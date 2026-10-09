Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man | Tagged: midnight, Midnight Spider-Man, phillip kennedy johnson, ScieTronc

Official First Look Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 – Thwips, No Quips

An Official First Look Inside Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc - Thwips, No Quips

Article Summary Official first look at Midnight Spider-Man #2 reveals Peter Parker missing as Oscorp agents hunt security tapes for a spider.

Felicia Hardy heads to the Parker home while Doctor Octavius tracks the escaped specimen and advances Oscorp's plans.

Phillip Kennedy Johnson retools Spider-Man for horror, stripping back quips to spotlight guilt, ambition and mutation.

Midnight Spider-Man #2 expands a grim world where power makes monsters and Peter must fight to keep his humanity.

We have our first official first look inside next month's Midnight Spider-Man #2 by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and ScieTronc from Marvel Comics, out for the 18th of November. With Oscorp's Felica Hardy making her trip to the Parker home with some Oscorp goons on the hunt for a certain missing spider…

With pinhead Otto Octavius looking at the CCTV with the missing spider in Peter Parker's satchel… and it looks like he might have cloned himself a few times.

And a laboratory for human/mutant experimentation that looks more like an abbatoir…

Phillip Kennedy Johnson says "The only absolute non-negotiable was Peter's moral center as the "Power with Responsibility" kid. Close behind that was the element of guilt to Peter's origin: a big moment of hubris and irresponsibility that results in the great tragedy of Peter's life. After those two elements, everything else felt open for interpretation. One big change I was nervous about losing was Peter's quippy sense of humor, the fun way he banters and talks trash when he's in the costume. But with all the horrifying things that happen in this book, the usual jokey tone felt super out of place, so that was one of the first things to go. Peter's still as sharp as they come and there will still be times when his wit shines through, but it's different. Another big difference is how inherently scary the world is, and how truly terrifying his rogue's gallery is as a result. Instead of villains, they are predators. Instead of threats, they are horrors. Peter's ambitious. He desperately wants to be one of the greats, to do great things and prove to the world you can be powerful but also good, maybe even a hero. But when Peter gives in to his ambition and takes his shot at greatness, his newfound power visibly, physically changes him, and he finds himself turning into a monster like every other powerful thing does. In his heart and mind, he's the "Power With Responsibility" kid, but like us, he lives in a "Power Makes Monsters" world. Throughout the series, the increasingly powerful Spider-Man will have to fight his own nature as a monster and prove that "Power with Responsibility" is possible. Whether he's right or wrong, we'll find out together."

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #1

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC A young man is transformed into a hideous spider hybrid by the ruthless Oscorp Corporation in their pursuit for eternal life. When Oscorp begins to use the secrets unlocked by his mutation to create more human-animal hybrids, he must embrace his grotesque new form to fight back. October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #2

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC Where is Peter Parker? A new Oscorp employee is missing. An NYC teaching assistant is missing. In Queens, a municipal services tech didn't clock in this morning. And for some reason, Oscorp defense contractors are scouring their building's security tapes…for a spider. Where is Peter Parker? November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #3

Written by PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON Art by SCIETRONC

THE PARKER INCIDENT! As Peter Parker frantically searches for a way to reclaim his humanity, Oscorp hunts the emerging urban legend THE SPIDER-MAN in their first breakthrough on the path to a post-mortality future. Meanwhile, in Oscorp's deepest, most top-secret labs, Doctor Octavius has used the lessons of the "Parker Incident" to engineer the world's second synthetic mutant… a living horror that will make even Spider-Man obsolete. December 16th 2026 $4.99

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