring: "Deaths' Dark Angel" from Vampirella #12 (Warren magazine), "The New European" (Best of Vampirella Masters Series Omnibus), Vampirella #1 (2014) and Vampirella #1 (2019)! Featuring an all-new cover by Roberto Castro, available with special retro trade dress! $9.99 1/13/2027



X FILES (2026) #2

(W) Joe Harris (A) R.D. Brown (CA) Alien cover

When wild accounts of young people manifesting strange, telekinetic powers begin popping up on social media, newly reinstated Special Agents Mulder and Scully are tasked with getting to the truth and debunking an urban legend before it can take hold. But they're not the only ones looking, and when a shadowy group of neo-conspirators shows the same interest, we learn there might be more of these "gifted" people… and that the origin of their powers is extraterrestrial in nature. The alien threat has only metastasized. Now, shadowy actors within the government plot with powerful special interests outside of it in a race to secure "alien" secrets related to biology, disease and even everlasting life. All with Mulder and Scully stuck between the unbelievable and the seemingly miraculous truth. This issue: FULL PAGE SPLASH as we reveal [REDACTED], the grown son of [REDACTED] and the [REDACTED]. He crackles with power like a young god as he descends to the ground, while others warily approach. He is a messianic presence….and at his feet, all is carnage. Be there for the reveal in January! Featuring the return of X-Files writer JOE HARRIS (joined by artist R.D. BROWN), issue #2 features covers by CLAYTON CRAIN, IVAN TAO, CHARLIE ADLARD, and more! $4.99 1/13/2027

SABRINA THE TEENAGE WITCH VAMPIRELLA #2

(W) Tini Howard (A) Bill Galvan and Ben Galvan (CA) Eric Powell

COOL FOR THE SUMMER! Vampirella is feeling just beachy, spending the entire summer alongside Sabrina Spellman in the seaside town of Chandler's Cove. But Vampi's need for immortal hellish powers is just adding more tasks to responsible Sabrina's to-do list. Thankfully, Salem the Cat has no problem pitching in — but can he and Vampirella take enough off of Sabrina's plate before the Queen of Hearts brings her destruction to their shores? $4.99 1/6/2027

MONSTERVISION FEATURING JOE BOB BRIGGS AND DARCY #2

(W) David Avallone (A) Edu Menna (CA) Dave Acosta

The undisputed Master of the Drive-In stars in his first-ever comic book series! Dynamite Entertainment proudly presents MonsterVision!Introducing: the Alexandria Underground! Joe Bob and Darcy the Mail Girl are on tour, but little do they know that the evil occurrences around them aren't as random as they seem – with monsters pouring out of the cracks at each and every stop! Written by David Avallone (Elvira) and drawn by Edu Menna (Vampirella), this issue features covers by Dave Acosta and Robert Hack, plus a photo cover of Darcy! $4.99 1/27/2027





BEN 10 #8

(W) Joe Casey (A/CA) Robert Carey

Grandpa Max returns to where it all began – while Ben and Gwen find themselves fighting for their lives! And if all that weren't enough, there's the first (official) appearance of Wildvine, the debut of yet another classic villain… and that freaky cyborg bear returns! This superheroic smorgasbord is brought to you courtesy of writer JOE CASEY and artist ROBERT CAREY! Retail: $4.99 1/6/2027

RED SONJA BARBARELLA #3

(W) Homero Rios (A) Diego Yapur (CA) Joseph Michael Linsner

Barbarella, Red Sonja, and Pony Kid Turbo board the Train of Borrowed Fates to rescue the Oracle from the Appraiser's grasp. But the train is more than transport – it's a moving vault of stolen memories, delayed deaths, purchased victories, and futures torn from across time. Every car has its own rules, every bargain has teeth, and the Obsidian Mirror's lingering echo continues to blur the line between Barbarella and Sonja. To reach the Oracle, they'll have to survive living contracts, synthetic gunhands, and a train that knows exactly what each of them is willing to pay.

$4.99 1/6/2027

VAMPIRELLA PARADISE #3

(W) Thomas Sniegoski (A) Edu Menna (CA) Francesco Mattina

Dynamite takes Vampirella to…Paradise! She's been to hell and back and now, legendary writer Thomas Sniegoski continues his epic tales of Vampirella with this all-new series! After last issue's surprise appearance – has Vampirella found an old, familiar ally to help her in this strange new world of illusion and mystery? Featuring the return of Vampirella: Armageddon artist EDU MENNA, this new series also features the return of cover artists Francesco Mattina, Joseph Michael Linsner, the Dynamite Debut of Josephine Tomarchio, and the cosplay of Lauren DeLorean! $4.99 1/20/2027

THUNDERCATS (2026) #4

(W) Greg Pak (A) David Cousens (CA) John Amor

Lion-O's feral nature is plunged further into savagery as Mumm-Ra unleashes Warp Gas, which sends Lion-O into a longer and deeper spiral. As if that's not bad enough, the Warp Gas is spreading across Third Earth and threatening to turn everyone into monsters!

$4.99 1/27/2027

THUNDERCATS CHEETARA #5 CVR A ALESSANDRO MIRACOLO

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(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Andrea Arcari (CA) Alessandro Miracolo

The Ur-patriarch of the ThunderCats. The first to crown himself king. The one who attempted to destroy the Song of Mutations because it might stop his rise to power. He is LORD-O. And he is to be FEARED.

$4.99 1/20/2027



ARCHIE VS THE TERMINATOR #4

(W) Rory McConville (A) Steven Butler and Lily Butler (CA) Francesco Francavilla

The crossover no one saw coming is here! When a teenage John Connor enrolls at Riverdale High, Archie and the gang soon find themselves in the crosshairs of a Terminator!Archie and the gang attempt to defend the injured John, using his weapons to fight the Terminator. One by one, they're incapacitated – until only Archie remains. As the Terminator moves to finish him off, Archie is…well, you'll have to find out in this thrilling finale! Written by Rory McConville (Terminator, Red Sonja, Spawn) and drawn by Archie artists Steven Butler and Lily Butler, this miniseries event features covers by Francesco Francavilla, Robert Hack, Bjorn Barends, and Bill Galvan! $4.99 1/20/2027

RED SONJA SHEDEVIL WITH A SWORD #9

(W) Rory McConville (A) Pablo de Bonis (CA) Stuart Sayger

The fiercest of all female warriors – Red Sonja – stars in a thrilling new series by writer Rory McConville (King Spawn) and artist Pablo de Bonis! In this issue: Sonja learns that the quest she is on has been a lie. The elixir she has stolen from the sorcerer Karak is in fact a healing potion which Tornik plans to use to permanently fix Cauls' injuries. Sonja has just learned that a large group of Kothian soldiers are waiting outside to steal the elixir. Can the She-Devil spring the trap and defeat Cauls once and for all!? This issue includes unforgettable covers by Stuart Sayger, Lucio Parillo, Joseph Michael Linsner, Mike Rooth, and a stunning cosplay image by Megan Random!

$4.99 1/13/2027

VAMPIRELLA (2026) #10

(W) Christopher Priest (A) Davis Goetten (CA) Lucio Parrillo

The countdown to issue #700 continues! As the looming threat of Acampis – the composite creature who has stolen the power of the interdimensional demon Belial – grows, Vampirella must hunt down an old friend who has ensorceled her mother, while keeping a terrible secret from Katie, the young vampirette. Even Vampirella isn't immune to the dire consequences of a broken trust…

$4.99 1/20/2027

ARMY OF DARKNESS THE BOARD GAME

From the powerhouse designers at Lynnvander Studios comes a game that will take you to Hell and back – if you've got the guts to play it! In this cooperative tower defense board game for 2 to 4 players, Ash Williams and his allies lead the defense of Lord Arthur's castle. Each round, players frantically program actions in a real-time planning phase. Then they take turns resolving those cards to move around the castle, use its artillery and other rooms, and fight to keep the Deadites at bay. If they can survive long enough against the Army of Darkness, Evil Ash himself shows up – and if the players can defeat him before the undead steal the Necronomicon, then the battle will be won! CORE GAME INCLUDES: * 40 character standees * 95 cards & 47 tokens * 6 custom dice * 5 playable character boards

$49.99 1/27/2027

ARMY OF DARKNESS THE BOARD GAME MINIATURES EXPANSION SET

Nothing brings the dead back to life quite like a well-crafted miniature! Just like the tiny Ashes that once plagued our hero, these tabletop minions will make every game feel like a true life-and-death struggle! MINIATURES EXPANSION SET INCLUDES: * 40 unpainted, 30mm (1.5") plastic figures that replace the standees from the core game * An exclusive Duke Henry playable character board and figure with exclusive knight figures

$49.99 1/27/2027

SUPERNATURAL DEAN WINCHESTER #4

(W) Chuck Brown (A) Rapha Lobosco (CA) Marguerite Sauvage

The thing about Dean Winchester…he just doesn't give up. So the Shadow Man does the only thing he can to stop Dean's relentless hunt: He conjures endless supernatural cryptids! A moth man, a chainsaw-wielding pig man, a lizard man, even a terrifying ghost…puppy? Can Dean defeat them all?

$4.99 1/13/2027

SUPERNATURAL SAM WINCHESTER #4

(W) Paulina Ganucheau (A) Kendall Goode (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Detective Sam scours microfilm of old newspapers, only to discover a tragedy from 1977…the last remaining residents of an old mining town all mysteriously disappeared. And then…those residents started reappearing once more…

$4.99 1/20/2027

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