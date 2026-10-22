Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Venom, X-Men | Tagged: Armageddon, uncanny x-men

Official Full Marvel Comics January 2027 Solicits & Solicitations

Official Full Marvel Comics January 2027 Solicitations from Marvel Vs Star Wars to Armageddon fallout and twice the Uncanny X-Men

Article Summary Marvel Comics January 2027 solicits launch Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1, Spider-Punk #1 and THWIP #1.

January’s Marvel solicitations spotlight Avengers: Incursions, X-Men ’92: Incursions and What The--?! #1.

Armageddon fallout drives Immortal Soldiers #1, while Uncanny X-Men doubles up with issues #41 and #42.

Marvel January 2027 solicits also pack in Doom battles, Midnight Universe chapters and major Spider-Man books.

Marvel Comics' January 2027 solicits and solicitations kick off the year with launches for Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #1, Immortal Soldiers #1, Spider-Punk, Thwip, Challenges Of Doom: Magneto, more Incursions, What The, Escape From Thrawn and more… as well as the Midnight Universe's fourth issues not having to all come out on the same day… and Uncanny X-Men doubles up for the month.

STAR WARS|MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES #1 (OF 6)

KEVIN SMITH (W)

DAVID MARQUEZ (A)

COVER A BY DAVID MARQUEZ COVER B BY ALEX ROSS (ALLIANCE)

COVER C BY KAARE ANDREWS (BATTLE)

COVER D BY CORY SMITH (STAR WARS: A NEW HOPE) COVER E BY RAFAEL ALBUQUERQUE (CROSSOVER) COVER F BY DAN JURGENS (RETRO)

COVER G BY ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (MARVEL HOMAGE, 1:25) COVER H BY MATTEO LOLLI (FOIL)

COVER I BY KAARE ANDREWS (VIRGIN, 1:100)

THE BIGGEST CROSSOVER OF THE CENTURY!!! A GALAXY FAR, FAR AWAY is headed to the "World Outside Your Window." To celebrate the 50th anniversary of STAR WARS, Marvel Comics and Lucasfilm Publishing present STAR WARS | MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES, the first-ever crossover between the two legendary franchises. Written by KEVIN SMITH and drawn by DAVID MARQUEZ, the five-issue limited series brings together heroes and villains from both universes as the AVENGERS, SPIDER-MAN, LUKE SKYWALKER, PRINCESS LEIA, HAN SOLO, DARTH VADER, DOCTOR DOOM and more collide in an epic adventure. After a reality-shattering spell causes the events of A NEW HOPE to unfold on EARTH-616, two iconic universes meet on the page for the very first time.

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #4

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) MATTEO BUFFAGNI (A) COVER A BY DIKE RUAN

COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY SKAN (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY TBA (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

NO MUTANTS. NO MERCY. Two sets of letters go out. All sides are summoned. Two threats are made by both man and mutant. The one-eyed ronin finds a clue that will unravel long-laid plans. And a half-healed wound is hidden by shadow.

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #4

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) MARCELO FERREIRA (A) COVER A BY KEV WALKER

COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY BEN HARVEY (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY STONEHOUSE (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

FINDING THE HIDDEN WORLD! The Four return from the monolith in the Jornado del Muerto desert with no memory or record of their experience. Their minds and bodies are behaving strangely, which might have something to do with a cosmic artifact they encountered…

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #4

PHILLIP KENNEDY JOHNSON (W) SCIETRONC (A) COVER A BY STEVE BEACH

COVER B BY DECLAN SHALVEY (MIDNIGHT BLOODBATH) COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO (MIDNIGHT SPECIAL) COVER D BY KEI ZAMA (MIDNIGHT HORROR HOMAGE) COVER E BY MARK SPEARS (MIDNIGHT GALLERY 1:25)

As New York City hides behind locked doors from the mysterious horror they call SPIDER-MAN, an outcast cop is burning every bridge to fi nd the truth behind the "Parker Incident." Meanwhile, the devil's hands have been busy…and the world's second synthetic mutant is born. Featuring the FIRST APPEARANCE of one of Spider-Man's most monstrous predators!

32 PAGES/Parental Advisory $4.99 US (WITH DIGITAL CODE)

AVENGERS #3

CHIP ZDARSKY (W)

MARCO CHECCHETTO (A)

COVER A BY MARCO CHECCHETTO COVER B BY JULIAN TOTINO TEDESCO COVER C BY PEPE LARRAZ (1:25) COVER D BY SKOTTIE YOUNG

COVER E BY JUAN FRIGERI (THWIP!)

"CHASE THE DEVIL" PART ONE! Mephisto literally unleashed Hell on Earth, and Spider-Man's new team of Avengers is determined to make him pay! But that'll be easier said than done, as Mephisto has some shocking new allies…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

IMMORTAL SOLDIERS #1

CHIP ZDARSKY (W)

CHRISTIAN ROSADO (A) COVER A BY BEN HARVEY COVER B BY MARK CHIARELLO COVER C BY ACO COVER D BY DECLAN SHALVEY (1:25)

ARMAGEDDON DIDN'T END THE WAR — IT STARTED ONE! Bucky Barnes tragically died during AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON…and was mysteriously reborn by the end. How did he come back to life? What's Nick Fury Sr. got to do with it? Answers (and possibly more questions…) await in this dark, action-packed story from Chip Zdarsky and Christian Rosado!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SPIDER-PUNK #1

CODY ZIGLAR (W)

JUSTIN MASON (A)

COVER A BY TAURIN CLARKE COVER B BY OLIVIER COIPEL COVER C BY JEROME OPENA (1:25) COVER D BY SIMONE DI MEO (THWIP!) COVER E BY JUSTIN MASON COVER F BY OLIVIER COIPEL (VIRGIN 1:50)

SPIDER-PUNK'S GOING SOLO! The Spider-Band is MISSING, and Hobie Brown's in L.A. to unravel the mystery of what happened to his friends. But he'll have to confront his inner demons along the way, and those of a new adversary — MZ. NEGATIVE! And if that weren't enough, she's teamed up with SCORPION to be the ultimate thorn in Hobie's side… Cody Ziglar and Justin Mason reunite AGAIN to make even more musical magic with your favorite rock 'n' roll Spider-fam!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MARVEL SFX: THWIP #1 (OF 4)

JED MACKAY, STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES & RAINBOW ROWELL (W) LUCAS WERNECK & ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (A) COVER A BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO COVER B BY MARK CHIARELLO

One of comics' best innovations is the visual sound effect, and the House of Ideas is celebrating the best of all SFX with our new anthology THWIP! Some of comics' best creators alongside luminaries from outside the field bring their Thwipiest stories to bear! Multi-Bram Stoker Award- and Nebula Award-winning author STEPHEN GRAHAM JONES (Buffalo Hunter Hunter) is joined by Marvel Stormbreaker ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO in this kickoff issue, also featuring JED MacKAY with LUCAS WERNECK and RAINBOW ROWELL. Future issues feature ERIK LARSEN, SIMONE DE MEO and so many more!!!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

MAXIMUM X-MEN #2

CHRISTOPHER YOST (W)

TONY S. DANIEL (A)

COVER A BY TONY S. DANIEL COVER B BY SIMONE DI MEO (CHARACTER) COVER C BY C.F. VILLA COVER D BY PAULO SIQUEIRA (1:25)

THE AVENGER SITUATION, PART 2 OF 5!

The NEGATIVE ZONE has exploded out into Atlanta! An army of the Zone's most powerful villains threaten the Earth! And after the cataclysmic events of ARMAGEDDON, the Avengers are no more! Who's left to save the world? The X-Men. But what if Annihilus, Blastaar and the Night Lord aren't the real threat here? Prepare for the arrival of RETRIBUTION. Also: A BRAND-NEW mutant picks the worst time in the world to make her stunning debut!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FUGITIVE X-FORCE #2 (OF 5)

TIM SEELEY (W) • ÁTHILA FABBIO (A) • COVER A BY ERIC CANETE

COVER B BY MARK BAGLEY (WANTED) • COVER C BY CARMEN CARNERO (1:25)

In the far-flung future, Domino helps Cable get to the root of the infection that corrupted his mind — and in the present, Boom-Boom and her X-Force turn a former enemy into an unlikely ally!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

JEAN GREY #3 (OF 5)

JED MACKAY (W) • ROGÊ ANTÔNIO (A) • COVER A BY JOËLLE JONES

COVER B BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN • COVER C BY NOGI SAN (1:25)

The storm of the century hits Merle, Alaska, and JEAN GREY is caught in the middle of it! But this is no ordinary blizzard — it is a storm that lives, a storm that hungers, a storm that hates. A storm that has made a compact with people who have no idea what it will cost them…all they care about is making sure that the mutants pay!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

GAMBIT GONE #5 (OF 5)

STEVE ORLANDO (W)

EDOARDO AUDINO & GERARDO SANDOVAL (A) COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

VARIANT COVER BY STEPHANIE HANS

Two realities have given rise to two GAMBITS — and they believe they're not the same, each perceiving the other to be the inferior version. But with their backs against the wall, are they that different at all? Each Gambit risks a life-or-death gamble across their different worlds — with their very souls on the line! One thing's for sure — you can't risk missing how this double-crossing, universe-swapping caper concludes!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-MEN UNITED #11

EVE L. EWING & EVAN NARCISSE (W)

RUAIRÍ COLEMAN (A)

COVER A BY STEFANO CASELLI COVER B BY ROMY JONES

COVER C BY CHRIS CAMPANA (1:25)

The events of DNX have inflamed anti-mutant prejudice to an all-time high! As Justina LaGuardia's psychological warfare threatens to destroy Emma Frost's sanity, Daredevil and the X-Men fight to prove the innocence of New York City's most vulnerable mutants before it's too late.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-ORCISTS #3

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • GERMÁN PERALTA (A) • COVER A BY BEN HARVEY

COVER B BY DIKE RUAN • COVER C BY DAVID MACK (1:25)

The X-Orcists wade deeper into a mystical mire! They're following the trail of the harrowing Mawhound, a Limbo demon with the ability to possess people and amplify their abilities. Along the way, Magik, Madelyne Pryor, Juggernaut and Bloodline add another ally to their roster — the ultimate monster-slayer, ELSA BLOODSTONE! But is it enough to stop an Omega-level threat?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

UNCANNY X-MEN #41

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER A BY JUAN FRIGERI

COVER B BY DAVID MESSINA • COVER C BY DOMENICO CARBONE (1:25)

SOUL DEEP, PART FIVE The incredibly powerful and endlessly malevolent SARAH GAUNT returns to target the New Mutants to persuade them to join her efforts to replace Xavier's legacy…and if they refuse, she wants them DEAD. Only Nightcrawler stands between the students and her claws of Somber Steel…and this time, she's not alone!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

UNCANNY X-MEN #42

GAIL SIMONE (W) • JUAN FRIGERI (A) • COVER A BY JUAN FRIGERI

COVER B BY MICHELE BANDINI • COVER C BY GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI (1:25)

SOUL DEEP, PART SIX The malevolent SARAH GAUNT made a vow to return to destroy Xavier's legacy in seven days…and TIME IS UP. Sarah and her Scavenged face the Uncanny X-Men, and they want BLOOD. It's a STORM WARNING in Louisiana, and no quarter will be given!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-MEN #44

JED MACKAY (W) • NETHO DIAZ (A) • COVER A BY NETHO DIAZ

COVER B BY PERE PÉREZ • COVER C BY CORY SMITH (1:25)

In the aftermath of DNX, Doug Ramsey, A.K.A. REVELATION, has arrived in DISTRICT X! While he hopes that helping those embattled mutants will stave off the destiny he knows is possible, can he count on the X-Men to help him avoid the future of the Age of Revelation? And while he struggles, not everyone in District X is so open to his aid…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WOLVERINE #31

SALADIN AHMED (W) • MARTÍN CÓCCOLO (A) • COVER A BY JUAN FERREYRA

COVER B BY IAN CHURCHILL • COVER C BY DOALY (1:25)

FERAL FURY! WOLVERINE has gone FERAL! Blood and death lies in his wake, but with the help of an UNEXPECTED ALLY, there might be a way out.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MAGNETO #1

AL EWING (W) • ANNALISA BORGO (A) • COVER A BY FABRIZIO DE TOMMASO

COVER B BY DAVE WACHTER •COVER C BY PEACH MOMOKO COVER D BY DAVID BALDEÓN (1:25)

No one, alive or dead, can match the might of DOCTOR DOOM! Victor Von Doom stands apart from them all, particularly as pertains to power — who else can wield so adeptly the very forces of our universe at the level of atoms and electrons? Well…there may be one. The Master of Magnetism, great foe and ally of the X-Men, mutant leader standing tall astride a world that thrums with metallic promise: MAGNETO!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

DOOMQUEST #7 (OF 10)

RYAN NORTH (W) • FRANCESCO MOBILI (A) •COVER A BY ALEX ROSS

COVER B BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS • COVER C BY BEN SU (1:25)

Spider-Man, the X-Men, the Fantastic Four, the Avengers — they've all caught up with Doom. But Doom has experience — and knowledge — from his leaping through time that they don't have. When Reed Richards appears before Doom — possessing the body of Julius Caesar at the height of his powers — he is unafraid. But the fight quickly spills beyond even the borders of the Roman Empire as the heroes chase Doom throughout history… with Doom always being one step ahead. The heroes are thus forced to make a desperate choice…and time will never be the same again.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #2 (OF 5)

PAUL JENKINS (W) CAFU (A) COVER A BY WESLEY BURT COVER B BY JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS COVER C BY MICO SUAYAN (1:25)

HAPPY DAYS! On the other side of two World Wars and tragic loss, LOGAN has found…happiness?! The most unexpected chapter of Logan's life unfolds, as could only be told by ORIGIN writer Paul Jenkins.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1

AL EWING (W) FRAN MARISCAL MANCILLA (A) COVER A BY FRANCESCO MOBILI

COVER B BY FRANCESCO MOBILI (MIRROR) COVER C BY FRAN MARISCAL MANCILLA

COVER D BY NICOLETTA BALDARI (HOMAGE 1:25)

MARVEL'S BEST VS. MARVEL'S WORST! Set back in the buildup to SECRET WARS, two Earths face off against each other for survival! One is an Earth where the early days of the Marvel Universe never ended, where the Avengers are still the founding lineup, where Spider-Man is still a high-schooler. The other is an Earth ruled by Thanos and the monstrous villains of the Cabal. It's the ultimate heroes vs. the ultimate villains! Can these Avengers defeat a group of foes at the heart of TIME RUNS OUT/SECRET WARS, or were they always doomed from the start?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1

CRAIG KYLE & CHRISTOPHER YOST (W) SALVA ESPIN (A) COVER A BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

COVER B BY LUCIANO VECCHIO (MIRROR) COVER C BY GURIHIRU

COVER D BY PHIL NOTO (HOMAGE, 1:25)

X-MEN '92 VS. X-MEN EVOLUTION! The X-Men of the '90s must save their world! But can they do so when it means destroying another world in the process? Especially one filled with younger versions of themselves who still have hope for Xavier's dream?

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WHAT THE–?! #1 (LGY #27)

RYAN STEGMAN, CODY ZIGLAR, JORDAN MORRIS, DANIEL KIBBLESMITH,

ERIC GLOVER, NOT CHIP ZDARSKY & MANY MORE! (W) ANNIE WU, MANIX, NOT CHIP ZDARSKY & MANY MORE! (A) COVER A BY RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B BY KAARE ANDREWS (MIDNIGHT) COVER C BY FRANK MILLER

BECAUSE NO ONE (BUT STEPHEN WACKER) DEMANDED IT: WHAT THE–?! RETURNS FROM OBLIVION! FROM THE ASHES…wait, no, let me start over. THE LIGHT HAD ITS — no, that's not it either… WHO SAYS A COMIC HAS TO BE GOOD??? THE MARVEL MAG OF MIRTH AND MAYHEM brings you the most serious, intelligent and all-around thought-provoking stories to the comics page. Not just words — it's pictures too! In good ol' CMYK!

In your hands, YOU HAVE THE POWER! THE POWER…to spend $4.99 (plus tax, in NJ) to preserve the Marvel Legacy you know and love. Comics are supposed to be fun!*

ALSO: THIS IS THE MOST IMPORTANT ISSUE #27 YOU'LL EVER ADD TO YOUR DISTINGUISHED COMIC COLLECTION!** *No guarantees of fun, ha-has, chuckles, giggles, goofs OR gaffes, nor will I issue any refunds. **Like anyone can afford that first appearance…in this economy?! Our solemn promise: There will be ABSOLUTEly no CHIP ZDARSKY in this issue! Pinky swear!

32 PGS./ONE-SHOT/Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1007

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • COVER A BY ED McGUINNESS

COVER B BY MARK SPEARS • COVER C BY MARK BUCKINGHAM (1:25) COVER D BY MARK SPEARS (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER E BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (THWIP!)

RHI NO MORE? The RHINO returns. But is Aleksei rehabilitated? Not so easy to shake off the gray hide of a super criminal, so says Damage Control. Now Spider-Man…and all of NYC…is caught in the middle!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1008

JOE KELLY (W) • ED McGUINNESS (A) • COVER A BY RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B BY MARK SPEARS • COVER C BY JAY ANACLETO (1:25) COVER D BY MARK SPEARS (VIRGIN, 1:100) COVER JRJR BY JOHN ROMITA JR. (50TH SPECIAL)

HEAVY LIES THE HORN HEAD! SPIDEY is caught in a free-for-all for the RHINO's soul. Damage Control. Tombstone. Everybody wants a piece. But what does Rhino want?

Meanwhile, Pete's bond with May is still in tatters, and his haywire spider-powers might just kill him…or lead to a shocking revelation!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #3 (OF 5)

ASHLEY ALLEN (W) • PHIL NOTO (A) • COVER A BY J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

COVER B BY AKA • COVER C BY BETSY COLA (1:25) COVER D BY JONAS SCHARF (THWIP!)

SABOTAGE! When a competitor threatens Mary Jane's playwright, she calls in the expert on investigative capers — BLACK CAT! But Chameleon's on the move, and his latest disguise will rattle MJ to her core…

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SPIDER-WOMAN #3

DAN WATTERS (W) • ANDREA BROCCARDO (A) • COVER A BY ITO

COVER B BY TBA (SENSATIONAL) • COVER C BY MARC ASPINALL (NOIR) COVER D BY TBA (1:25) • COVER E BY NETHO DIAZ (THWIP!) COVER F BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO (DESIGN VARIANT)

CARNAGE IS DYING TO LET LOOSE! After a bloody free-for-all against the Hangman and Tombstone's lackeys, Spider-Woman wants nothing more than to steer clear of violence

to prevent the Carnage symbiote from strengthening and taking control. But trouble has a way of finding Jessica Drew, even on the most run-of-the-mill P.I. work, and Carnage is dying to let loose.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

BRYAN HILL (W) • PETE WOODS (A) • COVER A BY SIMONE DI MEO

COVER B BY PETE WOODS • COVER C BY JEREMY WILSON (1:25) COVER D BY GURIHIRU (THWIP!)

SPIDEY UNDER SIEGE! A mysterious assassin strikes across Brooklyn, sending the entire borough to the brink of a gang war. MILES MORALES springs into action to put a stop to the violent spree…and makes a promise to the most dangerous man in the city that Miles doesn't think he can keep! Will his ex STARLING and Uncle Aaron Davis, A.K.A. THE PROWLER, be friends or FOES on this case?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

BLACK CAT #18

G. WILLOW WILSON (W) • ANDRÉS GENOLET (A)

COVER A BY GLEB MELNIKOV • COVER B BY RUSSELL DAUTERMAN

COVER C BY DANIELE DI NICUOLO (1:25) • COVER D BY LUCIANO VECCHIO (THWIP!)

TO BLACK CAT, MY X-MEN! Luck is on Felicia Hardy's side as she begins to earn the trust of the X-MEN, thanks to her new…mutant powers?! Is it good luck or bad luck that Felicia unearthed and reactivated a long-dormant mutant-killing Sentinel?! What page of Emma Frost's supersecret playbook is that from?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

THE AMAZING VENOM #5 (OF 5)

JORDAN MORRIS (W) LUKE ROSS (A) COVER BY STEFANO CASELLI VARIANT COVER BY ADAM POLLINA

THE TEAM-UP BRINGS THE DREAM UP! To save Passenger, Boomerang brings together a ramshackle crew including…the Amazing Venom?! How the heck does that work? Find out as Spider-Man's archenemy (we are talking about Boomerang, obviously) tries to turn over a new leaf!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #8

DAN SLOTT (W) MARCUS TO (A) COVER A BY HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER B BY TBA

SPECTACULAR SPIDEY HITS THE BIG TIME! SPIDER-MAN's time back in the "Big Time" might just be cut short — by the return of the RED SKULL! With the Skull comes secrets about Spidey's past that will reverberate through SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN and beyond!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2 (OF 4)

CHRISTOS GAGE (W) • ERIC GAPSTUR (A) • COVER A BY LEONARDO ROMERO

COVER B BY ANNIE WU • COVER C BY ACO (1:25)

SAND GETS EVERYWHERE! It's Spidey vs. the Sandman, and Spidey's in over his head…literally! The sand is above his head. Can he come out on top?!

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

VENOM: POV #2 (OF 5)

RYAN STEGMAN (W) • CARLOS GÓMEZ (A) • COVER A BY RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B BY FRANCESCO MANNA • COVER C BY ADAM POLLINA (1:25)

VENOM VS. SPIDER-MAN — ROUND TWO! After Eddie and Venom's brutal fight, the symbiote has a choice to make! Will it be Eddie Brock or Peter Parker? And what new threats await Venom before he breaks out?!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

VENOM #4

CHARLES SOULE (W) • TOMMASO BIANCHI (A) • COVER A BY DAVIDE PARATORE

COVER B BY MARK BAGLEY • COVER C BY DALIBOR TALAJIC´ COVER D BY GEOFF SHAW (THWIP!)

LOVE LIES BLEEDING! When Venom's new lady love, Yelena Belova, has a mission go sideways, we take a step back and learn how this unlikely pair came to be! Meanwhile, the sinister forces moving to take Alphabet City gain in strength under Venom's nose!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS #2 (OF 5)

BRIAN MICHAEL BENDIS (W) • MICHAEL GAYDOS (A) COVER A BY DAVID MACK • COVER B BY TONY PARKER (25TH ANNIVERSARY) COVER C BY DANICA BRINE (1:25)

Jessica Jones doesn't even like leaving the Tri-State Area — so how the heck did she end up in Latveria? And what could a bunch of Doombots and an army without a leader know about a missing girl from New York City?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

DAREDEVIL #11

STEPHANIE PHILLIPS (W) • EMILIO LAISO (A) • COVER A BY LEE GARBETT COVER B BY ITO • COVER C BY CHRIS ALLEN (1:25) COVER D BY DERRICK CHEW (LATCH FIRST APPEARANCE)

LATCH! There's a new player in town, and LATCH is poised to turn DAREDEVIL's world upside down! Don't miss the debut of the ALL-NEW character in this breakout DD run! PLUS: DETECTIVE FORTE embarks on a new mission with DAREDEVIL…but will MATT MURDOCK's own guilt steer them astray?

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

IRON MAN #14 (LGY #694)

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • CARMEN CARNERO (A) • COVER A BY RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B BY CARMEN CARNERO (CONNECTING) • COVER C BY ANNIE WU COVER D BY TAURIN CLARKE (HELMET) • COVER E BY TBA (1:25)

THE INCARCERATED IRON MAN, PART 2 OF 4! TONY STARK is alone in the Vault…even when surrounded by some of his greatest foes! The very same foes he captured and locked up. So, of course, they are going to talk it out and work on their issues, right? NOPE, IT'S TIME FOR A PRISON-YARD BRAWL! Can Tony survive without his armor? Even issues: TONY STARK. Odd issues: WAR MACHINES. All culminating in IRON MAN #700 in APRIL when a NEW IRON AGE is forged!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

IRON MAN #15 (LGY #695)

JOSHUA WILLIAMSON (W) • GLEB MELNIKOV (A) • COVER A BY RYAN STEGMAN

COVER B BY CARMEN CARNERO (CONNECTING) • COVER C BY JORGE FORNÉS COVER D BY TAURIN CLARKE (HELMET) • COVER E BY RON LIM (1:25)

WAR MACHINES, PART 2 OF 4! WAR MACHINES ON THE RUN: James "Rhodey" Rhodes leads Melinda May, A.K.A. Cavalry, and Iron Patriot to track down Madame Masque

and A.I.M. to bring them to justice. But a classic Avengers villain is out for REVENGE! It's an epic battle that the War Machines did not expect but shows them the cost of WAR.

Even issues: TONY STARK. Odd issues: WAR MACHINES. All culminating in IRON MAN #700 in APRIL when a NEW IRON AGE is forged!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #12

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • GEOFF SHAW (A) • COVER A BY GEOFF SHAW

COVER B BY ROD REIS • COVER C BY SERGIO DAVILA (1:25)

SNOWBIRDS! When one of BLIND AL's predictions puts DEADPOOL on the hunt for an uber-exclusive retreat in the snow-covered mountains of Colorado, it'll take all his MERC-ing and MOUTH-ing to avoid a permanent deep freeze. But will the secret technology the proprietors hoard be enough to tempt DP to change his mission?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

PUNISHER #13

BENJAMIN PERCY (W) • JOSÉ LUIS SOARES (A) • COVER A BY DAVID MARQUEZ

COVER B BY NOGI SAN • COVER C BY BEN OLIVER (1:25)

THE HUNTERS! THE PUNISHER hunts the guilty, but who hunts the Punisher? A MAJOR VILLAIN makes their return and turns the tables on FRANK CASTLE, in this opening salvo of a three-part epic that will go down in Punisher history.

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

THOR #805

AL EWING (W) • PASQUAL FERRY (A) • COVER A BY ALEX ROSS COVER B BY BRYAN HITCH • COVER C BY ITO (1:25)

THE WOODS ARE LONELY, DARK AND DEEP… After journeys through mist, air, fire and ice, Sigurd Jarlson — the Mortal Thor — is back on solid ground. But the dark woods of the Dark Elves hold dark secrets…and every shadow holds its own deadly enemy. Somewhere in Svartalfheim, a man with a hammer has miles to go…

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

CAPTAIN AMERICA #19

CHIP ZDARSKY (W) • TON LIMA (A) • COVER A BY VALERIO SCHITI COVER B BY TBA • COVER C BY MARK BAGLEY (1:25)

One of Captain America's greatest villains has rewritten history and changed the world as we know it. Now, Steve, along with Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom, must navigate that world and figure out how to set things right — before it's too late.

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

JONATHAN HICKMAN (W) ESAD RIBIC (A) COVER BY ALEX ROSS

Re-presenting the first chapter of the shocking event series that culminated years of storytelling by maestro Jonathan Hickman and had a seismic impact on the Marvel Universe! A series of Incursions has destroyed the Multiverse, leaving only two Earths. Now, the final Incursion is here. The 616 Universe will collide with the Ultimate Universe, and heroes on each side will strive to save their world. But neither will survive. When everything ends, what will be left? Only Doom! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting SECRET WARS (2015) #1.

56 PGS./Rated T+ …$6.99

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

DAN SLOTT (W) OLIVIER COIPEL (A/C)

The anarchic first appearance of Spider-Punk! The epic saga of the Spider-Verse kicks into high gear as a squadron of Spiders gathers to fight Morlun and his deadly family — including Hobie Brown, the alternate-reality web-slinger known as Spider-Punk! But who could be fit to lead an army of arachnid adventurers? Why, only the greatest Spider-hero of all, the Superior Spider-Man. Our universe's Amazing Spider-Man might just have an issue with that! A key chapter of the original Spider-Verse event featuring the debut of a fan-favorite character — it's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (2014) #10.

32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99

FANTASTIC FOUR #21

RYAN NORTH (W) • RAMON ROSANAS (A) • COVER A BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

COVER B BY FEDERICO SABBATINI • COVER C BY DAVID YARDIN (1:25)

THE DARK FOREST, PART THREE! The Fantastic Four have encountered extremely powerful extradimensional aliens who can see all of our universe at once and who have been making brutal changes to it to ensure their survival. But even these mighty creatures have things they fear — things that can destroy them with a thought…and they sent the Fantastic Four straight to them. Lost in higher dimensions, encountering things their brains never evolved to process, it'll take everything the FF has to survive — but things only get stranger when these creatures are discovered to be something no one in the family expected. The Fantastic Four's dimension-hopping adventure concludes with an ending that spans the universe itself! 32 PGS./Rated T …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM #2 (OF 4)

PEACH MOMOKO, ZOE TUNNELL & SAM HUMPHRIES (W) PEACH MOMOKO, TANGO & STEPHEN THOMPSON (A) COVER A BY ELENA CASAGRANDE • COVER B BY PEACH MOMOKO (RED ROOM) COVER C BY JOSHUA "SWAY" SWABY (1:25)

The creative tour de force continues with the second installment of this scintillating anthology series! Peach Momoko revisits Kuroki the Black Widow of the Japanese folkloric world of DEMON DAYS, while all-star creators including Sam Humphries, Stephen Thompson, Zoe Tunnell and Tango spin their own tales about Marvel's most famous spies. All in stunning black, white and red!

40 PGS./Rated T+ …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #12

JED MACKAY (W) • DEVMALYA PRAMANIK (A) COVER A BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO • COVER B BY E.M. GIST COVER C BY DANNY EARLS (1:25)

With Moon Knight distracted on the West Coast, the enigmatic leader of the Cult of Kali strikes on the East Coast — only to be met by the other Fist of Khonshu, Hunter's Moon!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #5 (OF 5)

TOM WALTZ (W) • JAIME INFANTE (A) COVER BY TONY PARKER • VARIANT COVER BY TBA

ONLY THE WORTHY CAN SURVIVE! PUNISHER and LUKE CAGE make their final stand against GORGON and his ZOMBIE HORDE as the fate of Manhattan and the remaining

survivors hangs in the balance! But when ZOMBIE THOR enters the fray, will their combined efforts be enough to turn the tides and stop the HUNGER from spreading? Find out in this ELECTRIC final showdown!!!

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #5 (OF 5)

ETHAN S. PARKER & GRIFFIN SHERIDAN (W) STEFANO NESI (A) • COVER BY DAVE JOHNSON VARIANT COVER BY BRYAN HITCH

THE KINGKILLER TRIUMPHANT! The true threat to Wakanda, Atlantis and Hell stands revealed, but the alliance between Namor and Black Panther has been totally shattered.

Only one king is going to survive, and Doom will stop at nothing to make sure it's him!

32 PGS./Rated T+ …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #3 (OF 4)

FRANK TIERI (W) • JESÚS SAÍZ (A) • COVER A BY DUSTIN WEAVER COVER B BY MARCO CHECCHETTO (HOMAGE) COVER C BY SERGIO DÁVILA (1:25) • COVER D BY MARK BROOKS

THE DEADLIEST TRAP! FRANK CASTLE finally draws the deadly PREDATOR into his sights! Will JIGSAW's desperate gambit doom them all? One hunter enters. One hunter leaves. Who survives?

32 PGS./Parental Advisory …$4.99 (With Digital Code)

STAR WARS: AHSOKA — ESCAPE FROM THRAWN #1 (OF 5)

DAVE FILONI & RODNEY BARNES (W) • ANDREA DI VITO (A) • COVER A BY PHIL NOTO COVER B BY ROD REIS (STAR WARS: AHSOKA SEASON 2 PREVIEW)

COVER C BY TAKASHI OKAZAKI (1:25) • COVER D BY KEN LASHLEY COVER E BY KEN LASHLEY (VIRGIN, 1:50)

AN ALL-NEW ADVENTURE BASED ON A STORY BY SERIES CREATOR DAVE FILONI!

Witness the unseen story of EZRA BRIDGER's daring flight from Peridea! Ezra narrowly escaped his exile beyond the known galaxy by stowing away aboard GRAND ADMIRAL THRAWN's flagship, but his fight to return home is far from over! Hunted across hyperspace with nowhere to hide, the rebel hero must now evade CAPTAIN ENOCH, counter the dark magick of the NIGHTSISTERS and outwit the Empire's greatest strategist if he hopes to make it off the Chimaera alive. Based on a story by series creator Dave Filoni, this unseen chapter from Ahsoka is a thrilling companion to the upcoming second season of the hit Disney+ series!

40 PGS./Rated T …$5.99 (With Digital Code)

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

PUNISHER: SUICIDE RUN TPB

[MARVEL RENOWN]

WRITTEN BY STEVEN GRANT, CHUCK DIXON, LARRY HAMA & MORE

PENCILED BY HUGH HAYNES, GARY KWAPISZ, JOHN BUSCEMA, VAL MAYERIK & MORE COVER BY BOB LARKIN

A HOST OF PUNISHER IMITATORS STAR IN AN EXPLOSIVE EPIC! When Frank Castle undertakes his most extravagant hit of all — collapsing an entire skyscraper on a group of crime bosses — he ends up dead himself! Or does he? With a vigilante vacuum on the streets, a host of killers lays claim to the Punisher's crown — and iconic chest symbol! Take your pick from the skull-masked Hitman, jaded cop Lynn Michaels, postal worker Desmond Kline, media-savvy author Dean Swaybrick or British Frank-ophile Outlaw! Bullets fly as the pretenders take on criminals and each other, learning the hard way that to step into Castle's shoes is virtual suicide. But amid all the chaos, will the one, true Punisher make his return? Collecting PUNISHER (1987) #85-88, PUNISHER WAR JOURNAL (1987) #61-64 and PUNISHER WAR ZONE (1992) #23-25.

344 PGS./Rated T+ …$29.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97257-8 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

DAREDEVIL: THE DEVIL IN CELL-BLOCK D TPB [MARVEL RENOWN]

WRITTEN BY ED BRUBAKER

PENCILED BY MICHAEL LARK & DAVID AJA

COVER BY STEVE MCNIVEN

THE MAN WITHOUT FEAR IS BEHIND BARS! For the past few years, Matt Murdock's life has been teetering on the edge of destruction. Now, pushed beyond the limit, Matt finds himself behind the eight ball with no clear way out — exposed as Daredevil and incarcerated in Ryker's, Foggy Nelson's death plaguing his every waking moment. Blaming himself, Matt runs wild, determined to find out who put his best friend at the end of a knife. This is Daredevil as you've never seen him before — unplugged from his own sense of right and wrong, alone in the cold walls of the system he's spent his life defending — and the only thing on his mind is vengeance! But while Matt is locked up, who's that running around Hell's Kitchen pretending to be Daredevil? And what secrets was Foggy keeping?! Award-winning creators Ed Brubaker and Michael Lark begin their acclaimed run — featuring appearances by Bullseye, the Kingpin and the Punisher! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #82-88.

184 PGS./Rated T+ …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97258-5 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

ALL-NEW HAWKEYE TPB

[MARVEL RENOWN]

WRITTEN BY JEFF LEMIRE PENCILED BY RAMÓN K. PÉREZ COVER BY RAMÓN K. PÉREZ

KATE BISHOP AND CLINT BARTON REUNITE FOR AN ERAS-SPANNING ADVENTURE!

Past and present lives collide as Kate and Clint face a threat that will challenge everything they — and Barney Barton — know about what it means to be Hawkeye. Barton and Bishop race against time to save a group of innocent kids with devastating powers. But will their actions cause a deep-seated rift that stretches across time? Find out when we head to the future to join old man Clint and a wiser Kate as they're reluctantly reunited. As tomorrow's Hawkeyes confront the Mandarin, today's must discover what makes a hero and what breaks a hero. It's more than just a bow and arrows! Superstar writer Jeff Lemire and Eisner Award-winning artist Ramón K. Pérez hit the bull's-eye with their take on Earth's mightiest archers! Collecting ALL-NEW HAWKEYE (2015A) #1-5 and ALL-NEW HAWKEYE (2015B) #1-6.

248 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96837-3 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MAY 2027

SPIDER-MAN NOIR: NIGHT MUSIC TPB [MARVEL COMPACT]

WRITTEN BY DAVID HINE, FABRICE SAPOLSKY & MARGARET STOHLL

PENCILED BY CARMINE DI GIANDOMENICO, RICHARD ISANOVE & JUAN FERREYRA COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

The hard-boiled adventures of the Spider-Verse's grittiest web-slinger!

In the dark days of the Great Depression, young reporter Peter Parker finds himself forever changed by a spider's bite and resolves to take on crime and corruption as the urban vigilante called Spider-Man! And there are no shortage of foes — from gangland bosses the Goblin and Crime Master to pulp-era twists on familiar faces like Kraven, Chameleon, Doctor Octopus and more! But will the seductive Felicia Hardy prove friend or foe? Spider-Man Noir enters the Spider-Verse via an encounter with Mysterio — and shares a spectacular team-up with a six-armed Spidey! But, as the specter of war looms on the horizon, there's a murder at The Black Cat nightclub and all clues point overseas. Spidey will have no choice but to board the next flight to Europe, kicking off a globe-trotting adventure through yesteryear! Collecting SPIDER-MAN NOIR (2008) #1-4, SPIDER-MAN NOIR: EYES WITHOUT A FACE (2009) #1-4, EDGE OF SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #1, SPIDER-GEDDON: SPIDER-MAN NOIR VIDEO COMIC (2018) #1 and SPIDER-MAN NOIR (2020) #1-5.

336 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97161-8 Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE MAY 2027

SPIDER-PUNK: DOUBLE ALBUM TPB [MARVEL COMPACT]

WRITTEN BY CODY ZIGLAR, JED MACKAY, CARLOS HERNANDEZ & MORE PENCILED BY JUSTIN MASON, GERARDO SANDOVAL, ELEONORA CARLINI & MORE COVER BY MARCOS MARTIN

The sensational Spider-Punk's greatest hits! Hobie Brown is the anarchic Spider-Punk, poised to protect Earth-138 with his axe in hand and a chaotic band of punk-rock heroes backing him! But even though the Norman Osborn of Hobie's dimension is dead, will the chaos he created be too much for Spider-Punk and the gang to handle? Taskmaster crashes the party — and as the crew take to the road in the Spider-Van, they'll soon end up joining Daredevil in the giant shadow of the Kingpin! Things only get worse when Justin Hammer and Dr. Otto Octavius introduce the world to the Spider-Slaying Sentinels! Plus: Spider-Punk unleashes anarchy in the Spider-Verse! Grab your boots, your instruments, your amps and let's go! Collecting SPIDER-PUNK (2022) #1-5, SPIDER-PUNK: ARMS RACE (2024) #1-4, EDGE OF SPIDER-GEDDON (2018) #1, SPIDER-VERSE UNLIMITED INFINITY COMIC (2022) #38, and material from SPIDER-VERSE (2014) #2 and MARVEL'S VOICES: SPIDER-VERSE (2023) #1.

280 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97162-5 Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE JUNE 2027

ULTIMATE X-MEN: FIX THE WORLD YEAR ONE TPB [MARVEL COMPACT]

WRITTEN BY PEACH MOMOKO PENCILED BY PEACH MOMOKO COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

Meet the young mutants of the Ultimate Universe as imagined by Peach Momoko!

Hisako Ichiki is a teenage girl who just wants to live a normal life — go to school, hang out with her friends and ignore the political strife boiling over after the events of ULTIMATE INVASION. But life has other plans for her. In Hi no Kuni, urban legends have sprung to life — and brought some unusual new powers with them. Meet Armor, Maystorm and a new group of X-Men — the likes of which you've never seen before! They sure need some guidance — and fortunately, the mysterious Kanon is an older student with a surprising amount of expertise! But bigger questions remain: What exactly are mutants? Where do they come from? And how has the Maker's Council been keeping them under control? Meanwhile, the Shadow King advances his sinister plots! Collecting ULTIMATE X-MEN (2024) #1-12 and material from ULTIMATE UNIVERSE (2023) #1.

304 PGS./Rated T+ …$9.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97174-8 Trim size: 5-1/2 x 8-1/2

ON SALE MARCH 2027

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON TPB

WRITTEN BY CHIP ZDARSKY

PENCILED BY DELIO DIAZ, FRANK ALPIZAR & CAFU COVER BY DIKE RUAN

A world-shaking event — and a major shake-up for the Avengers!

In the wake of ONE WORLD UNDER DOOM, "Thunderbolt" Ross, A.K.A the Red Hulk, makes his biggest-ever power play — and the results will be devastating! Red Hulk's tear across the globe must be stopped, but it will take a colossal gathering of Earth's Mightiest Heroes to do it! Calling in the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, Wolverine and more! But who will survive this super-powered cataclysm?! And who is the mysterious new figure as powerful as the Sentry? There will be a pre-Armageddon Marvel Universe and a post-Armageddon Marvel Universe. Be here to bear witness to the transformation! Collecting AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON (2026) #1-5, THE WILL OF DOOM (2025) #1 and material from ARMAGEDDON/X-MEN #1 CGD 2026.

176 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96935-6 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

VENOM VOL. 2: COMING TO TERMS TPB

WRITTEN BY AL EWING

PENCILED BY CARLOS GÓMEZ COVER BY CARLOS GÓMEZ

Mary Jane Watson and Venom evolve after the shocking impact of DEATH SPIRAL!

MJ and Peter Parker must have a long-overdue heart-to-heart — but when the masks go on, Venom and Spider-Man have some unfinished business! And then a face from Venom's past is back from the dead — with a warning that could mean the end of the world! Who can Mary Jane Watson trust with her greatest secret? Not who you think! Plus: Venom gets a striking new look! And when MJ seeks the aid of Reed Richards, it turns out the symbiote has a long memory…and bears a grudge! Meanwhile, Dylan Brock makes a decision…and the Venom family may never be the same! Months ago, Dylan was killed by Carnage — and granted an audience with the Eventuality, the ultimate iteration of his father. He asked five questions, and he was given five answers — hinting at a dark future. Now that future is here. Collecting VENOM (2025) #258-262.

112 PGS./Rated T+ …$15.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96723-9 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 3: SIX ADVENTURES ACROSS TIME AND SPACE TPB

WRITTEN BY RYAN NORTH

PENCILED BY HUMBERTO RAMOS, PAT BOUTIN, ANDREA SORRENTINO, RAMON ROSANAS & VINCENZO CARRATÙ

COVER BY HUMBERTO RAMOS

Marvel celebrates 65 years of the World's Greatest Comics Magazine!

When aliens invade Earth in Ancient Rome, Johnny and Reed are the only two who can make it there before reality is completely rewritten! Back in the present, why is the Human Torch persuading his sister to turn the flesh on his head invisible? Then, something goes terribly wrong on Earth, spreading unstoppably from human to human until everyone is compromised! Everyone, that is, save for Jo and Nicki — Ben and Alicia's adopted children. But what can one Kree and one Skrull youth do to save an entire world? Plus: a 65th-anniversary spectacular starring everyone's favorite adventurers, spanning centuries of history! But will there be any future when DNX rocks the FF and the X-Men? The First Family will end up lost, with no memory of who they are or why they're there — only the knowledge that they need to find out, fast, because Magneto's life hangs in the balance! Collecting FANTASTIC FOUR (2025) #12-13, #15-18 and material from #14.

176 PGS./Rated T …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96755-0 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

GENERATION X-23 TPB

WRITTEN BY JODY HOUSER

PENCILED BY JACOPO CAMAGNI, MARCO RENNA & EMILIO LAISO COVER BY PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

The next generation of X-subjects is here as Laura Kinney's legacy grows! Laura Kinney was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin, X-23. She's long put that life behind her and built a new one as the heroic Wolverine. But she hasn't quite outrun her past yet! As she and her clone sister Gabby encounter someone who seems to be their long-lost friend, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. Because the Facility that created X-23 and her clones didn't stop there! Meet the new X-numbers, assembling under Laura's leadership! And meeting X-23 is shocking enough — just imagine when they come face-to-face with the original Wolverine! But Logan's in a bad way, and only this crew can help him! As Laura and Gabby strive to reunite the kids with their original families, the Church of the Generated is determined to stop them by any means necessary. What will be their final fate? Collecting GENERATION X-23 (2026) #1-10.

232 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96871-7 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN TPB

WRITTEN BY CHRIS CONDON

PENCILED BY STEFANO CASELLI COVER BY BEN HARVEY

The legacy of the Ultimate Universe lives on in the Marvel Universe! Miles Morales returned from the Ultimate Universe with a plan: safeguard the Origin Boxes — catalysts for the creation of new super heroes — before they fall into the wrong hands! But the secret is out as the battle over the boxes engulfs the entire 616, creating shocking new heroes (and villains) in its wake. The young Spider-Man races to undo the damage, but is it too late?! Featuring a new Wonder Man, faced with an impossible choice! The Nega-Banded scourge of the Ultimate Negative Zone, Hostilicus! The reality-piercing visions of Sightseer! And Mogul, in possession of the most powerful artifact in any universe. Will he use it for good or evil?! Even with help from Iron Man and Captain America, Miles is in for the fight of his life! Collecting ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN (2026) #1-5 and material from MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN (2022) #42.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96895-3 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

X-MEN BY JED MACKAY VOL. 6: ANOMALY TPB

WRITTEN BY JED MACKAY

PENCILED BY TONY S. DANIEL, GREG LAND & NETHO DIAZ COVER BY TONY S. DANIEL

Jed MacKay's blockbuster run continues as the X-Men hurtle toward DNX! The X-Men Science Team heads to the Rocky Mountains to investigate strange anomalies of physics — but the mutant they find is not the mutant they expect, and the intervention of Department H will shoot their rescue mission to hell! As the situation escalates, the X-Men find themselves in a race against time to prevent a gravimetric disaster! Thankfully, they have a temporarily revitalized Magneto on their side — even if his own strength dwindles with every tick of the clock! Meanwhile, Cain Marko has been a bully, a criminal, a terrorist and a super villain. Now he's an X-Man. But on a team whose members have all, at one point, been villains, how does the Juggernaut stay a hero? And Hank McCoy, the bouncing blue Beast, is haunted by a ghost — not of his past, but of his future…and his present. The Chairman of 3K — an older, amoral version of Hank — represents one of the greatest threats the X-Men have faced! Collecting X-MEN (2024) #31-36.

136 PGS./Rated T+ …$19.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96572-3 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO TPB

WRITTEN BY STEVE FOXE

PENCILED BY SALVA ESPÍN COVER BY TODD NAUCK

Setting the stage for the second season of the smash-hit Disney+ animated series!

Extinction day has come and gone, and your favorite X-Men are lost in time! Can they survive? And just where — or when — are they now?! Leading directly from the end of season one to the start of season two, no X-MEN '97 fan can miss this one! Cable was raised with one purpose: to destroy Apocalypse! But with the X-Men gone, who will he recruit to the cause? And will these new soldiers fall in line with Cable's lethal methods? The future freedom fighter will need to turn them into an effective team quickly as Pestilence, one of Apocalypse's Four Horsemen, is loose in Madripoor. When the ensuing battle culminates to reveal a much deeper threat, can Cable rally his troops to face the unimaginable? Or, trapped between the Acolytes of Exodus and the forces of Apocalypse, is X-Force heading for a fall? Collecting X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO (2026) #1-5.

120 PGS./Rated T …$17.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96340-8 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE JUNE 2027

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. HOBGOBLIN COVER

WRITTEN BY ROGER STERN WITH JAN STRNAD, BILL MANTLO, TOM DEFALCO, DANA MARIE ANDRA (WRITING AS MARK BURBEY) & JIM SHOOTER

PENCILED BY JOHN ROMITA JR. WITH RICK LEONARDI, BOB HALL, RON FRENZ, ED HANNIGAN & AL MILGROM COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

The run that redefined the wall-crawler for a new generation! Roger Stern and John Romita Jr. deliver pitch-perfect character drama, dynamic action and unforgettable villains — from the Vulture's terrifying return to Spidey's definitive showdown with the Juggernaut! Their tenure includes the Hobgoblin's debut — and continues through clashes with the Mad Thinker, Thunderball and Peter Parker's perpetual menace J. Jonah Jameson. Peter's romantic life takes unexpected turns with the Black Cat and Mary Jane Watson's return! This volume also features the MARVEL GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS and the classic MARVEL TRY-OUT BOOK, not to mention all the letters pages and a fantastic trove of bonus material! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #224-251 and ANNUAL (1964) #16-17; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #85; THE MARVEL GUIDE TO COLLECTING COMICS (1982); and THE OFFICIAL MARVEL TRY-OUT BOOK (1983).

952 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97134-2 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. KID WHO COLLECTS SPIDER-MAN COVER [DM ONLY]

952 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97135-9 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MAY 2027

SPIDER-MAN: BIG TIME OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER

WRITTEN BY DAN SLOTT, FRED VAN LENTE, CHRISTOS GAGE, RICK REMENDER, DAN ABNETT, ANDY LANNING, SKOTTIE YOUNG, PAUL TOBIN, NICK SPENCER, ANTONY JOHNSTON, GREG PAK, DAVID LISS & MORE PENCILED BY HUMBERTO RAMOS, STEFANO CASELLI, MARCOS MARTIN, JAVIER PULIDO, REILLY BROWN,

GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, RYAN STEGMAN, TOM FOWLER, MIKE MCKONE, KYLE HOTZ, PEPE LARRAZ, EMMA RÍOS, SEBASTIÁN FIUMARA, JUNE BRIGMAN, FRANCESCO FRANCAVILLA & MORE

COVERS BY HUMBERTO RAMOS & MARKO DJURDJEVIC´

One of the 21st century's most celebrated AMAZING SPIDER-MAN runs! Peter Parker has finally hit the Big Time. He's a full-fledged Avenger, he just landed a high-paying science job, and he has an amazing new girlfriend. But big-time living means big-time pressure! When the Hobgoblin returns, Spidey will need a slick new edge to defeat him. And when the Scorpion targets J. Jonah Jameson and his loved ones, Spider-Man must grapple with matters of life and death in a moving and compelling tale. Then, Spidey joins the Fantastic Four, adding even greater responsibilities to his already overfull plate. Will all his new commitments prove too much to handle? Meanwhile, a new and strangely familiar Venom makes his debut! And when Manhattan's residents suddenly wake up with Peter's amazing powers — but none of the responsibility — can Spidey and his allies save Spider-Island from itself?! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1999) #648-673 and #654.1, FREE COMIC BOOK DAY 2011 (SPIDER-MAN) #1, VENOM (2011) #6-9, SPIDER-ISLAND: AVENGERS (2011) #1, SPIDER-ISLAND: DEADLY FOES (2011) #1, SPIDER-ISLAND: HEROES FOR HIRE (2011) #1, and SPIDER-ISLAND: I LOVE NEW YORK CITY (2011).

1376 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97243-1 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

SPIDER-MAN: BIG TIME OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MARKO DJURDJEVIC´ COVER [DM ONLY]

1376 PGS./Rated T+ …$150.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97244-8 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE JUNE 2027

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC TOM PALMER COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY JO DUFFY, ARCHIE GOODWIN, LINDA GRANT, ROY RICHARDSON, RANDY STRADLEY, ANN NOCENTI, ROY THOMAS, CHRIS CLAREMONT, STEVE MOORE & STEVE PARKHOUSE

PENCILED BY RON FRENZ, CYNTHIA MARTIN, BOB MCLEOD, AL WILLIAMSON, KLAUS JANSON, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI, BRET BLEVINS, TONY SALMONS, JAN DUURSEMA, SAL BUSCEMA, STEVE LEIALOHA, TOM PALMER, HOWARD CHAYKIN, TONY DEZUNIGA, WALTER SIMONSON, DAVE COCKRUM, CARMINE INFANTINO, JOHN STOKES, ADOLFO BUYLLA & ALAN DAVIS

COVERS BY TOM PALMER & GREG HILDEBRANDT

The original Star Wars comic book concludes! Savor an all-action adaptation of Return of the Jedi and find out what happens after the Battle of Endor! Luke, Leia and their allies seek to establish a new galactic government — but Imperial forces still stand in the way. When Darth Vader falls, a Dark Lady will rise! Meanwhile, Han Solo and Chewbacca head to Wookiee World! The Ewoks go to war! And tragedy strikes close to C-3PO — could it be that even a droid can cry? Plus: a cornucopia of Star Wars rarities — including exclusive stories only published in the UK! Collecting STAR WARS (1977) #79-107 and ANNUAL (1979) #3, and STAR WARS: RETURN OF THE JEDI (1983) #1-4 — and material from PIZZAZZ (1977) #1-16; STAR WARS WEEKLY (1978) #60, #94-99 and #104-115; EMPIRE STRIKES BACK MONTHLY (1980) #149, #151 and #153-157; and STAR WARS MONTHLY (1982) #159.

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97294-3 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER — NEW PRINTING! [DM ONLY]

1136 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97295-0 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MAY 2027

X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC MARC SILVESTRI GOBLIN QUEEN COVER — NEW PRINTING!

WRITTEN BY LOUISE SIMONSON, CHRIS CLAREMONT, JON BOGDANOVE, WALTER SIMONSON, STEVE ENGLEHART, DAVID MICHELINIE, GERRY CONWAY, ANN NOCENTI, TERRY AUSTIN & MORE

PENCILED BY WALTER SIMONSON, TERRY SHOEMAKER, ROB LIEFELD, JON BOGDANOVE, MARC SILVESTRI, BRET BLEVINS, SAL VELLUTO, JOHN BUSCEMA, KEITH POLLARD, TODD MCFARLANE, SAL BUSCEMA, ALEX SAVIUK, JOHN ROMITA JR., ALAN DAVIS, MIKE VOSBURG & MORE

COVERS BY MARC SILVESTRI & MORE

The entire incendiary X-epic in one red-hot volume! When mad geneticist Mister Sinister and the demonic N'astirh set their respective master plans in motion, an Inferno engulfs the Marvel Universe! The flames are fanned as Sinister's Marauders attack the X-Men, while a demonic horde preys upon New York's helpless, horrified populace — and Illyana Rasputin battles for her soul! But it's Cyclops' estranged wife — Madelyne Pryor, now the Goblin Queen — who might turn Earth into a hellish wasteland! The X-Men, X-Factor and the New Mutants face their most harrowing ordeal — with Spider-Man, Daredevil, the Avengers and more fighting the fires! Collecting X-FACTOR (1986) #33-40, X-TERMINATORS (1988) #1-4, UNCANNY X-MEN (1981) #239-243, NEW MUTANTS (1983) #71-73, POWER PACK (1984) #40 and #42-44, AVENGERS (1963) #298-300, FANTASTIC FOUR (1961)

#322-324, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #311-313, SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #146-148, WEB OF SPIDER-MAN (1985) #47-48, DAREDEVIL (1964) #262-263 and #265, EXCALIBUR (1988) #6-7, MUTANT MISADVENTURES OF CLOAK AND DAGGER (1988) #4, and material from X-FACTOR ANNUAL (1986) #4.

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97198-4 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI/BLEVINS/SIMONSON HEADSHOTS COVER — NEW PRINTING! [DM ONLY]

1240 PGS./Rated T …$125.00 ISBN: 978-1-302-97199-1 Trim size: 7-1/4 x 10-7/8

ON SALE MARCH 2027

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: THE PUNISHER STRIKES TPB

Volume #1 in the Punisher Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY GERRY CONWAY, MARV WOLFMAN, DENNIS O'NEIL, MIKE W. BARR, ROGER MCKENZIE, FRANK MILLER, BILL MANTLO & ARCHIE GOODWIN PENCILED BY ROSS ANDRU, KEITH POLLARD, FRANK MILLER, FRANK SPRINGER, AL MILGROM, GREG LAROCQUE & TONY DEZUNIGA

COVER BY GIL KANE

The classic stories that defined the Punisher! When the mob killed his family, Frank Castle went to war. But before he became the scourge of the underworld, the Punisher set his sights on a certain world-famous wall-crawler — on behalf of the manival! Witness Frank's earliest encounters with Spider-Man — during which Tarantula, Nightcrawler, the Hitman, Cloak and Dagger and the Kingpin of Crime all find themselves in the line of fire! For the Punisher, Captain America's shield is target practice — but when Frank meets Daredevil, vigilante ideologies clash and a rivalry for the ages begins! Plus: In his earliest solo tales, Frank's relentless war on crime begins in earnest! Collecting AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #129, #134-135, #161-162, #174-175, #201-202 and ANNUAL (1964) #15; GIANT-SIZE SPIDER-MAN (1974) #4; CAPTAIN AMERICA (1968) #241; DAREDEVIL (1964) #183-184; PETER PARKER, THE SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN (1976) #81-83; and material from MARVEL PREVIEW (1975) #2 and MARVEL

SUPER ACTION (1976) #1.

488 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97249-3 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: REDEMPTION TPB

Volume #10 in the Daredevil Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY DENNIS O'NEIL WITH STEVEN GRANT, HARLAN ELLISON, ARTHUR BYRON COVER, DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI & MIKE CARLIN PENCILED BY DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI & WILLIAM JOHNSON WITH KLAUS JANSON, LUKE MCDONNELL, GEOF ISHERWOOD & LARRY HAMA

COVER BY DAVID MAZZUCCHELLI

BORN AGAIN artist David Mazzucchelli makes his DAREDEVIL debut! Daredevil enters a bold new era under writer Dennis O'Neil with a gritty, character-driven tone that explores humankind's temptations and broken aspirations while pushing Matt Murdock to the limit. As we race toward issue #200, Kingpin enters an alliance with the Yakuza to rebuild Bullseye's shattered spine with adamantium, and Daredevil teams with Wolverine and heads to Japan for a landmark showdown with Elektra's killer. This volume also marks the debut of soon-to-be-legendary artist David Mazzucchelli and the saga of Micah Synn, a ruthless new foe who uncovers DD's identity and challenges both Kingpin and Daredevil for control of New York. Plus: a story by sci-fi master Harlan Ellison, the debut of Glorianna O'Breen and a brutal experience for Foggy and Debbie Nelson! Collecting DAREDEVIL (1964) #194-215.

520 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97116-8 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: UNHOLY ALLIANCE TPB

Volume #12 in the Incredible Hulk Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY BILL MANTLO

PENCILED BY SAL BUSCEMA WITH HERB TRIMPE & MARK GRUENWALD

COVER BY ED HANNIGAN

The Intelligent Hulk teams with the Avengers and wars with Kang the Conqueror!

Bruce Banner has overcome his angry other half and become the Intelligent Hulk, but will the combination of brains and brawn prove to be better than good ol' "Hulk smash!"? Bill Mantlo and Sal Buscema will find out for us as they begin to explore the potential of comics' man-monster's many personalities. And who could be a better adversary for the Intelligent Hulk than the big-brained Leader? The Leader's machinations will pull the Avengers into the fray and team Hulk and She-Hulk for the first time. Hulk will be ripped through time by Kang the Conqueror and go to war with M.O.D.O.K. and a resurgent A.I.M. before Banner falters in his struggle to keep the Hulk's rage in check. Mantlo made the exploration and many personalities of the Hulk a mainstay of the series, and Buscema defined the look of the Hulk for a record-setting decade-long run! Includes a rare spin-off adventure inspired by Marvel's first computer game! Collecting INCREDIBLE HULK (1968) #280-296 and ANNUAL (1968) #12, and QUESTPROBE (1984) #1.

472 PGS./Rated T …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97115-1 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: IRON MONGER TPB

Volume #12 in the Iron Man Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY DENNIS O'NEIL, DANNY FINGEROTH, DENNIS MALLONEE, HOWARD MACKIE & BOB HARRAS

PENCILED BY RICH BUCKLER, SAL BUSCEMA, HERB TRIMPE, MARK D. BRIGHT, PAUL RYAN, RICK HOBERG, ALEX SAVIUK, DWAYNE TURNER, JAVIER SALTARES, TOM MORGAN & PAUL NEARY COVER BY MARK D. BRIGHT

Tony Stark faces his greatest struggle against archrival Obadiah Stane! Who will wear the Iron Man armor? James Rhodes? Tony Stark? The diabolical Doctor Demonicus?! The answer is all three, but there soon will be only one Shell-Head standing: the invincible original! But as he reclaims the mantle of Iron Man, Tony will need an upgraded suit to face corporate nemesis Obadiah Stane, who's wearing his own fearsome armor. Get ready for the Silver Centurion vs. the Iron Monger! In the wake of that fateful battle, Iron Man resumes rivalries with old foes — including Fixer, Madame Masque, M.O.D.O.K., Spymaster and the Living Laser! But when the sorceress Morgan Le Fay possesses the sister of Werewolf by Night, Tony Stark and Jack Russell must team up to save the day! Guest-starring the West Coast Avengers and X-Factor! Collecting IRON MAN (1968) #196-214 and ANNUAL (1970) #8.

512 PGS./Rated T+ …$54.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97248-6 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

HULK MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD WAR HULKS TPB

Volume #9 of the Hulk Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY JEPH LOEB, GREG PAK, JEFF PARKER, KIERON GILLEN & MORE

PENCILED BY ED MCGUINNESS, PAUL PELLETIER, HUMBERTO RAMOS, JORGE MOLINA & MORE COVER BY JOHN ROMITA JR.

The Hulks go to war in a gamma blast of a crossover! The machinations of the insidious Intellegencia have unleashed an army of Hulks on the planet — and even some of the world's greatest heroes have undergone green-skinned transformations! Dealing with this explosion of gamma-powered powder kegs will take the combined might of Red Hulk, She-Hulk, Red She-Hulk, A-Bomb, Doc Samson and Skaar — but Earth's fate may rest on the shoulders of a depowered Bruce Banner! With everything on the line, is he prepared to be the Hulk once more? Hulks smash and Hulks clash, but will Hulks reduce the world to ash?! Collecting HULK (2008) #22-24, WORLD WAR HULKS (2010) #1, HULKED-OUT HEROES (2010) #1-2, WORLD WAR HULKS: SPIDER-MAN VS. THOR (2010) #1-2, WORLD WAR HULKS: CAPTAIN AMERICA VS. WOLVERINE (2010) #1-2 and material from INCREDIBLE HULK (2009) #609-611.

456 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97245-5 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: GUARDIAN DEVIL TPB

Volume #1 in the Daredevil Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY KEVIN SMITH, DAVID MACK, JIMMY PALMIOTTI & JOE QUESADA PENCILED BY JOE QUESADA & ROB HAYNES COVER BY JOE QUESADA

Daredevil enters the modern era with the creative reinvigoration of Marvel Knights!

In 1998, filmmaker Kevin Smith (Clerks, Chasing Amy) joined with superstar artist Joe Quesada to relaunch DAREDEVIL — and together they delivered a modern classic! A scared teenager on the run. An infant child some say is humanity's savior. A former lover whose life is now hobbled by a terrible secret. A law partner accused of a horrible crime. A city overcome by an inscrutable menace. They need a guardian. Someone to protect them. Someone with faith in them. They need the Man Without Fear: Daredevil! Then, brilliant creator David Mack takes the writing baton, introducing Maya Lopez — A.K.A. Echo — into Matt Murdock's life! Though they're seemingly kindred souls, their secret identities are very much at odds. Maya seeks her father's killer — whom the Kingpin identifies as Daredevil! Can Matt clear his name before his new love becomes his executioner? Collecting DAREDEVIL (1998) #0-15 and #1/2.

440 PGS./Rated T+ …$49.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97214-1 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE FEBRUARY 2027

STAR WARS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION:

MUTINY AT MON CALA TPB

Volume #4 in the Star Wars Modern Era Epic Collections

WRITTEN BY KIERON GILLEN

PENCILED BY SALVADOR LARROCA, GIUSEPPE CAMUNCOLI, ANDREA BROCCARDO & ANGEL UNZUETA

COVER BY DAVID MARQUEZ

The rebel crew fights to liberate Admiral Ackbar's ocean-planet home! The Rebel Alliance is determined to strengthen its forces by growing its numbers, but with more recruits comes discord and dissidence. Can Princess Leia, with help from Han and Luke, forge one true alliance from the many factions? On a mission to Mon Cala, Leia has a nearly impossible plan to ally the besieged planet with the Rebellion — one that hinges on the unique skills and cultural know-how of C-3PO! And with the Empire temporarily weakened, the Alliance is poised to rise up in defiance. Could their ultimate victory be imminent? Or will Darth Vader find the rebel base and regain the upper hand? In the wake of disaster, our heroes will find themselves on the run — and despite the desperate times, romance might be in the air! Collecting STAR WARS (2015) #44-61.

424 PGS./Rated T …$49.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-97215-8 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

ON SALE MARCH 2027

WHAT IF…? 50TH ANNIVERSARY TPB

WRITTEN BY GERRY DUGGAN, TORUNN GRØNBEKK, ALEX PAKNADEL, JUSTINA IRELAND, J.M. DEMATTEIS, MARC GUGGENHEIM, RAINBOW ROWELL & ASHLEY ALLEN PENCILEDBYJ AN BAZALDUA, SERGIO DÁVILA, CAFU, DAVID MESSINA, YILDIRAY ÇINAR, RON LIM, ZULEMA SCOTTO LAVINA & SUMIT KUMAR COVER BY MAHMUD ASRAR

Celebrate 50 years of WHAT IF? with shocking tales featuring your favorite heroes!

It's the eternal question that has fascinated Uatu the Watcher for so long: What if things were otherwise? Get ready for more unpredictable answers as acclaimed creators change key moments in Marvel history and show how they could have gone! Imagine a world where Madelyne Pryor, the Goblin Queen, survived the Inferno — and Cyclops chose to stay with his wife and raise their son, Nathan, together! Ponder the consequences if Spider-Man's symbiote suit had bonded with the Mighty Thor, God of Thunder! Ask yourself what would have happened if it was the Ultimate Universe that had survived the cataclysm of SECRET WARS! Or if teenage Jessica Jones, classmate of Peter Parker, was the one bitten by the radioactive spider! Or if the Runaways had discovered their parents were villains and decided…not to run away! What if Captain America was unfrozen in 2099? Or Cassandra Nova succeeded in killing her brother, Charles Xavier? Plus: Legendary writer J.M DeMatteis presents a thrilling twist on his all-time-classic tale "Kraven's Last Hunt"! Collecting WHAT IF…? UNCANNY X-MEN (2026) #1, WHAT IF…? THOR (2026) #1, WHAT IF…? SECRET

WARS (2026) #1, WHAT IF…? JESSICA JONES (2026) #1, WHAT IF…? SPIDER-MAN

(2026) #1, WHAT IF…? CAPTAIN AMERICA (2026) #1, WHAT IF…? RUNAWAYS (2026)

#1 and WHAT IF…? X-MEN (2026) #1.

224 PGS./Rated T+ …$24.99 ISBN: 978-1-302-96898-4 Trim size: 6-5/8 x 10-3/16

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOXES

FOC 11/30/26, ON-SALE 02/03/27

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2027 MARVEL UNIVERSE A [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2027 MARVEL UNIVERSE B [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL GRAPHIC COMIC BOX: FEBRUARY 2027 MARVEL UNIVERSE C [BUNDLES OF 5]

MARVEL POSTERS

FOC 12/21/26, ON-SALE 02/03/27

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2027 POSTER 1

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2027 POSTER 2

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2027 POSTER 3

MARVEL UNIVERSE FEBRUARY 2027 POSTER 4

COMICS

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLE THAT HAS A FOIL VARIANT AND WAS PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED.

FOC 11/23/26, ON-SALE 01/13/27

STAR WARS/MARVEL: HOPE ASSEMBLES #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW JANUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT WERE PREVIOUSLY LISTED IN THE DECEMBER PREVIEWS CATALOG CHECKLIST AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE.

FOC 11/23/26, ON-SALE 01/06/26

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1007

BLACK PANTHER/NAMOR: DOOMED #5

CAPTAIN AMERICA #19

CHALLENGES OF DOOM: MAGNETO #1

DOOMQUEST #7

IRON MAN #14

MARVEL ZOMBIES: WAR ZONE #5

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

THE AMAZING VENOM #5

UNCANNY X-MEN #41

WOLVERINE #31

X-MEN '92: INCURSIONS #1

FOC 12/07/26, ON-SALE 01/13/27

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #10 FACSIMILE EDITION

BLACK CAT #18

DAREDEVIL #11

GAMBIT GONE #5

IMMORTAL SOLDIERS #1

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #12

MAXIMUM X-MEN #2

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #4

VENOM: POV #2

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #12

WHAT THE–?! #1

X-MEN #44

X-MEN UNITED #11

FOC 12/14/26, ON-SALE 01/20/27

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1008

AVENGERS: INCURSIONS #1

BLACK WIDOW: BLACK, WHITE & RED ROOM #2

FANTASTIC FOUR #21

FUGITIVE X-FORCE #2

IRON MAN #15

MIDNIGHT FANTASTIC FOUR #4

MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #6

PUNISHER #13

SECRET WARS #1 FACSIMILE EDITION

SPECTACULAR SPIDER-MAN #8

SPIDER-PUNK #1

STAR WARS: AHSOKA – ESCAPE FROM THRAWN #1

THOR #805

UNCANNY X-MEN #42

YOUR FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD SPIDER-MAN #2

FOC 12/21/26, ON-SALE 01/27/27

AVENGERS #3

FRIENDLY NEIGHBORHOOD MARY JANE #3

JEAN GREY #3

JESSICA JONES: ALIAS #2

MARVEL SFX: THWIP #1

MIDNIGHT X-MEN #4

PREDATOR VS. PUNISHER #3

SPIDER-WOMAN #3

VENOM #4

WOLVERINE: ORIGIN III – THE DARK AGE #2

X-ORCISTS #3

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES THAT HAVE A FOIL VARIANT, AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE FEBRUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 12/07/26, ON-SALE 02/03/27

HULK WAR: INFERNAL RAGE #1

ATTENTION RETAILERS: PLEASE NOTE THE EARLIER FOC'S FOR THE BELOW FEBRUARY ON-SALE COMIC TITLES AS AN INCREASED PRODUCTION LEAD-TIME IS REQUIRED DUE TO THE HOLIDAY SHIPPING SCHEDULE. FULL SOLICITATION WILL BE AVAILABLE FOR THESE TITLES IN THE FEBRUARY PREVIEWS CATALOG.

FOC 12/21/26, ON-SALE 02/03/27

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #1009

CAPTAIN AMERICA #20

IRON MAN #16

MAGNETO: END OF DAYS #1

MARC SPECTOR: MOON KNIGHT #13

MIDNIGHT SPIDER-MAN #5

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #13

WOLVERINE #32

X-MEN #45

X-MEN UNITED #12

COLLECTIONS

FOC 12/07/26

GENERATION X-23 TPB (ON SALE 02/17/27)

HULK MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: WORLD WAR HULKS TPB (ON SALE 02/17/27)

PUNISHER: SUICIDE RUN TPB (MARVEL RENOWN) (ON SALE 02/17/27)

SPIDER-MAN NOIR: NIGHT MUSIC TPB [MARVEL COMPACT] (ON SALE 05/19/27)

SPIDER-MAN: BIG TIME OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC HUMBERTO RAMOS COVER (ON SALE 05/19/27)

SPIDER-MAN: BIG TIME OMNIBUS VOL. 1 HC MARKO DJURDJEVIC COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/19/27)

SPIDER-PUNK: DOUBLE ALBUM TPB [MARVEL COMPACT] (ON SALE 05/19/27)

STAR WARS MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: MUTINY AT MON CALA TPB (ON SALE 02/17/27)

ULTIMATE IMPACT: REBORN TPB (ON SALE 02/17/27)

FOC 12/14/26

DAREDEVIL MODERN ERA EPIC COLLECTION: GUARDIAN DEVIL TPB (ON SALE 02/24/27)

DAREDEVIL: THE DEVIL IN CELL-BLOCK D TPB (MARVEL RENOWN) (ON SALE 02/24/27)

INCREDIBLE HULK EPIC COLLECTION: UNHOLY ALLIANCE TPB (ON SALE 02/24/27)

VENOM VOL. 2: COMING TO TERMS TPB (ON SALE 02/24/27)

X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC MARC SILVESTRI GOBLIN QUEEN COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 05/26/27)

X-MEN: INFERNO OMNIBUS HC SILVESTRI/BLEVINS/SIMONSON HEADSHOTS COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 05/26/27)

FOC 12/21/26

ALL-NEW HAWKEYE TPB (MARVEL RENOWN) (ON SALE 03/10/27)

AVENGERS: ARMAGEDDON TPB (ON SALE 03/10/27)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID, GARNEY & KUBERT OMNIBUS HC RON GARNEY COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/16/27)

CAPTAIN AMERICA BY WAID, GARNEY & KUBERT OMNIBUS HC ANDY KUBERT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/16/27)

CAPTAIN AMERICA VOL. 3: HELL'S ANGEL TPB (ON SALE 03/17/27)

DAREDEVIL EPIC COLLECTION: REDEMPTION TPB (ON SALE 03/10/27)

FANTASTIC FOUR VOL. 3: SIX ADVENTURES ACROSS TIME AND SPACE TPB (ON SALE 03/03/27)

IRON MAN EPIC COLLECTION: IRON MONGER TPB (ON SALE 03/10/27)

PUNISHER EPIC COLLECTION: THE PUNISHER STRIKES TPB (ON SALE 03/03/27)

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC TOM PALMER COVER [NEW PRINTING] (ON SALE 06/09/27)

STAR WARS: THE ORIGINAL MARVEL YEARS OMNIBUS VOL. 3 HC GREG HILDEBRANDT COVER [NEW PRINTING, DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/09/27)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. HOBGOBLIN COVER (ON SALE 06/02/27)

THE AMAZING SPIDER-MAN OMNIBUS VOL. 8 HC JOHN ROMITA JR. KID WHO COLLECTS SPIDER-MAN COVER [DM ONLY] (ON SALE 06/02/27)

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN EPIC COLLECTION: VENOM TPB (ON SALE 03/17/27)

ULTIMATE X-MEN: FIX THE WORLD YEAR ONE TPB [MARVEL COMPACT] (ON SALE 06/09/27)

WHAT IF…? 50TH ANNIVERSARY TPB (ON SALE 03/03/27)

X-MEN '97: SEASON TWO TPB (ON SALE 03/03/27)

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