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Official: James Harren Writes And Draws The Demon For DC Next Level

Official: James Harren writes and draws The Demon for DC Next Level, kicking off in October, revealed at San Diego Comic-Con

Article Summary Official at San Diego Comic-Con: James Harren writes and draws The Demon for DC Next Level, launching in October.

The long-rumored James Harren Demon series is now confirmed after months of hints and DC Next Level speculation.

Scott Snyder previously teased The Demon as a horror comic built to welcome new readers into Etrigan’s mythology.

Snyder also praised James Harren’s explosive style, revealing Harren chose The Demon as his DC passion project.

This may have been the worst-kept secret of DC Next Level: James Harren would be writing and drawing a new Demon comic book for DC Next Level. We didn't even really need the tea leaves. But now it is officially confirmed at the DC Next Level panel at San Diego Comic-Con and coming in October…

Previously, Scott Snyder talked about an upcoming The Demon book releasing next year,

"I don't think we announced who's on The Demon yet, but for me, The Demon was a similar project. I went to somebody I love and was like, "Look, I think you're fantastic. What do you want to do?" And they wanted to do a horror book. And then they started talking about The Demon, and the pitch was unbelievable. We just built it out together where their pitch was essentially a book that allows you to walk right in knowing nothing about The Demon and and just be completely enveloped by this awesome mythology about a guy who's cursed with this alternate demonic presence inside of him, Etrigan the Demon, that comes out when he doesn't want it to and fights other demons and it's just awesome. It's a straight-up horror book".

And Scott Snyder talking to Comic Tropes After Dark,

"Yeah. So, like for example, I'm not allowed to say what James Harren is doing. He's one of my favourite artists, and he's on the Absolute Batman annual, and he's amazing. We were in Italy at a convention, and I was like, "Dude, you're a monster. I want you over here at DC." And he was like, "Well, I really want to do this." I said, "What do you want to do?" And he was like, "I love horror." I was like, "Okay, what do you want to do?" And he was like, "Well, this, but you know, I don't know if they'll do that." And I went to them, and I'm like, "Look, this guy's amazing. Nick Pittara just blew up. Daniel Warren Johnson just blew up. We got to go with some styles we're not used to. And this guy is ready to explode." And they were like, "Okay, let's do it." And so the book he's doing, which I can't say what it is, its his choice. It's his book that he wants to do."

This is James Harren drawing Jack Kirby's The Demon, Etrigan. Just for fun…

Who needs tea leaves? James Herren promised that the freakiest demon faces which keep him up at night, also make him laugh out loud"…

DC's Next Level Friday July 24, 2026 12:30pm – 1:30pmPDT Room 6DE

DC storytellers explore the Next Level publishing initiative with announcements, fresh looks, and new details from across the DC Universe. Featuring Joshua Williamson (Legion of Super-Heroes), Hayden Sherman (Legion of Super-Heroes), Kyle Higgins (Teen Titans), Michael Walsh, Gerry Duggan (Next Level: One-Shot), and others. Moderated by Brittany Holzherr (senior editor, DC) and Andrew Marino (senior editor, DC).

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