Posted in: Batman, Comics, DC Comics, Justice League, Superman | Tagged: bruno redondo, Joshua Williamson, Justice Year, Malaga, sdcc

Official: Joshua Williamson And Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year

Official: Joshua Williamson And Bruno Redondo's Batman: Justice Year from DC Comics in 2027

Article Summary DC officially announces Batman: Justice Year for 2027, by Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo, revealed at SDCC Malaga.

Batman: Justice Year explores Batman’s first year dealing with the Justice League, building on DC’s new official history.

The series appears to pit Batman against the Justice League in Gotham, with Bruce warning them to leave his city now.

Hints of Gotham’s maze mystery and possible MAZE ties add intrigue, with more Batman: Justice Year news due at NYCC.

Well, we were close. Eventually. As announced at SDCC Malaga today, the Spanish spinoff of San Diego Comic-Con that isn't in San Diego, saw a confirmation and announcement of Joshua Williamson and Bruno Redondo's new comic book series together, Batman: Justice Year, which will tell the tale of Batman and the first year of his dealings with the Justice League Of America as defined by Mark Waid in the recent Official New History Of The DC Universe. And a logo very reminiscent of the original Batman: Year One from Frank Miller and David Mazzucchelli.

The pair have been teasing a new comic book series from DC Comics in the run-up to New York Comic-Con. But it went live at SDCC Malaga instead…

As previous teases showed Batman walking away from the classic Year One Justice League and setting up something else in Gotham with Jim Gordon, Gotham as a maze and as the Justice League makes a return visit, being told "Get out of my city. Now."

Might this also suggest the return of MAZE, the criminal organisation from Batman and Superman comics in the seventies, created by Elliot S. Maggin and Curt Swan? Is this a reference to the Minotaur's current criminal organisation across Gotham? Expect more about Batman: Justice Year at New York Comic Con next week, especially this DC Comics panel now with much promise…

DC's Next Level & Beyond Panel Go deeper into DC's Next Level publishing initiative with the storytellers bringing it to life. Join acclaimed and award-winning creators for news, announcements, and exclusive reveals from the newest titles expanding the DC Universe. From breakthrough new series to the next chapter for fan-favorite characters, get a first look at what's ahead for DC's growing Next Level line. Moderated by DC editor-in-chief Marie Javins. Saturday, October 10, 11:00-11:45 a.m., Room 409

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