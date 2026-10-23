Posted in: Comics, Image | Tagged: energon, Ghost Machine, gi joe, spawn, transformers

Official Image Comics Full January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations

Image Comics January 2027 Solicits launch Lake Totem, Book of the Dead, Gehenna, The Territory, Innen and Transformers: Bumblebee

Article Summary Image Comics January 2027 Solicits unveil Lake Totem, Book of the Dead, Gehenna, The Territory, and Innen.

Skybound expands January 2027 with Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet, plus new G.I. Joe and M.A.S.K. issues.

Major ongoing series return in Image Comics January 2027 Solicits, including Spawn, Void Rivals, Witchblade, and Feral.

Image Comics January 2027 Solicits also spotlight new trades and deluxe hardcovers for Transformers, Terminal, Spawn, and more.

Image Comics January 2027 Solicits launch several new series and miniseries, led by Sean Murphy and Corin Howell's Lake Totem #1, James Tynion IV and Michael Walsh's Exquisite Corpses: Book of the Dead #1, Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari's Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1, Joe Pruett and Philippe Xavier's The Territory #1, and Tate Brombal and Matt Emmons' Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet #1.

Lake Totem #1 (of 4)

(W) Sean Murphy (A) Sean Murphy & Corin Howell

Covers: Sean Murphy, Clay McCormack, Serena Bell, Fero Pe, Blank Sketch

For centuries a monstrous creature has been luring children into the depths of Lake Totem…and our young hero is about to uncover the truth! Set in the 1990s, a young girl named Nib unearths clues about a legendary lake monster when a forgotten Indian burial ground is discovered beneath an abandoned drive-in movie theater. Now Nib, her best friend Elliot, and her trusty cat Ripley must follow the clues down a dark path of mythological conspiracy—the same path that destroyed the mind of her missing mother. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Exquisite Corpses: Book of the Dead #1 (One-Shot)

(W) James Tynion IV, Michael Walsh, Jordie Bellaire, Marguerite Bennett, Patrick Horvath, Victor LaValle, Soo Lee, Losty, Steve Orlando, Josh Trujillo & Alyssa Wong (A) Francesca Ciregia, Lisandro Estherren, Lauren Knight, Piotr Kowalski, David Lafuente, Brian Level, Ryan Quackenbush, Claire Roe & Alexandre Tefenkgi

Covers: Michael Walsh, Brian Level, Collectible Card Polybagged, Blank Sketch, Ito, Federico Mele, Tula Lotay

Twelve of the deadliest killers in the world entered Oak Valley last Halloween. But only one would survive to see the dawn. For the rest, their stories ended in decapitation, conflagration, or even more ignoble defeats. But now, thanks to overwhelming demand, a murderers' row of talent from across the horror spectrum has assembled to reveal the never-before-seen origins of Exquisite Corpses' cast of assassins, mercenaries, and madmen! Discover the Congregation's unholy mission, the spark behind Layla Blaze's scars, Lady Carolina's first hunt, and even a terrifying first look at one of Exquisite Corpses Season 2's new killers! 80 pgs • $9.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Gehenna: Lust for Conquest #1 (of 4)

(W) Patrick Kindlon & Marco Ferrari (A) Maurizio Rosenzweig

Covers: Maurizio Rosenzweig, Chloe Brailsford NSFW Polybagged, Kerbcrawlerghost, Aklia Gabriel, Zawayuki, Marco Ferrari, Blank Sketch

Crime & Punishment: Los Angeles. Gehenna chases the contract on her life to the City of Angels. But revenge isn't an exact science, and she finds herself playing defense against the wildest hitmen on the coast. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

The Territory #1 (of 5)

(W) Joe Pruett (A) Philippe Xavier

Covers: Philippe Xavier, Brandon Peterson, Joe Benitez, Stevan Subic, Philippe Xavier Virgin, Brandon Peterson Virgin

Sixteen years ago, civilization collapsed. The world has reset itself into a dystopian landscape where only the law of the strongest rules. A man from a now decimated humanity and a young girl with no past, two unlikely companions, united by chance and a bond they do not yet recognize, are hunted through the cruel and ruthless expanses of the Territory, racing toward a common destiny neither of them could have anticipated. It's Lone Wolf and Cub meets The Road in this all-too-possible near future tale of redemption and revenge. From Eisner Award winner Joe Pruett (Viking Moon, Kilroy Is Here, Cable), and legendary French artist Philippe Xavier (Tango, Conquistador, and The Serpent and the Coyote trilogy). 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Transformers: Bumblebee – Lost Planet #1 (of 6)

(W) Tate Brombal (A) Matt Emmons & Giovanna Niro

Covers: Matt Emmons & Giovanna Niro, Ladrönn, Tom Whalen, Juni Ba, Luke Preece, Arist Deyn Foil, Blank Sketch

Biggest Icons. Biggest Creators. Like You Never Expected. Skybound Visions Is Here! After a devastating Decepticon attack, Bumblebee is stranded on an uncharted planet. Lost in the galaxy, with no way to call for help, the so-called "weakest of all the Autobots" must tackle the biggest mission of his young life. But beneath its surface, this strange planet holds a secret that's already begun to corrupt and change its indigenous life. Now, the Autobots' greatest hope must come from the transformation of its most unexpected warrior… if Bee can survive being hunted by the deadliest Decepticon of all! Acclaimed creators Tate Brombal (House of Slaughter, Batgirl), Matt Emmons (Gardener), and Giovanna Niro (Absolute Catwoman) present a Bumblebee story like you've never experienced before. Every Skybound Visions limited series is a complete, standalone story featuring your favorite pop culture icons, perfect for new readers and old fans alike. 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Innen #1 (One-Shot)

(W) Robert Windom (A) Mirko Colak

Covers: Mirko Colak, Jae Lee, Jae Lee B&W

Innen refers to an inescapable relationship between rivals. Robert Windom (M1: Monster Racing League) and Mirko Colak (Spawn) team up to bring you a tale of vengeance set in dystopian, future Japan. A young girl who witnesses her mother's murder is dead-set on revenge. When she finds an ancient helmet that turns the wearer into a warrior demon, murder and mayhem ensue! However, to quench her bloodlust, she'll need to defeat her helmet's karmic enemy. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Blood & Thunder #21

(W) Benito Cereno (A) E.J. Su, Michele "Msassyk" Assarasakorn

Covers: E.J. Su & Dee Cunniffe, Rod Reis, Dillon Snook, Brandt&Stein

Home is where the heart (break) is. Blood seeks sanctuary in a familiar place… but how long can it last before danger catches up? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Capes #15

(W) Benito Cereno (A) Mark Englert

Covers: Mark Englert, Conor Hughes, Nate Bellegarde & John, Michael Avon Oeming & Taki Soma, Sweeney Boo

A Tech Jacket team-up! Why does Capes, Inc need the help of one of the most powerful weapons in the universe? Must be something really, really dangerous and not from this world… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Chainkata #3

(W/A) Daniel Warren Johnson

Covers: Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer, Daniel Warren Johnson B&W, Steve McNiven, Daniel Warren Johnson Raw Art

A high stakes mission puts Luma Sela-Ver and her loved ones in a perilous situation. Good thing she has her family weapon, which never leaves her side. Rev it up! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Creature Corps #2

(W) Curt Pires (A) Jok

Covers: Jok, Jok Booster Bundle, Amilcar Pinna, Jok Japanese Videogame Magazine, Jok Akira Homage, Martin Simmonds

Let the games begin! Following the events of the first issue, the calamity cup begins in earnest, and Dusty is forced to battle on and off the field, as he runs into ghosts from his past. Cover B: Booster Bundle – contains a polybagged secret cover of Creature Corps #2 as well as one of five random trading cards from the Creature Corps TCG. Including a chance to win a holofoil chase card! 48 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Creepshow, Vol. 5 #5 (of 5)

(W) Joshua Spiller, Christof Bogacs (A) Adriano Turtulici, Tadd Galusha

Covers: Kyle Hotz & Dan Brown, Adriano Turtulici, Luana Vecchio

Joshua Spiller (Cruel Universe, Hello Darkness) and Adriano Turtulici (You'll Do Bad Things, Fall of the House of Slaughter) are dyeing to tell you the tale of a mega-star fashion designer making fast money through fast fashion… but she has no idea what evils are cut from the same cloth. Then, Christof Bogac (Lex Luthor: Diabolical Genius, Rick & Morty) and Tadd Galusha (Showdown) make first contact with grotesque aliens, but will deciphering their strange language reveal a message even more horrifying than their appearance? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Crimes Against Nature #5

(W) Eliot Rahal (A) Mattia Monaco

Covers: Mattia Monaco, Jenna Cha

Worlds collide when the past meets the present. Still reeling from the Poacher's attack, Amigo is bleeding out in the back of Joy's van as a desperate Kermit turns to an untrustworthy figure—his former boss—for help. And Detective Luczano finally confronts the mysterious billionaire, Jason Trent Scott. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Crowbound #5

(W) Jeff Lemire (A) Dustin Nguyen

Covers: Dustin Nguyen, Jeffrey Alan Love, Emi Lenox, Jae Lee

Rose and her motley crew continue their journey through the lands outside The Wall in search of her kidnapped daughter. But the deeper she trudges into the Black Bay, the more her memories betray her… Will Rose be able to discern reality from fantasy, or will she slip into the dark depths forever? The first book of Jeff Lemire & Dustin Nguyen's next masterpiece ends here in shocking fashion! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

The Darkness #11

(W) Marc Silvestri (A) Stefano Raffaele, Agustin Padilla & Arif Prianto

Covers: Raymond Gay & Arif Prianto, Björn Barends

The mysterious dimension known as The Harrowing is more than the domain of the Darkness—it is a hell, a very unique hell, and Jackie Estacado faces a few reunions there… 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Deadly Tales of the Gunslinger Spawn #22

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti (A) Jordi Armengol

Covers: Marco Failla, Marco Failla Virgin

Gunslinger parts ways with Lucy, Elroy, and their child, remaining behind to enjoy the Gulf Coast. When a robbery erupts nearby, he swiftly takes down the outlaws, drawing the attention of the local sheriff—who claims to know him. Tobias insists they've never met, but the sheriff recounts an encounter from years earlier, revealing a shocking truth: This is not Tobias at all, but the original Gunslinger—the very man who once gave Tobias the knife as a child. The story then catches up with Z and Ryder before shifting to the Changing Man, who is instructed to push this Gunslinger beyond his limits, as the time has come for him to either rise to his true potential… or surrender his gift to someone more worthy. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Death Vigil (2026) #6 (of 6)

(W/A) Stjepan Šejić

It's all been building up to this: Can the Dreamer be trusted? Will Bernie choose love or duty? Not everyone makes it out alive – technically, nobody does. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

The Department of Truth #42

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Martin Simmonds & Ben Templesmith

Covers: Martin Simmonds, Piotr Kowalski, Marguerite Sauvage

No one in the Department of Truth understands the "how" and the "why" of the work they do, just that it is essential to keeping the world safe and in control. A select few, however, believe they are called upon by a Higher Power to perform these duties. And these agents are the most dangerous of all. Also in this issue: Guest artist Ben Templesmith (30 Days of Night) concludes the sordid history of Martin Barker, the chief architect of the Department of Truth's downfall! 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

D'orc #12

(W/A) Brett Bean

Covers: Brett Bean, Valentine Pasche

Mine, all mine. The badass Golem, Raawk, is dragging D'orc to the Dark Realm, kicking and screaming. But all hell breaks loose when they reach an outpost full of Minaurs, wicked little beasts that mine the nearby quarries and caves for precious minerals for the war. Soon everyone will be kicking and screaming, biting…dying… And a LOT of it. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Exquisite Corpses: Fox Mask Killer #5 (of 5)

(W) Che Grayson (A) Adam Gorham & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Adam Gorham, Annie Wu, Collectible Card Polybagged, E.M. Gist, Justine Frany

The blood-soaked finale! The only way out of The Tooth & The Claw is death. Fox Mask Killer chose life instead. But the Blackburn sisters will stop at nothing to preserve their fortune. Now, with Eagle Mask Killer's talons at her daughter's neck, Fox Mask Killer has one final choice to make. At last, discover what set Exquisite Corpses' most enigmatic assassin on her fatal path! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Exquisite Corpses: Lone Gunman #3 (of 5)

(W) Pornsak Pichetshote (A) Alberto Ponticelli & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Alberto Ponticelli, Rafael Albuquerque, Collectible Card Polybagged, Patricio Delpeche, Inaki Miranda

In the sweat-soaked streets of Florida, a retirement home becomes an abattoir as Laura attempts to follow the tracks of another surviving winner in her desperate search for clues. When the True American hefts his chainsaws, the only color running down the flag is red! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

The Eye Collector #8

(W) Jonathan Ball & GMB Chomichuk (A) GMB Chomichuk

Covers: GMB Chomichuk, Charlene Clark

First full appearance of Olympia. First appearance of Spalanzani. Clara becomes suspicious of Nathan's secret room. Olympia has caught Nathan's eye. What is her secret connection to the Eye Collector? What does Spalanzani, the world's greatest artist, plan for his new exhibition? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Feral #30

(W) Tony Fleecs (A) Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Brad Simpson

Covers: Trish Forstner, Tone Rodriguez & Tony Fleecs, Tony Fleecs & Trish Forstner 30 Days of Night Homage, Trish Forstner Character Spotlight

There's no such thing as nine lives! After last issue's shock ending, Elsie will feel the weight of every bad decision she's made since the beginning of this journey in the form of her Spirit Cougar's claws on her neck! Can Elsie finally exorcise her demons before the wildcats are infected by the Bad Kind? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Final Boss #13

(W) Tyler Kirkham (A) David Miller, Tyler Kirkham & Ifansyah Noor

Covers: Tyler Kirkham, Patrick Mulholland, Sukesha Ray, Tyler Kirkham B&W, Sukesha Ray B&W, Patrick Mulholland B&W

On the open seas, Tommy Brazen clashes blades with Captain Cutlass Ivory to entertain Farthica's elite aboard a lavish yacht. But the spectacle conceals a darker reality: Still grieving the recent loss of his friend Rabak, the brutal tournament is taking a heavy mental and physical toll on Tommy. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Fireborn #8

(W) Curt Pires & Franklin Jonas (A) Patrick Mulholland

Covers: Patrick Mulholland, Homage, Spoiler, Variant, Homage Foil

Following the shock revelation of the last issue, Aaron struggles to find his footing. The hunt for fireborn intensifies—and if Aaron's going to survive, he's going to need all the help he can get! 48 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

The Forgotten Five #2

(W) Alex Segura & Sara Century (A) Dean Kotz

Covers: Dean Kotz, Chloe Brailsford, Geraldo Borges

The past catches up! With rumors of the Contingency on the rise, former Five member Alfred Sanders must flee for his life! As more of the team's buried secrets are uncovered, a new threat reveals herself… Can the Five hope to contend with Darla Desolate?! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

G.I. Joe #30

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Marco Ferrari, Lee Loughridge

Covers: Tom Reilly, J. Scott Campbell & Alex Sinclair, Stanley "Artgerm" Lau, Fadime Yildirim Streetwear, Phil Noto, Jenny Frison Foil

Baroness: Agent of Cobra?! After the events of G.I. Joe versus Night Force, Baroness has joined Cobra! Everything has changed…but what does that mean for the most unpredictable former member of G.I. Joe? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

G.I. Joe: A Real American Hero/Tomb Raider #4 (of 5)

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Elena Casagrande & Alex Guimarães

Covers: Elena Casagrande & Alex Guimarães, Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson, Terry Dodson & Rachel Dodson Foil, Chris Mooneyham Vintage Joe, Rossi Gifford & Miquel Muerto

Lara Croft vs. Baroness! As G.I. Joe puts everything on the line, Lara and Baroness clash in the ultimate showdown! 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Gunslinger Spawn #62

(W) Erica Schultz (A) Carlo Barberi

Covers: Mirko Colak, Mirko Colak Virgin

Whether it is past or present, the Gunslinger is used to taking a beating. But unlike so many that have crossed his path, no matter how much he is hurt, he's the kind that will always get back up and look his enemy right in the eye. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

If Destruction Be Our Lot #8

(W) Matthew Rosenberg & Mark Elijah Rosenberg (A) Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala

Covers: Andy MacDonald & Francesco Segala, Rob Guillory Abe Invades, Lane Lloyd

Sometimes all it takes to save you from an angry mob are some even angrier children. Abe finally gets the chance to help humanity and, unsurprisingly, humanity doesn't feel great about it. Oh, and the army shows up. That's going to be a problem. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Kaya #39

(W/A) Wes Craig

Covers: Wes Craig, Becky Cloonan

Alone, Jin travels a long, treacherous road, hoping for salvation. Far away, Kaya's life hangs in the balance. Meanwhile, the Dragon-God cuts a swath of unstoppable destruction, as the realm's mightiest kingdoms prepare for all out war! Barreling towards the ultimate conclusion, the road to Kaya's 50th issue finale starts here! New heroes, familiar faces and old enemies come together for an emotional, action-packed epilogue for the ages! Variant cover by the incredible Becky Cloonan! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

King Spawn #63

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Thomas Nachlik

Covers: Danny Ingrassia, Lee Carter

The 400. The Vampire Clans of New York. Cultists dressed up as Spawn himself. New York City has fallen. People are scared. Al Simmons has decided that it's time to take the city back! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Lost Fantasy #16

(W) Curt Pires (A) Luca Casalanguida

Covers: Luca Casalanguida, Homage, Alfredo Cardona Bombshell, Luca Casalanguida Virgin

The end is here! Henry VS Edge for the fate of the world above, and the world beneath. 48 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

M1: Monster Racing League #8

(W) Robert Windom & Lily Windom (A) Jae Lee

Covers: Jae Lee, Dustin Nguyen, Jae Lee B&W

Jae Lee's ongoing series continues! Dev competes in the Tokyo City Qualifiers! This high-octane sci-fi drama, set in a near-future Tokyo, is Akira meets Stranger Things. Fast. Mutated. Dangerous. M1:MRL burns neonhot and never looks back. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

M.A.S.K. #8

(W) Dan Watters (A) Nikola Cižmešija & Pierluigi Casolino

Covers: Pye Parr, Nick Bradshaw & Jim Charalampidis, Ben Oliver, Fadime Yildirim Streetwear, Derek Charm

Hondo MacClean… ready for your crash course? General Flagg brings new allies – including Battle Force 2000 – to M.A.S.K., but nothing is as it seems. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Merciless #2 (of 4)

(W) Mirka Andolfo (A) Lidia Bolognini & Mirka Andolfo

Covers: Mirka Andolfo, Lidia Bolognini, Godtail, Mirka Andolfo Virgin, Godtail Virgin

Not only is Betsy still alive, she also seems connected to the mysterious deaths haunting Woodsburgh, and Rory and Joel are determined to find her and put an end to the trail of blood running through town. Meanwhile, Marion struggles to keep the factory going while Sheriff Bancroft seems intent on getting in the way… could he have uncovered Lady Hellaine's secret? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Odin #7 (of 9)

(W) Marguerite Bennett & James Tynion IV (A) Letizia Cadonici & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Alex Eckman-Lawn, Letizia Cadonici, David Romero

Hate brought these young white supremacists together…but a few of them found love (or something like it) in the process. Now, as death gnashes at their heels with great, monstrous teeth, that love will be put to the test. And the stakes for failing are fouler than they could ever imagine. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Ofiusa #5 (of 6)

(W/A) Guillem March

Covers: Guillem March, Guillem March Variant, Guillem March Raw Art, Guillem March NSFW Polybagged

After the unsettling ending of the previous issue, the time has come for major revelations. Our protagonists' actions take on new meaning now that the stories behind them are coming to light. The horrors of the past resurface, and the monsters are brought back to life. Life in Ofiusa will never be the same. 40 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

The Power Fantasy #18

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Caspar Wijngaard

Covers: Caspar Wijngaard, Rossi Gifford

Where we consider the big issues, like if you could travel back in time to kill baby Hitler, would you? How about if Hitler was actually a lovely-if-self-obsessed artist who killed the world by accident? Also, Jacky Magus panics. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

The Princess Murders #2

(W/A) Tony Fleecs & Tim Seeley

Covers: Tim Seeley & Tony Fleecs, Tyler Kirkham, Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua Nightmare on Elm Street 3 Horror Homage, Tim Seeley & Allen Passalaqua Anastasia Animation Homage, Aaron Campbell

A princess has been killed, and everyone in the kingdom of Sardinia is a suspect… including Wicked Stepsister Edwige. Now The Queen has unleashed the most dreaded interrogator in all the land. When Cardinal Vicar Angelo reads God's wrath upon the surviving Princesses, their fairy tale origins will unveil their most twisted secrets. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Red Roots #8

(W/A) Lorenzo De Felici

Covers: Lorenzo De Felici, Gabriel H. Walta, Cristiano Spadoni

Dan and Kate start to find their spot in the Dam, while their search for a way back home starts looking more and more fruitless. They're just about to lose all hope, when something reminds them of an undeniable truth: The roots provide. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

The Rocketfellers #16

(W) Peter J. Tomasi & Francis Manapul (A) Francis Manapul

Covers: Francis Manapul, Dustin Nguyen, Francis Manapul Design Sketch

"Invaders, Y'all," Part Three. Roland Rocketfeller is alive! But not so well. Can his family reach him before a bloodthirsty sabretooth tiger does? Meanwhile, in the present, the rest of the family faces off with the Jupiterians and the perils of socializing in the 21st century. Plus: a new breed of time hunter has also found the Rocketfellers…but what do they want with them? 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Savage Dragon #286

(W/A) Erik Larsen

Covers: Erik Larsen, Erik Larsen '70s Throwback

Malcolm Dragon and Maxine face their biggest challenge yet as the countdown to Savage Dragon #300 intensifies! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

The Scorched #59

(W) Thomas Healy (A) Raymond Gay

Covers: Igor Monti, Von Randal

After the explosive reveal in last month's issue of The Scorched, new alliances are forged as the fate of the universe hangs in the balance. She-Spawn, Raven Spawn and their new allies seek to free the mysterious captive before time runs out and another world is destroyed. 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Spawn #383

(W) Matthew Rosenberg (A) Stephen Segovia

Covers: Nat Jones, Nat Jones Virgin

The fight for New York starts here. Hudson's visions have set the stage for Spawn ending the world. But this isn't the first time that Al Simmons has been blamed for such a catastrophe. And now that he knows the impetus of the disaster, he will go to hell and back to stop it! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Tales of Wonder #5 (of 5)

(W/A) Steve Skroce

Covers: Steve Skroce & Ian Herring, Cédric Poulat, Toni Fejzula, Troy Nixey & Ian Herring, Partha Pratim Sarkar & DC Alonso

"Tales of Wonder finally resolves the age old 'Writer vs Artist' debate. The answer is Steve Skroce." –Ben Stenbeck (Our Bones Dust, Lands Unknown: The Skinless Man, Hellboy). The fate of humanity! And creator royalties! Wonderites, this is the one you've all been waiting for! America's Freedom Force's last stand! Stu and Jake's ultimate decision! Plus, we finally answer comics' eternal question: Who's more important—the writer or the artist?! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

Terminal #7

(W) Robert Kirkman & Joe Casey (A) David Finch, Sandra Hope & Dave McCaig

Covers: David Finch & Dave McCaig, Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig, Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig, Ben Oliver, Yanick Paquette & Simon Gough, Whilce Portacio & Dean White

The must-read superhero comic continues with art by superstar David Finch! Sid may have survived the activation ceremony, but can he—with some help from Alessandra—survive an attack from a new enemy? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

That Texas Blood: Hell Comes to Allison Ranch #5 (of 6)

(W) Chris Condon (A) Jacob Phillips

Covers: Jacob Phillips, Gabriel Walta

In the middle of a veritable war zone, Joe Bob contends with injured officers, escalating tensions, and getting young Randy Terrill out of the Allison Ranch alive. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Transformers #40

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Howard Porter & Mike Spicer

Covers: Jason Howard, Daniel Warren Johnson & Mike Spicer, David Nakayama, Dike Ruan, John Amor

Where are the Autobots? Beachcomber scours the Earth for Autobot reinforcements, but who is out there? And do they want to be found? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Universal Monsters: The Bride of Frankenstein Lives #4 (of 4)

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Mattia De Iulis

Covers: Mattia De Iulis, Sweeney Boo, Luana Vecchio Connecting, Sweeney Boo B&W Classic Horror, Stephanie Pepper, Jessica Fong

The heart of a woman. Finally, the true monster is revealed. In a life stolen from others, The Bride must now create her own existence… 32 pgs • $4.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Vampire on Aisle 6 #2 (of 3)

(W) Zoe Thorogood & Joe Whiteford (A) Zoe Thorogood

Covers: Zoe Thorogood, Zoe Thorogood Variant

With no chance of escape and two bodies in the store bathroom waiting to be discovered, Luka is desperate for a place to hide. While the sun outside remains the ultimate threat, Memee's is getting busy with rabid fans. Luka needs to lay low but the ghosts of his past are making it difficult. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Void Rivals #38

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Frank Mazzoli & Patricio Delpeche

Covers: Lorenzo De Felici, Conor Hughes, Miki Montlló, Nate Bellegarde & John, Partha Pratim Sarkar & DC Alonso

"Pit of Destruction," Part Two. For a chance of winning *SPOILER*, Darak faces off in the Pit of Destruction! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

The Walking Dead Deluxe #152

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano & Dave McCaig

Covers: David Finch & Dave McCaig, Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig, Wes Craig & Dave McCaig

United in fear. This deluxe presentation in stunning full color also features another installment of Cutting Room Floor and creator commentary. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 6, 2027

The Walking Dead Deluxe #153

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Charlie Adlard, Stefano Gaudiano & Dave McCaig

Covers: David Finch & Dave McCaig, Charlie Adlard & Dave McCaig, Wes Craig & Dave McCaig

Heavy hangs the head. 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

White Sky #9

(W) William Harms (A) Marcelo Frusin

Covers: Marcelo Frusin, Marcelo Frusin B&W, Lisandro Estherren

The Vessels. As Violet settles in at Lawrence Livermore Lab, the Scribes of Enoch prepare to turn their prisoners into vessels for the dead! 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Witchblade #28

(W) Marguerite Bennett (A) Giuseppe Cafaro & Arif Prianto

Covers: Giuseppe Cafaro & Arif Prianto, Yishan Li, Yishan Li Variant

A finale over twenty issues in the making! A career of tugging at loose ends has brought Sara Pezzini to Vatican City, where she must reckon not only with her father's death – but the rest of her life. The order of the Magdalena could prove powerful allies, or dangerous enemies. Bearing the Witchblade is Sara's destiny; will she take her fate into her own hands? 32 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

W0rldtr33 #24

(W) James Tynion IV (A) Fernando Blanco & Jordie Bellaire

Covers: Fernando Blanco, Caterina Mazzei, Chris Wildgoose

Ph34r helped inspire a generation of angry, violent young men to commit unspeakable atrocities. Those who survived their outbursts were locked up in Alcatraz for observation. But no one stopped to consider that putting them all in one place might be exactly what the Undernet wanted… Just one chapter remains before the apocalyptic 25th issue! 24 pgs • $3.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Radiant Black Compact Edition, Book 1 TP

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Marcelo Costa

Covers: Marcelo Costa, Direct Market Exclusive Geraldo Borges & Marcelo Costa

Nathan Burnett has just turned thirty, his credit card debt is piling up, and his only move is moving back home with his parents. But when Nathan and his best friend Marshall Ward discover the cosmic Radiant their lives will never be the same again. There's just one problem: the powers don't belong to them—and the cosmic beings who created them want them back by any means necessary. This digest-sized paperback collects the first twelve issues of Kyle Higgins and Marcelo Costa's Eisner and Harvey Award-nominated superhero series Radiant Black at a compact 6"x9" trim size perfect for readers on the go! Collects Radiant Black #1-12. 328 pgs • $12.99, On Sale January 20, 2027

Spawn Hell Hath Arisen TP

(W) Todd McFarlane (A) Brett Booth, Adelso Corona, Daniel Henriques & Robert Nugent

Covers: Björn Barends

Hell hath arisen! Nyx has revived Spawn, restoring his powers and energizing Earth's forces. Her plans to attack Heaven are now exposed, making Spawn's mission clear. However, enemies have been planning and gathering armies to fight back. As Spawn's team assembles, a massive demon from Hell looms ominously, while chaos erupts on Earth with demons, angels, and monsters running loose. Spawn struggles to restore order amid the chaos, knowing he is the only one who can. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects Spawn #361–368. 192 pgs • $19.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Terminal, Vol. 1: Activation Agenda TP

(W) Robert Kirkman & Joe Casey (A) Andy Kubert, Art Adams, & Dave McCaig

Covers: Andy Kubert & Dave McCaig, Direct Market Exclusive Arthur Adams & Dave McCaig

A secret war is raging across the world by violent forces with superhuman abilities! When Marilyn Howe's search for her missing sister Alessandra puts her in the center of this conflict, she discovers that the power to save the world comes from unlocking your genetic code — giving up everything you thought you knew about yourself…if you even survive the experience. From visionary creators, writers Robert Kirkman and Joe Casey and artists Andy Kubert, David Finch, and Arthur Adams, Terminal launches a bold new universe and delivers the most violent and unpredictable superhero series of the year —marking Kirkman's return to the superhero genre— perfect for fans of Uncanny X-Men and Invincible. Collects Terminal #1-6. 168 pgs • $16.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Die: Loaded, Vol. 2 TP

(W) Kieron Gillen (A) Stephanie Hans

Covers: Stephanie Hans

In Die, you are exposed to your fantasies and dreams and try to survive. That alone is difficult. Can our cast survive the fantasies of their closest friends, lovers and relatives? It's an experience. Collects Die: Loaded #7-12. 176 pgs • $16.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Final Boss, Vol. 2 TP

(W) Tyler Kirkham (A) Tyler Kirkham, David Miller & Ifansyah Noor

Covers: Tyler Kirkham

Brutal. Relentless. Unstoppable. Tommy Brazen solidifies his status as the new face of action. In the second volume of the rockem-sock-em hit series Final Boss, the stakes are higher and the hits are harder. Tommy finds himself entangled in a legendary combat tournament that serves as the backdrop for his own search for identity. This volume offers fans a deep dive into the world-building with behind-the-scenes looks, detailed character bios, and a full cover gallery. Collects Final Boss #6-11. 144 pgs • $16.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

Lady Mechanika, Vol. 0: La Dama de la Muerte TP

(W) Joe Benitez & M. M. Chen (A) Joe Benitez & Martin Montiel

Covers: Joe Benitez & Peter Steigerwald

After suffering a tragic loss, Lady Mechanika finds solace in a remote Mexican village where the locals share their Dia de los Muertos traditions. But tragedy strikes again when the festivities are interrupted by the bloodthirsty Jinetes del Infierno. How can one mortal woman hope to stop the fabled Infernal Riders and their unholy reign of terror over the Mexican countryside? And will the fight for peace end up costing Lady Mechanika her own tortured soul? Collects the Lady Mechanika Day of the Dead special miniseries, La Dama de la Muerte. 88 pgs • $9.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Spawn Origins, Vol. 9 Deluxe Edition HC

(W) Todd McFarlane, Robert Kirkman, Jonathan Goff & Will Carlton (A) Szymon Kudranski, FCO Plascencia & Tom Orzechowski

Covers: Todd McFarlane

Advance solicit. This deluxe oversized and slipcase hardcover edition presents twenty-five previously released, sold-out issues of classic Spawn stories in an all-new size and format. Additional material includes color and black-and-white cover galleries, never-before-seen art, and all the bonus material from the original collected editions. The absolute top tier of the Spawn Origins family of books! It doesn't get any better than this! Also available in a special limited edition signed by Todd McFarlane and limited to 500 copies. Collects Spawn #201-225. 648 pgs • $99.99 / $149.99 S&N, On Sale April 21, 2027

Spawn Origins, Vol. 33 TP

(W) Todd McFarlane, Robert Kirkman, Jonathan Goff & Will Carlton (A) Whilce Portacio, Erik Larsen, Szymon Kudranski, Robert Kirkman, Todd McFarlane, Danny Miki, Jonathan Glapion, Michael Golde, Jay Fotos, FCO Plascencia, Sheila Saldana, & Ivan Plascencia

Covers: Greg Capullo, Todd McFarlane, & Jay Fotos

In the dark alleys of New York City, Jim Downing encounters Freak, who delivers a cryptic warning before tensions escalate. As a fight breaks out, a fierce showdown occurs between Freak, Clown, and Spawn. Meanwhile, Omega Spawn's arrival shifts the balance, and during the chaos, Violator learns that Malebolgia plans to return and reclaim his territory. Clown takes Jim underground to plan their next move, unaware of the unexpected twists awaiting them. Additional features include a cover gallery and behind-the-scenes artwork. Collects Spawn #197 – 202. 184 pgs • $19.99, On Sale January 13, 2027

Starhenge, Book 2: Ore/A Kiss for Atticus Deluxe Edition HC

(W/A) Liam Sharp

Book Two of the award-winning, Eisner-nominated series, collecting the 'Ore' graphic novella and second 4 issue limited series. Whilst the Ur-Queen battles flesh-wearing AI monsters in the future, Amber, Merlin and Daryl find themselves wiped of their memories and trapped in strange realms they can barely comprehend… Collects Ore: A Starhenge Graphic Novella and Starhenge Book Two: A Kiss for Atticus. 176 pgs • $24.99, On Sale April 21, 2027

Transformers Deluxe Edition, Book Three HC

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Dan Mora, Jorge Corona, Ludo Lullabi, Jason Howard, Mike Spicer & Sarah Stern

Covers: Dan Mora, Direct Market Exclusive Jason Howard

A new era for Transformers begins here! The Energon Universe will never be the same as the Autobots and Decepticons kick off the most surprising new chapter in their war on Earth…and Cybertron. When Optimus Prime and Elita One clash over the future of the Autobots, choices will be made that divide their forces – and introduce new allies like Arcee Magnus – in ways no one ever expected. Meanwhile, secrets are revealed as Megatron has a vision that will change the course of his life—and the leadership of the Decepticons. Comics visionaries Robert Kirkman (The Walking Dead, Invincible), Dan Mora (Superman), Jason Howard (Astounding Wolf-Man), Jorge Corona (Lobo), and Ludo Lullabi (Ghost Pepper) present the next action-packed epic in the record-breaking Transformers series. Collects Transformers #25-36 and a story from the Energon Universe Special 2026. 288 pgs • $49.99, On Sale April 28, 2027

Void Rivals, Vol. 6: Rom TP

(W) Robert Kirkman (A) Conor Hughes, Lorenzo De Felici, Patricio Delpeche & Matheus Lopes

Covers: Lorenzo De Felici, Direct Market Exclusive Lorenzo De Felici

Everyone's favorite space knight appears in the Outer Ring! After the shocking conclusion to the Quintesson War, the Sacred Ring is no longer safe…for anyone. Now, Darak and Solia are on the run and must form an unlikely alliance with Pythona to survive. But their journey takes a shocking turn with the arrival of Rom, the legendary space knight, whose mission is more than meets the eye… The acclaimed team of Robert Kirkman (Invincible, The Walking Dead), Conor Hughes, Lorenzo De Felici (Oblivion Song), and Patricio Delpeche kick off the next arc of their epic Energon Universe adventure. Collects Void Rivals #31-36, Rom Special #1, and a story from the Energon Universe 2026 Special. 152 pgs • $19.99, On Sale January 27, 2027

J. Scott Campbell's Danger Girl Artist's Edition HC

(W) J. Scott Campbell & Andy Hartnell (A) J. Scott Campbell

Covers: J. Scott Campbell, Direct Market Exclusive J. Scott Campbell

When Danger Girl debuted in 1998, J. Scott Campbell introduced readers to a world of international intrigue, action, and adventure through the exploits of Abbey Chase and her elite team of secret agents. The series quickly became a top-selling comic and a standout success, solidifying Campbell's place among the industry's most celebrated artists. J. Scott Campbell's Artist's Edition is an oversized 12" x 17" hardcover showcasing more than 150 pages of original art, covers, character designs, and behind-the-scenes illustrations from the legendary Danger Girl miniseries and more. This stunning volume also includes an introduction with commentary by Campbell himself, offering unique insights into his creative process. Get an unparalleled look at the artistry and legacy of one of the most iconic comics of its era, celebrating the work of legendary artist J. Scott Campbell. Though the artwork appears in black and white, every page has been scanned in full color directly from Campbell's original art, preserving the blue pencil, ink gradients, corrections, and unique nuances that make original artwork so special. Reproduced at the same size as drawn, this Artist's Edition offers the closest possible experience to viewing Campbell's original pages. Unless you're holding the originals, there is no better way to experience his art. 184 pgs • $150.00, On Sale June 2, 2027

Lego Ninjago: Masters of Spinjitzu, Book 1 OGN TP

(W) Kevin Burke & Chris "Doc" Wyatt (A) Alessandro Valdrighi, Sara Antonellini & Dee Cunniffe

Covers: Alessandro Valdrighi & K.J. Diaz

The Lego Ninjago story that started it all, told like never before! When young blacksmiths Kai and Nya are separated by the forces of the evil Lord Garmadon, these two siblings will travel very different paths that will change Ninjago forever! Now, Kai must master the art of Spinjitzu from the mysterious Master Wu and his ninja—Cole, Jay, and Zane—or lose his sister forever. Trapped in the Underworld, Nya will have to use her wits and make unlikely allies in order to escape! But greater threats await as the ninja rush to gather the legendary Golden Weapons before Garmadon… Acclaimed Lego Ninjago: Dragons Rising lead writers Kevin Burke and Chris "Doc" Wyatt present a bold reimagining of the original Lego Ninjago story, perfect for new and longtime Spinners alike. 104 pgs • $12.99, On Sale March 3, 2027

Marvel Heroes by Gene Colan Artist's Edition HC

(W) Stan Lee, Gerry Conway, Roy Thomas, & more (A) Gene Colan, Bill Everett, Tom Palmer, Joe Sinnott, & more

Covers: Gene Colan, Direct Market Exclusive Gene Colan

A collection of Gene Colan Marvel art unlike any other! Gene Colan was one of the most prolific and popular Marvel artists of the 1960s and '70s. His distinctive and stylistic storytelling made him a fan favorite. This Artist's Edition includes covers and pages from his most fondly remembered runs at Marvel: Captain America, Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Howard the Duck, and more. We also present two complete stories –a Daredevil and Iron Man. The first Gene Colan Artist's Edition (which focused exclusively on Tomb of Dracula) curated by Scott Dunbier is long out of print and commands high prices in the aftermarket – don't miss out on what promises to be a stunning volume of this incredible artist! Although appearing to be in black and white, all the art is scanned in color, enabling the reader to see the work as close to the original as possible – ink gradients, blue pencil, and all the unique nuances that make original art so special – are all clearly visible and printed at the same size as drawn. Collects two complete stories (Daredevil #63 and Tales of Suspense #97, featuring Iron Man), and many covers and pages from Daredevil, Doctor Strange, Captain America, Howard the Duck, and more. 176 pgs • $150.00, On Sale April 7, 2027

"`

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!