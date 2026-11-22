Posted in: Comics, Mad Cave Studios, Solicits | Tagged: Benjamin Percy, Death Ward, Hernan Gonzalez, meghan fitzmartin, Midnight Fantastic Four, Pablo Collar, Speed Racer

Official: Mad Cave Studios Full February 2027 Solicits & Solicitations

Mad Cave February 2027 solicits Death Ward #1 by Benjamin Percy & Hernán González and Speed Racer: Trixie by Meghan Fitzmartin & Pablo Collar

Article Summary Mad Cave February 2027 solicits launch Death Ward #1 by Benjamin Percy and Hernán González, a brutal healthcare horror.

Speed Racer: Trixie #1 by Meghan Fitzmartin and Pablo Collar puts Trixie in the driver’s seat of a new miniseries.

February highlights also include Geppetto, Endless, Fantasy, Feud and Fortune, and a Flash Gordon hardcover collection.

Ongoing Mad Cave series continue with new issues of Filthy Lambs, Terrorbytes, Victoria Jaguar, Satanic Panic, and more.

Mad Cave Studios may be cancelling planned projects and laying off staff members, but that is yet to affect their February 2027 solicits and solicitations, which went to press before the most recent changes. Including the launch of Death Ward #1 by Midnight Fantastic Four writer Benjamin Percy and Hernán González, Speed Racer: Trixie by Meghan Fitzmartin and Pablo Collar, the Geppetto graphic novel by Harry Chaskin and Jonathan Marks Barravecchia, the Feud And Fortune graphic novel by Tini Howard, Auguste Kanakis and Len Gogos, the Fantasy graphic novel by Yoann Kavege, the Endless graphic novel by Curt Pires, Rockwell White, Diana Nguyen, Jacoby Salcedo and Stefano Cardoselli, a collection of Al Williamson's Flash Gordon and many more (still) continuing series. With Papercutz, Maverick and Nakama imprints.

DEATH WARD #1 (OF 4)

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Hernán González (CA) Jacob Phillips

Benjamin Percy sinks his thumb into the rotten flesh of the American medical system in a new comic series! Nineteen-year-old Brenna Dixon is not ready to watch her mother die. But death comes anyway, in a grim cancer ward in the middle of the night, and Brenna is heartbroken she wasn't there. When the body is found strangely mutilated, Brenna's pain turns to suspicion and anger. Was this a terrible medical error that the hospital is covering up? Or something… more sinister? Death Ward takes a knife to the nerve of the healthcare crisis with an emotional, graphic story from a bestselling horror writer and intense, textured, horrifically detailed lineart from artist Hernán González.

$4.99 2/3/2027

SPEED RACER TRIXIE #1 (OF 4)

(W) Meghan Fitzmartin (A) Pablo Collar (CA) Paulina Ganucheau

Trixie gets her TURN in the spotlight! The head of Turnwell Enterprises is ready to shine in her own miniseries from acclaimed writer Meghan Fitzmartin and award-winning artist Pablo Collar! When she's not supporting Speed Racer on the track, Trixie's running races of her own—around board members and rival companies! It's been a difficult few years for Turnwell Enterprises, and Trixie's worked hard to rebuild her parents' company. But now, an old contract is about to tear down everything she's worked for. A rival CEO wants Turnwell—and Trixie—and he'll sacrifice Speed and anyone else in his way to get it. Trixie's not about to give her hand OR her company—and she's got a few tricks of her own. In a mechanic's jumpsuit or a gala dress, she's the baddest B in the room. The action starts here! $4.99 2/17/2027

GEPPETTO HC

(W) Harry Chaskin (A/CA) Jonathan Marks Barravecchia

Northern Italy, 1916. Twenty years have passed since Pinocchio became a "real boy." He now lives a quiet life with his pregnant wife, Luna, and cares for an aging Geppetto. When WWI breaks out, invading forces threaten their peaceful village, and they are forced to flee for the sake of their unborn child. But Geppetto is too ill to travel. Pinocchio refuses to leave him, and seeks out the Blue Witch for help. Using the same magic that brought Pinocchio to life, she turns Geppetto into a living wooden puppet. Together, the unlikely father and son embark on a journey fraught with dangers, both mortal and monstrous, their survival uncertain. Sometimes fate can be unkind and wishing upon a star for a happy ending isn't enough… Because this is not a children's fairy tale. $29.99 2/24/2027

ENDLESS TP

(W) Curt Pires (A) Rockwell White, Diana Nguyen, Jacoby Salcedo, Stefano Cardoselli (CA) Sunando C.

Everything Everywhere All At Once meets Quantum Leap in this exciting new comic extravaganza! When a heist to steal an expensive piece of scientific technology goes wrong, Henry Quan, a selfish career criminal, is unmoored in both space and time. Thrown in and out of parallel lives across the multiverse, he struggles to find his way back home and find out what exactly happened to him. Each of the five issues reveals a new life in a new universe, drawn by a different amazing artist—including Diana Nguyen, Jacoby Salcedo, and Stefano Cardoselli. Endless is a showcase for a diverse array of the best new talent comics has to offer!

$19.99 2/24/2027

FLASH GORDON HC VOL 01 KING OF COMICS

(W) Archie Goodwin, Larry Ivie, Bill Pearson, Al Williamson (A) Dan Barry, Gil Kane, Al Williamson, Wallace Wood (CA) Al Williamson

A new archival collection of classic Flash Gordon comics by beloved creators! In 1966, comics legend Al Williamson wrote and drew FLASH GORDON #1, kicking off a fresh era for the character under the banner of King Comics. A star-studded rolodex of creators followed, with stories from some of the greatest names in comics, including Gil Kane, Wallace Wood, Reed Crandall, and the great Alex Raymond. This beautiful hardcover collects all 11 of the King Comics adventures, along with selections from The Phantom #18, #19, and #20 and a unique selection of original ads.

$49.99 2/24/2027

FANTASY TP

(W/A/CA) Yoann Kavege

One on a quest for vengeance, the other on a quest for love! Their destinies intertwine in Fantasy—a graphic novel with two perspectives, and two stories. For Alma, it's the big day: Chosen by the kingdom for the ritual of the bleeding of the gods, the crown princess will journey to the lands of the gods to slay one, and thus avenge an affront to humanity 500 years old. For Yourcenar, it's the big day: The Oracle finally predicted that she will encounter her beloved. But the young giantess soon realizes that her beloved is human… and thus begins a wait that will last one thousand years. What happens when these two worlds collide? Read Fantasy and find out—with each perspective starting on opposite sides of the book and meeting in the middle!

$19.99 2/24/2027

FEUD AND FORTUNE TP

(W) Tini Howard (A) Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos (CA) Auguste Kanakis, Len Gogos, Dennis Yatras

Deirdre Wunck loves LA. She loves the sunshine, the people, and she especially loves that it's so far from her hometown and her well-meaning, but loud, family. Deirdre's built herself a wonderful life in Los Angeles—including a fledgling reporting career. In fact, she's just received the biggest career opportunity yet… at the same time the rest of the Wuncks appear in Burbank, having won their fifteen minutes of fame as contestants on the wildly popular gameshow, Relativity. Now, Deirdre needs to juggle her reporting career while helping her family film the show… and while managing their competition: The rich, gorgeous members of the Montez Family, who are every bit a real obstacle to the grand prize. It certainly doesn't help that Alonzo Montez keeps catching her eye. Alonzo is handsome, charming, and doomed to be her enemy once this week is over, so pursuing a romance with him is a bad idea… right?

$16.99 2/17/2027

OPENING THE DOOR TO HINATA-SANS HEART TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Uoyama

Opening the Door to Hinata-san's Heart follows a shy, withdrawn high school girl who keeps her distance from others—until an unexpected connection begins to draw her out of her shell. As small, everyday interactions slowly build into something deeper, she begins to confront her fears of opening up and letting others in. Through quiet moments and emotional breakthroughs, the story explores vulnerability, trust, and the courage it takes to connect.

$10.99 2/3/2027

100 METERS TP VOL 01

(W/A/CA) Uoto

In 100 Meters, a gifted young sprinter meets the one rival he can't outrun. As their paths continue to cross from childhood into adolescence, what begins as a simple race evolves into an intense psychological rivalry. Driven by talent, obsession, and the desire to prove themselves, both runners are pushed to their limits both on and off the track.

$10.99 2/17/2027

DIABLOMACHIA TP VOL 02

(W/A/CA) Da Hosoi

Neve and the agents of Alba Celeste track a powerful demon summoner to a remote coastal town, where a grieving family's desperate choices have unleashed something far more dangerous than they imagined. As the truth behind the destruction of Rosabianca begins to surface, the team is drawn into a volatile conflict where love, loss, and obsession collide. With alliances fracturing and new enemies revealing their true nature, Neve must confront both the limits of his power—and the cost of stopping a tragedy already set in motion.

$10.99 2/10/2027

FILTHY LAMBS #4 (OF 5)

(W) Pallie Paul Allor (A/CA) Chris Evenhuis

The Grimaldis built their fortune on dead women and risen monsters. Now the basement has reopened the books, and the past is stalking Theodore like a mother through a nightmare. The family is collapsing, the monsters are dying, and the walls of the house are f***ing bleeding.

$4.99: 2/3/2027

TERRORBYTES #13

(W) Mike Marts (A/CA) Alberto Albuquerque

Ryan's ordinary life begins to unravel when impossible reflections and a mysterious woman expose cracks in a past he can't remember. As buried memories claw their way to the surface, he must discover whether the love waiting for him is his salvation—or the thing that won't let him go. $4.99 2/3/2027

VICTORIA JAGUAR #4 (OF 5)

(W) Mark London (A/CA) Marco Rudy

Dragged beyond the boundaries of reality, Victoria Jaguar falls into the hands of Unity Ultima, whose plans for her ancient power begin on the dissection table. With her mind imprisoned and her defenseless body in the care of a living weapon, can Victoria escape before there's nothing left to return to? $4.99 2/3/2027

SATANIC PANIC #4 (OF 4)

(W) Matt Miner (A/CA) Clay McCormack

It's the final showdown, and the town is ready to burn somebody at the stake! With a murderous mob gathering under the watchful eye of the church, Sal and Naz are running out of places to hide. But with Terry's help, the unlikely trio might finally have a shot at putting an end to the killings once and for all. As the kids prepare for one last confrontation, a shocking revelation exposes the true face of the killer. Now, with the town closing in and nowhere left to run, our heroes will have to fight for their lives. The truth is uglier than the rumors, the final body count is going to be brutal, and nobody's getting out of this one clean.

$4.99 2/10/2027

SPEED RACER #14

(W) David Pepose (A) Davide Tinto (CA) Alessio Zonno

OFF THE TRACK Speed played right into Dante Ferno's hands, and now he's paying the price. The young Racer has survived crashes before, but this is more than physical. It's a race for everything Speed is. Everything his family means to him. And everything he believes…about HIMSELF. This is Speed Racer's darkest hour!

$4.99 1/18/2027

LAZARUS ORDER #5 (OF 8)

(W) Sloane M. Siegel (A/CA) Juan Doe

Blood War Part II Hundreds of vampires swarm the London night sky, the vampire queen is free, the wolf rampages transformed, and the Doctors' good will runs out. Ed has made the terrible mistake of starting this fight, but is the order strong enough to finish it?

$5.99 2/10/2027

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