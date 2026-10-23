Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: cullen bunn, Ignition Press

Official Ignition Press Full January 2027 Solicits… We Cannot Remain

Ignition Press' January 2027 solicits lead with the new We Cannot Remain series by Cullen Bunn and Marika Cresta,

Article Summary Ignition Press November 2026 solicitations spotlight We Cannot Remain #1, a new Cullen Bunn and Marika Cresta horror series.

Love Ignited 2027 returns with seven offbeat romance stories from Jen Bartel, Jordie Bellaire, Joanne Starer and more.

Arcadia, The Beauty, Cult-De-Sac, The Folk of Dooney Hollow, Mad Science Division and The Patron all advance.

New Ignition Press collections include Arcadia Vol. 1, The Beauty: New Strains, Just Brutal and The Other/Half.

Ignition Press' January 2027 solicits and solicitations lead with the new We Cannot Remain series by Cullen Bunn and Marika Cresta, as well as the Love Ignited anthology from a bunch of Ignition Press creators….

WE CANNOT REMAIN #1

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Marika Cresta

Colors by Ronda Pattison

Cover A by Marika Cresta

Cover B by Joëlle Jones

Cover C by Andrew K Currey

Cover D by John J Pearson

"Provide the poor wanderer with shelter…" but they never said what kind…

When ruthless, mega-church developers ironically uproot an unhoused population to build a shelter for them, the displaced individuals head to an abandoned building for safe refuge. Little do they know, what lurks inside that building may be more terrifying than what they are running from on the outside. The full history of the building resides within its walls, a history that includes cruelty and tragedy. Different ghosts linger on every floor, each driven by their own individual desires that tie them to this world. In turn, they will force those looking for safety to confront their own worst fears. Will there be redemption for any of these lost souls, or will there just end up being more ghosts to roam these cursed halls?

The team behind the acclaimed series Deluge – writer Cullen Bunn, artist Marika Cresta, and colorist Ronda Pattison – reunite for We Cannot Remain, a haunting five-issue horror limited series about those who are lost and the scary things that find them. Perfect for fans of Jeff Lemire and Andrea Sorrentino's Bone Orchard: Tenement! Each issue will feature a variant cover by Lady Killer creator Joëlle Jones.

LOVE IGNITED 2027

(1) Written by Molly Mahan

Illustrated by Matthew Dunn

Colors by Matthew Dunn

(2) Written by Maxine Zilkenat

Illustrated by Maxine Zilkenat

(3) Written by Michael W. Conrad

Illustrated by Marley Zarcone

(4) Written by Jordie Bellaire

Illustrated by TBA

(5) Written by Morgan Hampton

Illustrated by Noel Kelly

(6) Written by Jen Bartel

Illustrated by Jen Bartel

Colors by Jen Bartel

(7) Written by Joanne Starer

Illustrated by Elisa Romboli

Cover A by Jen Bartel

Cover B by Nicoletta Baldari

Cover C by Natacha Bustos

Cover D by Yoshi Yoshitani

The acclaimed annual anthology Love Ignited returns for another stab at (weird) romance…and hopefully, this time, not literally! Seven all-new stories of heartbreak, betrayal, passion, and devotion from an all-star line-up of fan favorite and rising star creators.

Eisner Award-winning superstar illustrator Jen Bartel (Blackbird) returns to comics to provide both a stunning cover and to write and illustrate the story behind it. Emerging voices Molly Mahan (Shade, The Changing Girl) and Matthew Dunn (What's The Furthest Place From Here?) delve into the past and a union that transcends the earthly plane, while cartoonist Maxine Zilkenat (Bugbarian) explores parental love and loss on the high seas.

Meanwhile, Michael W. Conrad (In Bloom, Wonder Woman) teams with Marley Zarcone (Shade the Changing Girl) to examine the memory of a love lost closer to home… at the comic book store. Morgan Hampton (Green Lantern) and Noel Kelly (The Dogsitter) whisk us away to an intergalactic dating reality show. Joanne Starer (Dinner Date) and Elisa Romboli (The Ring: The Man Who Beats the Man) explore matters of the heart at a murder mystery party. And finally, Eisner and Ringo Award winner Jordie Bellaire (Redlands, Exquisite Corpses) delves into one's love of big top circus bicycle performers…and their bicycles. No, really.

Perfectly timed for romance season and readers looking to explore the nature of love through an unconventional lens.

ARCADIA #11

Written by Inaki Miranda and Roy Miranda

Illustrated by Inaki Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover A by Inaki Miranda

Cover B by Álvaro Martínez Bueno

Fix and Halu have gone a long way on their search for Arcadia, the city that has conquered death. Will their time in Kama-Loka, a mystical plane that resides somewhere between life and death, lead them closer to their goals, or to their doom? The enigmatic Leroux promises to grant them eternity—but Halu is hesitant to trust a man who clearly harbors a dark side.

Cured of the veil, Fix begins to lose herself once again—this time in search of spiritual enlightenment. The young lovers find their relationship tested like never before as their goals clash and reality itself no longer seems stable in the penultimate chapter of this epic 12-issue saga.

THE BEAUTY #12

Written by Jeremy Haun & Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

Cover A by Jeremy Haun & Nick Filardi

Cover B by Emanuela Lupacchino & Leonardo Paciarotti

Continuing the original ongoing comic book series that inspired the TV show on FX! Life is getting complicated as the various players in the drama of The Beauty converge.

When weatherman Kelvin Frost sought out the Beauty to improve his career, he did not realize he'd be falling in love with the woman who gave it to him, nor that she would get him tangled up in a murderous conspiracy with an international assassin looking for the person that betrayed her. What could end up being the death of all of them is that it puts them squarely between Percival Abernathy and the deadly killer Calaveras.

Meanwhile, things heat up for the football players Skottie and Zach as the government turns its eye toward how the Beauty is affecting sports.

CULT-DE-SAC #5

Written by Cullen Bunn

Illustrated by Fico Ossio

Colors by Ulises Arreola

Cover A by Fico Ossio & Ulises Arreola

Cover B by Ebrahel Lurci

The community barbeque seems like a great place to burn bodies for a sacrifice, except when it's in your own backyard! The devil is ready to rise in the suburbs, with only the Hanson family standing between Hell and the Homeowners Association that is intent on taking the whole neighborhood there.

Witness the spell-binding finale to the latest five-issue horror epic from Cullen Bunn (The Sixth Gun; Deluge), with art by the amazing Fico Ossio (Batman and Robin).

THE FOLK OF DOONEY HOLLOW #4

Written by Jeremy Haun

Illustrated by Alex Lins

Colors by Patricia Mulvihill

Cover A by Jeremy Haun

Cover B by Alex Lins

Kerri, Annie, Mabel, and The Fool's flight from Dooney Hollow has ended in a shocking act of violence. In order to save Annie's life, and perhaps Dooney Hollow itself, Kerri must embrace her destiny and tap into the strange powers that enshroud the hollow.

The true history of The Matriarch is revealed as a sinister plan to seize control of the Hollow unfolds as Jeremy Haun (Murder Podcast, The Beauty) and Alex Lins (Briar, Plastic Man No More!) unleash the penultimate chapter of their five-issue folk horror limited series!

MAD SCIENCE DIVISION #3

Written by Dan Watters

Illustrated by Brian Level

Colors by Lee Loughridge

Cover A by Brian Level

Cover B by Riley Rossmo

Sunita Wheeler returns from mandatory leave to discover the latest casualty of Miyashi-Smith's budget cuts: the cybernetic project she's spent years developing. But while Wheeler fights to save her work, Archimedes Anderson has other, more sinister plans for her technology.

As Wheeler's creation finds a new purpose in the hands of the military, one old grudge is about to come roaring back to life.

From the twisted minds of Dan Watters (TMNT: Shredder, Nightwing) and Brian Level (Venom) comes a horrific, comedic, science-fiction, five-issue romp where corporate cost-cutting meets mad science—with devastating consequences.

THE PATRON #5

Written by Christian Ward

Illustrated by John J. Pearson

Colors by John J. Pearson

Cover A by Christian Ward

Cover B by John J. Pearson

The final masterpiece is ready to be unveiled. As Tabitha's investigation brings her face-to-face with the terrifying force behind the recent murders, Lucy discovers just how much blood can be spilled in the name of creative expression. As our cast finally confronts the true nature of art, power, and the mysterious entity pulling the strings, a single painting may hold the last trace of someone who should most certainly be dead.

Christian Ward (The Forever Home) and John J. Pearson's (The Smart Division) five-issue serial killer thriller set within the art world reaches its shocking conclusion!

ARCADIA VOLUME 1 TPB

Written by Inaki Miranda

Illustrated by Roy Miranda

Colors by Eva de la Cruz

Cover by Inaki Miranda

Humanity is gone. What is left is so much more.

The Eisner Award-nominated Miranda Brothers unveil their most ambitious post apocalyptic, sci-fi epic to date!

In a future where humanity has vanished, a new form of life rises from the ruins: the Serants, artificial beings born from mysterious technological chrysalises known as Superdragons. Each one carries a Pearl, a biotechnological core that holds their consciousness, their memories…their soul.

Halu is a Serant born late, emerging from a forgotten silo. He is rescued from destruction by Weedy, an eccentric scavenger obsessed with the remnants of the past and the search for meaning in their own existence. Soon after, Halu meets Fix, a practical, strong, and luminous young mechanic who awakens something deep within him. Together, in a world of ruins and dangers, they search for meaning, connection, and a reason to endure.

Arcadia is a work of existential science fiction–profoundly human, where memory and love endure as a precious mystery that refuses to fade. A story that explores what makes us human…when humanity is no longer there to tell us the answer.

The first chapter of the most ambitious sci-fi duology to date from the Eisner Award-nominated creative duo, The Miranda Brothers (We Live and Blade Forger).

THE BEAUTY: NEW STRAINS VOLUME 1 TPB

Written by Jeremy Haun, Jason A. Hurley

Illustrated by Emanuela Lupacchino

Colors by Leonardo Paciarotti

Cover by Jeremy Haun

The inspiration for Ryan Murphy's hit series, now streaming on FX & Hulu, returns with all-new stories in the world where perfection is one romantic encounter away… for a price.

Set in a world not unlike our own, The Beauty chronicles what happens when a new sexually transmitted disease begins to spread. Only, this is a disease that people actually want, as those who contract it are literally changed into more beautiful versions of themselves. The only hitch is a slight fever and, eventually, death. But isn't that an easy price to pay to be gorgeous?

This new series follows several characters as they deal with the Beauty and how it has changed society around them. A thief for hire on a dangerous job, a meteorologist with plummeting ratings, and special agents specializing in Beauty-related crimes will all find their lives converging in unexpected ways.

The Beauty creators Jeremy Haun (Murder Podcast, The Red Mother) and Jason A. Hurley (The Approach) with red hot artist Emanuela Lupacchino (Wonder Woman, Birds of Prey) unveil the newest chapter in the transformational impact of a disease that is far more than skin deep.

This volume collects The Beauty (2025) #1-5.

JUST BRUTAL TPB

Written by Dennis Hopeless

Illustrated by Brahm Revel

Colors by Marissa Louise

Cover by Brahm Revel

Will their ancient mortal enemy's return reunite the fractured Savage family or doom the earth in this Mitchells vs the Machines meets Vox Machina saga?

Jordan Savage is a normal 16-year-old kid barely holding it together after his parents' recent divorce. His twin sister Winter is his opposite in every way—including how she is coping with the changes in the Savage family's lives.

And those changes are bigger than they could even imagine. They are about to find out that the boring, bickering parents they've lived with this whole time are secretly ancient death-dealing barbarian warriors. They have been living quietly for 3000 years, having defeated their nemesis—the evil sorcerer warlord Farklar the Fleshless—leaving the world safe for humanity.

Only now, Farklar has returned, and his army of hideous Mordorks are about to devour Des Moines. Now the Savages are piled in Mom's minivan headed for Iowa to wage war against Black Magic Armageddon. Jordan is freaking out, Winter thinks it's all pretty cool, and no one is sure if Mom and Dad can get along long enough to save civilization from destruction.

Just Brutal is an action-packed thrill ride that stacks the trauma of family against the challenge of saving the world. Written by Dennis Hopeless (Heart Eyes, Spider-Woman) with art by Brahm Revel (Guerillas; TMNT: Jennika) and colorist Marissa Louise (Mr. Terrific).

Collects issues #1-5 of Just Brutal and The Cold Open, a zero issue available in the stores for the first time!

THE OTHER/HALF TPB

Written by Jim McCann

Illustrated by Joe Eisma

Colors by Peter Pantazis

Cover by David Talaski

A mystery and an odd-couple romance collide in this Knives Out meets The Proposal screwball detective romp.

A charming rom-com for fans of cozy whodunnits!

Opposites attract in this wholesome whodunnit from Jim McCann (Return of the Dapper Men) and Joe Eisma (Morning Glories)!

Formerly a high-society darling, Ethan thinks the worst thing he'll have to contend with over the holidays is the disapproval of his upper-crust parents, but when things go awry on his job protecting the priceless Nobility Diamond, more than just his feelings are put into jeopardy! Now it's up to his husband Henry (and their adorable cat, Skippy) to put his P.I. skills to good use and clear Ethan's name. Both men will have to step out of their comfort zones and into their husbands' shoes to solve the case!

Collects issues #1-5 of The Other/ Half and The Cold Open, a zero issue available in the stores for the first time!

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