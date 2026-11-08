Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: Abbatoir 6, iron age

Official Iron Age January 2027 Solicits With Abattoir 6: Bronx

Official Iron Age January 2027 Solicits with Abattoir 6: Bronx by Mina Elwell and Jed Mejia

Iron Age January 2027 solicitations lead with a spinoff from their Abattoir 6 series, Bronx #1 by Mina Elwell and Jed Mejia, as well as more Dead Head and an Infernoct collection that's been years in the making… and check other recent comic book publishers' solicitations right here.

ABATTOIR SIX BRONX (ONE SHOT)

(W) Mina Elwell (A) Jed Mejia (CA) Ifesinachi Orijekwe

Creeping out of the pages of Abattoir Six! Bronx tells the story of one of the main characters of the series, and features the most disturbing parts of life inside the Abattoir. Find out what it's like to give birth inside a vampiric prison… and what happens when a mother raises her child to defy demons. This issue ties directly into the ongoing story of Abattoir Six! Don't miss it!

$4.99 1/27/2027

DEAD HEAD #9 (OF 12)

(W) A.C. Medina (A/CA) Gabriel Fonseca

Dead Head's vicious supporting cast takes center stage! Final Girl Inc., Clerk, and the deadly Classics prepare for something BIG as they showcase their formidable murderous talents.

$4.99 1/27/2027

INFERNOCT TP VOL 01 (MR)

(W) Mina Elwell (A/CA) Eli Powell

Modern Horror inspired by H.P. LOVECRAFT. Mina Elwell (Abattoir Six; Undercover Monster) and Eli Powell's (Devil's Class) acclaimed horror miniseries gets an all-new printing with an all-new publisher as they gear up for Volume 2 coming early 2027! Sam just needs a job. She certainly doesn't WANT to babysit an old man. It's the only job she could get. This is the story of what happens when the caretaker of an elderly monster hunter realizes she has to learn his job – fast – or risk the whole town being swallowed by an ancient evil…

$19.99 1/27/2027

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!