Posted in: Comics, Solicits, Titan | Tagged: conan, Lenore

Official Full Titan Comics February 2027 Solicits With Lenore & Conan

Official Full Titan Comics February 2027 Solicits and Solicitations, first out of the gate with Lenore and Conan

Article Summary Titan Comics February 2027 Solicits launch Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon #1 and continue Highlander and Conan.

Conan highlights include Savage Sword of Conan: Reforged #9, a Tides of the Tyrant King #1-4 pack, and new trades.

Titan’s February 2027 lineup also collects Solomon Kane, James Bond comic strips, Kennedy(s), and Infinite Kung Fu.

Manga in Titan Comics February 2027 Solicits includes Chiruran, Darwin’s Game, Geniearth, Tojima, and Eko Eko Azarak.

We have the first full February 2027 solicits and solicitations (aside from Dark Horse, which always goes a month ahead of everyone else) with Titan Comics. With the launch of Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon #1: Sherlock Mode, the continuing Highlander: The Original Screenplay and Conan, collections for Solomon Kane, Conan James Bond Comic Strip, Kennedy(s) and Infinite Kung Fu, manga with Chiruran, Tojima Wants To Be A Kamen Rider, Darwin's Game, Geniearth and Eko Eko Azarak Reborn Vol 3.

LENORE: THE SECRETS WE WALK UPON #1: SHERLOCK MODE

(W/A) Roman Dirge

Covers: Cover A: Roman Dirge, Cover B: Kit Wallis, Cover C: Roman Dirge, Cover D: Roman Dirge Virgin Cardstock, Cover E: Kit Wallis Inks Cardstock, Cover F: Roman Dirge Foil

ROMAN DIRGE'S LENORE IS BACK and she's not right in the head, or should that be on top of the head? And it's up to the Spamwitch to find out what's what and why a bunch of gnomes are conducting secret surveillance on her. FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

HIGHLANDER: THE ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY #3

(W) Gregory Widen (A) Szymon Kudransky

Covers: Cover A: V.V. Glass, Cover B: Photo Lee Binding, Cover C: Szymon Kudranski, Cover D: V.V. Glass Virgin Cardstock

Lessons and Secrets. The Knight confronts Ramirez in a duel to the death while Conor learns a tragic lesson about what it means to be immortal. A masked ball brings revelations as Brenna learns more about the not-so-brief history of MacLeod. FC • 32pp • $4.99 • On Sale February 03, 2027

THE SAVAGE SWORD OF CONAN: REFORGED #9

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Frank Brunner, Walter Simonson

Covers: Cover A: Ariel Olivetti, Cover B: Frank Brunner, Cover C: Ariel Olivetti Virgin Cardstock, Cover D: Frank Brunner Virgin Cardstock

Now crowned king of the powerful Aquilonia, Conan must face the deadly threat of the legendary wizard Tsotha-Lanti in THE SCARLET CITADEL, one of Robert E. Howard's most famous sagas, adapted by Roy Thomas and Frank Brunner! PLUS, the final part of Roy Thomas and Walter Simonson's adaptation of the epic Howard piece THE HYBORIAN AGE! FC • 64pp • $11.99 • On Sale February 10, 2026

CONAN: TIDES OF THE TYRANT KING #1-4 PACK W/COLLECTIBLE CARD

(W) Jim Zub (A) Jesus Merino

Covers: Connecting Covers: Jesus Merino, Collectible Card: Gerardo Zaffino

FEATURING ALL 4 OF JESUS MERINO'S CONNECTING COVERS. CONAN OF CIMMERIA believed that THULSA DOOM's evil had been banished forever, but the Atlantean necromancer's dark power stirs once more and, if it cannot be stopped, the dead shall overtake the living! The Tyrant-King of Atlantis returns and all shall suffer, unless Conan and his brave allies can turn back the tide! LIMITED TO 500 COPIES. EACH PACK COMES WITH A COLLECTIBLE CARD WITH ART BY GERARDO ZAFFINO FC • 4×32pp • $24.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

LENORE: SECRETS WE WALK UPON #1-4 PACK W/COLLECTIBLE CARD

(W/A) Roman Dirge

Covers: Covers: Roman Dirge, Collectible Card: Kit Wallis

Collecting all four issues of Roman Dirge's Lenore: The Secrets We Walk Upon. Featuring four covers by creator Roman Dirge. Each pack contains an exclusive collectible card with art by Kit Wallis. FC • 4×32pp • $24.99 • On Sale July 07, 2027

SOLOMON KANE: THE LION ERRANT VOL 2 TP

(W/A) Patch Zircher

Covers: Regular: Patch Zircher, Direct Market: Liam Sharp

The highly acclaimed series returns with a new mysterious adventure for Robert E. Howard's iconic vengeful hero. SOLOMON KANE is no stranger to the impossible. But the mythic storm gathering in the heart of India may be his greatest test yet. Guided by a mysterious black-maned lion, Solomon Kane is drawn to India and a confrontation between the warrior queen Rani Durgavati and the mighty Mughal Empire. But the coming battle is more than a clash of armies. Ancient powers are stirring, gods and demons walk among the living, and Kane's arcane Atlantean staff may hold the key to it all. Legend meets legend. Steel meets the divine. The Sword of Vengeance answers a higher call. Collects Solomon Kane: Lion Errant #1-4 FC • SC • 128pp • $17.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027 ISBN: 9781806180301

CONAN THE BARBARIAN VOL 9 CURSED SHORES BEYOND TP

(W) Jim Zub (A) Fernando Dagnino

Covers: Regular: Dan Panosian, Direct Market: Roberto De La Torre

The acclaimed creative team of award-winning Jim Zub and the incredibly talented Fernando Dagnino returns with another stunning Conan adventure! In this brutal ninth volume, Conan's savagery and adventure know no bounds as he takes to the high seas with Valeria, warrior of the Red Brotherhood. The legendary Conan the Barbarian returns in this magnificent ninth volume of the highly successful Titan Comics and Heroic Signatures comic series. On the lawless Western Sea, few names carry more dread than the RED BROTHERHOOD. Fewer still carry more than CONAN, the savage Cimmerian who now counts himself among these crimson-sailed brigands and buccaneers. At his side stands VALERIA, warrior without equal, with a blade as sharp as her wit and a past tangled with the Cimmerian's own. Yet while the Brotherhood strikes fear across the seas, darker threats await on treacherous waters, and not every danger can be met with steel alone… FC • SC • 128pp • $17.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027 ISBN: 9781787746787

IAN FLEMING'S JAMES BOND SIGNATURE COMIC STRIP COLLECTION VOL 1

(W) Henry Gammidge (A) John McLusky (C/A) Chris Weston

Featuring the first seven full-length James Bond newspaper comic-strip adventures, based on the original Ian Fleming stories that helped to inspire the 007 cinematic universe. This collection by acclaimed artist John McLusky features Ian Fleming's earliest literary adventures in comic strip form. Often imitated but never bettered, this classic collection includes the first three years of James Bond newspaper strips from July 1958 till May 61 and includes full-length stories of Casino Royale, Live and Let Die, Moonraker, Diamonds Are Forever, From Russia with Love, Dr No and Goldfinger. James Bond became a cultural phenomenon and spawned a worldwide love affair with the whole spy genre, which still resonates to this day. B&W • HC • 296pp • $49.99 • On Sale March 17, 2027 ISBN: 9781806180578

KENNEDY(S)

(W) Phillippe Pelaez (A) Bernard Khartoum

Beyond the myth, the epic story of the Kennedy dynasty. On November 22, 1963, the assassination of President John Fitzgerald Kennedy plunged America into mourning and forever etched the charismatic smile of its leader into the collective memory. The myth was born, and with it, all the conspiracy theories. For despite numerous investigations and declassified documents, it remains impossible to know what really happened in Dallas that day. To understand what led to this tragedy, it may be necessary to go back to the origins of the Kennedy clan, to grasp its shadowy aspects and its major influence on the history of the United States. It is necessary to understand the father's boundless ambition, the image of the war hero enjoyed by the young JFK, and the personal dramas. For how can one truly understand the politician without grasping his family origins? The "Kennedy legend" begins on Irish farms and continues in the seedy streets of Boston. First, there is the rise of the grandfather, Patrick Kennedy; The irresistible yet troubling influence of the father, Joseph; then the political ambitions he passed on to his sons, particularly his eldest, Joe Jr., who died too soon on a mission in 1944, before dedicating himself to John's career. And what about the women in the family, the sisters and wives? How can one reconcile oneself with Kathleen's life and her accidental death, with the tragic fate of Rosemary Kennedy, not to mention the marital indiscretions of the men in the clan? B&W • SC • 528pp • $29.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027 ISBN: 9781806185528

INFINITE KUNG FU

(W/A) Kagan McLeod

An exclusive new edition of the cult kung fu epic that fuses martial arts mayhem, magic, and zombie horror into one wildly entertaining adventure! In a world ruled by deadly kung fu masters, one warrior must battle tyrants, monsters, and the undead in a quest to topple an empire. In the war-torn Martial World, a tyrannical emperor rules through five deadly armies led by ruthless kung fu masters. Lei Kung, once a loyal soldier, abandons his cruel master in search of enlightenment, only to discover he may be destined to overthrow the emperor himself. What follows is a furious odyssey of shattered allegiances, wandering heroes, supernatural techniques, and hordes of walking corpses. Fists fly, limbs are lost, and blood vessels burst in this tale of furious rivals, supernatural masters, walking corpses, and above all, raging kung fu! B&W • SC • 480pp • $29.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027 ISBN: 9781806185511

CHIRURAN: SHINSENGUMI REQUIEM (3-IN-1 EDITION) VOL 1

(W) Shinya Umemura (A) Eiji Hashimoto

THE INSPIRATION FOR HIT SHOW SONG OF THE SAMURAI! NOW A MAJOR HBO MAX LIVE-ACTION SERIES! The English-language debut of one of Japan's most celebrated historical manga arrives at last in an action-packed 3-in-1 edition, collecting the first three volumes of the epic series for the very first time. Before he became the legendary Vice Commander of the feared Shinsengumi, Hijikata Toshizo was a reckless young swordsman determined to carve out his place in a nation on the brink of collapse. As political unrest tears Japan apart and violence erupts in the streets of Kyoto, Toshizo and his comrades will forge the Shinsengumi, the ruthless "Mibu Wolves", a band of warriors sworn to restore order at any cost. B&W • SC • 608pp • $24.99 • On Sale March 03, 2027 ISBN: 9781806186068

TOJIMA WANTS TO BE A KAMEN RIDER VOL 2

(W/A) Yokusaru Shibata

THE MANGA THAT INSPIRED THE HIT CRUNCHYROLL ANIME! Growing up, all he wanted was to be a Kamen Rider. Not just to live like one but to be one. A transforming, mask-wearing, motorcycle-riding, Rider-kicking Kamen Rider. Even though he realized it wasn't real, he never stopped training. And now Tanzaburo Tojima, after forty years, answers the call. Training in secret has given Tojima near supernatural strength and he must use that strength, along with his unwavering morals, to combat the crime and forces of evil, perhaps he'll even make some friends on the way. B&W • SC • 208pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 3, 2026 ISBN: 9781806185078

DARWIN'S GAME (3-IN-1 EDITION) VOL 2

(W/A) FLIPFLOPs

The deadly battle royale intensifies as Kaname and his allies face powerful new enemies in this 3-in-1 Edition collecting volumes 4–6! Having survived his first deadly encounters, Kaname Sudo is no longer just trying to stay alive – he's becoming a major player in Darwin's Game. As rival clans clash and powerful new Sigil users emerge, Kaname must forge alliances, outmanoeuvre increasingly dangerous opponents, and uncover more of the secrets lurking behind the game's ruthless design. Blending pulse-pounding action, psychological strategy, and supernatural battles, Darwin's Game continues to raise the stakes with larger conflicts, smarter tactics, and deeper world-building. B&W • SC • 576pp • $24.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027 ISBN: 9781806184750

GENIEARTH VOL 2

(W/A) Rensuke Oshikiri

The conflict escalates in this thrilling new volume as Geniuses and Old Humans clash across a world on the brink, forcing heroes to weigh loyalty with the cost of survival. The struggle between Geniuses and Old Humans intensifies in Geniearth Vol. 2, as new powers emerge and alliances are tested across a world on the brink of chaos. Heroes and villains alike confront escalating threats, while morally complex choices blur the line between right and wrong. With larger-scale battles, cunning strategies, and the rise of unexpected challengers, survival has never been more perilous. B&W • SC • 197pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 3, 2026 ISBN: 9781787747098

EKO EKO AZARAK REBORN VOL 3

(W/A) Shinichi Koga/Jta Yamada

Misa Kuroi discovers that tampering with the past through black magic has left dangerous distortions in reality itself. These supernatural fractures unleash a succession of horrifying occult incidents – including voodoo curses, lycanthropic transformations, sinister folklore, and twisted rituals – drawing Misa ever closer to an apocalyptic confrontation with a mysterious prince of Hell marked by the number 666. As the boundary between the human world and the infernal realm weakens, Misa must confront the consequences of her own powers before darkness consumes everything. B&W • SC • 176pp • $12.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027 ISBN: 9781787747050

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