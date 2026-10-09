Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, X-Men | Tagged: dracula, Jean Grey, jonathan hickman, Matteo Della Fonte, midnight, Midnight X-Men, storm

Official First Look Inside Midnight X-Men #2 – Dracula & No Jean Grey

An Official First Look Inside Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte - Dracula & No Jean Grey

We have our first official first look inside next month's Midnight X-Men #2 by Jonathan Hickman and Matteo Della Fonte from Marvel Comics, out on the 18th of November. And it looks like Dracula may have sired the empyre Storm, just as in eighties X-Men…

A flashback to Cyclops dealing with Professor X using Cerebro, and then Magneto on a throne of Sentinels…

And a flashback to the Original X-Men visiting Dracula's castle in Transylvania in the Blackbird…

…just with Kitty Pryde instead of Jean Grey, an original Angel, a mutated Beast, and a further fractal Iceman. Jonathan Hickman says, "My favourite thing about starting this story in media res is that we get to have a book that takes place in the past and in the present as it moves into the future. It's really about combining several mythologies into one story. While in the first issue, we met several characters who are vampires and several who are not, it doesn't mean that we're not going to eventually see their story from the other side. I suppose the most obvious question is Storm, but there we're winking at previous X-Men lore before taking things in a wild new direction. It's kind of like the Cuban Missile Crisis of Midnight X-Men. It was the day the world almost ended, then cooler heads prevailed and we got the long night of the Cold War. People pray for god to save them because they're usually not in the position to save themselves. There's something like that going on here."

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #1

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE AN ALL-NEW, ALL-DISTURBING UNIVERSE BEGINS HERE! The clock strikes midnight, and it's the dark dawn of a new era. The shadows of New York City are stalked by vampires and the mutant empyres. The sword of Damocles hangs over the peace between these two species and the factions within them. An outright war is brewing and the unturned will be caught in the crossfire! October 7th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #2

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE Eat. Prey. Love. November 18th 2026 $4.99 MIDNIGHT X-MEN #3

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN Art by MATTEO DELLA FONTE

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Weapons of Earthly and Heavenly construct. Realms that exist between old failures and the shiny new sins of expedience… December 16th 2026 $4.99

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