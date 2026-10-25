Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios | Tagged: dan didio, denver, flash gordon, jimmy palmiotti, pop kill, Secret Agent X-9, The Heir

Official Mad Cave January 2027 Solicits: Dan DiDio On Secret Agent X-9

Mad Cave Studios January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations see Dan DiDio and Tom Derenick launching a new Secret Agent X-9 #1

Article Summary Dan DiDio and Tom Derenick launch Secret Agent X-9 #1 at Mad Cave, reviving Phil Corrigan for a modern noir spy run.

Secret Agent X-9 headlines Mad Cave's January 2027 solicits, joined by a classic Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson hardcover.

New launches include The Heir #1, plus Joe Corallo and Meghan Hetrick's Ruth Roche graphic novel from Mad Cave.

Mad Cave's January 2027 lineup also brings Speed Racer, Flash Gordon, X-Men art by Andy Kubert, and major trades.

Mad Cave Studios January 2027 Solicits And Solicitations see Dan DiDio and Tom Derenick launching a new Secret Agenjt X-9 #1, as well as a collection of Archie Goodwin and Al Williamson's classic wortk on the title. Christopher Golden, Amber Benson and Gavin Fullerton launch The Heir, Meghan Hetrick draws the Ruth Roche graphic novel written by Joe Corallo, and X-Men come to Mad Cave courtesy of Adam Kubert.

SECRET AGENT X9 #1

(W) Dan DiDio (A) Tom Derenick (CA) Mike Perkins

Dan DiDio and Tom Derenick reinvent the original spy! In 1934, Dashiell Hammett (The Maltese Falcon) and Alex Raymond (Flash Gordon) created Secret X-9, starring an unnamed agent who worked for a shadowy anonymous agency. Their genre-defining strip ran for more than 60 years. Now, another legendary team joins forces to explode Secret Agent Phil Corrigan into the modern day! When a failed assassination attempt drags retired super-spy Phil Corrigan back into the shadows, he's forced into an uneasy alliance with a younger operative to hunt Pendulum—a shadow network manipulating both extremes of the political spectrum to keep the world in perpetual chaos. Featuring old villains and new allies, surprise settings, and classic explosive action, Secret Agent X-9 kicks off the noir comic of the year!

$4.99 1/27/2027

SECRET AGENT X9 CLASSIC COLLECTION HC VOL 01

(W) Archie Goodwin (A/CA) Al Williamson

In 1934, Dashiell Hammett and Alex Raymond were at the height of their careers. Dashiell was enjoying the success of his influential 1930 novel The Maltese Falcon, and Raymond had just launched Flash Gordon, the newspaper strip that would be the highlight of his legacy. Together, they created Secret Agent X-9, starring an unnamed agent who worked for a shadowy anonymous agency—and once again, defined a genre. Thirty years later, Hammett and Raymond's creation would find new life with the dynamic team of Al Williamson and Archie Goodwin, who rechristened the strip Secret Agent Corrigan and explored a new style of spy and adventure stories. This hardcover collection from Mad Cave Studios contains the first two years of Goodwin and Williamson's extraordinary run.

$49.99 1/13/2027

HEIR #1 (OF 5)

(W) Christopher Golden, Amber Benson (A) Gavin Fullerton (CA) Jamie McKelvie

Dani's first trip to Ireland with her fiancé, Conor, was supposed to revolve around them announcing their engagement to his family. Instead, it's the funeral of his grandfather, immersing Dani in a labyrinth of family secrets, child abduction, dark history, and ancient Irish folklore. Spiraling into murder, curses, and monstrosity, THE HEIR thrusts Dani into a race against time to save the one she loves the most, no matter the cost. Written by the team of Amber Benson and Christopher Golden (Slayers: A Buffyverse Story) and illustrated by Irish artist Gavin Fullerton (The Closet, Bog Bodies), The Heir is folk horror comics done right!

$4.99 1/13/2027

RUTH ROCHE HC THE PHANTOM HAND OF COMICS

(W) Joe Corallo (A/CA) Meghan Hetrick

Finally, a book that highlights the pioneering, yet too often overlooked, comics career of Ruth Roche using the medium she most closely worked in as a writer, editor, and business partner to the legendary Jerry Iger. Following Ruth's journey from a young women with a penchant for storytelling, through the Golden Age of comics, where Ruth worked in the midst of the action–until the fateful Wertham Trials brought all of it to an end.

$29.99 1/27/2027

MAJOR THOMAS TP

(W) Omar Morales (A) Serg Acuña, Mau Mora (CA) Mau Mora

What would you do at the absolute moment of truth in your life? Would you hesitate, or act decisively? What are the consequences of each choice? This is a coming-of-age tale about overcoming anxiety and self- doubt with life lessons and emotional connections that transcend space and time. A Mexican-American farm worker becomes a NASA astronaut and just as his dreams begin to blast off, he gets lost in the middle of a space war, marooned with crushing regret about his life choices. With a foreword by astronaut José M. Hernández, Major Thomás is an inspiring hero's journey for young people around the world. "It's La Bamba meets Lost in Space meets Guardians of the Galaxy."

$19.99 1/13/2027

SPEED RACER TALES FROM THE ROAD THE ORIGIN OF HELLKITTEN (ONE SHOT)

(W) Jeremy Whitley, Jason Loo, Wyatt Kennedy (A) Elisa Pocetta, Jason Loo, Luigi Formisano (CA) Sebastián Píriz

Speed Racer: Tales from the Road is an all-new quarterly release featuring a one-shot tale and backup shorts that expand the universe of Speed Racer! This issue leads with the origin of Racer X's lady love, Hellkitten! How did this bubble-gum blowing bomber become one of the most badass racers around? What's the story with her mechanical arm? How did she recognize Rex Racer when his own brother sees only a masked driver? The dust clears around secrets long buried in Jeremy Whitley and Elisa Pocetta's feature tale! Plus: Eisner-winning creator Jason Loo introduces Elle XS, an influencer whose biggest video ever might be her last after she targets the Tyger Syndicate! And the creative team behind the hit series Nights tells another origin tale: the building of the Mach V!

$6.99 1/20/2027

XMEN ART OF ANDY KUBERT TP

(W/A/CA) Andy Kubert

The X-Men Art of Andy Kubert is a stunning oversized softcover art book celebrating one of the most iconic artistic runs in X-Men history. Spanning more than 200 pages, this collection features a powerful mix of full-color and black-and-white illustrations from Andy Kubert's unforgettable work on the X-Men throughout the 1990s. Sourced directly from Andy's personal archives, the book includes high-resolution scans of original art, never-before-seen preliminary sketches, and behind-the-scenes process work that offers a rare glimpse into his creative journey. From explosive action sequences to bold character designs, Kubert's dynamic storytelling helped define a generation of Marvel Comics. Presented in a deluxe 9 x 13.5 format that showcases every detail, this book is perfect for X-Men fans, comic art collectors, and anyone who appreciates the craft of superhero illustration. A must-have tribute to one of Marvel's most celebrated artists.

$39.99 1/20/2027

NEW ROMANTICS HC

(W) Jennie Wood (A/CA) Dozerdraws

When Maple Falls Christian School cancels its drama department, theater-obsessed Sawyer Chase refuses to give up her dreams. She forms New Romantics, a student performing group, but keeping the act "wholesome" proves impossible when secret crushes, hidden identities, and forbidden romances collide with the expectations of their school, parents, and small-town community.

$21.99 1/27/2027

BIG BOOK OCTOBER GIRL TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Matthew Dow Smith

The trouble with believing things is that they have an annoying habit of turning out not to be true… 18-year-old Autumn Ackerman grew up believing in magic and fairies and happy endings, but now, with her high school graduation on the horizon, she's not sure what to believe in anymore. Her father walked out on her 13th birthday, leaving her mom to raise Autumn on her own, and she doesn't know how she could ever afford to go to college if she can even get into one. The only future she sees for herself is spending the rest of her life working behind the counter of her small town's coffee shop and wishing the world could be as magical as she'd thought it was when she was a little girl. And then, while taking out the garbage at work one night, Autumn suddenly finds herself reunited with her childhood imaginary friend, Barnaby, and her entire life is turned upside down. Drawn into the world of mysterious creatures known as the Night Folk, Autumn will face the terrifying Mr. Balloon, uncover long buried family secrets, and discover the hidden truth about herself and the world. With her friends Robyn and Evan, a tragic young man who inherited the local bookstore, Autumn has to not just navigate this magical new world, but try to survive it. Collecting the first three books in the critically acclaimed graphic novel series by writer and artist Matthew Dow Smith (DC'S Misfits of Magic, Amelia Shadows) with 30 pages of all new material.

$29.99 1/20/2027

FILTHY LAMBS #3 (OF 5)

(W) Pallie Paul Allor (A/CA) Chris Evenhuis

Andrew wants his father to look at him and see an equal…Theodore wants his mother to look at him and see her son…and the family birds just want to be left alone. But don't worry, everyone–as blood hits the greenhouse glass, the family attorney arrives to save the day!

$4.99 1/6/2027

TERRORBYTES #12

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Jaime Infante

A marriage on the brink becomes a window into worlds on the edge of annihilation as two researchers witness their alternate selves endure one nightmare after another. Can love survive the end of the world—and can Nate Culver survive humanity's final judgment?

$4.99 1/6/2027

VICTORIA JAGUAR #3 (OF 5)

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Marco Rudy

Trapped inside her patient's nightmare, Victoria Jaguar unleashes her power against a monstrous entity that feeds on guilt. But as the battle exposes buried secrets, will saving Alvin Malone put Victoria at the mercy of something far worse?

$4.99 1/6/2027

WEEKLY WORLD NEWS #2 (OF 6)

(W) Ken Kristensen, Tvli, Steven Paul Judd (A/CA) M.K. Perker

INTERVENTION Convinced that the Weekly World News is a kind of cult preying on their naive and vulnerable son, Tim's parents stage an intervention. Plus: Our intrepid reporters investigate a trucker who claims to have shot down a flying saucer and unleashed a horde of dangerous alien creatures in Mississippi

$4.99 1/6/2027

SATANIC PANIC #3 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Miner (A/CA) Clay McCormack

Sal, Naz and Terry are running out of places to hide. With the town convinced they're Satan-worshipping killers, Naz's little sister has gone missing…and the trail leads straight back to where the nightmare began. Armed, terrified and ready to fight, the three friends prepare for a midnight showdown with the killer that could finally clear their names…if they survive it!

$4.99 1/13/2027

SPEED RACER #13

(W) David Pepose (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Alessio Zonno

THE SPEED OF TERROR! Captain Terror rides again! Dante Ferno is done letting his lackeys fail to deal with the problem of the Racer family and Turnwell Enterprises. It's time for the CEO to take the wheel. But he's a washed-up villain past his prime, right? No way he can beat Speed Racer, the lead driver of Formula X… $4.99 1/13/2027

SUNDER #4

(W/A/CA) Pierre-Alexandre Comtois

The Job that Immane and Mouse enrolled Zeek for doesn't go as planned and when they return to town, they find that the apothecary has been set on fire. The next day they set for the Dry Valley, looking for the Wizard. However when they get there, it's not at all what they expected to find. Rather, something else finds them… $5.99 1/13/2027

LA MANCHA #2 (OF 6)

(W) Christopher Sebela (A/CA) Ibrahim Moustafa

Don Quixote and Sancho Panza's quest to liberate La Mancha puts them into the path of evils real and imagined, big and small, with bloody results. While Dulcinea's first steps into the world outside her village send her reeling back into her past in search of answers about who the murderous madman who is sullying her name truly is. $4.99 1/20/2027

ESCAPE FROM NEW YORK ESCAPE FROM CHICAGO #4

(W) Kyle Higgins (A) Val Rodrigues, Alex Sanchez (CA) Stephen Mooney

Snake and Maya are captured and dragged before the warlord who's been hunting Maya for her whole life. Years ago, Maya's parents stole something vital to the control of Chicago. They died for it—betrayed, the rumor goes, by Snake himself. Now their daughter's about to follow in their blood-soaked footsteps…and she'd love to take Snake down with her. A new day dawns in the Windy City!

$4.99 1/20/2027

HAMMER HEAD #4 (OF 5)

(W) Ed Brisson (A/CA) Damian Couceiro

Back in the relative safety of the prison, Jules and the remaining prisoners learn of Warden Sullivan's sick and twisted plan: he's been feeding Hammer Head for years, allowing him to hunt prisoners all in a misguided attempt to keep him satiated. But the system is failing, and Jules is his last Hail Mary. Meanwhile, Hammer Head has made his way into the prison, leaving a river of blood in his wake.

$4.99 1/20/2027

POP KILL BIG CANDY #4 (OF 4)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Dave Johnson (A) Juan Santacruz (CA) Dave Johnson

Jon and Dina have finally reached the rotten center of the Big Candy empire, and waiting for them is the one man Jon has spent his entire life trying to escape. Captured, outnumbered, and running out of options, Jon must confront the horrifying truth about his past while Dina discovers that the formula everyone is willing to kill for may be their only chance to make it out alive! Old wounds are ripped open. Scores are settled. And before the smoke clears, Jon and Dina are going to make damn sure Big Candy gets a taste of its own medicine. Johnson and Palmiotti empty the whole candy jar for the explosive finale, serving up revenge, romance, deliciously twisted villainy, and a sugar crash you won't soon forget!

$6.99 1/20/2027

EGG HUNT #3 (OF 4) (MR)

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Raül Fernández (CA) Martín Morazzom, Chris O'Halloran

HOME IS WHERE THE HORROR IS. Piper and Tina's suburban neighborhood is in chaos. A body's been found in the nearby hills, and armed government agents are going door-to-door, looking for someone. For some THING. But guns and badges are useless against the evil inside Piper's home. An evil that's been building strength since long before astronauts started falling from the sky…before Piper's new friend came to comfort her. Before the EGG HUNT began. Now…the screaming starts. The most gut-wrenching issue yet from Benjamin Percy and Raül Fernández!

$4.99 1/27/2027

RIP KIRBY #3

(W) Christopher Sebela (A) Tango (CA) Annie Wu

FLY THE DEADLY SKIES Rip and his gal Honey are heading overseas! Pleasure turns to business real fast when a man is MURDERED during their transatlantic flight. Turning back over the ocean is not an option…which leaves the murder conveniently outside US jurisdiction. Unless someone uncovers who, how and why the murder happened, authorities will have no choice but to release all the passengers when the plane lands. Racing against jetplane engines, Rip & Honey must crack this locked-room murder and bring the killer to justice in the Wild West atmosphere of late 1940s air travel! $4.99 1/27/2027

PLANET ATMOS EXORDIUM #8

(W) D. R. Bushnell, Rob McEveety (A) Andrea Cucchi (CA) Ashe Kirk

On the greatest stage ever built, eight pilots face off in the final race of the ExoGP season. Team Chosen enters beset by shadows they can't outrun. A ghost returns to the grid, reengineered and unrecognizable. Jötun's tortured weapon has been pushed past every limit a body can endure. In the arena and beyond it, the world that was is already burning.

$4.99 1/27/2027

FLASH GORDON #22

(W) Dan Abnett (A) Manuel Garcia (CA) Joe Quinones

IT TAKES A REAL PRINCESS TO KILL A HERO! Flash Gordon must die! It's the only hope he has of infiltrating the Phantombs and saving Fitz Gamble. And only someone who truly loves the space-adventure could deliver the killing blow…Princess Aura! How is an undead Flash going to save the day? Find out in Friends Like These part 2!

$4.99 1/27/2027

MISTER NEMO TP VOL 01

(W) Mark London (A) Alden Kaye (CA) Duncan Rouleau

Mister Nemo follows a brilliant, deeply damaged operative who has erased himself from the world to take on a clandestine war between two ancient forces shaping humanity's future: the technocratic Unity Ultima and the feudal-minded Order of Nine. Armed with vast resources, a stealth AI-driven submarine, and an expanding crew of outcasts and specialists, Nemo strikes from the shadows to dismantle both powers before their cold war turns global and irreversible. But as his mission escalates, so does the question at its core: is Nemo a hero fighting for freedom… or a man so consumed by revenge that he may become as dangerous as the enemies he seeks to destroy?

$17.99 1/6/2027

LAZARUS ORDER TP VOL 01

(W) Sloane M. Siegel (A/CA) Juan Doe

In a medieval world where illness can lead to horrific and monstrous transformation, the Lazarus Order is mankind's final bastion, preventing uncontrollable chaos. Devout plague doctors have sacrificed their freedom in an oath to God in exchange for supernatural abilities. However, their powers come at a great cost; the more they use them, the more it consumes them until they fade to nothing. Despite this sacrifice, they live in servitude and dedication to protecting humanity from vampires, werewolves, Rattusvir (Rat-man disease), the undead, and other variants of "The First Sickness." Doctor Damien, a meek, middle-aged stickler for protocol, is sent to team up with Edward Talis, an older, opportunistic, charming veteran doctor. They respond to what seems to be a routine call to subdue and cure a Rattusvir, only to discover an omen that "The First Sickness" has set events in motion to destroy the Lazarus Order once and for all. Will they unravel its machinations before their oaths consume them? Or will they continue down their path towards righteous self-destruction, unaware of what foul monsters scheme beneath their feet?

$17.99 1/6/2027

DENVER TP (MR)

(W) Jimmy Palmiotti, Justin Gray (A) Pier Brito (CA) Amanda Conner

A gripping, self-contained adult sci-fi thriller from Jimmy Palmiotti (Pop Kill, Punisher, Harley Quinn), Justin Gray (Jonah Hex, Hawkman), and illustrator Pier Brito (Harley Quinn/Gossamer, The Jetsons), packed with tension, worldbuilding, and sharp social commentary. Perfect for fans of dystopian futures and grounded, sexy, character-driven action. In a near-future world swallowed by rising oceans, the city of Denver survives as one of humanity's last tightly regulated safe zones. Every resource is rationed. Every meal is counted. Every citizen is tracked. Population limits are enforced with absolute precision, and the rules that keep Denver alive leave no room for compassion. For Max Flynn, enforcing those rules is more than a job; it's the pressure cooker that defines his life. As a veteran border patrol officer, Max works the surrounding waters at the edge of the city and its checkpoints that control Denver's fragile ecosystem. At home, he struggles to care for his wife and daughter under the city's unforgiving restrictions. But when his wife is suddenly kidnapped, Max's world detonates. A mysterious enemy contacts him with a brutal ultimatum: turn against Denver from the inside… or never see her alive again. Forced into an impossible corner, Max pulls together a trusted crew of border patrol agents and plunges into a dangerous hunt through the city's underbelly. As they chase shadows and unravel a conspiracy buried deep within Denver's leadership, Max discovers truths that challenge everything the city claims to protect. What begins as blackmail becomes a personal war, one that could expose the cracks in Denver's carefully maintained order and ignite a reckoning that threatens the future of the last safe city on Earth.

$17.99 1/13/2027

BLUDWIRE TPB

(W) Pallie Paul Allor (A) Ermitis Blanco (CA) Victor Ibáñez

Ace and Zora were built for men's pleasure. Now they're building a life of their own, one bullet at a time. When sex bot Ace mounts a dangerous rescue mission, she isn't starting a revolution. She's trying to save the woman she loves. But Ace and Zora are valuable property, and a corporate kill squad is hot on their trail. Bullets fly. Metal screams. Rivers run red with blood and coolant. From critically-acclaimed writer Paul Allor and artist Ermitis Blanco, Blüdwire is a tender love story surrounded by a hail of bullets. Love is love, but liberation is violent.

$17.991/20/2027

DIRT BENEATH THE DEVIL TP VOL 01

(W) Dan Panosian (A) David Ferracci (CA) Dan Panosian

1891. June Buckley arrives in Kansas City to claim the inheritance of a father she never knew—but she's not the only heir. Summoned alongside a volatile group of strangers, June is forced to travel by horseback to a remote ranch where the will is to be revealed. Under the watch of executor Temple Houston, they must follow the exact path her father once took into the frontier. But the journey turns deadly when June is assigned Hendido—a massive, violent horse feared by all. After a brutal outburst, the creature mysteriously bonds with her, marking June as something more than just another heir. As the group pushes deeper into the wilderness, paranoia grows, alliances fracture, and it becomes clear the journey is no formality—it's a test. And not all of them will survive it.

$17.99 1/20/2027

51 TP VOL 02

(W) Curt Pires (A/CA) Jok

A swarm of conspiracy-obsessed fanatics storm Area 51 and suddenly every secret spills out into the world. So yeah… turns out the "nuts" had a point. Superhumans, aliens, experimental weapons, giant robots, interdimensional tech; all of it now in the hands of the angry, the reckless, the power-hungry… and worst of all, the painfully ordinary. Which, let's be honest, might be the most dangerous group of all.

$17.99 1/27/2027

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