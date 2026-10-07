Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, X-Men | Tagged: Marvel Brick, Ne York Comic Con, omnibus, Retailer Day

Official: Marvel Announces 'Marvel Brick' Thick Paperback Line At NYCC

Official: Marvel Comics Announces Its New 'Marvel Brick' Thick Paperback Line At New York Comic Con Retailer Day

At the New York Comic Con Retailer Day happening today in the Javits Centre in Manhattan, Marvel Comics just announced to thunderous cheers, their new line of paperback compendiums, thick paperback blocks of comic books. entertainingly and officially called the Marvel Brick line. With the tagline "Build Your House Of Ideas Brick By Brick", these seem to be the size of Omnibuses but in a paperback format closer to the Essentials line and akin to DC Comics' Compendium line.

The first four books in the line will be Uncanny X-Men: All New, All Different with the first massive chunk of X-Men issues that followed Giant Size X-Men from Len Wein and Dave Cockrum in 1975 through to Chris Claremont and John Byrne. There's also Superior Spider-Man: Hero or Menace with the Dan Slott run that saw Otto Octavius possess Peter Parker's body and become the Superior Spider-Man in 2013. Then there's the Uncanny X-Force: The Apocalypse Solution with Rick Remender and Jerome Opeña's run on the title from 2011. And then The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl from Ryan North and Erica Henderson from 2015 onwards.

NYCC Retailer Day is a professional-only event held the day before New York Comic Con opens to the public. It launched in 2024 when ReedPop expanded NYCC from four days to five, shifting the traditional early-Thursday retailer programming to a full Wednesday dedicated to the comics business side of the industry. It entails a full day of publisher presentations, retailer-focused talks and workshops, keynote speeches, industry discussions, networking, free creator signings for retailers, exclusive swag and lots of announcements. It is held in the River Pavilion at the Javits Center in New York and followed by a cocktail party or mixer. While the main show floor is still being set up, this is a more intimate, business-oriented gathering. Although this year has also brought an addition of The Great Divide courtesy of Lunar…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!