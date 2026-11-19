Posted in: Avengers, Comics, Doctor Strange, Marvel Comics, Solicits, Spider-Man, Stan Lee, Venom, X-Men | Tagged:

Official Marvel Comics February 2027 Full Solicits And Solicitations

Marvel Comics February 2027 solicits with Star Wars/Marvel, Hulk War, Magneto, Angela, Spider-Man Noir, X-Men: Regulators and Midnight

Article Summary Marvel Comics February 2027 full solicits feature Star Wars/Marvel: Hope Assembles #2 and Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1.

Major new launches lead the month with Magneto: End of Days, Angela, Spider-Man Noir and X-Men: Regulators.

Midnight Universe titles hit issue #5 as Spider-Man, Fantastic Four and X-Men face escalating horror across Marvel.

February 2027 Marvel solicits also spotlight Avengers, X-Men, Wolverine, Daredevil, Star Wars and new collections.

Marvel's February 2027 solicitations deliver major crossovers and launches including Star Wars|Marvel: Hope Assembles #2 by Kevin Smith and David Marquez, the Hulk War: Infernal Rage event by Phillip Kennedy Johnson and Nic Klein, the prestige Magneto: End of Days by Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino, the ongoing Angela series debut by Wes Craig and Pere Pérez, Spider-Man Noir by Alex Segura and Farid Karami, X-Men: Regulators by Mikki Kendall and Georges Jeanty, and the fifth issues of the Midnight Universe titles, alongside the regular ongoing slate and collections.

Star Wars|Marvel: Hope Assembles #2 (of 6)

(W) Kevin Smith (A/C) David Marquez

Cover B by Annie Wu (Alliance) | Cover C by Jerome Opeña (Battle) | Cover D by Giuseppe Camuncoli (Star Wars: A New Hope) | Cover E by Alex Maleev (Crossover) | Cover F by Jerry Ordway (Retro) | Cover G by Carmen Carnero (Marvel Homage, 1:25) | Cover H by Chris Allen (Black History Month)

Avengers vs. Darth Vader! As the Avengers battle Darth Vader and the Empire, Reed Richards and the Fantastic Four race to uncover the secret behind the Star Wars' arrival in the Marvel Universe! Can Spider-Man, Ms. Marvel and Luke Skywalker find Han Solo before the galaxy changes forever? The second chapter of the unprecedented crossover of the century continues!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Midnight X-Men #5

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Matteo Buffagni

Cover A by Dike Ruan | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira (Midnight Bloodbath Variant) | Cover C by Skan (Midnight Special Variant) | Cover D by TBA (Midnight Horror Homage Variant) | Cover E by Leirix (Midnight Gallery 1:25 Variant)

No Mutants. No Mercy. Ronin meets Reaver. An infernal compact made in Hell. Scores will be settled, but the Peace must hold!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Midnight Fantastic Four #5

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) Marcelo Ferreira

Cover A by Kev Walker | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira (Midnight Bloodbath Variant) | Cover C by Ben Harvey (Midnight Special Variant) | Cover D by TBA (Midnight Horror Homage Variant) | Cover E by Skan (Midnight Gallery 1:25 Variant)

Finding the Hidden World! The changes to the Four's physiologies continue. Everyone is looking to Reed for answers, and tensions rise the longer he can't produce them. Meanwhile, a new threat stalks the woods surrounding Storm Systems HQ.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Midnight Spider-Man #5

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A) ScieTronc

Cover A by Steve Beach | Cover B by Marcelo Ferreira (Midnight Bloodbath Variant) | Cover C by Peach Momoko (Midnight Special Variant) | Cover D by TBA (Midnight Horror Homage Variant) | Cover E by Benjamin Su (Midnight Gallery 1:25 Variant)

The Parker Incident! Oscorp's second-generation monstrosity is loose, and its first prey is Spider-Man. Meanwhile, the mutation that created Spider-Man has spread to a new host…with shocking results.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Hulk War: Infernal Rage #1 (of 5)

(W) Phillip Kennedy Johnson (A/C) Nic Klein

Cover B by Martín Cóccolo | Cover C by Leinil Francis Yu (Connecting) | Cover D by Steve Rude (1:25) | Cover E by Alessandro Cappuccio (Foil) | Cover F by Nic Klein (Virgin 1:100) | Cover JRJR by John Romita Jr. (50th Special)

The final battle to stop the corruption of the Marvel Universe starts here!!! As Manhattan falls to an army of twisted monsters and the Baxter Building becomes the heart of a nightmare, the Infernal Hulk unveils his fallen Avengers and a plan that could transform all life on Earth. But a new Gray Hulk enters the war with no grand mission and no noble cause. He's here for one thing: to smash the Infernal Hulk into the ground. And before the battle ends, a shocking face from Bruce Banner's past returns.

32 pages • $4.99 ($7.99 Foil) • On Sale February 3, 2027

Magneto: End of Days #1 (of 8)

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A/C) Andrea Sorrentino

Cover B by Alex Maleev | Cover C by Jerome Opeña (1:25) | Cover D by Netho Diaz | Cover E by Alex Maleev (Virgin, 1:100) | Cover F by Andrea Sorrentino (Foil)

An all-new, lavishly illustrated look at the life of one of the most popular and controversial characters in the history of comics…Magneto. His expansive story told from a fresh illuminating perspective. X-Men collaborators Brian Michael Bendis and Andrea Sorrentino reunite with Eisner-winning colorist Dave Stewart for this unique look at an explosive life of contradictions that has defined huge parts of the entire Marvel Universe. Issue #1 takes us to the near future where the choices Magneto has made play out in very surprising ways. That means X-Men guest stars galore! Magneto will be featured in the blockbuster Avengers: Doomsday film, and this series will give new and old readers a chance to dive into the character's powerful legacy.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Angela #1

(W) Wes Craig (A) Pere Pérez

Cover by Kaare Andrews | Cover B by Wes Craig | Cover C by Mark Brooks (Angelic) | Cover D by Alexander Lozano (1:25) | Cover E by Pere Pérez | Cover F by Mark Brooks (Virgin 1:100)

Don't mess with the Angel of Death! Demons are running amok in New York City, and a new demon hunter has been assigned by Heven to hunt and destroy them — Angela. Are things not what they seem? What does the demon lord Abraxis want with the Big Apple? Why is Heven so concerned with Earth? Angela doesn't really care but plans to wet her blade with evil blood.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Spider-Man Noir #1 (of 5)

(W) Alex Segura (A) Farid Karami

Cover by Stephen Mooney | Cover B by Giuseppe Camuncoli | Cover C by Jorge Fornés (1:25) | Cover D by Áthila Fabbio | Cover E by Stephen Mooney (Virgin, 1:50)

This city eats heroes alive! Just as life seems to be going Peter Parker's way, a new foe threatens to engulf him in total darkness — literally! As he untangles the mystery of what happened to his new girlfriend's ex-boyfriend (it's fine, we're fine, everything's fine), Peter will have to choose between the allure of infinite power or catching a murderer…and his choice may cost him everything.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Spider-Punk #2

(W) Cody Ziglar (A) Justin Mason

Cover by Taurin Clarke | Cover B by Doaly | Cover C by J. Gonzo (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

The Scorpion's Sting! Spider-Punk's search for his missing bandmates takes him directly into enemy territory! And when Scorpion comes to the fight packing an unexpected punch, Hobie will have to get creative to win — or die trying.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Amazing Spider-Man #1009

(W) Joe Kelly (A) Ed McGuinness

Cover by Ryan Stegman | Cover B by Mark Spears | Cover C by Nicoletta Baldari (1:25) | Cover D by Mark Spears (Virgin 1:100) | Cover E by Gurihiru (Romance)

Rhino's Rage! Rhino's unstoppable force vs. Tombstone's immovable object. What happens if Spider-Man is caught in between?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Amazing Spider-Man #1010

(W) Joe Kelly (A/C) Pepe Larraz

Cover B by Fabrizio De Tommaso | Cover C by Francesco Mobili (1:25) | Cover D by TBA (Virgin 1:100) | Cover E by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Origin of Ravage! Following Spider-Man and Ravage's battle in ASM #1000, Peter Parker hunts clues on the trail of his cousin Cormac's origin. He's desperate to uncover any weakness or secret to Ravage's devastating power. If he fails, Peter will lose Aunt May forever.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Friendly Neighborhood Mary Jane #4 (of 5)

(W) Ashley Allen (A) Phil Noto

Cover by J. Scott Campbell | Cover B by Jamie McKelvie | Cover C by C.F. Villa (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Lights! Camera! Vengeance! Watson Productions' first show must go on — now starring Mary Jane Watson! But something feels off…and why can't MJ remember what happened with the Chameleon? Meanwhile, Black Cat's swinging in as backup, but will it be too little too late?!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Spider-Woman #4

(W) Dan Watters (A) Andrea Broccardo

Cover by Ito | Cover B by Leirix (Sensational) | Cover C by Andrea Broccardo (Noir) | Cover D by Stefano Caselli (1:25) | Cover E by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Jess' little secret is out, and Spider-Man is unhappy about it — especially with Cletus Kasady on the loose in New York City. Every instinct tells the Spiders to keep Carnage far away from him, but the symbiote might be their only chance to find him before he kills again.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Spectacular Spider-Man #9

(W) Dan Slott (A) Marcus To

Cover by Humberto Ramos | Cover B by TBA

Rise of the Red Death! The Red Skull, but not the one you think. Captain America, but not the one you think. Spider-Man's armor, but not the one you think. If you've seen the Skull, you're already dead. Enter: The Red Death!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Spider-Man: Long Way Home #5 (of 5)

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A/C) Adam Kubert

Variant Cover by Pete Woods | Variant Cover by ACO (1:25) | Variant Cover by TBA

The finale you've been waiting for! Who will take hold of the power of the cosmos?

32 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Miles Morales: Spider-Man #7

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Pete Woods

Cover by Simone Di Meo | Cover B by Davide Paratore | Cover C by Jay Anacleto (1:25) | Cover D by Jonas Scharf (Romance) | Cover E by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Brooklyn Breakup! Brooklyn is at the mercy of a mysterious assassin that only Miles Morales can stop — or rather, Miles and his ex, Starling, can stop. They broke up…hard. But why?! If they can't play nice, Tombstone and every other criminal in the city will be going to war. And that's exactly what a new player on the board wants — to crush Tombstone and burn Brooklyn to the ground!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Venom: POV #3 (of 5)

(W) Ryan Stegman (A) Carlos Gómez

Cover by Ryan Stegman | Cover B by Puppeteer Lee | Cover C by Annie Wu (1:25)

Bonds and Trust! Eddie and the symbiote are back together after a startling betrayal! Can their bond survive enough to exact their revenge on Peter Parker? And will they care who gets caught in the crossfire?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Your Friendly Neighborhood Spider-Man #3 (of 4)

(W) Christos Gage (A) Eric Gapstur

Cover by Leonardo Romero | Cover B by Romy Jones | Cover C by Will Robson (1:25)

Negative Emotions! Mister Negative has his hooks in Spidey while Spidey is still reeling from the new threat of Sandman! Can our friendly neighborhood hero get his head on straight in time to save the day?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Venom #5

(W) Charles Soule (A) Juanan Ramírez

Cover by Davide Paratore | Cover B by Lucio Parrillo | Cover C by Junggeun Yoon (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Meet the Mogul!!! Venom comes face-to-face with the man trying to wrench Alphabet City from his protection, the wielder of the unstoppable will of Cyttorak…Mogul! Can the lethal protector break the willpower of this mental powerhouse?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Marvel SFX: Thwip #2 (of 4)

(W) Erik Larsen, Simone Di Meo & Eric Anthony Glover (A) Erik Larsen, Simone Di Meo & more

Cover by Simone Di Meo | Cover B by Erik Larsen

The anthology to honor the best sound effect of all time marches on with three more instant classics! Erik Larsen returns to Spidey for a web-filled tale of Spider-Man and Cardiac! Simone Di Meo spins a Miles Morales tale tailor-made for any shoe-heads out there! Eric Anthony Glover jumps from TV to comics for a Spider-Man/Daredevil team-up unlike any you've seen (or not seen in Daredevil's case)!

40 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Avengers #4

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A/C) Marco Checchetto

Cover B by Julian Totino Tedesco | Cover C by Yasmine Putri (1:25) | Cover D by Skottie Young | Cover E by Juan Frigeri (Romance) | Cover F by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Mephisto's Sinister Six! Mephisto! Abomination! Sabretooth! Kraven the Hunter! Carnage! And…Green Goblin?! They've been brought together to take down this burgeoning team of Avengers!!! It's Hell on Earth for a sinister showdown — and for Spider-Man, everything is at stake!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Jean Grey #4 (of 5)

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Rogê Antônio

Cover by Joëlle Jones | Cover B by Nimit Malavia | Cover C by Nicoletta Baldari (1:25)

As a ferocious tempest batters her newly adopted hometown of Merle, Alaska, Jean Grey is clutched by a supernatural threat laying waste to the lives of thousands. While the wind and snow rages outside, a howling grief screams within — calling to Jean… and the primordial power she wields! Will — can?! — Jean and the Phoenix stand against the storm?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

X-Orcists #4

(W) Ashley Allen (A) Germán Peralta

Cover by Ben Harvey | Cover B by Ito | Cover C by Dike Ruan (1:25)

The hunt for the Mawhounds brings the X-Orcists to New Orleans — home of the Uncanny X-Men! But the X-Men have become the Mawhounds' next victims… Can the X-Orcists free their friends from the demons' possession?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

X-Men: Regulators #1 (of 5)

(W) Mikki Kendall (A) Georges Jeanty

Cover A by Ken Lashley | Cover B by Bryan Hitch | Cover C by TBA (1:25) | Cover D by TBA | Cover E by TBA (1:50 Virgin)

Over a century ago, mutates were hunted and exiled for their mysterious powers— but some were lucky enough to find safety at Louisiana's Haven House, where a few rose to become Regulators! And when a new threat—in an alluring guise—emerges from the bayou, those heroes will face devious machinations beyond their wildest imaginings. From the Regulators' debut in the pages of Uncanny X-Men comes an all-new adventure through the annals of mutant history…and into the future!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

X-Men #45

(W) Jed MacKay (A/C) Netho Diaz

Cover B by Ito | Cover C by Federico Vicentini (1:25) | Cover D by Geoff Shaw (Romance)

Sabotage! As Revelation and the X-Men try to help the mutants of District X, they find themselves challenged for leadership as Grievance strikes! Who is this terrifying new mutant, and to what lengths will he go to get his revenge?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

X-Men #46

(W) Jed MacKay (A/C) Iban Coello

Cover B by C.F. Villa | Cover C by Gleb Melnikov (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Return to Arakko, Part 1 of 4! Magneto and his handpicked squad of X-Men return to the Red Planet on a mission of critical importance…but a challenge interrupts their vital work. And on Arakko…a challenge must always be answered.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Uncanny X-Men #43

(W) Gail Simone (A/C) Luciano Vecchio

Cover B by Marguerite Sauvage | Cover C by AKA (1:25) | Cover D by Luciano Vecchio (Romance) | Cover E by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Roadkill, Part 1 of 2! A New Orleans supply run results in Jubilee and Howler being in the middle of a terrible hit-and-run incident and a desperate hunt for the driver…only to lead to the most-requested Uncanny X-Men story of the current era! Emotions run high, and even Jubilee may not be prepared!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Wolverine #32

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Julius Ohta

Cover by Juan Ferreyra | Cover B by Stephen Mooney | Cover C by Greg Land (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

The trail to truth is blazed with blood! Logan reunites with…Victor Creed?! With Wolverine off the leash in his Feral form — brace for bloodshed!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Wolverine: Paradise #4 (of 5)

(W/A/C) Dan Panosian

Cover B by Mark Brooks | Cover C by David Messina (1:25)

Down and Out in Miami! Wolverine discovers the true depth of Crucible's power, as Hammerhead closes in on his scheme to profit from Dazzler's success. Will the Heroes for Hire turn the tide, or is Logan a lost cause?

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Wolverine: Origin III – The Dark Age #3 (of 5)

(W) Paul Jenkins (A) Cafu

Cover by Wesley Burt | Cover B by Josemaria Casanovas | Cover C by Manix (1:25)

Mindsnikt! There are some memories best left buried. But for Logan, the pain of the past may well yet define his destiny…

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Maximum X-Men #3

(W) Christopher Yost (A/C) Tony S. Daniel

Cover B by Simone Di Meo (Character) | Cover C by Felipe Massafera | Cover D by Ario Anindito (1:25)

The Avenger Situation, Part 3 of 5! The aftermath of Armageddon continues as the X-Men come face-to-face with Retribution! Who are they? Why do they want Annihilus dead? And why would the X-Men even have a problem with that? Also: Storm and Butterfly have tea! Colossus and Bishop make a new friend! And Firestar and Iceman get to know the Negative Zone up close and personal!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Fugitive X-Force #3 (of 5)

(W) Tim Seeley (A) Áthila Fabbio

Cover by Eric Canete | Cover B by Mark Bagley (Wanted) | Cover C by Declan Shalvey (1:25)

After being falsely accused of murdering innocent mutants, Boom-Boom and her X-Force are determined to clear their names. As they get closer to the truth, it becomes apparent that their enemies are all around…and within?!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

X-Men United #11

(W) Eve L. Ewing & Evan Narcisse (A) Ruairí Coleman

Cover by Stefano Caselli | Cover B by Romy Jones | Cover C by Chris Campana (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

The events of DNX have inflamed anti-mutant prejudice to an all-time high! As Justina LaGuardia's psychological warfare threatens to destroy Emma Frost's sanity, Daredevil and the X-Men fight to prove the innocence of New York City's most vulnerable mutants before it's too late.

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Black Cat #19

(W) G. Willow Wilson (A) Andrés Genolet

Cover by Gleb Melnikov | Cover B by Farid Karami | Cover C by Karen Darboe (1:25) | Cover D by Simone Di Meo (Romance) | Cover E by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Thief vs. Thief! Black Cat is the mutant Catbird or is at least pretending to be — thanks to Emma Frost's psychic powers, but not all of the X-Men are fooled. Has Felicia finally met her match against Gambit? Or is the bigger question what Rogue is gonna do if she finds out the truth?!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Wade Wilson: Deadpool #13

(W) Benjamin Percy (A/C) Geoff Shaw

Cover B by Björn Barends | Cover C by Léo Chiola (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Curse of the Sea Hag! Avast, ye landlubbers…and attend this tale of Deadpool and Blind Al! After one of Al's predictions hits close to that gross squishy part of his body Wade calls a heart, Merc for Hire heads to the sea on a mission to save missing children…but what lies beneath the waves may be more than either of them can handle!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Punisher #14

(W) Benjamin Percy (A) José Luis Soares

Cover by David Marquez | Cover B by Ito | Cover C by Leinil Francis Yu (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

The Hunted! Frank Castle has a bounty on his head, and a cadre of mercenaries have readied themselves up to collect! With the tables turned on the Punisher, he's going to have to change the game entirely to prevent innocent bystanders from being caught in the crossfire!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Doomquest #8 (of 10)

(W) Ryan North (A) Francesco Mobili

Cover by Alex Ross | Cover B by Clayton Crain | Cover C by Chris Allen (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Doom and Reed find themselves trapped together — both in the same body — ensuring neither can escape unless both will it to happen. It's a trap engineered by Reed to ensure the two men can discuss their problems and — he believes — come to a mutually agreeable compromise. But trapped as they are in this mindscape, Doom finds he is not without resources. All he must do is, in the end, defeat Reed Richards. See the origin of the Reed/Doom rivalry, plus the origin of land-based life on Earth, now featuring Doctor Doom!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Captain America #20

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Ton Lima

Cover by Valerio Schiti | Cover B by Danny Earls | Cover C by Stephen Segovia | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

In a dystopian future engineered by one of his greatest foes, Captain America fights to fix the timeline alongside Tony Stark and the child clone of Doctor Doom. But Steve's oldest friends no longer trust him in this time, and his enemies are closing in…

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Thor #806

(W) Al Ewing (A) Pasqual Ferry

Cover by Alex Ross | Cover B by James Stokoe | Cover C by David Yardin (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Sigurd on Trial! Sigurd Jarlson's life depends on proving he's innocent of the murder of the Light Elves' most noble hero. There's only one problem: He did it. And he'd do it again. Somewhere in the realm of Alfheim, a man with a hammer is against the law…

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Iron Man #16 (LGY #696)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Carmen Carnero

Cover by Ryan Stegman | Cover B by Gleb Melnikov (Connecting) | Cover C by Annie Wu | Cover D by Taurin Clarke (Helmet)

The Incarcerated Iron Man, Part 3 of 4! Love is in the air…literally! Tony falls under Moonstone's spell and takes a journey down memory lover's lane! Even issues: Tony Stark. Odd issues: War Machines. All culminating in Iron Man #700 in April when a New Iron Age is forged!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Iron Man #17 (LGY #697)

(W) Joshua Williamson (A) Gleb Melnikov

Cover by Ryan Stegman | Cover B by Gleb Melnikov (Connecting) | Cover C by Jorge Fornés | Cover D by Taurin Clarke (Helmet)

War Machines, Part 3 of 4! Count Nefaria puts a beatdown on the War Machines…but are they truly enemies, or are they unconventional allies? Even issues: Tony Stark. Odd issues: War Machines. All culminating in Iron Man #700 in April when a New Iron Age is forged!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Fantastic Four #22

(W) Ryan North (A) Ramon Rosanas

Cover by Humberto Ramos | Cover B by Léo Chiola | Cover C by TBA (1:25) | Cover D by Alessandro Cappuccio (Romance) | Cover E by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Something has gone wrong in (very) rural Canada, and the dead are rising to devour the living. Luckily, the Fantastic Four are there to help! And while it won't be easy to stop this problem from spreading — much less fix it — luckily, the FF aren't alone: Wolverine is there too. But why this town, and why now? And what plan of a figure from the Fantastic Four's past could be responsible for all of it? Blood, gore and scientific adventure collide in this Fantastic Four tale like none other!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Daredevil #12

(W) Stephanie Phillips (A/C) Lee Garbett

Cover B by Philip Tan | Cover C by Lucas Werneck (1:25) | Cover D by InHyuk Lee (Street-Verse Winter)

Love Lost! Elektra is back on the New York City beat and poised to make big moves. But will she and former love Daredevil reconcile…or have their paths diverged forever? A critical turning point in the smash-hit ongoing series on the eve of next month's landmark issue #700 — one where all the players might not make it out in one piece!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Jessica Jones: Alias #3 (of 5)

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Michael Gaydos

Cover by David Mack | Cover B by TBA (25th Anniversary) | Cover C by Federico Vicentini (1:25)

Jess goes Jurassic! How did Jessica Jones wind up in the Savage Land? Whatever the reason, she'll have to fight tooth and claw to find her way home!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Marc Spector: Moon Knight #13

(W) Jed MacKay (A) Devmallya Pramanik

Cover by Alessandro Cappuccio | Cover B by Lorenzo Tammetta | Cover C by Chris Campana (1:25) | Cover D by Netho Diaz (Romance)

Moon Knight and Hunter's Moon attend a party hosted by the criminal syndicate Agence Byzantine. Anything can happen, but one thing's for certain: It'll be a night to remember! Formal dress required!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 3, 2027

Black Widow: Black, White & Red Room #3 (of 4)

(W) Torunn Grønbekk, Olivia Cuartero-Briggs & Steve Foxe (A) Christian Rosado, Roberta Ingranata & Kyle Charles

Cover by Philip Tan

Dive into the world of Black Widow and the Red Room, beautifully imagined in black, white and red! Fan-favorites Torunn Grønbekk & Christian Rosado expand on a mysterious chapter in Black Widow's life, Olivia Cuartero-Briggs & Roberta Ingranata team up for a White Widow heist story, and Steve Foxe and Kyle Charles tell a gut-wrenching tale about Niko Constantin — the Wolf Spider!

40 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Secret Wars #2 Facsimile Edition

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Esad Ribic

Cover by Alex Ross

Re-presenting the shocking event series that culminated years of storytelling by maestro Jonathan Hickman and had a seismic impact on the Marvel Universe! A series of Incursions has destroyed the Multiverse, leaving behind only the patchwork planet that is Battleworld. A hammer-powered force of Thors enforces justice across diverse realms, each a remnant of a fallen reality. And the one man holding it all together…is God Emperor Doom! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original form, ads and all! Reprinting Secret Wars (2015) #2.

56 pages • $6.99 • On Sale February 17, 2027

Rock 'n Roller Coaster Starring the Muppets — Play the Music! #1

(W) Jason Loo & Ashley Allen (A) Paco Medina & Álvaro López

Cover by Nick Bradshaw | Cover B by Ron Lim

An all-new, original comic adventure starring the Muppets inspired by the attraction created by Walt Disney Imagineering! When The Electric Mayhem don't show up for their concert, it's up to Kermit the Frog, The Great Gonzo, Miss Piggy, Fozzie Bear and the rest of the Muppets to pick up the slack! Jokes, rocket-powered skateboards, and mayhem will fly! Then, it's Muppet Labs Automotive Division scientists Dr. Bunsen Honeydew and Beaker to the rescue with their new invention—the L.I.M.O. (Lengthy Immediate Motion Object). The only way to travel to a concert in style and at maximum speed! Can they get The Electric Mayhem to their concert in one piece?!

40 pages • $5.99 • On Sale February 10, 2027

Predator vs. Punisher #4 (of 4)

(W) Frank Tieri (A) Jesús Saíz

Cover by Dustin Weaver | Cover B by Ken Lashley (Homage) | Cover C by Tony Parker (1:25)

The battle of the century comes to a stunning conclusion! Frank Castle, a.k.a. the Punisher, must battle a new big, bad Predator after taking out his underling on the streets of New York. Can Frank survive another onslaught by the Yautja? Or has he truly become the prey? The bone-breaking conclusion to the battle everyone has been waiting for!!!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Star Wars: Ahsoka — Escape from Thrawn #2 (of 5)

(W) Dave Filoni & Rodney Barnes (A) Andrea Di Vito

Cover by Phil Noto | Cover B by Rod Reis (Star Wars: Ahsoka Season 2 Preview) | Cover C by Takashi Okazaki (1:25)

The all-new adventure from series creator Dave Filoni continues! Trapped aboard Grand Admiral Thrawn's flagship, the Chimaera, Ezra Bridger is hunted by Night Troopers, shadow demons and the mysterious Great Mothers! Infected by deadly dark magic, can Ezra survive long enough to uncover the sinister cargo Thrawn is determined to protect? Guest-starring Thrawn and Captain Enoch as a desperate Ezra makes a final gamble that could stop the enemy's return…or seal his fate forever!

32 pages • $4.99 • On Sale February 24, 2027

Amazing Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility [Marvel Brick 1]

(W) Stan Lee (A) Steve Ditko

With great power, there must also come great responsibility. That is the defining lesson young Peter Parker learned in his timeless origin tale — and across the four-year Amazing Spider-Man run by legendary creators Stan Lee and Steve Ditko! When the bookish teen is bitten by a radioactive spider, he gains spectacular abilities that he seeks to use for personal reward — until the tragic death of his beloved Uncle Ben sends him on a new path as a super hero! Spider-Man may not be popular with the public — or Daily Bugle publisher J. Jonah Jameson — but that won't stop him from doing the right thing and battling to save New York from deadly villains like Doctor Octopus, the Lizard and the Green Goblin! But can Peter look after his fragile Aunt May, find a way to make some money and maybe even have a little fun? Or will his double life as Spidey always get in the way? Collecting Amazing Fantasy (1962) #15, Amazing Spider-Man (1963) #1-38 and Amazing Spider-Man Annual (1964) #1-2.

960 pages • $60.00 • On Sale March 2027

Iron Man: Armor Wars TPB [Marvel Renown]

(W) Bob Layton, David Michelinie & Barry Windsor-Smith (A) Mark Bright & Barry Windsor-Smith

Tony Stark fights for his legacy in an all-time-classic tale! Tony Stark is an inventive genius dedicated to creating technology for the betterment of humanity. And Stark's greatest creation is a modern-day miracle: the invincible Iron Man armor! But when Stark discovers that the same top-secret tech he used to create Iron Man has fallen into the hands of several deadly super villains, he feels responsible for the harm they've done. In the face of objections from his government, friends, colleagues and fellow super heroes, Stark swears to use the power of Iron Man to bring the evil to an end — and to take back what's his. Beetle, Stilt-Man, Controller, Stingray, Firepower, the Mandroids and the Guardsmen don't know it yet, but they've got a problem. The world's most powerful force for good isn't playing by the rules anymore. And he's coming for them. Collecting Iron Man (1968) #225-232.

208 pages • $19.99 • On Sale March 2027

Ultimate Black Panther: Fix the World Year One TPB [Marvel Compact]

(W) Bryan Edward Hill (A) Stefano Caselli & Carlos Nieto

A new vision of the Black Panther and Wakanda! In the wake of Ultimate Invasion, Khonshu and Ra — known together as Moon Knight — are seeking to expand their brutal control of the continent of Africa. In response, the lone bulwark against them, the isolated nation of Wakanda, will send forth its champion…its king…the Black Panther! But who has been leaking information about Wakanda to their enemy? As both sides seek to gain an advantage in this war of kingdoms, how far is T'Challa prepared to go in pursuit of power? And whose side will Killmonger and Storm be on? Don't miss the first year of Bryan Edward Hill and Stefano Caselli's thrilling reimagination of the Panther mythos in a world shaped by the Maker! Collecting Ultimate Black Panther (2024) #1-12.

288 pages • $9.99 • On Sale June 2027

Spider-Man: Long Way Home HC

(W) Jonathan Hickman (A) Adam Kubert

Superstar creators unite Spider-Man, Punisher and the Hulk like never before! It's a world before the Punisher. A world where the existence of the Hulk is but a whisper of a rumor. A world where A.I.M. has just developed a Cosmic Cube in the jungles of South America. Frank Castle, Bruce Banner and Peter Parker are all on a mission to keep the Cube out of the wrong hands — including each other's. In this three-way free-for-all for the power of the cosmos, who will come out on top? Icons collide in surprising fashion, in a Spider-Man story for the ages! Collecting Spider-Man: Long Way Home (2026) #1-5.

128 pages • $22.00 • On Sale April 2027

Queen in Black TPB

(W) Al Ewing (A) Iban Coello, Paco Medina & Carlos Magno

In the battle between light and darkness, can Earth survive? Hela of Asgard is the Queen in Black, commanding a legion of the galaxy's deadliest symbiotes! But on the farthest edges of the solar system, Knull — the former King in Black and now a god of light — amasses a new army. Two of the most powerful evils in the universe are at war, and Earth is caught right in the middle! Featuring the Avengers, the Fantastic Four and two powerful new teams handpicked by Tony Stark: the Defenders of Light and the Defenders of Dark! Writer Al Ewing and artist Iban Coello — the team behind Venom War — reunite to bring you a cataclysm of light and darkness, a cosmic collision of evil vs. evil, with the good fighting to survive! Plus: All the secrets of Hela's ascent to become the Queen in Black are revealed! Collecting Queen in Black (2026) #1-5 and Queen in Black: Hela (2026) #1.

176 pages • $24.99 • On Sale March 2027

Mortal Thor Vol. 3: Worldwyrm TPB

(W) Al Ewing, Chris Condon & Kieron Gillen (A) Juann Cabal, Jesús Saíz, Pasqual Ferry, Declan Shalvey & Jesse Lonergan

The Mortal Thor faces his greatest trial! Stripped of his power, forgotten by the world, Sigurd Jarlson is the mortal Thor! Like the rest of the world, Dario Agger doesn't remember the Gods of Asgard. He doesn't remember what it is about Sigurd Jarlson that…irritates him. But when Dario Agger is irritated — with a man or a god — he has a simple solution: murder! But Donald Blake knows exactly who and what Sigurd is, and he's ready to reveal everything. A world away, Magni — son of Thor — is wreathed in sorrow, chained by his mother's schemes, burdened by the weight of the throne of Asgard. As the forces of doom and death gather about him, can he escape his destiny? Or would his fall bring on a new Ragnarok? Then, at last, in the legacy 800th issue, comes the quest for Thor! Without even a weapon in his hand, Sigurd must prove himself worthy to enter the Realms of the Gods! Collecting Mortal Thor (2025) #11-13 and Thor (2026) #800.

120 pages • $17.99 • On Sale March 2027

Captain America Vol. 3: Hell's Angel TPB

(W) Chip Zdarsky (A) Valerio Schiti & Ton Lima

Captain America strikes an unholy alliance with Doctor Doom…in Hell! The Man Out of Time is almost out of time: Steve Rogers lingers at death's door, his soul trapped in the last place you'd expect! Bound together with Doctor Doom, the Super-Soldier must adapt to the unfamiliar warzone of the underworld, facing terrifying enemies while searching for the Antidivine — a sword powerful enough to destroy Mephisto himself! But someone else has their eyes on this incredible weapon, and Mephisto has an ally on his side who is all too familiar to Cap! As the battle for Hell's throne heats up, Steve will start to wonder whether he's on the right side — and the effects of this infernal war spill out into the living world, bringing the Marvel Universe to the edge of Armageddon! Collecting Captain America (2025) #12-16.

112 pages • $15.99 • On Sale April 2027

Uncanny X-Men by Gail Simone Vol. 6: Wild Ride TPB

(W) Gail Simone, Saladin Ahmed, Eve L. Ewing, Jed MacKay & Erica Schultz (A) Luciano Vecchio, Tony S. Daniel, Aaron Kuder, Federica Mancin & Cory Smith

With Rogue and Gambit away, who will take charge of the young X-Men? Gambit's condition is worsening, causing an unexpected shake-up in the Louisiana X-Men's roster! But is it merely magic that is taking over his form and behavior, or is it something far more sinister? In desperation, Rogue takes her husband for help to an unexpected, unreliable source — and the cure may be far worse than the disease! Meanwhile, the Outliers struggle and act out in the absence of the two people they have come to rely on most, just as a voice of malice from the past returns! And who is the terrifying being known only as Repent? Plus: Homicide at the Hellfire Gala! When an iconic mutant power player is murdered at an exclusive masquerade hosted by Sebastian Shaw, it falls to Wolverine and Jubilee to solve a locked-room mystery that has dire consequences for all mutantkind. Everyone is a suspect. And the party isn't over yet! Collecting Uncanny X-Men (2024) #33-36 and X-Men: The Hellfire Murder (2026) #1.

152 pages • $19.99 • On Sale March 2027

Wolverine by Saladin Ahmed Vol. 5: Snapt! TPB

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Julius Ohta & Martín Cóccolo

The best there is battles on, even though his claws have been broken! Wolverine has been beaten down to the bone — literally! His adamantium claws shattered, the bones within snapped down to nubs, this is Logan at his most brutalized, most beat up. But when an animal is backed into a corner, they can be at their most dangerous! Wolverine must fight his way through a gauntlet of enemies for his very survival! Villainous plots turn, and you don't want to miss the ultimate trial — for even if Wolverine can reach his enemies, will he remain a mutant?! Taskmaster strikes at the worst possible moment, the mysterious Mor makes his move and with Logan at his weakest, whose side will Alpha Flight be on? Plus: The game-changing Savage Champions return — and this time, they need Wolverine! Collecting Wolverine (2024) #22-23, #25-28 and material from #24.

160 pages • $19.99 • On Sale March 2027

Bishop: Time After Time TPB

(W) Saladin Ahmed (A) Mario Santoro & Reese Hannigan

The time-lost X-Man is back in action! Bishop has always lived by a strict code. But that code will come into question when his sister, Shard, is sent to the present from right before she died! Will Bishop adhere to his principles and protect the timestream? Or will he risk it all to save the most important person in his life? Shard isn't here to enjoy a family reunion, though: She has a dangerous mission to complete. And that means that the siblings must fight tooth and nail against Skippingstone, a member of the Final Brotherhood who has traveled across time and space to hunt down Bishop! Will the battling brother-and-sister team crack underneath the onslaught of foes who follow in Skippingstone's wake? Collecting Bishop (2026) #1-5.

120 pages • $17.99 • On Sale March 2027

X-Men: Outback TPB

(W) Steve Orlando (A) Stephen Segovia & Roi Mercado

A new tale set in a fan-favorite era of Uncanny X-Men! Journey back to a time when the public believed Storm, Wolverine, Rogue, Colossus, Dazzler, Havok, Psylocke and Longshot were dead. From the shadows, these X-Men protected humanity from their Australian headquarters! But why did the team choose the Outback as their home base? How did tensions between them almost tear the team apart? And which of their old enemies threatened to expose their secret? The X-Men relocate to the Reavers' abandoned headquarters — but when they trip the security system, they must protect themselves from their new home! And their hopes of peace are shattered by the ancient necromancer Yaga Dyara arriving from the Quantum Realm — and seeking to end the Rasputin bloodline for good! Collecting X-Men: Outback (2026) #1-5.

120 pages • $17.99 • On Sale March 2027

Marvel Special Edition Featuring Star Wars #1 Facsimile Edition

(W) Roy Thomas (A) Howard Chaykin

Re-presenting the classic story of Episode IV: A New Hope done in the Mighty Marvel Manner! Join Luke Skywalker on the first, fateful steps of his epic journey from the deserts of Tatooine to the very heart of the Rebellion! This opening chapter of Marvel's adaptation of George Lucas' masterpiece features the debuts of some of the most beloved characters in cinematic history — including Princess Leia, R2-D2, C-3PO and, of course, the ruthless enforcer of the Galactic Empire, Darth Vader! It's one of the all-time great Marvel comic books, boldly re-presented in its original oversized format, including the ads and illustrations! Reprinting Marvel Special Edition Featuring Star Wars (1977) #1.

56 pages • $12.99 • On Sale February 2027

Predator: Black, White & Blood TPB

(W) Joe Kelly, Eliot Rahal, Sarah Gailey, Steve Foxe, Curtis Baxter, Rebecca Roanhorse, Jim Zub, Jordan Morris & Cody Ziglar (A) Álvaro López, Brian Level, Fran Galán, Phillip Sevy, Acky Bright, Federico Sabbatini, Raffaele Ienco & Djibril Morissette-Phan

Predators go all out for blood in a brutal anthology! From the mad imaginings of Joe Kelly and rising-star artist Álvaro López comes a gut-twisting new take on Predator! A young Yautja trying to prove himself prowls the Australian frontier, but his hunt goes south. A run-in with some humans from a convict colony will change the trajectory of everyone's lives and take readers on a journey never before seen in the Predator universe! Plus: More of the industry's hottest talents show why the Yautja are the deadliest beings across all of time and space! You've heard of Area 51, but what about Area C?! On the slopes of Mount Everest, a monstrous creature stalks a crew of mountaineers! And more savage tales, rendered in crisp black, white and blood red! Collecting Predator: Black, White & Blood (2025) #1-4.

136 pages • $17.99 • On Sale March 2027

Venom: Black, White & Blood TPB

(W) David Michelinie, J.M. DeMatteis, Ryan North, Erik Larsen, Karla Pacheco, Tom Waltz, David Dastmalchian, Takashi Okazaki, Carl Potts, Al Ewing, Rich Douek & Chris Bachalo (A) Jonas Scharf, Dave Wachter, Creees Lee, Erik Larsen, Pere Pérez, Brian Level, Damian Couceiro, Takashi Okazaki, Philip Tan, Kei Zama, Robert Gill & Chris Bachalo

Tales from across the sinister symbiote's history — in crisp black and white, with buckets of blood! Venom co-creator David Michelinie teams with Jonas Scharf to take us to the jungle, where Venom stalks a vicious paramilitary science outfit bent on weaponizing Eddie Brock's other! In the aftermath of Maximum Carnage, J.M. DeMatteis and Dave Wachter confront Eddie with a painful family matter — and a dark truth! David Dastmalchian teams with Philip Tan to at last reveal a foundational Venom adventure! Ryan North and Creees Lee put the "Lethal" in Lethal Protector as Venom helps a kid get revenge! The legendary Erik Larsen reveals an untold skirmish between Spider-Man and Venom from the early days of their rivalry! Karla Pacheco teams up with Pere Pérez to dive back into Eddie's secret-agent days! Tom Waltz and Brian Level pit fan-favorite former host "Flash" Thompson against the incendiary Jack O'Lantern! Chris Bachalo rings in the holiday season with Christmas in New York — as only Venom could experience it! And more! Collecting Venom: Black, White & Blood (2025) #1-4.

136 pages • $17.99 • On Sale July 2027

X-Men: Blue & Gold — Fatal Attractions Omnibus HC

(W) Scott Lobdell, Fabian Nicieza, J.M. DeMatteis, Joe Quesada, Peter David, Larry Hama & Howard Mackie (A) Brandon Peterson, John Romita Jr., Richard Bennett, Jan Duursema, Jason Pearson, Andy Kubert, Chris Bachalo, Joe Quesada, Greg Capullo, Adam Kubert, Lee Weeks & more

The fan-favorite era continues with the thrilling saga that commemorated the X-Men's 30th anniversary! As Magneto's Acolytes amp up their attacks on humans everywhere, the X-teams join forces to put an end to their mad crusade against humanity once and for all. But when a mysterious disease begins creeping through the mutant community, claiming the lives of friend and foe alike, which X-Man will buckle under the strain? Tensions rise between Jean Grey and Psylocke, leading to a shocking revelation — and feelings run strong between Rogue and Gambit! But when the X-Men's greatest enemy returns, matters come to a head in the most shocking way possible, culminating in a life-changing attack on Wolverine — and a showdown between Professor X and Magneto that must be seen to be believed! Plus: Gambit returns to New Orleans — and gets caught in a deadly feud between assassins and thieves! Collecting Uncanny X-Men (1981) #298-306 and Annual (1992) #17, X-Men (1991) #17-25, X-Men Unlimited (1993) #1-2, X-Factor (1986) #92, X-Force (1991) #25, Wolverine (1988) #75, Excalibur (1988) #71, Gambit (1993) #1-4 and X-Men: Survival Guide to the Mansion (1993) #1.

1160 pages • $125.00 • On Sale June 2027

Wolverine: The Return of Weapon X Omnibus HC

(W) Frank Tieri, Matt Nixon, Daniel Way, Paul Jenkins, Sam Kieth, Garth Ennis, Bruce Jones, Peter Milligan & more (A) Sean Chen, Mark Texeira, Dan Fraga, Ethan Van Sciver, Jorge Pereira Lucas, Terry Dodson, John McCrea, Staz Johnson, Jorge Santamaría, Matthew Marsilia, Andy Kubert, Sam Kieth, Darick Robertson, Scott Kolins, Darwyn Cooke & more

The longest-running Wolverine series concludes in suitably savage fashion! The shadow of Weapon X once again falls over Wolverine! It begins with a series of unsettling dreams, but Logan's nightmares soon become reality. Imprisoned and accused of killing a senator, Wolverine is "rescued" by the resurrected Weapon X Program — but what is its goal, and what is the disturbing secret of its new Director? Wolverine faces a martial-arts master with a fetish for death and an obsession to become "the best there is;" battles his way through a bloody Madripoor tournament featuring some of the deadliest fighters in the Marvel Universe; deals with the threats of Bloodscream, Mauvais, the Wendigo and his undead former mentor Ogun; and battles some of his deadliest deadly enemies — including the terrifying trio of Sabretooth, Lady Deathstrike and Omega Red! Plus: A gruesome slugfest with the Punisher! A pair of encounters with Wolverine's old sparring partner the Hulk! And the story they said could never be told: the game-changing origin of Wolverine! Collecting Wolverine (1988) #159-189, Wolverine Annual 2000-2001, Wolverine: The Origin (2001) #1-6, Wolverine/Hulk (2002) #1-4, Punisher (2001) #16-17, Hulk/Wolverine: Six Hours (2003) #1-4 and Wolverine/Doop (2003) #1-2.

1368 pages • $150.00 • On Sale June 2027

Captain America by Waid, Garney & Kubert Omnibus HC

(W) Mark Waid, Ron Garney, Roger Stern, James Felder & more (A) Ron Garney, Dale Eaglesham, Andy Kubert, Patch Zircher, Doug Braithwaite, Lee Weeks, Ron Frenz, Steve Mannion & more

One of the most celebrated runs in Captain America history! The world believes Cap dead, but his life is saved by his greatest love — and his deadliest enemy! Will America celebrate his return, or will he become a man without a country? After facing Onslaught, Cap will find himself reborn once more — only to lose his shield! But there's no slowing down for the Sentinel of Liberty as he takes on Hydra, Skrulls, A.I.M. and more; unites with Iron Man against M.O.D.O.K.; and battles Korvac and the Red Skull for the fate of the future! Plus: tales from World War II and other eras of the Sentinel of Liberty's star-studded history! Collecting Captain America (1968) #444-454; Captain America (1998) #1-23; Iron Man/Captain America Annual '98; Captain America: Sentinel of Liberty (1998) #1-12 and Rough Cut; and material from Captain America: The Legend (1996); and Captain America: Red, White & Blue (2002).

1328 pages • $150.00 • On Sale June 2027

Avengers by Jonathan Hickman Omnibus Vol. 1 HC

(W) Jonathan Hickman, Nick Spencer & Jason Latour (A) Jerome Opeña, Adam Kubert, Dustin Weaver, Mike Deodato Jr., Stefano Caselli, Leinil Francis Yu, Steve Epting, Jim Cheung, Agustin Alessio, Rock-He Kim, Jonathan Hickman, Nick Pitarra & Kody Chamberlain

Visionary writer Jonathan Hickman begins his magnum opus! As threats to Earth mount, the Avengers expand! But even the mightiest roster of all may be powerless in the face of what's coming! And while Iron Man and Captain America assemble their Avengers World and strive to decipher the meaning of the White Event, Tony Stark secretly tries to solve the biggest crisis of all — along with his influential allies the Illuminati! While they seek to prevent the collapse of reality itself, the Avengers face a war on two fronts! Protecting Earth from the Builders may only hand it to…Thanos! Plus: Cannonball and Sunspot show they have what it takes to be astonishing Avengers in an adventure on Mojoworld! Collecting Avengers (2012) #1-23, New Avengers (2013) #1-12, Free Comic Book Day 2013 (Infinity) #1, Infinity (2013) #1-6, Infinity: Against the Tide Infinite Comic (2013) #1-2, Astonishing Tales: Mojoworld (2008) #1-6 and material from Shang-Chi: Master of Kung Fu (2009) #1.

1192 pages • $125.00 • On Sale March 2027

Avengers Epic Collection: Heroes Reborn TPB

(W) Rob Liefeld, Jim Valentino, Jeph Loeb, Walter Simonson, Scott Lobdell, Jim Lee & Brandon Choi (A) Chap Yaep, Rob Liefeld, Ian Churchill, Michael Ryan, Ed Benes, Ron Lim, Brett Booth, Joe Bennett & more

Superstar creators assemble a new Earth's mightiest heroes! In 1996, the hottest talents of the day teamed up to reinvigorate Marvel's greatest heroes from the ground up. The Avengers and Fantastic Four were reborn with bold new looks on a brave new world, their origins re-envisioned with a raw vitality and contemporary sensibility. Captain America, Scarlet Witch, Vision, Hawkeye, Hellcat and more: the Avengers' lineup is both new and classic — but will Thor assemble alongside them? They'll need him against revised versions of Kang, Ultron, the Enchantress, the Masters of Evil and others — but as Ant-Man and Iron Man enter the fray, what is Loki up to in the shadows? Plus: The Avengers and Fantastic Four take on the Hulk — and Galactus! Collecting Avengers (1996) #1-12, Iron Man (1996) #6 and #12, Fantastic Four (1996) #12, Captain America (1996) #12, and material from Fantastic Four (1996) #6 and Captain America (1996) #6.

496 pages • $54.99 • On Sale March 2027

Ultimate Spider-Man Epic Collection: Venom TPB

(W) Brian Michael Bendis (A) Mark Bagley

Spider-Man's ultimate villain gets the Ultimate treatment! Spider-Man beat Kraven. He defeated Doctor Octopus. He even survived a serious scrap with an artificially enhanced Green Goblin. As it turns out, though, his worst enemy is a simple crook in a Spider-Man suit. That's all it takes to ruin Spider-Man's reputation, suddenly painting Peter Parker's alter ego as Public Enemy No. 1 and changing his life forever! And a reunion with a childhood friend will have a similar impact — because that friend's name is Eddie Brock! Soon Peter discovers a secret about their fathers' pasts: a black liquid that can transform into a protoplasmic bodysuit, curing any illness and enhancing the wearer's strength and abilities. But when Peter tries to continue his father's work, he accidentally becomes encased in the murky liquid and becomes nearly unstoppable — at a terrible price! Collecting Ultimate Spider-Man (2000) #28-39 and #1/2.

296 pages • $37.99 • On Sale March 2027

Thunderbolts Epic Collection: Criminal Intent TPB

(W) Fabian Nicieza & Michael Barreiro (A) Patch Zircher, Mark Bagley, Michael Ryan, Lewis Larosa & Klebs Jr.

The road to redemption gets bumpy for Marvel's villains turned heroes! The Thunderbolts are no more! Now Captain America leads the Redeemers! And one of them, the young hero Charcoal, reaches a breaking point when his father returns as part of the Secret Empire! Then, after 25 years, the third pod opens and a surprise character makes his debut, decades in the making! But when Graviton returns, with Moonstone by his side, the Redeemers won't be enough — unless Citizen V can convince the pardoned Thunderbolts to jeopardize everything they worked to achieve and enter the fray! A fateful decision may come at great cost for Hawkeye and Songbird — and open up a whole new world of trouble for their fellow T-bolts! Plus: Citizen V and the V-Battalion, descendants of the heroes of the Golden Age, fight to bring everlasting peace to the planet Earth! Collecting Thunderbolts (1997) #53-63, Citizen V and the V-Battalion (2001) #1-3 and Citizen V and the V-Battalion: The Everlasting (2002) #1-4.

448 pages • $49.99 • On Sale April 2027

Deadpool Modern Era Epic Collection: Evil Deadpool TPB

(W) Daniel Way (A) Sheldon Vella, Carlo Barberi, Bong Dazo, Salva Espín, John McCrea & more

Wade Wilson is heading out into space to increase his intergalactic cred — but will taking on galactic assassin Macho Gomez and the immense Id the Selfish Moon cement Deadpool as the solar system's best, most ruthless mercenary? Not as far as his "old friends" back on Earth are concerned: Hydra Bob, Big Bertha, Taskmaster and Blind Al all want to claim a piece of his hide! Deadpool flirts with both mortality and sanity as he takes on the Incredible Hulk (hoping to die!) and winds up in an asylum (that could actually help him!) — but Wade's biggest foe turns out to be an "evil twin" made up of his own discarded body parts! Can Deadpool convince the authorities that there's an even crazier, less principled version of him out there? Collecting Deadpool (2008) #32-49, #33.1 and #49.1.

448 pages • $49.99 • On Sale April 2027

Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar GN-TPB

(W) Kelly Thompson (A) Tokitokoro

The beloved pop-culture phenomenon shows his star power! All-star creative team Kelly Thompson and Tokitokoro return with a new Jeff the Land Shark adventure — into the Mojoverse! Determined to create his latest hit show, master scheduler Mojo sends the Marvel Universe into uproar by kidnaping beloved pet-slash-friend of heroes Jeff the Land Shark…and his klepto companion, Ken! But Jeff's not the only star on Mojo's cast list: Prepare to meet the likes of DazzleStorm, Wolverine-Man, Rambit and more! What is this, the Jeff Coast Avengers?! But there's more than just Mojo for our selachian sensation to worry about: Jeff has mo' problems. Specifically, M.O.D.O.K. problems! Thankfully, he also has a few friends who have his back, er, fin in times of trouble! Can Gwenpool, Kate Bishop and more help Jeff and co. escape — or will they all end up trapped in the Mojoverse for good?! Collecting Jeff the Land Shark: Superstar (2026) #1-5.

120 pages • $15.99 • On Sale April 2027

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!