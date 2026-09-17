Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Marvel Comics | Tagged: alan davis, chip zdarsky, David Colton, marvelman, miracleman

Official: Marvel Adds Miracleman To The Avengers For 2026

Official: Marvel Adds Miracleman To The Avengers For 2026... and all the covers are changing too, with Alan Davis and Mark Spears

Article Summary Marvel confirms Miracleman joins the new Avengers in Avengers #1, making David Colton the team’s final 2026 member.

Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto launch Avengers #1 on November 4, with Miracleman central to the series debut.

Updated Avengers #1 covers now feature Miracleman, with new variants by Alan Davis, Artgerm, Skottie Young and more.

Marvel’s True Believers blind bags include exclusive Miracleman-related variants, plus rare sketch covers and display box exclusives.

The covers to Avengers #1 have been updated. Earlier this week, Avengers Armageddon saw David Colton, the 9/11 Captain America, say the word "Kimota" and be transformed into Miracleman. Catch up with everything here. Now Marvel Comics has confirmed he will be at the centre of it as the final member of the new Avengers lineup debuting in Avengers #1 by Chip Zdarsky and Marco Checchetto, on sale the 4th of November.

The covers have been amended, new ones have been added, and True Believers Blind Bags, which will only contain exclusive variant covers not available for regular ordering, including a brand-new piece by definitive (living) Miracleman artist Alan Davis. Also unveiled are covers by Artgerm, Skottie Young, Jim Cheung, and Julian Totino Tedesco, as well as the complete Kaare Andrews Wraparound Cover, now featuring Miracleman. Also revealed is Mark Spears' Display Box Exclusive Variant Cover, available only in Avengers #1 True Believers Display Boxes, each of which contains 20 copies of the issue, including one copy of the Spears variant cover in a special polybag.

AVENGERS #1

Written by CHIP ZDARSKY

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

In the aftermath of Armageddon, the world has turned its back on Earth's Mightiest Heroes—but it may need them now more than ever as the devil has come to collect his due! When a demonic invasion erupts on Earth, CAPTAIN MARVEL, SPIDER-MAN, DAREDEVIL, WOLVERINE, LUKE CAGE and MIRACLEMAN assemble to save a world that no longer trusts them. But the unpredictable David Colton may not be able to be trusted with his godlike new abilities. And when gods cry war…the world may pay the price. On Sale 11/4

Each blind bag contains one of the following:

· COLOR BLOCK BLUE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

· COLOR BLOCK WHITE WRAPAROUND VARIANT COVER BY DAVID NAKAYAMA

· FOIL VARIANT COVER BY CLAYTON CRAIN

· VARIANT COVER BY ADI GRANOV

· VARIANT COVER BY ALEX MALEEV

· VARIANT COVER BY ALAN DAVIS

· VARIANT COVER BY PEACH MOMOKO

· VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE BIANCHI

· VIRGIN VARIANT COVER BY ARTGERM

· MARVEL STUDIOS AVENGERS: DOOMSDAY VARIANT COVER

· BLANK VARIANT COVER

· OR ONE OF SEVERAL RARE, HAND-DRAWN SKETCH COVERS BY SURPRISE CONTRIBUTORS!

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