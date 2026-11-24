Posted in: Comics, DC Comics, Ike Perlmutter, Marvel Comics, Movies, Paramount Pictures, Warner Bros | Tagged: jim lee, Josh Silverman, Skydance

Official: Jim Lee & Anne DePies Report To Josh Silverman At DC Comics

Confirmed: Josh Silverman Runs DC Comics, Jim Lee and Anne DePies Now Report To Him

Article Summary Official: Josh Silverman runs DC Comics oversight, with Jim Lee and Anne DePies continuing to co-lead and report to him.

Silverman’s new DC Comics role follows top posts at Marvel, Disney, Mattel, and Paramount focused on brands and licensing.

The memo frames DC Comics as central to franchise growth, while Jim Lee and Anne DePies remain the steady leadership team.

Josh Silverman’s restructure also confirms Robert Oberschelp’s exit as Products and Publishing absorbs wider operations.

Josh Silverman, President of Global Products and Publishing at Skydance, who last we had on Bleeding Cool talking Turtles over at Paramount, has confirmed that Image Comics co-founder Jim Lee and Anne DePies will continue to co-lead DC Comics, with both reporting to him, the most notable change in the new structure.

Josh Silverman joined Marvel as a corporate attorney in Business and Legal Affairs, later promoted to Senior Vice President of Global Business Development and Licensing Operations. After Ike Perlmutter sold Marvel to Disney in 2009, he became Senior Vice President: Global Strategy, Business Development, and Brand Management, alongside the early build-out of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and then into Disney, including Executive Vice President of Global Third-Party Commercialisation, overseeing Disney Stores, Disney Interactive and Disney Publishing.

In 2022, he joined Mattel as Executive Vice President and Chief Franchise Officer, and moved to Paramount/Skydance last year as President of Global Products & Experiences. After the Paramount–Warner Bros. Discovery merger closed, his remit expanded to President of Global Products & Publishing at the new Skydance. His background is heavily weighted toward licensing, franchise commercialisation, and scaling consumer-products businesses around major entertainment IP, rather than pure editorial or creative leadership.

In a new memo, Josh Silverman wrote, "Jim Lee, President, Publisher and Chief Creative Officer, DC, and Anne DePies, EVP and General Manager, DC, will continue to co-lead DC Comics, one of the world's largest publishers of comics and graphic novels – shaping the future of its iconic characters and enduring stories, and driving the growth and success of the brand across the studio." The Hollywood Reporter noted that DC Comics functions as an incubator for the characters and storylines that ultimately appear on screen; however, I previously noted DC Comics has moved away from that traditional role within former Warner Bros. to becoming a profit generator in its own right in recent years, purely from publishing comics, not just merchandising, licensing, multimedia, or R&D. Josh Siloverman said Products and Publishing would "strengthen and extend the emotional connection between our fans around the world with the brands, franchises, characters and stories they love," and that the team would "remain nimble, curious and entrepreneurial, challenge convention, find new ways to connect with our fans and continually raise the bar for what's possible."

Jim Lee rose to fame at Marvel in the late 1980s and early 1990s, most notably writing and drawing X-Men. In 1992, he left Marvel as one of the founders of Image Comics and created the WildStorm imprint. DC later bought WildStorm in 1998, and Jim Lee joined DC full-time, first as a vice president, then as the one running the whole shebang after Paul Levitz was fired, then Geoff Johns, then Dan DiDio, then Diane Nelson and then Daniel Cherry III. He won.

Anne DePies joined DC around 2011 after earlier work on acquisitions across Warner Bros. theatrical, television, and video game units. In 2022, she was named Senior Vice President and General Manager,

The memo also confirmed that Robert Oberschelp, previously Warner Bros. Discovery's head of consumer products, is leaving. Josh Silverman called him "a valued leader whose contributions have left a lasting mark on the business." Other continuing roles include Paul Southern , another former Disney/Marvel guy on consumer products, and Amy Kaplan Jarashow on publishing.

For now, the public message is continuity at the top of DC Comics itself. Jim Lee and Anne DePies remain in place under the new corporate umbrella, while the wider Products and Publishing division absorbs the consumer products and licensing operations from both legacy companies.

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