Posted in: Comics, Marvel Comics, Spider-Man, Stan Lee | Tagged: Marvel Brick, steve ditko

Official: Marvel Brick Line Launches Complete Steve Ditko Spider-Man

Official: Marvel Brick Line Launches With Complete Steve Ditko And Stan Lee Spider-Man

Article Summary Marvel Brick line launches with Amazing Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility, collecting Stan Lee and Steve Ditko's full run.

The 960-page Spider-Man compendium arrives July 6, 2027 at $60, timed for San Diego Comic-Con and value-focused readers.

Contents include Amazing Fantasy #15, Amazing Spider-Man #1-38, Annual #1-2, plus key early villains and first appearances.

Marvel says Brick delivers complete classic runs in chunky paperbacks, with X-Men, Superior Spider-Man and X-Force to follow.

Full details for the first of the new Marvel Brick line of compendium paperbacks have been announced: Amazing Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility, containing the original Steve Ditko run on Spider-Man with Stan Lee, 960 pages and a $60 price point for the 6th of July, 2027, in time for San Diego Comic-Con sales.

"MARVEL BRICK is a new compendium format delivering Marvel's greatest comics at an unbeatable value. Built with the reading experience in mind, each massive BRICK makes it easier than ever to dive into Marvel's most celebrated runs from beginning to end. The foundational stories that introduced the world to its favorite super hero! With great power, there must also come great responsibility. That is the defining lesson young Peter Parker learned in his timeless origin tale — and across the four-year AMAZING SPIDER-MAN run by legendary creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko! When the bookish teen is bitten by a radioactive spider, he gains spectacular abilities that he seeks to use for personal reward — until the tragic death of his beloved Uncle Ben sends him on a new path as a super hero! Spider-Man may not be popular with the public — or Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson — but that won't stop him from doing the right thing and battling to save New York from deadly villains like Doctor Octopus, the Lizard and the Green Goblin! But can Peter look after his fragile Aunt May, find a way to make some money and maybe even have a little fun? Or will his double life as Spidey always get in the way? Collecting: AMAZING FANTASY (1962) #15, AMAZING SPIDER-MAN (1963) #1-38 and AMAZING SPIDER-MAN ANNUAL (1964) #1-2. First Appearances: Spider-Man (Peter Parker), Ben Parker, May Parker, Flash Thompson, Liz Allan, J. Jonah Jameson, Chameleon, Vulture, Doctor Octopus, Betty Brant, Sandman, Lizard, Electro, Enforcers, Mysterio, Green Goblin, Kraven the Hunter, Ned Leeds, Scorpion, Spider-Slayer, Harry Osborn, Gwen Stacy Stories Featured: The Origin of Spider-Man, Spider-Man vs. the Fantastic Four, Unmasked by Doctor Octopus, Duel With Daredevil, The Goblin and the Gangsters, Captured by J. Jonah Jameson, The Master Planner Saga, Just a Guy Named Joe, The Sinister Six, The Wondrous World of Dr. Strange"

Marvel Comics announced the Marvel Brick line at New York Comic Con, thick paperback blocks of comic books, with the tagline "Build Your House Of Ideas Brick By Brick".

Upcoming books in the line will include Uncanny X-Men: All New, All Different, with the first massive chunk of X-Men issues that followed Giant Size X-Men from Len Wein and Dave Cockrum in 1975 through to Chris Claremont and John Byrne. There's also Superior Spider-Man: Hero or Menace with the Dan Slott run that saw Otto Octavius possess Peter Parker's body and become the Superior Spider-Man in 2013. Then there's the Uncanny X-Force: The Apocalypse Solution with Rick Remender and Jerome Opeña's run on the title from 2011. And then The Unbeatable Squirrel Girl from Ryan North and Erica Henderson from 2015 onwards.

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