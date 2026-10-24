Posted in: Comics, Solicits | Tagged: crying boy, Keenspoit, Mark Spears

Official: Keenspot January 2027 Solicits: Mark Spears & The Crying Boy

Official: Keenspot January 2027 Full Solicits and Solicitations with Mark Spears' Monsters, Glopple Force and The Crying Boy

Article Summary Keenspot January 2027 solicits spotlight Mark Spears' Monsters #2 4th printing in a Black, White & Dead Edition.

Mark Spears' Monsters returns in bloody monochrome as The Overmen target the Witch Stone and the Monster Slayer digs deeper.

The Crying Boy Vol. 1 collects the acclaimed horror series as movie development news adds fresh heat to the release.

Also arriving from Keenspot: Glopple Force #1, plus new issues of Asha Idols, Jade Warriors, Otter Squad, and Strength & Ash.

Keenspot's January 2027 solicits and solicitations lead with the collection of The Crying Boy alongside the movie news, the launch of Glopple Force, and Mark Spears' Monsters #2 getting a fourth printing with a Black, White & Dead Edition…

MARK SPEARS MONSTERS #2 4TH PTG BLACK WHITE & DEAD EDITION

(W/A/CA) Mark Spears

Because fans demanded it after the BLACK, WHITE, & DEAD EDITION of the first issue, here's a second helping of iron-packed bloody goodness! Now the instant sell-out second issue of MARK SPEARS MONSTERS is presented in stunning bloody monochrome, with matte cardstock covers. In this spine-chilling second issue, ruthless terrorist group The Overmen launch a daring infiltration of a heavily-guarded military complex, retrieving an ancient and powerful artifact known as the Witch Stone. Amidst the chaos, the Monster Slayer seeks a meeting with an old adversary, determined to uncover the fate of his missing friend. $5.99 1/6/2027

CRYING BOY TP VOL 01

(W) Niall O'Rourke (A) Rob Moran (CA) Carlos Villas

Now in development as a major motion picture with Carter Swan, producer of HBO's The Last of Us and Zach Cregger's Resident Evil! Ringo-nominated for "Best Single Issue or Short Story," The Crying Boy follows a grieving widow trying to rebuild her life in Queens after the violent death of her husband. Now she must save her young son from an even more terrifying fate, when the haunting painting of a crying child that he eerily befriends proves to be the vessel for an ancient demon that has preyed on children for millennia. This edition collects all four issues of the critically acclaimed series. $19.99 1/13/2027

GLOPPLE FORCE #1

(W) Matt Cole (A/CA) Johnny J. Flores

A new series from Ringo-nominated Pooh Bear Adventures creator Matt Cole! Dallas is in trouble, and Glopple Force is ready to fight back. Glopple, Glopple Girl, Rasp, Bash, and their fearless pup Cookie take on the toxic monster Toxiglop and uncover another dangerous plan from the villainous Dr. Vinel. Just when the team thinks they have things under control, Vinel unleashes another group of enemies, including Anti-Glopple, Metal Mary, and Sleep-Hopper. Full of action, humor, heart, and plenty of gloppily goop, Glopple Force #1 introduces a fun new superhero team and ends with Dallas facing its biggest threat yet. $5.99 1/20/2027

ASHA IDOLS #2

(W/A/CA) Mike White

When a mysterious meteor impacts a snowy mountain pass during a winter anime car show, the Itasha Idols spring into action. But when a sudden avalanche threatens local cosplayers and a mysterious magnetic anomaly prevents their vehicles from combining into Itasha O.N.E., the team must find another solution to battle the mysterious threat hatching nearby! Part 1 of 2. [This is a Keenspot publication.]

$5.99 1/27/2027

JADE WARRIORS #4

(W) David Campiti, Michael Buckley (A/CA) Mike Deodato

Eisner Award-winning Mike Deodato's JADE WARRIORS comes to Keenspot! While Ramthar is punished for failing to kill Deathkiss, she continues her onslaught against the Yakuza! The Oyabun's transformative secrets are revealed as Deathkiss, Bob and Naomi are captured by the Jade Warriors! "Oyabun Triumphant" is written by Michael Buckley & David Campiti, and illustrated by Eisner Award winner Mike Deodato. $5.99 1/27/2027

OTTER SQUAD #7

(W) Matt Fife (A/CA) Matt Rodgers

This is it, the penultimate issue! OTTER SQUAD vs. SILVERDOME, on the blood-soaked streets of Manhattan, all while you-know-who pulls the strings in the background from inside the UN Headquarters! Join us as we take another step towards — THE END! Also in this issue: J Hammond's Battle Duck continues! $6.99 1/27/2027

STRENGTH & ASH #5

(W) Evan K Pozios (A/CA) Stefano Cardoselli, Francesca Perillo

Struggling with emotional conflict and weakened by magical attacks, Ash must find the courage to save Penny from the clutches of the malevolent sorcerer Ephialtes. Voodoo magic meets the heart of a hero, in a battle where brotherly sparks are sure to fly! $5.99 1/13/2027

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