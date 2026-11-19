Posted in: Comics, IDW, Solicits, Valiant | Tagged: event horizon, godzilla, hello kitty, Smile, sonic, star trek, turtles, twilight zone

Official IDW February/March 2027 Full Solicits And Solicitations

The IDW Publishing February/March 2027 Full Solicits and Solicitations are here, including the launch of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The First Ronin by Stan Sakai and Soo Lee, Fatal Fest #1 by Hannah Rose May and Andrea Scalmazzi, Rotten #1 by Mark Russell and John Bivens, new Godzilla Kai-Sei Era crossovers and finales, plus ongoing TMNT, Sonic, Star Trek, Event Horizon, A Quiet Place, Twilight Zone, and more. Including their Free Comic Book Day/Comics Giveaway Day offerings for May 2027…

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The First Ronin #1

(W) Stan Sakai (A) Soo Lee

Covers: A (Lee), B (Sakai), C (Ito), D (Pe), E (Currey), F (Sketch Variant), 1:10 (Sakai), 1:15 Bundle of 15 (Soo Full Art), 1:25 (Godtail), 1:50 (Tokitokoro), 1:100 Foil (Ito Full Art)

From the jaws of defeat, an opportunity to save the mortal realm. In the year 1600, General Kameyama prepares to lead his army into battle. Like any good samurai, he fights in the service of his lord. What Kameyama doesn't know is that after the battle, he will become ronin—a samurai with no master. He doesn't know yet that he will lead an army of turtle yokai in a war to save the world. And he never guessed that the decision he makes after the battle will make him the most powerful man in the world. Living legend Stan Sakai teams with comics superstar Soo Lee to tell the story of The First Ronin. And it's even wilder than you think it will be.

52 Pages • $8.99 • On Sale March 2027

Rotten #1

(W) Mark Russell (A) John Bivens

Covers: A (Bob Q), B (Bivens), C (Catalan), 1:10 (Baldeon), 1:10 (Bob Q Full Art Bundle of 10)

Something is rotten in Gilbert, Florida. And when five local high school seniors plan to heist Big Mike, the world's largest anthropomorphic banana statue, they'll peel back decades' worth of corruption. Once home to a booming banana plantation, Gilbert is now where the American dream comes to die, and at the center of the decaying town stands Big Mike. Formerly a herald of greatness, the 15-foot smiling banana is now just a quirky roadside attraction and the mascot of the town's annual Banana Fest. To seniors Abby, Tony, Victor, Millie, and Steve, though, Big Mike is their one way out. Graduation is looming, but with families to support and parental expectations to dodge, the kids know they'll never escape Gilbert…until Abby, the mayor's daughter, suggests a heist: Steal Big Mike and hold him for ransom. They demand $200,000, hoping it'll be enough for tickets out of town and college tuition. But their quest for freedom may not be so simple. From Mark Russell comes Rotten, a crime story fruitful with action and heart. One thing's for sure…this sh*t is about to get bananas.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Fatal Fest #1

(W) Hannah Rose May (A) Andrea Scalmazzi

Covers: A (Scalmazzi), B (Vilchez), C (Currey), 1:10 (Scalmazzi Full Art Bundle of 10), 1:10 (Vilchez Full Art), 1:25 (Francavilla)

When six emerging horror filmmakers are invited to compete at Fatal Fest—the mysterious festival run by reclusive horror maestro Frank Finch and his legendary production empire, Fatal Films—they discover it's no ordinary film festival. Frank has one simple rule: To create true fear, you must experience it. If they want to win Fatal Fest, they need to be willing to kill for it. Featuring jaw-dropping artwork by Andrea Scalmazzi, Fatal Fest is a harrowing and twisted exploration of obsession with IP, the thirst for fame, and Hollywood's ruthless commodification of art. Survival horror collides with culturally relevant satire, and readers won't be able to look away from the brutal ride.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles #26

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Juann Cabal

Covers: A (Cabal), B (Godtail), C (Araújo), D (Haas), E (Su), 1:10 (Mulvey), 1:25 (Comtois)

"War All the Time" continues! Master Splinter has been kidnapped by a mysterious team of mercenaries who are holding him captive on Coney Island, and the clock is ticking! The Turtles have to cross Manhattan to reach him by dawn, but someone is sending a barrage of their biggest foes to stop them! What should be a simple subway ride becomes anything but when Bebop and Rocksteady get aboard ready to turn the Bronx into a zoo.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder #17

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sid Kotian

Covers: A (Kotian), B (Brunson), C (Lee), 1:10 (Brunson Full Art)

All eyes are on the country of Malicuria as it begins flexing its stock of a powerful mineral called Lydium. Unfortunately for Malicuria, that includes the eyes of the Shredder, who believes whoever holds Lydium holds the future of Earth itself…and as the newly appointed director of the Earth Protection Force, he will hold that power himself and destroy anyone who gets in his way.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Tear in Time #3

(W) Andrew Joustra (A) Louie Joyce

Covers: A (Joyce), B (Garbowska), 1:10 (Chalky Hobby Set Full Art)

The Triceratons have the Time Scepter! The future Turtles are babies! The present Turtles are stuck in an alternate dimension! And Splinter still hasn't agreed to let them go to Japan to avert the apocalypse! The clock is ticking on this latest Tale of the TMNT, so tune in to see if Renet, the Turtles, and their band of rebels will save the multiverse before time runs out!

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

TMNT: Journeys #19

(W) Peter Laird (A) Jim Lawson

Covers: A (Dooney & Lawson), B (Dunbar), 1:10 Foil (Dooney & Lawson)

Raphael has regained the use of his voice, but will Professor Honeycutt be able to help him undo his aggressive new mutation and return to normal? Leonardo's obsession with a mysterious tome leads to him being distracted, and a distracted warrior is a warrior that could end up dead. And April is still feeling lost as she explores her past, creating a fissure in her relationship with Casey and potentially sending him back down the road of violent old habits…

40 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale March 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder, Vol. 2

(W) Dan Watters (A) Sid Kotian and Giona Zefiro

Cover: Mateus Santolouco (Colorist: Marcelo Maiolo)

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' arch nemesis has returned, and he's building his army! The Shredder is ready to reclaim his seat of power, but he's going to need an army to do it. The Foot Clan is no longer his, so he has turned his sights on the Dog Star Clan—but when he goes to Japan to claim leadership, he finds its members overcome by a strange techno-organic infection! As Shredder carves out the infection (in more ways than one!), his larger plans begin to take shape. An army forms. A new power rises. Collects issues #7–12 of the series.

152 Pages • $21.99 • TPB • On Sale February 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures—On the Go: Daring Deeds and Extra Cheese

(W) Erik Burnham (A) Jack Lawrence, Sarah Myer, and Dan Schoening

Cover: Dan Schoening (Colorist: Luis Antonio Delgado)

Turtle Power is back in these comics that bring all the cowabunga chaos from the classic animated series, presented in a convenient-to-read 6 x 9 format! The On the Go series brings you the complete Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures saga—straight from the sewers to your bookshelf! Shredder and Krang continue to cause trouble for Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo; April O'Neil gets the spotlight in an adventure of her own; Mister Ogg is back and putting the Turtles through a set of challenges he calls the Ogglympics; the Pantheon makes its debut; and in a special crossover, Usagi Yojimbo makes his way into the Turtles' world one more time! This collection includes Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Saturday Morning Adventures issues #9–21, the April Special, and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: Saturday Morning Adventures one-shot.

376 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • On Sale March 2027

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Various (A) Various

Cover: Dan Schoening

The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles are bursting onto the scene for their first ever Comic Giveaway Day! And we've got more turtles than we can handle. THREE different animated universes are coming to the page: Saturday Morning Adventures, Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, and Rise of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles! The turtles' adventure will take them everywhere from Thanksgiving Day parades to comic book conventions! Each will get five pages of all-new content to give you a peek into these fan-favorite worlds.

32 Pages • On Sale April 2027

Worm CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Javier Ortiz Mateo

Cover: Skylar Patridge

Before they were villains. Before they were heroes. They were just kids, forced to survive the impossible. On Earth Bet, superpowers are born through extreme trauma. In a single, life-changing moment, an ordinary person can become someone extraordinary—and what they do with their power is up to them…for better or worse. Meet Taylor Hebert and the four teen criminals who will become The Undersiders as they experience the dark moments that trigger their powers, forever changing the course of their lives and the fate of the world. This prequel from Meghan Fitzmartin and Javier Ortiz serves as a sneak peek into the most popular web series of all time, Worm, in its first officially licensed debut! Additional content for Comics Giveaway Day includes character designs from Javier Ortiz and a written piece from the original series' creator, John McCrae!

32 Pages • On Sale April 2027

Sonic the Hedgehog: The Road to #100 CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Evan Stanley (A) Min Ho Kim

Cover: Min Ho Kim

The Mysterious Villain has been pulling the strings in Sonic the Hedgehog's world for far too long. With their mind-altering illusions, they have spread mayhem from the eerie Blackwood Castle to the once-cheery Spiral Hill. Now, Sonic and his friends must piece together the mystery, just in time for the final showdown in issue #100. Whether you've been following Sonic since #1, or if this is your first stop, this issue will help prepare you for this epic milestone.

32 Pages • On Sale April 2027

Sonic the Hedgehog #94

(W) Daniel Barnes and Evan Stanley (A) Alex Forrest

Covers: A (Richards), B (Fonseca), 1:15 (Fourdraine)

Are you ready to ruuummmble?! The desert frontier town of Pinfall Prairie settles disputes one way: the wrestling ring. In this world of constant cheers, thrown fists, and brash words, Surge has risen quickly through the ranks with Kit by her side. But just as she begins to enjoy the limelight, reality comes crashing in. The citizens of this town, drawn to Surge's rebellious nature, reveal a darker truth hidden under the reign of Lariat, their town's current leader. Now the decision is up to Surge and Kit: continue this comfortable existence as fighters… or become true heroes. The next mini arc on the Road to #100 starts here!

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale March 2027

Sonic the Hedgehog: On the Go, Vol. 5

(W) Ian Flynn and Evan Stanley (A) Adam Bryce Thomas, Tracy Yardley, Evan Stanley, Thomas Rothlisberger, and more

The Deadly Six are back for revenge, and their first targets are Sonic's friends in the Restoration! On the Go collects the comics series into a 6 x 9 format in recommended reading order, including one-shots and miniseries! Zavok, leader of the Deadly Six, is angrier than ever and wants to reunite his minions. Jewel has called on Sonic, Tails, and the Chaotix for help, but will they be able to stop the Zeti before they launch an all-out assault on Restoration HQ? Plus, Belle's got her own intruder to deal with, but it turns out they're here to steal her! Sonic's going to have to move quickly to stop all the mayhem. Then, it's time for a road trip! Sonic's friends hit the pavement for some much-needed R&R after months of constant excitement. Amy, Jewel, Tangle, and Belle are heading off on a well-deserved camping trip. Unfortunately, a dangerous wildfire has other plans. Can our heroines extinguish the flames—and the group tension—before it burns out of control? Plus, Central City has been turned upside down by unmanageable traffic and bizarre elemental upsets, but Vector, Espio, and Charmy are sure to uncover the truth. Collects issues #41–50 from volumes 11 and 12 (Zeti Hunt! and Trial by Fire) of the Sonic the Hedgehog series and the Imposter Syndrome miniseries.

352 Pages • $13.99 • TPB • On Sale February 2027

Hello Kitty and Friends: Hello World! #5

(W) Leah Williams (A) Alessandro Ranaldi

Covers: A (Collar), B (Tokitokoro), 1:10 (Ganucheau Connecting Set)

Hello Kitty's next big adventure begins now! It's wintertime in Friend Town, and all is not well! Excited to see their dear friends, Hello Kitty and her twin sister Mimmy are disappointed when the freezing weather keeps them inside! Determined to see her friends despite the cold, Hello Kitty sets her mind on building a community center. To gain momentum, she plans a super-mega-fun roller-skating competition. Everything is set. Balloons are inflated. Laces are tied. The track is ready. But no one is here. What happened? Join Hello Kitty as she gets to the bottom of this…in what may be the most adorable sports comic of all time, brought to you by industry phenom Leah Williams!

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Star Trek (2026) #5

(W) Christopher Cantwell (A) Dennis Menheere

Covers: A (Menheere), B (Lim), 1:10 (Rahzzah Full Art)

"Free us!"—a phrase that has been resounding in the minds of Captain Seven of Nine and Lieutenant Jack Crusher since they entered the Epsilon Corridor. But free who, and from what? Now that the Hidden's Scoutkeeper Ran has trapped them both along with their crew and the rest of the Wagon Train in a never-ending nightmare, they may have a chance to find out and turn the tables on their captor. That is, if they can find the strength of will to confront their dark pasts…and possibly even darker futures.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Star Trek: Zero Point #5

(W) Charlie Jane Anders (A) Isaac Sánchez González

Covers: A (Favoccia), B (Brandt & Stein), 1:10 (De Martinis)

Part Two of "The Maryuliz War"! Captain Raffi, Tendi, and Junar's stealth mission to contact and extract a brilliant physicist on Maryuliz IV is in shambles. The captain has been captured by security forces, and Tendi and Junar alone are faced with convincing the scientist to stop his pursuit of knowledge. If he doesn't, Sybil—the threat-assessing AI aboard the U.S.S. Endeavor—warns his next invention will have catastrophic consequences. Faced with increasing danger and a selfish genius, the away team may have to make a devastating choice for the good of the universe…if not for their souls.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale March 2027

Event Horizon: Pandemonium #3

(W) Christian Ward (A) Hernan Gonzalez

Covers: A (Navarro), B (Catalan), 1:10 (Zornow)

Deep in the recesses of Hell floats a prison called Heaven. After the crew of the Event Horizon find themselves held captive there, they flee or lose their minds…or die. The lucky survivors, however—those who have avoided the fury of Heaven—now plan their escape. And who better to help them than the crew of a rescue vessel sent to investigate their disappearance?

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

A Quiet Place: Rising Tides #3

(W) Declan Shalvey (A) Colin Craker

Covers: A (Shalvey), B (Lendl Florida Travel Guide Set), C (Escorza Brothers), 1:10 (Damien Worm)

The storm is coming—and Grace's estranged father is racing straight into it. After being swept out to sea, the old man discovers that his houseboat has drifted far from Key West, leaving him with one choice: Get back before the hurricane hits. But as his oxygen runs low and the waves grow more violent, memories of the past—and the family he continually abandoned—force him to confront the question he's spent years avoiding: Who can he actually count on? Meanwhile, Grace returns to the docks only to find her father has abandoned her once again…but she's not alone. The storm is closing in, something is stalking the marina. As the creatures close in and the hurricane bears down on Key West, the race to survive becomes a race against time in the latest terrifying chapter of A Quiet Place: Rising Tides!

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Smile: Any Given Smile #5

(W) Stephanie Williams (A) Pablo Collar

Covers: A (Witter), B (Currey), C (Collar Trading Card Variant), 1:10 (Rahzzah)

The clock is ticking in Vegas as the St. Augustine Sharks prepare for kickoff against the Boston Emperors in the AAL Championship. Haunted by hallucinations of dead friends and family wearing sinister smiles, Maximillian Dupree is set to play the most important football game of his life—with Rita waiting on the sidelines to help him fight for his. The Sharks might be up in points at the half, but the odds are stacked against Max in the final quarter. Can they find a way to win, or will he be forced to fold? All bets are off in the chilling conclusion to Any Given Smile!

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

The Twilight Zone #15

(W) Damon Gentry and Simon Roy (A) Simon Roy

Covers: A (Roy), B (J. Gonzo Connecting Set), 1:10 (Chalky Wong)

The Twilight Zone drags us into the black, white, and yellow ruins of history. As a preeminent archaeologist, Professor Marjorie Beauregard understands the delicate art of uncovering the past. Ripping through rubble can literally destroy lives in the present, past, and future. Then again, it takes a bit of obsession to discover the truth—and her newest recruit, conspiracy-obsessed Jeffery Crocker, will stop at nothing to prove a theory. But the difference between theory and conspiracy is a matter of life and death…in the Twilight Zone. The creators behind Grip of the Kombinat, Simon Roy and Damon Gentry, are your guides for this latest issue of the ongoing horror anthology.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale March 2027

Operation: Iron Coffin

(W) Kenny Porter (A) Tyrell Cannon

It's World War II and the Allies are dropping Dracula like a bomb onto a Nazi train in order to stop a vampire plague from infecting the world. He'll have to defeat an army of Nazi soldiers, three super soldiers, and two mysterious young vampires to do it in this graphic novel thriller! Dracula, one of the world's greatest monsters and most infamous vampires, has been resurrected and is hell-bent on redemption. The mission he takes to make that redemption possible? Teaming up with British Allied forces during World War II. They'll air-drop him onto a Nazi train containing a horde of soldiers, augmented villains, and a vampire plague that, if released, will create a new generation of vampire terrors. Dracula will have to battle his way through the train, confronting his past sins and facing off against the wicked Hazel and Ivy, who are calling the shots for the Nazis…and who have a vested interest in Dracula's failures. The action-horror book of the year is here. Collects the three-issue series.

112 Pages • $17.99 • TPB • On Sale March 2027

The Twilight Zone: Tales Between Light and Shadow

(W) Nicole Goux, Tony Fleecs, Gabriel Hardman, Juni Ba, Charles Soule, and Rosemary Soule (A) Nicole Goux, Andy Price, Gabriel Hardman, Juni Ba, and Sean Peacock

Journey deeper into the Twilight Zone with this new anthology featuring original stories by some of the best creators in comics today! The reader-favorite Twilight Zone anthology series continues with five all-new stories! Each is a tale in the vein of the iconic television series that has captivated audiences for over 60 years. And like the show, each one is realized in terrifying black and white! In these stand-alone 22-page stories all-star creative teams explore love, memory, and loneliness birthed from dingy apartments, mysterious bunkers, Golden Age Hollywood, and the long-forgotten past. Collects issues #6–10 of The Twilight Zone comic series.

128 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • On Sale February 2027

Event Horizon: Inferno

(W) Christian Ward (A) Rob Carey

Space marines clash with demons aboard the Event Horizon in this follow-up to the biggest horror comic of 2025! In 2040, the starship Event Horizon disappeared. Seven years later, it returned possessed by a demonic entity. After its rescue crew was murdered, the ship was blown in half, with the front of it left yearning for its heart: a gravity drive designed for interdimensional travel. Two hundred years later, a billionaire brings his own private starship to the wreckage around Neptune. He's heard stories of the Event Horizon and will gleefully sacrifice anyone to uncover its secrets! Christian Ward returns to the Event Horizon, joined by superstar sci-fi artist Rob Carey to tell another story spun out of the cult-classic film! Hell is only a word. The reality is much, much worse. Collects the Event Horizon: Inferno five-issue series.

136 Pages • $19.99 • TPB • On Sale March 2027

Godzilla vs. Everything #1

(W) Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (A) Pablo Tunica

Covers: A (Pe), B (Bratukhin), C (Tunica Classic Comic Homage Cover), 1:10 (LaRosa), 1:15 Bundle of 15 (Pe Full Art)

The Kai-Sei Era crossover you demanded is finally here! Godzilla. Starship Godzilla. Escape the Deadzone. Horror of Godzilla. It's all been building to this. Godzilla's judgment of Earth is complete…and it has found us wanting. Spinning directly out of the events of Godzilla #17, Godzilla has achieved its most powerful form yet, and it's going to use it to destroy the world. Will Jacen and G-Force be able to convince the Wanderer to lead the Deadzoners in battle alongside them? Will the crew of Starship Godzilla make it in time to help? Will Godzilla finally destroy the world?

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale March 2027

Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone [Kai-Sei Era] #5

(W) Ethan Parker and Griffin Sheridan (A) Pablo Tunica

Covers: A (Tunica), B (Lankry), 1:10 (Tunica B&W Full Art)

The finale of Godzilla: Revenge of the Deadzone! The Wanderer returns to the Deadzone just as Glasseater and Runt make it to the mysterious center. What fan-favorite kaiju has been hiding at the core this entire time? And what will become of the Deadzone as we prepare for Godzilla vs. Everything?

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Starship Godzilla: Invasion X [Kai-Sei Era] #5

(W) Chris Gooch (A) Oliver Ono

Covers: A (Ono), B (Hannigan), 1:10 (Ono B&W Full Art)

The finale of Starship Godzilla: Invasion X! The entire galactic war hangs on the outcome of this battle! Can the crew of Starship Godzilla stop the self-growing Xilien super-city from destroying the resistance capital before they're crushed by Monster X? All we know is…Starship Godzilla has a city to destroy, and luckily, that's what Godzillas do best. Regardless of who finds themselves in the pilot seat after the war…Starship Godzilla will return in Godzilla Vs. Everything!

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Godzilla vs. America: New York City, Portland, San Diego, Texas

(W) Colleen Coover, Matt Frank, Dan Jurgens, Mark Russell, Frank Tieri, Stan Sakai, and more (A) Colleen Coover, Matt Frank, Margeaux Pepoy, Stan Sakai, Mark Texeira, Caitlin Yarsky, and more

Get ready for round two of Godzilla wreaking havoc on different American cities in this graphic novel that has a story for every fan! Godzilla's second destructive tour of America—all in one book! In this collection, Godzilla's rampage takes the King of the Monsters from Portland to Texas, to comic con in San Diego, and all the way to New York City. In these 16 incredible stories—all written and drawn by comic book creators with significant ties to the titular locations—fans will be treated to a standoff against a giant cowboy mech, a massive Sasquatch god, and much, much more.

200 Pages • $23.99 • TPB • On Sale March 2027

Godzilla vs. America: Portland

(W) Colleen Coover, Cat Farris, Mark Russell and Caitlin Yarsky (A) Colleen Coover, Eryk Donovan, Cat Farris, and Caitlin Yarsky

Get ready for round two of Godzilla wreaking havoc on different American cities in this graphic novel. Next up: Portland. Godzilla continues its USA sight-smashing tour! Next stop: Portland, Oregon! (You're safe, Maine…for now.) Rising out of the fog of the Pacific Northwest, Godzilla is about to turn Stumptown into Stomptown. Oregon? More like Ore-gone. Rip City? More like…actually, that one already works. You're going to be less concerned with keeping Portland weird and more worried about keeping Portland standing when Godzilla comes to visit.

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • On Sale February 2027

Godzilla vs. America: Texas

(W) Matt Frank, Devin Kraft, Joe Eisma, and John Lucas (A) Matt Frank, Devin Kraft, Joe Eisma, and John Lucas

Get ready for round two of Godzilla wreaking havoc on different American cities in this graphic novel. Next up: Texas! Everything is bigger in Texas. Godzilla couldn't settle for one city in the Lone Star State, so it's going to trample over all of them. Hopefully those cowboys have a saddle big enough for the King of the Monsters…or else things are about to get ugly. Join Godzilla and a cast of comic book creators from this great state on a whirlwind tour of Texas!

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • On Sale February 2027

Godzilla vs. America: San Diego

(W) Dan Jurgens, Greg & Fake, and Stan Sakai (A) Margeaux Pepoy, Greg & Fake, and Stan Sakai

Get ready for round two of Godzilla wreaking havoc on different American cities in this graphic novel. Next up: San Diego Comic-Con! Godzilla returns to the Golden State to smash through the country's biggest comic book convention in this oversize one-shot! What's the biggest thing coming to Comic-Con this year? Comic book and movie announcements? Nope. Comic creators, cosplayers, and celebrities? No! Rising from the depths of San Diego Bay is the King of the Monsters, ready for its destructive photo op. Move over, Hall H—this year, all eyes are on Hall G. Join Godzilla as it takes on a roster of San Diego Comic-Con all-stars. Sorry, folks, but Godzilla doesn't wait in line.

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • On Sale February 2027

Godzilla vs. America: New York City

(W) Frank Tieri, Tango, Anthony Marques, and Anna Meyer (A) Mark Texeira, Tango, John Renner, and Anna Meyer

Get ready for round two of Godzilla wreaking havoc on different American cities in this graphic novel. Next up: NYC. Hey, I'm smashin' here! The city that never sleeps is in for a rude awakening as Godzilla makes its way from one coast to another to take a bite out of the Big Apple. New York City's next smash hit is going to be on Broadway, off Broadway, and actually all around Broadway—and no amount of fast walking or turnstile hopping will help you escape this time! A youse you of top NYC comic talent assembles to bring Godzilla to the city that created comics. If Godzilla can wreck it here, Godzilla can wreck it anywhere!

56 Pages • $12.99 • HC • On Sale February 2027

30 Days of Night Deluxe Edition: Book Five

(W) Steve Niles (A) Sam Kieth and Christopher Mitten

Revisit the vampire tale that kick-started a modern horror comics revival in this fifth collected deluxe edition that features the 12-issue series from 2011–2012 by co-creator Steve Niles! A town plunged into darkness, a group of vampires hungry for blood, and only a husband-and-wife sheriff's team to stop them. This premise set the stage for an iconic horror franchise that went on to become a feature-length film from Sony Pictures in 2007. Book five collects the 12-issue 30 Days of Night series written by Steve Niles with artists Sam Kieth and Christopher Mitten! A letter from Barrow, Alaska, carries a cryptic warning to a young, curious woman known as Alice Blood, which leads her down the rabbit hole and face-to-face with her desire…and likely her demise. Elsewhere in Los Angeles, a vampire resurrection ignites, which could threaten the very way of life of all mankind. This series from 2011–2012 introduces an all-new cast of characters into the world 30 Days of Night.

304 Pages • $29.99 • HC • On Sale February 2027

The Art of Liquid Death

By Liquid Death

The Art of Liquid Death is a visually explosive deep dive into the punk-spirited artwork that has transformed Liquid Death from a simple can of mountain water into a full-scale cultural phenomenon. How does a canned water company become one of the fastest-growing non-alcoholic beverage brands in history? By breaking every rule and looking incredible while doing it. The Art of Liquid Death is a visually explosive celebration of the brand that murdered boring marketing. Featuring nearly 140 pieces of artwork, this premium collection showcases the bold illustrations, unforgettable packaging, outrageous merchandise, and exclusive designs that transformed Liquid Death into a global cultural phenomenon. Created in collaboration with world-renowned artists and visionary designers, every page reveals the creative behind the brand's unmistakable identity from skull-crushing graphics and limited-edition artwork to the irreverent visuals that built one of the most devoted fan communities in modern consumer culture. Whether you're a fan of art, design, branding, or beautifully orchestrated chaos, The Art of Liquid Death is the definitive collector's behind-the-scenes look at the fearless creativity that didn't just sell water, it reinvented what a beverage brand could be.

184 Pages • $29.99 • HC • On Sale February 2027

Weird!

Story & Art by Indira Dudley

Ever feel like you don't belong? It's the first day of sixth grade, and Nadira Dunley is ecstatic to finally be a middle schooler. Expecting new friends and a fresh start, Nadira is horrified to discover that her reputation of being "weird" has followed her to this new school. With the help of an ex-friend who made it to the cool crowd, Nadira tries to become "perfectly normal" by changing everything about herself. How long can Nadira keep up her ruse before her new friends find out who she really is?

216 Pages • $14.99 • TPB • On Sale February 2027

X-O Manowar: Black, White & Gold #5

(W) Various (A) Various

Covers: A (Giribaldi), B (Nakayama Black, White & Gold Variant), C (Giribaldi Full Art)

The past, the present, and the last dream of X-O Manowar! Three all-new X-O Manowar stories explore the warrior behind the armor, from a confrontation with an ancient force seeking to control Aric through his painful past, to an alien civilization that sees X-O as a divine protector, and finally, to a strange final battle where Aric's memories and reality begin to blur. Sean Lewis and Nacho Lázaro offer "Ashmaker," as an ancient Sect weaponizes Aric's memories and regrets, challenging him to abandon the world he protects and claim a throne of his own. Adriano Barone, Luca Blengino, and Germán Erramouspe bring us "The Golden Knight Cult," where X-O becomes a legendary protector to an alien civilization fighting monstrous creatures that threaten their way of life. Finally, Diego Agrimbau and Mariano Navarro present "The Last Dream," a haunting final battle that forces an aging Aric to question what is real and confront what may remain when everything else is gone. Three stories. Three visions of X-O Manowar. The legend continues.

32 Pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 2027

Alien Books Exclusive Previews CGD 2027 (Bundle of 20)

(W) Alex Segura, Peter Milligan, and Fred Van Lente (A) Goran Sudžuka, Diego Giribaldi, and Antonio Fuso

Cover: Enrique Breccia

Get an exclusive preview of Alien Books' newest titles! Discover the start of three exciting stories from Alien Books, featuring Zorro: Blood of the Past, Peter Milligan's anthology series Sick Futures, and the long-awaited Valiant Zombies: Resurrection. In Zorro: Blood of the Past, written by Alex Segura and illustrated by Goran Sudžuka, a series of grisly murders plunges Los Angeles into fear. As Zorro fights to protect the pueblo and his legacy, Don Diego de la Vega must confront a specter from his past. In Peter Milligan's Sick Futures, Alien Books' first original production, technology engineers human emotions and holograms replace real connections. How far will people go to feel something? In Valiant Zombies: Resurrection, the heroes are scattered and broken. Following the events of Resurgence (2024), those who survived find themselves trapped in a world overrun by flesh-eating creatures. Get the full prologue to Valiant Zombies and discover what comes next for the heroes of Valiant's main continuity.

32 Pages • On Sale April 2027

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