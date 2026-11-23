Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Caretaker, Ignition Press, Teq

Official: Ignition Press February 2027 Full Solicits: Caretaker & Teq

Ignition Press February 2027 Solicits lead with The Caretaker #1 by Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe, and Teq #1 by Peter Murrieta and David Rubín

Ignition Press February 2027 Solicits And Solicitations leads with the double-length debut of The Caretaker #1, a haunting sci-fi adventure from Jeremy Lambert and Claire Roe about a NASA astronaut bound to an alien god. Also launching is Teq #1, an inventive alternate-history noir blending Aztec mythology, ritual murders, and private-eye intrigue in an Aztec-ruled Los Angeles from Peter Murrieta and David Rubín. These debuts join ongoing series and collections in a packed month of horror, science fiction, and character-driven stories.

The Caretaker #1

(W) Jeremy Lambert (A) Claire Roe (C) Jordie Bellaire (CA) Claire Roe, Sam Wolfe Connelly, Nick Derington

In 1976, Neil Armstrong led a caving expedition into the Andes, following rumors of hidden extraterrestrial artifacts. That's a true story. Officially, the mission was a failure. That is where the lie begins.

Graduate assistant and aspiring astronaut Jenny Brennan makes a harrowing discovery that fuses her life—and the fate of mankind—to an alien god known as the Caretaker, who warns of our galaxy's imminent demise.

Under the Caretaker's influence, Jenny will balance her role as the public face of NASA's space program with the secret burden of piloting a world-saving suicide mission beyond the known universe—a sacrifice shouldered over the years by her ailing father and the two sons following in her footsteps.

When an intrepid conspiracy theorist makes moves to expose the truth, the ties that bind will beckon Jenny home…and Earth's emotional gravity could jeopardize its survival in the Caretaker's own cosmic family feud.

From Academy Award winner Jeremy Lambert (Doom Patrol, Buffy the Vampire Slayer) and Claire Roe (Batgirl, The Birds of Prey) comes a haunting ongoing sci-fi adventure that will test the limits of love and responsibility. The journey begins with one giant leap in this double-length debut issue!

Teq #1

(W) Peter Murrieta (A/C) David Rubín (CA) David Rubín, Gilbert Hernandez, J. Gonzo

In an alternate Los Angeles ruled by a thriving Aztec Empire, Teq, a disillusioned private investigator, is drawn into a string of brutal ritual murders that echo not only his past career as a member of the official police force, but also threaten to upend the stability of the city by resurrecting barbaric religious practices that have lain dormant for a reason. Plus, the fact that his own daughter is about to enter into the next phase of her own religious education makes this more personal than Teq would care to admit. Teq hopes the familiarity of the violence is just coincidence, but in his bones, he knows there is something deeper going on. Something involving politics and the continued independence of the empire. Can he navigate a dangerous web of corruption and faith to save his family, their community, and the whole of the nation from descending into chaos?

An imaginative vision of a world that could have been, Teq is an inventive mix of noir, science-fiction, and mythology unlike any comic you've ever seen. This five-issue limited series is written by Peter Murrieta (Rafael Garcia: Henchman; TV's Wizards of Waverly Place) and colorfully illustrated by David Rubín (Battling Boy: The Rise of Aurora West; Space Scouts) and boasts variant covers by Southern California comic legends Gilbert Hernandez (Love & Rockets) and J. Gonzo (TMNT).

12 Foot Skeleton #4

(W) Aaron Campbell & Tim Seeley (A/C) Ben Templesmith (CA) Ben Templesmith, Aaron Campbell

The penultimate issue of the heartfelt Halloween horror five-issue limited series!

After the devastating events of the last issue, Lola and Jimmy's heroic aspirations begin to fade in the face of continuing adversity—and bloodshed. Jimmy had already accepted the end to his childhood when cancer treatments gave him a glimpse at the fleetingness of human life, but how does he feel knowing it might be his Halloween lawn decoration that will ultimately steal his? And what tragic realization awaits Lola? The 12-foot skeleton's bloody rampage continues, and no one is safe.

Arcadia #12

(W) Roy Miranda & Inaki Miranda (A) Inaki Miranda (C) Eva De La Cruz (CA) Inaki Miranda, Brian Hurtt

We finally reach Arcadia…

Inside the city walls, we meet the colorful inhabitants of the immortal city. Among the residents are the Echokids, an eccentric batch of children who possess extraordinary abilities. But trouble is brewing as the fabled city may not be the perfect paradise.

We finally learn what caused the fall of humanity in this expansive finale to the Miranda Bros.' epic twelve-issue tale. It's all been leading to this…

Bloodland Vol. 1 TPB

(W) B. Clay Moore (A/C) Mack Chater (CA) Mack Chater

The United States is collapsing. And then there are the vampires.

A dystopian blood-soaked political thriller for fans of The Walking Dead and The West Wing.

President Andrew Cross is deep into an unconstitutional extended term, seized and shielded by executive orders, martial law, and a stacked Supreme Court.

With support splintering, Cross forges an alliance with a cabal of ancient European vampires. As the White Cell's influence expands, the administration's pursuit of power and blood purity transforms the landscape into a battleground between emboldened loyalists, aspiring demagogues, and colorful factions of dissenters.

Against it all, Army veteran Heather Brooks is a lone wolf on a warpath to find and avenge her newborn son who's been sacrificed to the state; and retired pro quarterback Son Cassidy rallies an idealistic resistance. As their courses collide, the two leaders will tilt the odds and change the shape of a cross-country war for the soul of a nation.

Monsters pull the strings in this first volume of Bloodland, a savage and sweeping duology of political horror reuniting B. Clay Moore (The Leading Man; Bloodshot) and artist Mack Chater (Stranger Things: Tales from Hawkins)!

Collects Bloodland #1-6.

Bloodland #7

(W) B. Clay Moore (A/C) Mack Chater (CA) Mack Chater, Andy MacDonald

Bloodland returns with a new story arc!

A fractured America is secretly ruled by vampires.

Army vet Heather begins to realize that she's taken on a lot of responsibility, between the baby she saved and the surviving members of the freedom fighters she now helms.

Ellison's past is revealed as he outlines the terms of his proposal to Son: unite their resistance organizations and really make a difference.

Meanwhile, one of President Cross' White House aides makes a startling discovery on the dark net. But, with all this power hanging in the balance, does he care?

So begins the second half of the twelve-issue series by writer B. Clay Moore (Hawaiian Dick) and artist Mack Chater (Midstate).

Dinner Date #4

(W) Joanne Starer (A) Khary Randolph (C) Emilio Lopez (CA) Khary Randolph, Taurin Clarke

The sins of the past are coming back to haunt Syd, as her victims rise from the dead in search of the vampire who responded to their DMs only to turn their date into a one-night stand. Because it only takes one night to drain these bad boys of their lives! But there's also heartbreak amongst the mayhem, as Izzy tries to convince Syd it doesn't matter that she's a vampire, love knows no boundaries.

The penultimate issue is the most violent and sexy installment yet of this five-issue rom-com from Joanne Starer (Harley Quinn Fartacular) and Khary Randolph (Tech Jacket).

The Folk of Dooney Hollow #5

(W) Jeremy Haun (A) Alex Lins (C) Patricia Mulvihill (CA) Jeremy Haun, Alex Lins

It's a race against time in the final issue of The Folk Of Dooney Hollow.

The town has seemingly gone mad, years—centuries, even—of pent-up resentments spilling over into a horrible act of violence disguised as justice. Kerri must move fast if she's going to be able to save her lover Annie from being burned at the stake.

An unholy baptism reveals the true power held by the magical creatures who haunt Dooney Hollow as Kerri undergoes a metamorphosis… or maybe just unlocks something that's been within her this whole time.

Minotaur #6

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Inaki Miranda (C) Sofie Dodgson (CA) Michael Dowling, Inaki Miranda

The conclusion to a special two-part arc illustrated by special guest artist Inaki Miranda (Arcadia)!

The Minotaur finally reveals what it wants from Monday and her unborn child. With humanity's future hanging on the question of who controls the miracles already unleashed into the world, Monday draws a line in the sand…just as a startling new development threatens to change everything completely and sets the stage for the next chapter of the ongoing science fiction series.

Prima Apparata #5

(W) Olivia Dufault (A) Rebekah Isaacs (C) Marissa Louise (CA) Rebekah Isaacs, Filipe Andrade

The final act of our thrilling and heartbreaking five-issue space ballet draws to a close.

A grieving Mar now truly understands the tale of Appolyta and the White Doe, but it may have cost her the only thing that mattered to her.

She now has what she wanted, but it's a hollow victory. Plus, she might be going insane. Appolyta, huntress, goddess—whatever she truly is—is haunting Mar…or is she hunting her? As if Mar didn't already have enough to deal with trying to please the Patrons!

Everything has been leading up to this… and Mar is ready to give the performance of a lifetime.

Rampant Swine #3

(W) Si Spurrier (A) Christopher Mitten (C) Brennan Wagner (CA) Christopher Mitten, Ben Templesmith

King Arthur's war has come to Ireland. With the old magic fading and the bloody reality beneath legends laid bare, Arthur makes a choice that threatens to transform not only his court, but the very world around him. The hunt for the monstrous boar Twrch Trwyth begins, and Arthur soon discovers there are some creatures even the Pendragon should fear.

Si Spurrier (Minotaur, Hellblazer) and Christopher Mitten's (Hellboy) bold reimaging of a classic Arthurian myth in a five-issue limited series continues!

We Cannot Remain #2

(W) Cullen Bunn (A) Marika Cresta (C) Ronda Pattison (CA) Marika Cresta, Joëlle Jones

The Lost and Found Woman is one specter you don't want to meet. As her name suggests, she roams the abandoned building where Merribel, Yancy, and the rest have gone to escape the cold. When a ghost's entire afterlife is collecting things that are lost, what does that mean for a population who themselves are lost, abandoned by society?

And she's not all to watch out for. There are terrors on every floor, including terrifying creatures emerging from the mold and ghosts who literally have been burning since their death. All the while, the wrecking balls are on the way to tear the whole place down.

Horror maestro Cullen Bunn (Harrow County; Ripcord) reunited with creative partner Marika Cresta (Star Wars: The High Republic) have erected a multi-storied five-issue limited series, detailing souls who are stuck, both in this life and the next.

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